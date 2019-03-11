15 Best Premade Easter Baskets: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

What’s better than a tower of treat boxes? A tower of treat boxes designed to look like an adorable bunny, of course. Available in blue or pink, this simple three-layer tower features just a few delectable morsels in each of the three tiers. The included candy and other items appears to vary somewhat amongst the possibilities listed below.

What’s Included (varies):

Dolcetto chocolate pastry cookies

Chocolate caramel bunny bites

Easter bunny tin with chocolate chip cookie

Caramel popcorn

Buttermint Easter candy

Reusable bunny box tower

Total weight: 2.9 pounds.

Need more options? Browse more Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets products here.