21 Best Game of Thrones Mugs You’ll Absolutely Love

Grab this gorgeous drinking horn that also features Tyrion’s classic Season 6 line, “That’s what I do. I drink and I know things.”

While a little pricey, this is truly a handsome and unusual mug. It’s inspired by Viking drinking horns and no two are alike. Color variations include white, black, or even beige. The mug also features the Lannister Lion.

You’ll definitely want to treat this one with the respect it deserves as it’s not dishwasher safe and soaking in water too long could damage the print.