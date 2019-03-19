50 Best Gifts for Nurses: The Ultimate List (2019)

This book is one of the best registered nurse graduation gifts. Nursing is a daunting job, and everything you need to know to be successful cannot be taught in books or classrooms. Learning on the job and collecting wisdom from experienced nurses is a necessity in order to be successful. This book is a collection of valuable advice and first hand accounts from experienced nurses. It is full of compassion, insight and enthusiasm from a wide variety of nurses who are passionate about their careers. It includes stories to put their mind at ease, and advice to take when things get rough. School is very different from real life, and any new nurse will be happy to receive this book.