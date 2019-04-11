Game of Thrones is the show everyone is talking about. So why not elevate your watercooler chats or watch parties with one of the best Game of Thrones mugs available?
These Westeros-inspired options make a great addition to anyone’s standard rotation, whether for coffee or other assorted spirits. Plus a quality mug is always a fun and affordable gift item. Some of the options we found are bonafide collector’s items too.
Now let’s dive right into the 21 best Game of Thrones mugs you’ll absolutely love:
Grab this gorgeous drinking horn that also features Tyrion’s classic Season 6 line, “That’s what I do. I drink and I know things.”
While a little pricey, this is truly a handsome and unusual mug. It’s inspired by Viking drinking horns and no two are alike. Color variations include white, black, or even beige. The mug also features the Lannister Lion.
You’ll definitely want to treat this one with the respect it deserves as it’s not dishwasher safe and soaking in water too long could damage the print.
A cheeky ode to Arya Stark and her beloved “Needle” this cute mug is an excellent choice for enjoying your Monday morning coffee while mulling over the previous night’s episode.
The quote and design are specially imprinted too so you can throw it in the dishwasher or microwave without worry.
Plus, it's made in the U.S.A. by a veteran-owned small business.
Bring a little Game of Thrones magic home with this sweet Stark-inspired pick.
Made of high-quality ceramic, in its natural state it features the House of Stark direwolf. When you add hot liquid to it, the direwolf stays, but the black mug changes to white and also reveals the show’s “Winter Is Coming” catch-phrase and logo art.
It also holds 11-ounces of your favorite beverage.
So sinister and so very cool, this tankard mug has incredible hand-painted sword and dragon details fashioned out of quality composite resin.
You can remove the stainless steel insert too, making washing and preserving this masterpiece a whole lot easier.
Attention all Game of Thrones superfans! We’ve found the most epic mug ever for you.
This gorgeous and hefty officially-licensed tankard features five arches, designed to evoke cathedral windows. Within the arches, you’ll find both the sigil and motto of the five main houses of the series: the dragon of the Targaryen’s, the kraken of the Greyjoy’s, the stag of the Baratheon’s, the dire wolf of the Starks and the lion of the Lannister’s.
Even the handle boasts gold chain resin details. While pricier, this pick also comes in a sturdy storage box, which elevates it collector’s item territory.
We've all learned a thing or two from our throne-seeking (or avoiding) friends in Westeros. This simple and straightforward mug reminds us of some of those lessons.
The text wraps around the entire mug and won’t fade or chip like other decals or silkscreens. In fact, the company that makes it, CJ Artisans, uses a special extreme high heat and pressure to embed the ink directly onto the surface of the mug.
Dishwasher as well as microwave safe, this mug will fit up to 11-ounces of your favorite beverage.
Made from stainless steel and featuring the house Stark sigil, this mug is definitely made for drinking.
It’s heavy, handsome, and holds 16 ounces of your beverage of choice. The detail of the sigil on this one is really striking too, and the handle shape offers a more comfortable hold.
It also comes in a full-color box, making it an excellent gift pick.
Hailing the “Westeros Dream Team” combo of Stark and Targaryen, this is a mug that’ll also make you chuckle.
It’s dishwasher and microwave safe and holds up to 11 ounces. Plus, the design is imprinted to last, so no matter what the outcome of the final season may be, you’ll always be able to hold the partnership of Jon and Danys close.
There have been several notable trials by combat in Game of Thrones history. Some ended surprisingly, shall we say?
If you still can’t get over those twists of fate, then here’s a sly-messaged mug for you.
The image is professionally printed so that it won’t fade from dishwasher or microwave use. Plus, the image is also printed on both sides, so left-handed as well as right-handed drinkers never feel left out.
While this wolf isn’t technically a Stark direwolf, or even Game of Thrones official, it certainly evokes the mystery and magic of Westeros.
The animal is fashioned in a 3D style to make it look like it’s literally walking off of the mug and into your home. It’s pretty cool stuff.
The rest of the mug is impressive as well with continuous details that flow right into the elegant handle.
No matter who your favorite house or character is on the show, everyone can agree that Daenerys Targaryen, also known as the “Mother of Dragons” is awesome.
This mug is perfect for any lady who embodies the character’s bold nature, especially any fun, honest mom in your life.
This officially licensed show merchandise features a 360-degree wrapped image of the Night King on one side and the phrase “Winter is here” on the other.
It’s a wonderfully sinister way to remind yourself of what’s truly at stake in the Game of Thrones world while you enjoy your daily caffeine fix.
Is your favorite Game of Thrones character from the House of Lannister? Then here’s a great mug for you.
Made of ceramic and featuring the Lannister Lion along with the show title, this sleek mug will fit a hefty 17 ounces of your daily coffee or even favorite evening beverage.
It’s also available with the Targaryen dragon if that house is more your speed.
This dark mug is a perfect representation of the house that rules over the Iron Islands.
It’s made of quality black ceramic and features the House of Greyjoy kraken with their motto, “We do not sow.”
It fits about 10 ounces and is a great go-to mug for any Game of Thrones fans looking to collect a piece of each house.
Here’s a nice solid glass beer mug option for you.
It features the Stark direwolf as well as the show’s catchphrase, “Winter Is Coming.” This glass mug is sturdy and dishwasher safe. Plus, the etched design is permanent and won’t fade over time.
Pop this baby in the freezer to enjoy a cold one in a frosty, Jon Snow worthy mug come show time.
While Drogo and Daenerys didn’t have the most romantic beginnings, their relationship was really the impetus for the Mother of Dragon to come forth.
If you still stan for the couple or know someone who does, then grab this unique mug set. It’s handmade in New Jersey from stoneware clay and kiln fired several times over for lasting durability. Each mug is safe for the dishwasher or microwave and also holds 16 ounces of liquid.
How cool is this? A simple black mug that has a fun dragon on its bottom that's slowly revealed as you drink from it.
Made with high-fire ceramic, this cup is a fun and humorous take on the magical and awe-inspiring creatures that Daenerys calls her children.
Oh, House Martell. With the deaths of the older Sand Snakes and Ellaria’s imprisonment, its future is uncertain, to say the least.
But you can show your support and your faith in the show’s incessant surprises with this classic black mug that features the Martell house’s sigil and house words, “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken.”
It’s another simple yet perfect option if you need to complete your collection of pieces each of the Game of Thrones houses.
Here’s a showstopper for you.
This officially-licensed tankard features a special King of the North Stark design and comes with a removable stainless steel insert that makes it easy to keep clean.
From top to bottom and everywhere in between, this Game of Thrones mug is incredible and well deserving of being displayed in your home or office.
It’s a fact: There are five kings, yet only one Iron Throne. Who will emerge with the crown? This officially-licensed mug begs the question along with the rest of us.
This pick is dishwasher and microwave safe and is also nicely oversized, fitting up to 20 ounces of fluid.
Plus, it also comes in a gift-ready box making it the perfect host or hostess gift for any friend that’s agreed to host your official Season 8 watch parties.
This mug boasts a little modern-day magic: When the mug is cold its color is black and the image is barely visible. Then when you fill it with a hot beverage the color becomes lighter and the printed Westeros map image gradually appears.
It’s pretty nifty and a nice token of the show.
One word of caution to keep in mind though is that this mug is not dishwasher safe.