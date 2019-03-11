13 Best Large Easter Baskets: Your Ultimate List

This is a large Easter basket that would work well for kids or adults. Anyone would love to see this overflowing-with-goodies basket in front of them. The basket is all about the treats — there aren’t any figurines or stuffed animals in this one. The basket is 10x10x10 inches and weighs a full 5 pounds.

Inside you'll find:

Fudge Filled Chocolate Frogs

Fudge Brownies in an Easter Tin

Cadbury Cream Filled Chocolate Eggs

Lemon Drop Bon Bons in a Tin

Pastel Spring Mints

Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny in Foil

Happy Easter Spring Taffy

Deluxe Easter Candy Corn & Bunny Mix

Butter Crunch Caramel Corn

Easter Peeps Marshmallow Bunnies

Chocolate Cream Puff Cookies

The basket is a sturdy willow market-style basket and it does include a bow. The basket can definitely be repurposed.