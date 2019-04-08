24 Best Mommy to Be Gifts for Mothers Day and Beyond

Mother’s Day is a pampering holiday celebrating ALL mothers, and that includes mothers-to-be! From budget-friendly gifts to helpful books to luxurious treats, these mommy to be gifts will make her feel loved this Mother’s Day and beyond!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This white, hand-finished wooden shadowbox frame is a thoughtful gift for expecting parents. Displays her first ultrasound… it’s definitely love at first sight!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Reviewed as “funny as hell,” this activity book is the ultimate must-have mommy-to-be gift for anyone with a sense of humor.
She’ll enjoy this irreverent and laugh-out-loud funny book filled with quizzes, fill in the blanks, mazes, journal pages, and wild activities on what pregnancy is really like.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bump boxes — the precursor to push presents! Adorable belly stickers to show the size of baby, a no nausea band, organic bath bomb and more fill this bump box — all things that she’ll love and need for her first trimester.
There is also a bump box for second trimester, third trimester, and fourth trimester (ha ha… for the new mom!)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Personally, I think this is a perfect gift, even if she is not pregnant. ;)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hint: This is a perfect gift from dad-to-be! You can both smile over your morning coffee — win/win.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For most people, pregnancy is stressful. For all people, it’s stressful on your body. Let her relax with this calming tea with chamomile, peppermint, and lavender.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Organized by pregnancy stages and symptoms, this gorgeously illustrated, pocket-sized guide also offers quotes from famous moms, and little tidbits about pregnancy and health and such options as “De-virginize for Dad”― so everybody can enjoy the fun!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the mom who is definitely relating to Ham Porter from Sandlot right about now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This one-of-a-kind family journal records the craziness of pregnancy and the joy that follows after. With your partner, chronicle your baby’s transformation from baby bump to first birthday and beyond. There are thoughtful prompts and spaces for you to write freely.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Being pregnant is great, but morning sickness is not. Adding magnesium supplements to your body is a good way to avoid morning sickness, and the best way to get that is through soaking in a bath of Epsom salts. These are from the dead sea and helps with aches and pains, nausea, stress, and anxiety.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It never makes noise, doesn’t wake you up at night, super low maintenance, and you don’t have to ever look at its poop.
I know this is made for pets, but don’t you think it would be a cute gift on a windowsill?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This linked circle necklace is available in rose gold or yellow gold plating and measures from 15″ to 18″. The link represents the bond between mother and daughter. Comes with a gift box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help her keep track of her pregnancy with this mommy-to-be gift calendar with stickers. The calendar itself includes helpful medical information, tips, and stickers for appointments, personal goals and milestones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For your taco-loving friend who only likes them more now that she’s pregnant. It’s super soft and you can choose from seven different colors. If she’s between sizes, order up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If she’s pregnant (and especially after she’s had the baby), she doesn’t want to vacuum! I promise. And babies tend to make messes. Let her tell Alexa to clean her house on command — I guarantee you she’ll love the convenience. This one auto recharges itself, and you can schedule sessions on the app.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So, I’ve personally never been pregnant, but rumor has it that people want four things more than anything: pickles and peanut butter (together?), cookies, and chocolate.
And I think the combination of cookies and chocolate is a waaayy better choice.
This gourmet set comes in a beautiful gift box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pregnancy is rough on the body. Everything starts to hurt! Help her de-stress and feel amazing with this warming body massager. 2D/3D finger pressure shiatsu rolling, vibration, heat and air compression soothes muscles and eases tension.
If she has this, she’ll use it every day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help her bring some outside, inside with these adorable owl cactus pots. They’ll definitely add a touch of spring cheer to her life! Note: these don’t come with the succulents; you will need to purchase those separately here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is she creative? This kit lets her (or someone else) turn her belly into a work of art! This is an especially great gift if she already has little kids — they would love to help with this! (Hint: pregnancy photography shoot.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pregnancy is tough, and it’s important for both her and baby that everyone is relaxed as possible. This lavender and jasmine scented spa kit includes bath bombs, shower gel, salts, bath oil, body butter, bubble bath, loofah and more!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s not much that’s more exciting in life than the process of birthing a baby. But it’s not easy! This popular book offers lots of everyday wisdom. A lovely mother’s to be gift that will encourage her through the hard times and celebrate the good!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a one-of-a-kind gift! A 3D memento of the expecting mom’s belly or torso. Paint it and decorate or even use it as a baby shower sign-in keepsake.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ergonomically designed and filled with comfy-yet-ethical synthetic down, this super soft and adjustable 55-inch pillow provides ultimate comfort for pregnant women and side sleepers while retaining its fluffiness.
When used properly, this body pillow helps keep her hips and spine in a neutral position, relieving joint pain, back pain, and leg swelling. It also helps to regulate your body temperature.
Moonlight Slumber’s pillow may have been crafted with expecting mothers in mind, but of course, anyone (especially side sleepers) will find a lot of comfort in this pillow. So much comfort, in fact, that you may even drift off to a restful and comfortable sleep. No interruptions.
Made in the USA.
Are you taller than 5’7″? Check this out instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Twelve envelopes waiting to be filled with hopes and memories, signed, sealed with love, and given to your child when they get older. A timeless keepsake that the whole family will treasure forever.