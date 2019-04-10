55 Best Gifts for Busy Moms Who Deserve a Break

The Evenflo EveryStage car seat is your all-in-one solution for the safest, most convenient convertible car seat. It fits infants from birth up to toddlers weighing up to 120 lbs, and has some amazing features that make it easy to install and extra safe.

If you have ever installed a car seat, especially a convertible car seat, you know it can be a huge hassle and it is especially difficult to move car seats between cars. The EveryStage has an “EasyClick” LATCH system that uses ratchets instead of having to pull the straps by hand. This is not only easier, it is safer because you can get up to 3x as tight of a latch using the ratchets. Uninstalling is as simple as clicking a button, just as easy as taking off a seat belt.

EveryStage has a no-rethread harness, that allows you to easily adjust harness fit and also adjust the car seat through different growth stages without ever having to rethread it through the back. The car seat can be used as a rear facing, forward facing, and booster. When your little one is an infant, the car seat can be reclined inside of its frame to comfortable angle your child in a relining position, minimizing head slump and ensuring that she has an open airway. As a new mom, I love this feature because I constantly worry about my rear-facing infant while driving.