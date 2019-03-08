21 Best Gifts for Babysitters: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Pixie is a great gift for babysitters, who are often busy with their personal lives, school, and work. Whether your babysitter is a forgetful type or she is super organized, she will love this lost item tracker. Pixie is very easy to use, and is the first lost item tracker to use augmented reality to show you the exact location of your things.

This kit comes with four Pixie Points that can be attached to keys, phones, purses, electronics, even pets! The Pixie Points communicate with each other in order to show you with both audio and visual cues the exact location of your item. If it is out of range, the tracker will tell you the last mapped spot. You can even find your phone when it is out of batteries!