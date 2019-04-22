55 Cute Gifts for Mom: Your Ultimate List (2019)

You’re looking for cute gifts for mom, but aren’t quite sure where to begin. Whether it’s for Mother’s Day, her birthday or another special event, we’re here to put your mind at ease with this list of the best gifts for her.
Surprise mom this Mother’s Day with a personalized birthstone necklace. You can give her a single stone or make a complete set by including birthstones for her relatives, including sisters, mothers and more. The leaves can be stamped with her initials for a personalized touch. The necklace featuress a cable chain with a lobster claw clasp.
This set of six unframed prints instantly brightens up any kitchen. Whether mom’s an avid cook or you simply want to surprise her with a cute gift, these botanical prints are a solid choice. Each print measures 8 x 10 inches and is unframed. Every print is different. The set includes some of the most popular herbs, from parsley and oregano to bay leaves, rosemary, mint and thyme. Rustic wood frames create a modern rustic look.
Having the appropriate resources ensures mom will never run out of her favorite coffee. This smart container from WePlenish provides a handy storage option for capsules from popular brands such as Keurig and Nespresso. The container automatically reorders capsules when the supply runs low. It’s also WiFi-enabled, meaning she can monitor orders right from her phone. The container runs on three AAA batteries, which are included.
Whether she’s often on the go or is just looking for a small and lightweight hair dryer, the Amika Mighty Mini Dryer fits the bill. Its multi-colored exterior makes the dryer a fun choice for any bathroom and makes it easier to locate. The 110-240 dual voltage dryer works equally well for domestic and international use. The 1,000-watt dryer comes with ceramic components to help eliminate frizz. Two attachments come with the dryer, including a finger diffuser.
If you’re looking for cute gifts for moms who enjoy entertaining, this recycled glass bottle bowl is a must. The platter dish has enough depth to serve smaller portions of cheese, crackers and other cocktail essentials. If she needs more serving space, mom can simply use the glass bottle bowl. The set is made with 100 percent recycled wood and has been sanded and polished for a smooth finish.
The Sand & Sky Perfect Skin Bundle will help perk up her skin. The set contains a variety of goodies, including face masks and exfoliating treatments made with Australian pink clay. Both the face mask and exfoliating treatments yield results within a matter of minutes.
These yoga leggings are a fun and cute gift choice for active moms. Not only are they made with a comfortable blend of material that includes spandex and polyester, the leggings come in several colors. The mid-rise fit ensures the leggings will stay put during various acctivities.
Whether she’s entertaining friends and family or simply enjoying her own company, your mom will appreciate the thoughtful gift of this eye-catching centerpiece. Its solid wood construction makes the centerpiece a durable addition to any home or kitchen, while adding to the distressed look. You’ll find a wide range of jar colors, including cream, seafoam and coffee. The jars are painted by hand and come with a twine bow on top.
If you mom has a sweet tooth, she’ll appreciate the Dash Candy & Chocolate Maker. The adorable compact appliance is just the right size for making small batches of homemade candy and chocolate. She can make her favorite recipes with or without sugar. The appliances has low and high heat settings and comes with two candy molds. The finished goodies are ready within minutes.
Trying to carry multiple items to and from a workout can be a frustrating experience. This handy bottle doubles as a foam roller, so she can get in a quick rolling and stretching session while conserving space. Despite its small size, the combination bottle and roller can hold up to 350 pounds. Several color options are available.
If you think she would prefer a slightly more vibrant color combination, you’ll find this watch in a bright blend of pink, blue and rose gold hues. The watch sports a comfortable and stylish silicone strap with a convenient buckle closure. She can pair this colorful watch with her favorite outfits for a more polished and stylish appearance.
This fun straw bag is made with natural rattan fiber. At 3.5 inches wide and eight inches in diameter, the bag is just the right size to hold all her essentials. The chic bag is a stylish choice for any eco-conscious mom.
You mom can print out her favorite memories in no time with the Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer. The compact printer is compatible with various iPhone models. If she wants to make her photos even better, she can add a video inside her photos with the accompanying app. Your mom can use her photos from social media or take them using the app. Once the photo is available, she can use the app to adjust lighting, add text and more before it’s time to print.
This fun retro speaker is compatible with iOS and Android system. Despite its retro design, however, the speaker offers many modern conveniences. Some examples include professional sleep aid profiles, a smart alarm clock, access to the latest weather conditions, a schedule planner and more.
If your mom is into gardening, this cute mug is sure to put a smile on her face. The mug holds up to 11 ounces of her favorite coffee or tea, and is made with a durable ceramic material. A glossy glaze finish catches the eye, whether the mug is in her hands or on the counter. This mug is safe for the microwave and the top rack of the dishwasher.
Grab a plate and sit down for a memorable breakfast with mom thanks to the Holstein Housewares Heart Waffle Maker. The waffle maker cooks up to four heart-shaped waffles at a time. The cooking plates are coated with a non-stick surface to keep the waffles from sticking. An indicator light lets her know when the waffle maker is fully pre-heated. She can expect fresh waffles in just minutes.
With its fun prints and compact size, this slim vertical card holder is sure to make her smile whenever she makes a transaction. There’s enough space to store up to eight cards in addition to cash. A D-ring allows her to attach the wallet to a backpack or purse. RFID-blocking technology keeps personal information secure.
The Teabloom’s Celebration Blooming Tea Set makes a thoughtful gift idea for tea drinkers. The set includes a glass teapot that can hold up to 34 ounces of tea, along with four sturdy borosilicate tea cups so that mom can share her favorite tea with friends and family. The gift set comes with a variety of flowering teas, including Jasmine Lover, Floral Passion, Sunset Love, Rising Spring and more.
You can never receive too many cat-themed gifts. This adorable mug is a must for cat moms everywhere. Several different cat colors are available, so you can get the closest match to her own kitty. The cermaic mug is safe for the microwave and dishwasher. She can use it for her favorite coffee and tea, as well as milk and juice. A mixing spoon is included, and the mug features a convenient cutout that’s just large enough for the spoon. The cup has a capacity of just over 12 ounces.
These cozy slipper socks come in several styles, including non-animal prints such as Wine O’Clock and But First Coffee. The slippers fit shoe sizes five through 12. Despite their soft interior, the slippers come with a cushioned sole for extra support and comfort when walking around the house.
This adorable elephant necklace comes in a number of variations. Not only can you choose between one to four baby elephants, you can also pick whether you want to give mom a silver, rose gold or gold necklace. The elephant family necklace features a durable gold plating that’s designed to retain color over time.
Surprise mom with her favorite fresh fruit and snacks with this thoughtful gift basket. If you’re looking for cute gifts for mom that also require zero wrapping, this gift basket is a solid choice. Once she unties the delightful Mother’s Day bow, she’ll find an assortment of treats ranging from fresh fruit to sugar cookies, candy and nuts. The woven basket comes with a cloth liner. You can personalize the basket with a gift message.
If she’s a chocolate fanatic, don’t miss out on an opportunity to delight her with a flight of dark chocolate truffles. The truffle flight includes six delicious pieces of chocolate. As an added bonus, she’ll find an increase in intensity and flavor as the flight progresses. The first flavor, Dark Chocolate Vanilla Mousse, serves as an intriguing introduction. She’ll end the flight with the Aztec Flight Truffle.
This collapsible water bottle stands out for more than just its unique appearance. For starters, it’s safe for hot and cold beverages. In fact, the bottle safely hold liquids up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The plastic-free bottle is also dishwasher safe. The mouth opening is large enough to fit ice cubes. The bottle can hold up to 20 ounces. While it stands 8.4 inches tall when fully expanded, the bottle shrinks to just 4.8 inches when it’s fully collapsed.
This fun drinkware set makes a lively addition to her home. The set includes two acrylic glasses, each of which is adorned with a colorful strawberry pattern. The glasses hold 12 ounces and are ideal for indoor and outdoor use. They’re also dishwasher safe.
This fun compact bag is a sure way to make her day brighter. The vibrant bag comes in several different colors, ensuring you’ll find just the right match for her personality. The bag is made with cowhide and measures 4.25 inches high by seven inches wide.
This ceramic honey jar comes with a dipper for added convenience. It’s also durable enough for the dishwasher and microwave. Each jar is painted by hand and features a food-safe glaze. The adorable jar stands out for its distinctive beehive shape, which instantly adds character to any kitchen.
She can quickly say thank you, happy birthday or deliver a thoughtful message with this pack of note cards. The pack contains 24 cards. Each season is represented with an image. She can mix and match according to seasons and personal preference. There are enough envelopes for each card. The cards are scored to make folding and sending easy. Each card is printed on thick white stock paper for added durability.
The Bamboo Cheese Board & Cutlery Set makes a thoughtful gift for the mom who loves to host. The combination board and cutlery set contains all the essentials, including a durable bamboo charcuterie platter and stainless steel utensils. She’ll also find two cermic bowls for serving. The platter is just the right size for her favorite crackers, cheese, meat, bread and other delicious food.
When she gets a moment to relax, mom will enjoy these all natural bath bombs. Each piece is handmade in the USA and consists of organic ingredients. Despite their vibrant colors, these bath bombs won’t stain the skin or tub. In addition to relaxation, the bath bombs are ideal for aromatherapy and general skin care.
Recipe cards are a handy way to organize recipes and even jot down notes when cooking. The Mint + Elm Recipe Box Set contains 100 recipe cards. There are 10 dividers so that she can organize recipes accordingly. Surprise mom even more by asking if you can cook her one of her favorite meals, whether you use an existing recipe or create one of your own.
A total of 14 pockets ensures she can keep her makeup supply fully organized and ready to use. The bag also has three zippered compartments, two on top and one inside, for safe storage of her cosmetics and other items. A carrying handle allows her to easily move the bag around as needed. Several prints are available.
This pour-over set from OXO doesn’t require a lot of storage space. It’s also made with durable borosilicate glass. A storage capacity of 24 ounces means mom can brew a single serving or up to four at once. To help keep track, she can use the 12-ounce and 24-ounce markings. The included basket filters are specifically designed for use with this dripper, although your average paper filter can be used if necessary.
The only thing better than a comfortable shoe is one that’s super cute. This Anne Klein slip-on flat comes in an assortment of colors. Mom will appreciate features such as a lightly padded sock and supportive, springy insert. Help mom brighten up her warm weather wardrobe with these fun shoes.
Finding the motivation to pack your own lunch is a bit easier when you have a cute tote bag to carry around. Make your mom’s day a little brighter with this colorful tote bag, which is available in several colors. The mini tote is just the right size for smaller portions, including her favorite snacks. The eco-friendly bag is machine washable for added convenience. You can expect food to remain cold or warm up to four hours.
A colorful bird feeder makes a fun addition to any yard. Whether she has several frequent fliers or just the occasional passerby, mom will appreciate having this adorable bird feeder on hand. The feeder holds up to eight pounds of seeds. It’s also weight activated to keep squirrels from getting in to the bird food. The feeder is made of metal and has a removable roof for easy filling.
Surprise mom with an adorable vintage dress that works well for many occasions. In fact, she can wear the dress casually or to an evening party. The dress, available in a wide range of colors, is made with a comfortable blend of cotton and Spandex. Most styles include a belt.
Show mom how much you care with this fun and heartfelt Knock Knock journal. The pages are blank, allowing you to fill them up according to your personal style. Write her a funny message or leave a meaningful note about how much you appreciate mom. This is a fun gift choice for all ages.
Fresh flowers remain highly popular gift ideas for mom for good reason, but maintainance can be tricky. If you like the thought of delighting mom with flowers yet don’t want the burden of trying to keep them alive, consider this preserved flower. The flower lasts up to five years and doesn’t require watering or daily maintenance. Several box and flower styles are available.
This fun cork holder makes an eye-catching decorative piece that’s sure to spark up conversation. The holder is made with stainless steel and has enough space to fit up to 50 corks. Mom can add her favorite and unique corks to the cork holder.
From expectant mothers to new moms, this hardcover book makes a memorable gift. She’ll find 12 envelopes on the inside, each of which is ready to be filled with memories, words of wisdom and more. Once the message is in, all she needs to do is seal it and present it to her child later on. Each envelope has its own prompt, such as “I laugh when you…” and “On the day you were born…” to help mothers get started.
Every mom has some amount of stress in her life. This funny wine glass makes a humorous gift choice and is sure to help her relax. The glass holds 17 ounces and features a stemless design. The artwork on the side will last longer if the glass is washed by hand.
If you’re looking for a cute gift for mom that has a bit more to offer than your average gift basket, consider this healthy and gourmet food gift. The basket consists entirely of dried fruit, including selections such as kiwi, plums, prunes, peaches and more. Once she’s done with the contents, mom can reuse the serving tray as a fruit basket.
Running shoes don’t have to be boring. In fact, shoes such as the Solar Glide can make a thoughtful gift choice. This colorful running shoe is a solid choice for active moms. Several color choices are available, along with multiple sizes. The shoe features responsive cushioning and ample support for on and off-road excursions.
Whether she’s a dog mom, dog lover or simply enjoys fun messages, this coffee mug will put a smile on her face. The ceramic mug is safe for use the in microwave and dishwasher, although handwashing is best to ensure longevity. The mug features a cheerful glossy red interior paint. The exterior of the mug is a matte paint.
In all honesty, the perfect mom doesn’t really exist. This fun and humorous gift is a must for any mother. ‘Moms Who Drink and Swear: True Tales of Loving My Kids While Losing My Mind’ by Nicole Knepper covers a wide range of topics all while maintaining a humorous approach. For example, Knepper tackles the art of quality family time while juggling the task of maintaining a decent social life outside of the home.
UGG Duffield II is a plush and cozy robe that features a blend of cotton, Spandex and polyester. The shawl collar adds a comfortable and stylish touch. The robe is equipped with a belt and two pockets in the front. Its plush fleece interior makes the robe feel more like a blanket.
Give mom a gift she’ll appreciate for years to come. This hand-painted ring dish is just the right size for storing jewelry and other small odds and ends. At four inches across, the dish is compact enough to fit nicely into most living spaces. If you prefer to personalize the dish your own way, you can choose to include different text.
Not only is this t-shirt good for laughs, it’s also highly relatable. You’ll find the tee in several different colors and sizes. Each shirt is made with a blend of polyester and cotton material. The slim-fit shirt pairs well with her favorite jeans and shoes.
This instructional yoga mat is particularly handy for moms who are new to yoga, although it’s a fun gift idea for yoga enthusiasts of all levels. The mat comes with numerous hand and foot placement along with several illustrations. The mat is long and thick, allowing for a variety of yoga moves. Instructional videos are provided for even more guidance.
If mom’s into cooking, this salt gift box is a must. There are four types of salt to choose from, each of which tantalizes taste buds with a unique flavor. Options include traditional flaky sea salt, lava salt, Arctic thyme salt and birch smoked salt. Just as the salt is handy for cooking, it adds a fun spin to her favorite cocktails. The set comes in a stylish gift box for easy gift giving.
Growing veggies yourself can be a fun and rewarding activity. Whether she’s an avid gardener looking for a change or is anxious to start growing her own vegetables, mom will appreciate this gift box. The box contains all the essentials for growing the vegetables. She’ll even find seed packets for popular veggies such as carrots, tomatoes, swiss chard and more. The kit also includes a pot, markers, peat blocks and more.
Mom will be the talk of the day when she brings this colorful bag to her next party or picnic. The cooler bag comes with a microfiber lining and features a water resistant construction. A zipper top keeps contents secure. Double handles add an element of durability and make it easier to transport contents.
A personalized cutting board makes a thoughtful gift for moms who like to cook. This cutting board comes in several variations and styles. You can choose to have it inscribed with the family name or her initials. The board is also available in a wide range of sizes. Every board is 3/4-inch thick.
Traveling can be stressful, especially when it comes to finding the right bags. This popular Vera Bradley bag is large enough to fit all her essentials and more. There’s also ample interior storage space, including mesh and zip pockets. A removable, adjustable strap makes it easier to transport the bag.