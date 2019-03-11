13 Best Large Easter Baskets: Your Ultimate List

There are few things nicer than watching someone’s eyes grow wide at the sight of a large Easter basket filled to the brim with goodies on Easter morning. We’ve gathered the best baskets to really wow them this year. Let’s dig in.
This is a large Easter basket that would work well for kids or adults. Anyone would love to see this overflowing-with-goodies basket in front of them. The basket is all about the treats — there aren’t any figurines or stuffed animals in this one. The basket is 10x10x10 inches and weighs a full 5 pounds.
Inside you'll find:
- Fudge Filled Chocolate Frogs
Fudge Brownies in an Easter Tin
Cadbury Cream Filled Chocolate Eggs
Lemon Drop Bon Bons in a Tin
Pastel Spring Mints
Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny in Foil
Happy Easter Spring Taffy
Deluxe Easter Candy Corn & Bunny Mix
Butter Crunch Caramel Corn
Easter Peeps Marshmallow Bunnies
Chocolate Cream Puff Cookies
The basket is a sturdy willow market-style basket and it does include a bow. The basket can definitely be repurposed.
If you’re looking for Easter basket ideas for adults, this is a terrific answer. Gift Basket Village, based in Florida, puts these baskets together individually as the order is received and they usually ship them out the same day. The main feature here is the two plush rabbits from the Bearington Collection — a company that has won more than 100 industry design awards and nominations. In addition to the plush critters, the basket features:
- Apple Cider Glazed Fritters
Original Creamy and Nutty Brazil Toffee and Hammer Gift Set
Chocolate Caramel Peanut Clusters
Shortbread Cookies Dipped In Semi-Sweet Dark Chocolate
Chocolate Pillow Cookies
Chocolate Blueberries
Chocolate Strawberries
Cookies and Cream Crunchers
Chocolate Almond Bark
Godiva Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Godiva Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Godiva Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds
Godiva Milk Chocolate Covered Cashews
The rustic basket weighs 10 pounds and is great for repurposing.
This gorgeous pastel tower of gifts is made up of a stack of five boxes of different spring-themed chocolates. Each box is covered in a cute and colorful ladybug pattern and the whole thing is wrapped in a large purple bow. This one is less Easter-specific and more focused on celebrating spring but it absolutely wouldn't look out of place at any Easter brunch you go to.
It's adorable enough for kids and the chocolates are sophisticated enough for adults making it a great choice as a gift for anyone or as a gift for a family. The boxes are packed with delicious candies including:
- Storz milk chocolate ladybugs
- Lake Champlain chocolate flowers
- Lemon cookies
- Key lime cookies,
- Godiva caramels
- Godiva truffles
- Robin's egg candies
- And more depending on your mix
This basket contains everything you need for a perfect Easter brunch--you just bring the dyed Easter eggs and you're good to go. The 10-pound basket strikes a wonderful balance between healthy fruit and more indulgent Easter snacks. It's perfect as a hostess gift or for your own family.
It includes:
- Two green D'Anjou pears
- One red D'Anjou pear
- One bosc pear
- Three naval oranges
- Two lemons
- One braeburn apple,
- Chocolate pear
- Milk chocolate bunny
- Milk chocolate eggs
- Yogurt-covered almonds
- Robin's egg candies
- Chocolate pansies
- Three Ghirardelli chocolate squares
- Davidson's herbal tea
- Stonewall Kitchen buttermilk pancake mix
- Stonewall Kitchen strawberry jam
- Stonewall Kitchen apple cinnamon syrup
- Eight honey sticks
As far as large Easter baskets go, this one is huge. It’s certainly giving the royal treatment to the little one who gets this basket. There is a ton of stuff in here:
- Glittery Butterflies
Soft Plush Ballerina Bunny
Disney Princess Candy
Disney Princess Crayons
Vibrant Washable Markers
Bubbles
Jump Rope
Disney Princess Sticker Book
Disney Princess Story Book
Marshmallow Bunny Peeps
Creamy Chocolate Fudge
Chocolate Cookies
Key Lime White Chocolate Chip Cookies
Gourmet Chocolate Truffle Bar
Caramel Corn
Gourmet Chocolate Caramel Turtles
Chocolate Potato Chips
Chocolate Easter Eggs
The basket measures 16″ x 12″ x 12″ and weighs 6 pounds. It's shrink-wrapped in a clear cellophane bag and then finished with a bow. You can add a personalized gift message when ordering.
This impressive-looking, large Easter basket is made up of an easily reusable woven basket made of willow branches with springy green bows and fake flowers. It looks hefty and is something that anyone would be happy to receive this Easter.
The basket comes with:
- 10-inch plush Easter bunny
- Butter toffee pretzels
- Angelina's sweet butter cookies
- Milk chocolate bunny
- Marshmallow peeps
- Jelly beans
- Cadbury Creme Eggs
- Buttercrunch cashew roca
- Easter candy corn
- Peppermint kettle corn
This large Easter basket would work well for teens or adults. The basket features a $10 gift card to iTunes and a wide assortment of goodies including:
- Jelly Belly Spring Mix Gift Box
Lindt Milk Chocolate Solid Eggs in Easter gift bag
Lindt Spring Milk Chocolate with White Chocolate Truffles
Nikki’s Hippity Hop Cookies
Beth’s Chocolate Chip Cookies
The basket, which weighs 2.2 pounds, can easily be repurposed.
There's a whole treasure of Star Wars stuff in this one for the Jedi in your family. This basket weighs in at 3 pounds and contains:
- Star Wars Milk Chocolate Boxed Figure OR BB8 Large Chocolate Boxed Egg
Star Wars Figure Lollipop
Star Wars Chocolate Egg Filled with Surprises
Star Wars Assorted Jelly Belly Jelly Beans Packs
Star Wars Wristband OR toy
Star Wars Tattoos OR Stickers
Star Wars Figure Plastic Egg Filled with Candy
It arrives in a gift-ready basket complete with Easter grass and a bow. You can also include a personalized message when ordering.
This large Easter basket was originally marketed as a basket for Valentine’s day, but it will easily work just as well for Easter. The primary color theme is pink (rather than red) but it does have a couple of heart-themed products in it. Regardless, it’s got some great items and is a very special Easter gift. The swag in the basket is voluminous:
- Fine French Truffles
Godiva Milk Chocolate Truffles
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Chocolate Covered Cherry and Berry Mix
Raspberry Dark Chocolate Bars
Zebra Chocolate Biscotti
Assorted Godiva Bars
Raspberry Truffles
Chocolate Caramel Peanut Clusters
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Chocolate Covered Cherry Fudge
A Large Assortment of European Cookies
Icewine Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Almond Bark
Pecan Roll
Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cookies
Manicure Groomer
Rose Petal Soaps
Sweet Peony Total Bath Collection Which Includes
A Soft Sleeping Mask
Sweet Peony Body Lotion
Sweet Peony Body Wash
Sweet Peony Bubble Bath
Gift Boxed Deluxe Foot Care Collection Which Includes:
Soft Bath Slippers
Pomegranate Scented Foot Soak
Pomegranate Scented Foot Lotion
The basket itself is high quality and quite beautiful and would be easy to repurpose. It measures 20″ x 20″ x 16″ and clocks in at 12 pounds.
Godiva chocolates are one of those automatic-win gifts. Everyone loves getting Godiva and Easter is no exception. The whole thing is sealed in cellophane and topped with a bow.
This reusable basket is filled to the brim with Godiva goodness including:
- Milk chocolate caramels
- Milk and dark chocolate truffles
- Chocolate-covered almonds
- Chocolate-covered pretzels
- Chocolate shortbread biscuits
- Assorted Godiva chocolate bars including raspberry, milk chocolate, hazelnut, or dark chocolate
- Purple Easter bunny plushie
It may not technically be a basket, but this definitely qualifies as a large Easter gift! It’s filled with 60 different products and the box that it comes in is Easter themed with the words “Easter Care Package” printed on it. The array of candies includes:
- Easter Activity Book
Peeps
Oreos
Lil Crispy Rabbit
Snap and Share Rabbit
Bunny Munny Chocolate Bar
Easter Buddies
Little Beauty Rabbit
Easter Friends
Airheads
Fun Dip
Chocolate Carrots
Chocolate Bunny Munny Coins
Chocolate Bunnies
Chocolate Eggs
Motts Fruit Snacks
Laffy Taffy
Cheezits
Famous Amos
Animal Crackers
PurePop Popcorn
Easter Spiral Notepad
Bunny Pencil Sharpener
Egg Stickers
Bunny Emoji Stickers
Easter Toys
Plush Bunny
The box measures 12.5 x 9.5 x 4 inches and weighs 1.7 pounds. The top of the box is printed with “Somebunny Loves You.”
If you are working with a slightly smaller budget, check out this stack of three matching Easter gift boxes, each filled with treats. They won't look as big as most of the others on the list but stacked on top of each other they still make an impression.
I love the adorable Easter boxes with the bunny, chick, and Easter egg lids.
It includes all the classic Easter sweets with a couple unique extras:
- Marshmallow peeps
- Jelly beans
- Double-crisp chocolate carrots
- Cookies and cream chocolate eggs
- Caramel popcorn
- Key lime cookies
This care package is meant for young and tween girls in your life. It's not Easter-specific but it's pink and full of sweet treats so it will fit right in. It has a nice mix of tasty snacks and non-food items like a coloring book for de-stressing. (The CDC recommends mindfulness activities, like coloring, for kids with anxiety.)
The set is wrapped in cellophane and topped with a pastel bow. You get:
- Dove dark chocolate
- Knott's cookies
- Two bags of Lay's baked chips
- Dark chocolate, acai, and blueberry trail mix
- Tazo herbal tea
- Microwave popcorn
- Luna bar
- Nature Valley granola bar
- Lipton Cup-a-Soup
- Chocolate cookies
- Coloring book
- Six-color pen
- Colorful nail files
- Hydrating face mask
- Lip gloss
- Mug with inspirational quote
- Pink drink koozie
