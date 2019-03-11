15 Best Premade Easter Baskets: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

In a perfect world, you’d have the time to pick out a number of gifts, grab a basket of your own, and design the perfect Easter basket. That isn’t always the case. And if you’re sending it to someone who lives on the other side of the country? Then you’ve got to carefully pack it so your creation isn’t ruined by the time it arrives. This year, let someone else do the hard work of gathering the treats and toys, packaging it, and sending it wherever it needs to go. Spread a little joy this year with our picks for the best premade Easter baskets.
In many ways, this is the classic, quintessential premade Easter basket. All the classics are in here, along with a few candy standards and toys to round it out. You can choose from five different colored baskets (six if you include the so-called "deluxe" basket, which is very similar) so each child can have their own color. This is what I picture when I think of the Easter baskets of my youth.
What's Included:
- One Easter Frisbee
- One Spinning Top
- One Bunny Tattoo
- Two Easter Friends Stickers
- Two Bunny Emoji Stickers
- One Spiral Notebook
- One Easter Stamper
- One Chick Paratrooper
- One Easter Finger Puppet
- Two White Chocolate Eggs
- Four Chocolate Eggs
- Two Chocolate Bunnies
- Two Chocolate Rabbits
- One Mott's Fruit Snacks
- One Easter Activity Book
- One Plush Bunny
- One Caramel Cob
- One Peeps
- One Snap & Share Rabbit
- One Crispy Bunny
- Two Fun Dip
This first simple option offers a few different forms of Lindt chocolate in a lovely wicker basket. Nothing overwhelming, just a little taste of candy in Easter shapes to help celebrate the holiday.
What’s Included:
- One seven ounce Lindt Easter Gold Bunny
- Lindor Eggs in white, milk and dark chocalate
- Milk chocalate mini chicks
- Milk chocalate mini lamb
- Milk chocolate hazlenut carrot and bugs and bees
This basket features two classic fixtures of Easter baskets: the solid chocolate bunny and Peeps bunnies. This one isn’t totally focused on candy, though, and offers cookies and other interesting snacks for variety. Everything is packed into a festive and functional wicker basket.
What’s Included:
- Solid milk chocolate bunny
- Peeps bunnies
- Jelly Beans by Buttercup Candy Shoppe
- Endangered Species dark chocolate sea salt almond bar
- Dolcetto Cookies & Cream wafer bites
- Sanders milk chocolate sea salt caramels
- 180 almond cashew clusters
- Chichester Snack Mix
- White chocolate cranberry cookies
- Almond nougat
Total weight: 5.2 pounds.
What’s better than a tower of treat boxes? A tower of treat boxes designed to look like an adorable bunny, of course. Available in blue or pink, this simple three-layer tower features just a few delectable morsels in each of the three tiers. The included candy and other items appears to vary somewhat amongst the possibilities listed below.
What’s Included (varies):
- Dolcetto chocolate pastry cookies
- Chocolate caramel bunny bites
- Easter bunny tin with chocolate chip cookie
- Caramel popcorn
- Buttermint Easter candy
- Reusable bunny box tower
Total weight: 2.9 pounds.
Much like Christmas morning, Easter morning is a great time for a big breakfast spread. In addition to the requisite chocolate bunny, this basket combines pancake mix, fresh fruit, and tea to provide everything you need for a tasty holiday morning meal. This enormous gift is certainly worth the money.
What’s Included:
- Three navel oranges
- Two lemons
- Two green d’anjou pears
- Red d’anjou pear
- Braeburn apple
- Bosc pear
- 16 ounce Stonewall Kitchen buttermilk pancake mix
- Stonewall Kitchen apple cinnamon syrup
- Eight honey sticks
- Davidson’s vanilla chamomile tea
- 3.75 ounce Stonewall Kitchen strawberry jam
- CY Chocolates milk chocolate bunny
- CY Chocolates gold foil pear
- Three ounces yogurt almonds
- Three ounces Robin’s eggs
- Three ounces milk chocolate foil eggs
- Two Ghirardelli hazelnut chocolate squares
- Ghirardelli strawberry chocolate square
- Three ounces milk chocolate foil pansies
- Decorative basket
Total weight: 11 pounds.
-
The plush bunny is pretty much a must-have in these gift baskets and this Art of Appreciation offering gives you a choice of three different colors — pink, blue, or purple. This basket is packed with candy, popcorn, and cookies packed in a picture-perfect pastel woven basket.
What’s Included:
- Jelly Belly jelly beans
- Peeps
- Shortbread cookies
- Caramel popcorn
- Chocolate chip cookie
- Three Ghirardelli chocolate squares
Total weight: Five pounds
Perhaps you like the toys angle, but still want a bunch of candy to go along with them. This basket packs in over six pounds of candy and fun games to play. The candy in this one heavily emphasizes the well-known favorites, so whoever receives this is bound to find something they love in here. Chocolate bunny included, of course.
What’s Included:
- Milk chocolate bunny
- Peeps
- Jelly Beans by Buttercup Candy Shoppe
- Mike & Ike
- M&Ms
- Lemonade Kettle Corn
- Chocolate carrots
- Chocolate chip cookies
- Bunny bubbles
- Jump rope
- Paddle ball
- Easter grow foam capsules
- Frisbee
Total weight: 6.5 pounds.
Looking for something pink and princess-y? This option includes the feminine classics, including Disney princesses, all in pink or purple hues. Included in this basket for little princess are the following goodies:
- Decorative butterflies
- Plush Ballerina Bunny
- Disney Princess Candy
- Disney Princess Crayons
- Washable Markers
- Bubbles
- Jump Rope
- Disney Princess Sticker Book
- Disney Princess Story Book
- Peeps
- Fudge
- Chocolate Cookies
- Key Lime White Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Chocolate Truffle Bar
- Caramel Corn
- Chocolate Caramel Turtles
- Chocolate Potato Chips
- Chocolate Easter Eggs
Total weight: 6 pounds
This option isn't so much premade as it is pre-selected. Here you get a variety of treats plus a plush bunny in your choice of eight, nine or 12 inch sizes, as well as a bag to put them all in. You don't have to use the bag, of course, which will give you the option to select your own basket to customize this offering a little bit. For that, you could go classic wicker or fabric with a cute bunny design.
What's Included:
- One 12 (or eight or nine) inch Bunny Plush
- One Russell Stover Peanut Chocolate Bunny
- One 3.5oz Hershey Reese's Pieces box
- One Tootsie Roll can
- One Dubble Bubble Gum can
- One ten-pack pack of Peeps
- 10 2 inch eggs filled with candy and toys
Weight: 2.5 pounds
The designers of this basket intended it to be aimed at teens and tweens with the addition of an iTunes gift card, but anyone with a computer and a sweet tooth might like to receive it. It's just fun enough for an Easter celebration, but just grown up enough for those who are too cool for plush toys.
What's Included:
- $10 iTunes gift card
- Jelly Belly Spring Mix Flip Top Box
- Peeps Chicks
- Lindt Spring Milk Chocolate with White Chocolate Truffles
- Nikki's Hippity Hop Cookies
- Angelina's Sweet Butter Cookies
- Other items, depending on configuration
Weight: Four pounds
If you have a very small person in your life, chances are they will not quite be ready for eating candy and cookies. They will, however, be up to playing with a basket full of adorable plush toys. Gund makes a high-quality plush and this set includes five different stuffed toys, including the basket. Each of the four toys that go inside has an additional intriguing feature.
What's Included:
- Plush basket
- Carrot crinkle toy
- Egg squeak toy
- Chick rattle toy
- Bunny sound toy
This spring-themed premade Easter gift basket has all the elements to properly celebrate the holiday, including bunnies, chicks, and pleny of pastels. Rather than being a traditional gift basket, this is a tower of gift boxes, which adds to the presentation a bit.
What's Included:
- Peeps
- Jelly Beans by Buttercup Candy Shoppe
- Double Crisp Chocolate Carrots
- Cookies and cream chocolate Easter Eggs
- Key lime cookies
- Caramel Popcorn
Weight: 3.2 pounds
My colleague included the Hatchimals Mystery on his best toys of the year post, so we would be remiss if we didn't include the Easter gift basket version of these popular toys. If your child is a big fan, this basket could well stand in as a premade Easter basket all on its own. Hatchimals tend to feature pastel colors generally and this basket is no exception. Included are six Hatchimals CollEGGtibles and eight nests in which to display them.
With the upcoming Detective Pikachu and new Pokemon games for Switch due out later this year, Pokemon fans have plenty to be excited about. If you're looking to buy a premade Easter basket for the Pokemon fan in your life, this offering combines a few officially licensed goodies with candy for a great Easter treat.
What's Included (may vary):
- Plush (assorted Pokemon characters)
- Pokemon Tattoo or Sticker set
- Pokemon Card Pack
- Pokemon figure (assorted)
- Pokemon bracelet
- Peeps
- Chocolate Bunny
- Skittles
- Sour Patch Bunnies
- Tootsie Roll Eggs
- Life Savers Gummies
Weight: Two pounds
Dogs are people, too! Don't forget your canine friends on Easter this year. Bring them just as much joy as you're bringing your human children with this gift basket loaded with toys. Everything is loaded into a plastic basket that will double as storage for all the toys long after Easter is over.
What's Included:
- 9 assorted rope, chew, and tug toys
- Two four ounce bags of jerky treats
- One 50 by 60 inch dog blanket
- Storage basket
If you want even more dog toy ideas, check out our list of 33 cool dog toys.