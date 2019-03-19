50 Best Gifts for Nurses: The Ultimate List (2019)

If you are shopping for gifts for a nurse’s birthday, graduation, holidays or any other occasion, you want to spoil him or her rotten. Nursing is not a profession for the faint of heart. Being a nurse takes intelligence – Both emotional intelligence and book smarts. Here are the best gifts for nurses in 2019 to show your appreciation:
Nurses are on their feet all day and need to keep hydrated. This YETI bottle is made of vacuum insulated stainless steel and offers the best insulation of any bottle on the market. Whether you like to drink ice cold water or piping hot coffee, your drinks will stay a constant temperature for hours on end. This bottle is made of super durable 18/8 stainless steel and holds 36 oz of liquid to last all day long.
Nurses need comfortable shoes because they are walking around on hard floors day in and day out, often for 12 hour shifts at a time. Their shoes must also meet certain standards for hygiene and workplace safety – They must be non slip, easy to wipe clean, electrical hazard safe, and leave no marks on the floor. These work shoes from Sketchers have it all – they are stylish, appropriate for any medical work place, and best of all they are super comfortable. The top is made of leather and the sole is synthetic, with a cushiony soft memory foam pad inside. They also have a durable, lightweight non-metallic composite safety toe to protect her feet. The toebox is rounded and roomy, with room to wiggle her toes.
When shopping for gifts, you really can not go wrong with jewelry. This necklace is definitely one of the best gifts for nurses, whether she is a seasoned veteran or a new graduate. This necklace features a EKG heartbeat charm on a gold tones stainless steel chain (will not leave marks). The pendant is made of long lasting pewter and it comes with an inspirational quote – “I was born to be a Nurse. To hold, to aid, to save, to inspire, It’s who I am, my calling, my passion & my life.” This gift will show her how muchh you appreciate what she does every day, in work and in life.
One of the restrictions that nurses must follow on the job is that they cannot wear watches. Watches and other jewelry can be hazardous because they can get caught on things, and also because they cannot be properly washed and sterilized. Instead of having to search out a clock in every room or check her phone every few minutes, any nurse will love this lapel pin watch. It can be easily pinned to her scrubs and taken out whenever she needs to know the time. This watch is made of alloy colored either rose gold, silver or yellow gold.
This book is one of the best registered nurse graduation gifts. Nursing is a daunting job, and everything you need to know to be successful cannot be taught in books or classrooms. Learning on the job and collecting wisdom from experienced nurses is a necessity in order to be successful. This book is a collection of valuable advice and first hand accounts from experienced nurses. It is full of compassion, insight and enthusiasm from a wide variety of nurses who are passionate about their careers. It includes stories to put their mind at ease, and advice to take when things get rough. School is very different from real life, and any new nurse will be happy to receive this book.
This hoodie is one of the best gifts for nurses, especially those working in trauma! This hoodie is soft and warm and is printed with direct-to-garmet technology, making the ink much more strong and able to stand up to multiple washes and years of wear without peeling. The soft hoodie fabric is a 90% cotton, 10% poly blend and the ink is water soluble and eco friendly.
Nursing requires a lot of brain power and memorization, and nurses must remember a ton of information at a moment’s notice to use when caring for patients. Give your favorite nurse a helping hand with this Nurse Assistant Clipboard. It includes two sides full of diagnostic referencing information, as well as a calculator/clock/timer. This clipboard will be her best friend on the job! This is also one of our favorite gifts for male nurses.
Here is a gift that has nothing to do with being a nurse, but that every nurse will surely appreciate. The Cheesecake Factory is an awesome place to go for a nice meal and of course a gorgeous and delicious dessert. It is usually reserved for special occasions, and not some place that people usually treat themselves to. Show your favorite nurse that you really love him with a night out – Whether together, with friends, or for a later date whenever he has the desire to go.
This is one of the best gifts for nurses because of their hectic work schedules. The Ninja Coffee Bar is a single serve or carafe brewing system without the need for wasteful pods. You can choose from multiple custom brews including classic, rich and over ice. Brew sizes range from one cup, to travel mug, to full carafe with multiple options in between. There is even a built in frother so that you can brew, froth and drink all in the same mug. Ninja Coffee Brewers use Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction Technology and Auto-iQ One-Touch Intelligence for the ultimate coffee experience.
Sometimes the best gifts for nurses are silly and funny, because of the stressful nature of their jobs. Nurses deal with life and death, difficult personalities, and endless bureaucracy on a day to day basis. This is one of those funny gifts for nurses that she will love. At the end of the day, she probably wants to just relax with a nice laugh and a cup of wine!
This massager is a quick way to relax after a long day on the job. It features deep tissue shiatsu massage, heat, and completely customizable controls.
This gorgeous tea set made it to Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2018, and it will be a fantastic gift for any nurse who likes to relax with a nice cup of tea. This set comes beautifully packaged with three gold tin tea caddies.
Tea Drops are perfect for making a quick cup of hot or iced tea while on the job. They dissolve instantly and come in a gift pack with different shapes and colors. Busy nurses will definitely appreciate thisgift set.
Nurses will love this unlocked Motorol smartphone because of the unique addition of Mods. Mods are easily attachable accessories that allow you to do things like double your battery power, print out Polaroid pictures, and more. It also features a borderless display, dual cameras, super slim design and water repellent coating.
Nurses spend all day washing their hands over, and over and over again. This almond and milk hand cream from Burt's Bees is made of nourishing sweet almond oil with vitamin E and hard-working beeswax to shield hard working skin from cracks and dryness. It is small enough to fit in her work bag, too!
Nurses work so hard that sometimes they do not have time to take care of their nutirtional needs. In a pinch, this organic meal powder from Garden of Life will keep her full and nourished. This protein powder is raw, vegan, vanilla flavored and even contains probiotics.