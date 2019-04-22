55 Cute Gifts for Mom: Your Ultimate List (2019)

You can never receive too many cat-themed gifts. This adorable mug is a must for cat moms everywhere. Several different cat colors are available, so you can get the closest match to her own kitty. The cermaic mug is safe for the microwave and dishwasher. She can use it for her favorite coffee and tea, as well as milk and juice. A mixing spoon is included, and the mug features a convenient cutout that’s just large enough for the spoon. The cup has a capacity of just over 12 ounces.