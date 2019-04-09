11 Best Game of Thrones Blankets

Tyrion Lannister has not had an easy life. He was unjustly deemed to be a traitor to his family and had to give up his life of leisure to survive without support from the Lannisters. His quick wits and amicable disposition has kept him alive so far, but Tyrion himself knows that he would be nowhere without his upbringing. He always had all the food and drink he desired and a blanket to sleep under at night. No matter what changes he sees in the show’s finale, he will always remain a symbol of self-preservation and resourcefulness. Even when his ugly mug is plastered across a luxurious 46 x 60-inch polyester throw blanket.