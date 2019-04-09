11 Best Game of Thrones Blankets

HBO’s Game of Thrones TV series has hit critical mass. Winter has arrived in Westeros and there are few signs of a happy ending. Warm your heart against the depressing chill to come with some of the best Game of Thrones blankets available online.
This extra-soft fleece blanket from Rabbit Tanaka is a great way to show your dual allegiance to House Stark and House Targaryen, arguably the two most legitimate contenders to hold the iron throne. Many fans theorize a union between the two houses, but as long as one or the other remains intact, you’ll always have at least half a blanket to show off. The blanket measures 40 x 60 inches and is a licensed HBO product.
Let’s be honest with ourselves. No matter how violent and inhospitable the continent of Westeros may be, we’ve all fantasized about what it would be like to live there. Unfortunately, the closest you can get to this world where dragons and dark magic exist is by sitting underneath its likeness represented in blanket form. This 40 x 60-inch fleece is officially licensed by HBO and contains an accurate map of the GoT world. All of your favorite Westeros locations are depicted and you can even see a pick of Essos to the east. Now, where is Sothoryos?
Though the world of Westeros is home to far too many houses to represent on one 40 x 60-inch blanket, this officially-licensed blanket gets pretty close to representing all of them. It particularly puts House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister, and House Baratheon into the spotlight, making this a great choice as long as your favorites are duly represented.
This fleece throw blanket from Rabbit Tanaka sports a colorful collection of banners from the most popular houses in Game of Thrones across its 46 x 60-inch surface. This design is officially licensed by HBO and sports accurate iconography from House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister, and House Baratheon. Its polyester material makes it soft and warm enough for a Westeros winter.
This soft fleece blanket from Rabbit Tanaka combines four of the most popular house symbols of the <em>Game of Thrones</em> universe with the newest logo design from the critically-acclaimed TV series. It as just as soft on its graphic side as it is on its plain side, so you can cuddle up with your favorite house symbols or sleep with them facing out to the world.
Jon Snow has come a long way, growing from a greenhorned Night’s Watch initiate to the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, and eventually to the legitimate King of the North. Despite his winter-worn appearance, he is probably the ideal GoT cast member to cuddle up with every night. If there is any way to survive a Westeros winter, it’s got to be cuddling up with the White Wolf himself.
Tyrion Lannister has not had an easy life. He was unjustly deemed to be a traitor to his family and had to give up his life of leisure to survive without support from the Lannisters. His quick wits and amicable disposition has kept him alive so far, but Tyrion himself knows that he would be nowhere without his upbringing. He always had all the food and drink he desired and a blanket to sleep under at night. No matter what changes he sees in the show’s finale, he will always remain a symbol of self-preservation and resourcefulness. Even when his ugly mug is plastered across a luxurious 46 x 60-inch polyester throw blanket.
Daenerys Targaryen hold innumerable titles. She is the Mother of Dragons, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, and now, the Keeper of Warmth. Okay, I made that last one up, but only because this fleece blanket is ridiculously soft and cozy and I have no other way to convey that without coming to your house and draping it over you as you sleep. The flame-licked design of this blanket will keep you warmer than a dragon’s flank and is a great way to always keep your queen close to you.
Okay, this blanket is technically only <em>Game of Thrones</em> adjacent, but it is just too fun to leave off the list. Cat lovers who gather behind the House Targaryen banner will absolutely love this soft fleece blanket, which twists Daenerys’ massive list of earned titles to match the priorities of a totally obsessed cat lover. If you consider yourself the Mother of Cats and the Catleesi of the Great Oatgrass Sea, then look no further. You’ve found the perfect blanket to snuggle up under while you try and get even one of your cats to sit on your lap for a second.
As (probably) drunk observers themselves, most of Game of Thrones viewers will immediately relate to Tyrion Lannister. He doesn’t have unmatched sword-fighting prowess like his brother, nor does he have unending charm like his sister, but he drinks and he knows things and that’s what he does. As Tyrion so aptly proves, there is a place for people like him in Westeros. In our world, that place is under a soft blanket watching awesome fantasy shows. This polyester blanket is available in both a 60 x 50-inch size and an 80 x 60-inch size, depending on just how drunk and knowledgeable you consider yourself.
Though winter has now officially arrived, the phrase “Winter is coming” remains one of the most iconic lines from Game of Thrones. Its foreboding tone carries several layers of meaning to the well-read enthusiast and really drives home the practicality of a large and warm blanket. This fleece throw blanket is 50 x 60 inches, making it one of the largest GoT-themed blankets you’ll find online. This blanket also comes in an extra-large 80 x 60-inch size, which is guaranteed to help a family of four survive winter on its own.