13 Best Game of Thrones Steins: The Ultimate List

This House Targaryen Stein is a beautiful hand-painted piece of licensed Game of Thrones artwork that you can also drink out of. It looks great on the mantle but feels nicer in the hand because of its hefty weight and large handle.

It holds 22 oz. of liquid and has a pewter lid resembling the royal crown of Robert Baratheon. Or is that Valyrian steel? This stein depicts the Targaryen coat of arms, a red three-headed dragon, and reads below it, “fire and blood.”