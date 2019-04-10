13 Best Game of Thrones Steins: The Ultimate List

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones is finally airing and there have never been more reasons to drink several beers at a time. We don’t expect a happy ending for a show famous for killing off beloved characters, so we found the best Game of Thrones steins and tankards available online. These massive flagons are perfect for drinking to remember or drinking to forget.
This House Targaryen Stein is a beautiful hand-painted piece of licensed Game of Thrones artwork that you can also drink out of. It looks great on the mantle but feels nicer in the hand because of its hefty weight and large handle.
It holds 22 oz. of liquid and has a pewter lid resembling the royal crown of Robert Baratheon. Or is that Valyrian steel? This stein depicts the Targaryen coat of arms, a red three-headed dragon, and reads below it, “fire and blood.”
Seeing how House Stark is undoubtedly the most popular house among fans of the series, there are many drinkware options with designs of their coat of arms. This officially licensed ceramic stein, however, is definitely one of the coolest options for pouring some Westerosi mead.
It holds 22 oz. and weighs a decent amount because of its thick materials and pewter lid that looks like the crown of Westeros. This stein bears House Stark’s dire wolf coat of arms and sports the phrase, “winter is coming” underneath.
You can spot the garish red and gold of the Lannister banner from a mile away, especially when they decorate a massive ceramic stein like this one. This officially licensed 22 oz. stein bears their iconic gold lion coat of arms, and reads, “hear me roar.” The pewter lid in the shape of Rober Baratheon’s crown is a somewhat ironic addition to this stein, but it looks awesome nonetheless.
House Baratheon has fallen on increasingly tough times throughout the plot of the series, but you can still raise a toast to the crowned stag sigil with this licensed House Baratheon stein. It is 22 oz. and sports a pewter lid that is a replica of Robert Baratheon’s own royal crown. This is a particularly nice touch for this stein, though the same crown design adorns all of the officially licensed steins.
This 21 oz. tankard is one of the most ornate of the officially licensed drinking accessories in HBO’s line of products. It sports resin-cast replicas of five different houses’ coat of arms along with an intricate pattern along the rim and handle.
It is hand-painted and contains the motto for each house. You will have to pay the gold price for this mug as it is quite expensive but totally worth it if you want a well-crafted display piece. Since the stainless steel interior can be removed and washed, you could easily get away with putting this decorational tankard to use, as long as you aren’t put off by its heaviness.
With this massive resin cast tankard, you can hold the coveted Iron Throne in the palm of your hands. And what can make you feel more powerful than that? Not much. This tankard is quite heavy and feels solid in the hand. It is technically decorational but a removable stainless steel insert makes it fairly easy to clean if you use it on occasion.
The iron throne design is hand-painted and prominently features the logo from the show, making it instantly recognizable. My personal favorite detail is the sword design built into the handle.
The frost-lined design of this House Stark tankard makes it ever apparent that winter is coming (if not here). This classic line is emblazoned on the side of this tankard alongside the House Stark dire wolf sigil.
Another resin cast dire wolf serves as an accent piece on the handle of this massive flagon. The resin cast exterior cannot easily be cleaned so this tankard is ultimately for decoration only. However, it does contain a removable stainless steel cup inside that can be used to carry drinks, so don’t let me stop you from fulfilling your Westerosi fantasies.
This large metal tankard designed with House Stark sigils celebrates the King of the North, Jon Snow, with an accurate recreation of his Night’s Watch armor. The sturdy handle bears the hilt of Longclaw, the sword given to Jon by Jeor Mormont.
One of the coolest parts about this tankard is that it contains an interior metal cup that can be removed to wash or drink out of if you prefer to leave this tankard as a display piece. Because this product is technically for decorational purposes, I was unable to obtain the official volume of the cup, but I estimate it is about 21 oz.
Though this House Stark Ale Horn might not have the ample cup and massive handle of a classic stein, it still makes for an ornate drinkware piece to celebrate your favorite Great House. These horns are food-safe and made from genuine ox horn, and accordingly, these horns come in a variety of shapes and sizes.
Sizes range from 12 to 16 oz., but no matter which size you end up with, the Ale Horn comes with a display stand to fit it. Its only decorations are a hand-engraved dire wolf sigil and a brass rim, yet it still easily catches the eye because of its unique shape.
If you like the idea of sporting a House Stark ale horn but not the idea of having to a prop up a ridiculously-shaped cup, then this carved drinking horn will be a good compromise. It is made from genuine ox horn and has been polished to show off the natural texture of the material.
Because it is made with real horn, you should wash it until it is free from odor before you use it for drinks. Or just don’t use it for drinks at all, since these are mostly intended to be decorational. But since you haven’t let that stop you before, don’t let me get in your way.
I am frankly surprised by the lack of Greyjoy merchandise available considering the high number of Game of Thrones stein designs available. But then again, I understand. The seafaring residents of the Iron Islands are a bit too brutish to be universally likable, yet they do have a certain charm to them.
By that, I mean they are pirates. Celebrate the most misunderstood Great House with a more modest ceramic stein design that holds about 12 oz. This stein isn’t as large as the ornate ones reviewed above, but it’s also quite inexpensive, making it a great budget gift option.
I’m including one more House Baratheon stein because the story of Stannis, the tragic Lord of Dragonstone, is one of my personal favorites. The crowned stag sigil design doesn’t have any three-dimensional elements to it like you’d find on the officially licensed ornate steins, but this smaller ceramic version makes for a more practical piece of décor that you can actually drink from. Plus it is fairly inexpensive, so that’s always nice.