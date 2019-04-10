25 Best Mother in Law To Be Gift Ideas

If finding a mother-in-law to be gift has you stressing, take a breath. We’ve got you.
It can be a tricky relationship to navigate but we’ve compiled the best future mother-in-law gifts for any occasion.
If she loves her patio or enjoys entertaining outside, a propane fire pit is a great choice. This one by Bali Outside is entirely self-contained with the propane tank (not included) hidden inside the base so there are no ugly cables running from your firepit to a tank elsewhere.
At 28 inches wide it’s large enough to place your drinks on the shelf but not so big as to take over a deck or patio space. The simple knob makes it easy to turn on and off.
It comes with lava rocks which are great for retaining heat but if she’s more of a bling type of person pick up some Diamond Starlight fire glass.
She can relax in the sun with this hanging chaise that has all the good things about a hammock without any of the bad. Since it comes with its own base there’s no need to figure out where to hang it and it can be easily moved across the deck or patio.
There’s a sturdy metal base that supports up to 265 pounds and you can adjust how much you want your chaise to swing. The canopy is removable for when you want sun but perfectly placed to give you cool shade when you need it.
This is a lovely way for her to swing and unwind this summer.
If she loves her baths, this will bring her relaxation to a whole new level. The full body bathtub pillow by The Soothing Company is just that: a 50-inch long fabric-covered bath pillow that attaches to the bottom of your bathtub to make soaking more comfortable.
While the hot water of a bath can feel healing, the hard surface can be rough on our back and tailbone. This pillow turns the bathtub into a soft, cushioned bed to enjoy your bathtime.
There are 13 suction cups on the back of the pillow to keep it in place while you bathe and make for safer entries and exits from the tub. An attached neck pillow to keep you comfortable. When you’re done, it’s easy to hang-dry by the attached hook and the material is anti-bacterial and anti-mildew.
It’s machine washable as well and they include a bag to wash it in so the suction cups don’t get all tangled up in the washer.
Anyone who loves to bake wants a KitchenAid mixer. They’re the top line of mixers and make all your baking tasks from mixing to whipping so much easier. I got one years ago and I can never go back. It’s simply the best mixer, hands down.
This five-quart model has all the space she’ll need with a bowl with a handle for better control and fewer spills. KitchenAid is known for their attachments so she can go wild with their pasta maker, meat grinder, and food processor attachments.
It also comes in dozens of fun colors including this fun Ocean Drive blue.
This little purifier by The Pure Company may be small enough to fit in your purse but it’s a powerhouse. It uses ionization to remove air impurities which means you never have to change a filter. It’s quiet, unobtrusive, and has an upscale design to it.
This is a nice pick if she has allergies, an office job, or travels for work to make sure wherever she is, her space has clean air.
I was sent their line to review last year (with no guarantee of a positive review or that I would review them at all) and they’re no joke. I tested this portable filter out in a variety of settings–which was easy because it’s a tiny little thing–and even in small spaces with some less-than-pleasant odors it performed far above what I’d expect for even a larger air filter.
If you also wanted to introduce nice smells into the air, there’s a cotton pad for adding aromatherapy oils. The air exiting the filter passes through the essential oils and lightly fragrances the room.
To give you an idea of how powerful their filters are, my husband and I finished painting our bedroom two hours before having a guest over to see the new house so we set up our large Pure air filter in the room and when the guest toured that room she was astonished it didn’t smell like paint.
If she has a garden, help her garden easier with this garden set. It comes with five common garden tools, an organizer tote to hold them, and a folding stool. You can attach the tote to the stool so it’s easy to move everyone at once from one end of your flower bed to the other.
Kneeing on dirt is hard on the knees and having a convenient and moveable place to sit down may change gardening from mildly frustrating to fun again. A gift like this shows you pay attention to what she likes and you care about her health. And it’s hard to beat that price.
Chocolate is a classic gift that always hits the spot. Giving her a box of high-quality chocolates like Godiva shows that you’re not just running to the corner store last minute to pick up a box of cheap Palmer’s chocolates. It shows you’re invested in the relationship.
This Gold Box comes with 36 assorted Belgian chocolates tied up with a beautiful pink bow. Inside you’ll find treats like pralines, ganaches, and truffles. She’ll love it.
A good soak after a long day can be exactly what you need when you’ve got aching feet. Give your future mother-in-law an in-home spa experience with her own foot spa. The Kendall All-In-One Foot Spa was featured in my Best Foot Baths for a lot of reasons.
The controls are extremely user-friendly so it’s very simple to operate. The tub is extra deep so you get the benefit of soaking your calves as well. There are two motorized rollers to massage your arches as well as rounded nubs and bubbles to stimulate the bottoms of your feet.
I love that there are two waterfalls, one on each side that creates a soothing swirling motion of the water that is beyond relaxing. The Kendall heats water well to the right temperature and keeps it there.
When you’re done with it, it has wheels and a handle to easily roll to your bathroom and a drain spout so you don’t ‘have to lift up the heavy tub to empty it like some other models.
Study after study has shown that weighted blankets have a tremendously positive effect on our sleep quality. Indiana University’s School of Public Health writes in their article “Science Says Weighted Blankets Could Be the Solution to America’s Sleep Problems” that weighted blankets reduce anxiety, induce a feeling of calmness, reduce Restless Leg Syndrome, improve breathing while asleep, and help those with insomnia get to sleep faster.
Weighted blankets are known to be great for your sleep and general health, but many folks treated themselves to one because it’s the cheapest. The Hypnoser blanket is a good middle-ground weighted blanket in they cost about as much as a quality comforter but they aren’t cheap and flimsy like some knockoffs.
This one is 100 percent cotton with small pockets of weighted hypoallergenic glass beads inside that create that comforting evenly distributed pressure.
A nice way to look at becoming a part of your mother-in-law to be’s life is that you’re getting a bonus mom. It’s a sweet message to her that you consider her part of your family.
The mug is sturdy ceramic with the image printed on both sides so you can always read it. It’s microwave and dishwasher safe. This cup is available in 11 ounce and 15-ounce sizes as well as without the black handle.
The Bedshelfie is an ingenious little shelf that clamps onto the side of your bed creating a convenient space for your laptop, tablet, books, phone, coffee, or full breakfast in bed for Mother’s Day.
It requires no tools to install and can hold up to 15 pounds. There’s a lip to keep this from sliding off and a slot for charge cords on either side.
A cute, affordable way to show your gratitude for raising the person you intend to marry is this small, handmade stainless steel keychain. You input the first letter of your mom-to-be’s name for the monogram charm and then choose either her birth month for a charm holding a Swarovski crystal colored like her birthstone or a wire-wrapped pearl.
It shows thought as you’re having this keychain handmade by an artisan in Oregan with her details in mind and it acknowledges how grateful you are for the job they did parenting your partner. It comes in a gift-ready box.
Some people may say that candles are too impersonal for giving to family, but this candle is definitely personal. With this candle, you choose the message on the label, message on the lid, the font of the message, and fragrance of the candle. You can build the perfect candle for you soon to be mother-in-law with her name right on it so she knows you had it made special for her.
There are loads of scents to choose from including Strawberry Cream, Lavender Vanilla, Banana Pancakes, Lemon Sherbet, and Bacon and Bourbon. The 100 percent soy candle is hand-poured in Tennessee and made from soybeans grown in America.
If they’re into designer candles or luxury fragrances, try this hand soap and lotion. It comes in its own silver metal tray which is satisfyingly heavy. Even the pumps feel more substantial and sturdy compared to cheap store-brand versions.
I was lucky enough to get a media sample of this set in their Grapefruit fragrance and it makes my bathroom feel like a high-end spa. The soap is indulgently slippery with a nice lather and the lotion is more hydrating than I’d expect coming from a fragrance house.
And the fragrance is to die for. If she’s not into scents, this isn’t the mother-in-law to be gift for her. Both the soap and lotion have that juicy, fresh cut grapefruit smell of Nest’s Grapefruit Candle. There are quiet notes of lily of the valley in there and a bright burst of peach. It smells so good you’ll want to eat it (but don’t).
You can also get this soap and lotion set in Bamboo, their most popular fragrance.
If she loves camping or hiking, get her the best of the best with this Tempest Osprey pack. Osprey is continually considered one of the best hiking backpacks and the Tempest has everything you could possibly need including external hydration pack to keep other contents dry, supported waist belt for easier carrying, breathable back panel, hip pockets, and attachments for hiking poles, helmet, and ice tools.
The bag itself is compressible for smaller loads and is ultra-lightweight. It comes in several colors including blue, magenta, green, and black.
A throw blanket is another no-fail gift, especially for people you may not know that well yet. Soft blankets feel nice and homey so, if the relationship is strained, maybe you can get them to associate feeling cozy and warm with you. (Maybe. It won’t hurt.)
This blanket has a super-soft faux fur side and a warm sherpa texture on the opposite side. It’s machine washable and dryable so you’re not giving her an extra step when it comes to laundry. It comes in a variety of colors but I love love this neutral grey.
If you see she’s always rocking lipstick, get her this Sara Happ set. It’s basically a mini spa treatment for your lips. I was lucky enough to get my hands on a sample of one of these and they’re amazing.
The set has three steps for rejuvenated, healthier feeling (and looking) lips. There’s a sugar scrub, clay lip mask, and hydrating lip gloss. Their exfoliating sugar scrubs have a natural taste to them. This one is flavored like a Caramel Latte but you can also get a box set with Brown Sugar Scrub instead.
The pink clay lip mask seems a little weird the first time you use it but the results are softer happier lips. It feels a little like putting frosting on your lips that you leave there for a few minutes but after you rinse it off your lips feel so healthy.
The Lip Slip lip balm is ultra hydrating with a soft pink color. It’s definitely a gloss but I love the hydrating feeling after using their scrub.
If she’s into infused water, she’ll love this design from Infusion Pro. Normally when you’re looking at fruit-infusing water bottles, the brands boast about how far down their infuser cages go because if the infuser only goes halfway down, halfway through your bottle, your water isn’t infusing anymore.
The Infusion Pro keeps its case on the bottom of the bottle which means there is no amount of water so small that it isn’t still in contact with your fruit. It’s such a simple solution but also genius. The bottom lid unscrews to give you access to the infuser but is carefully designed to prevent leaks once you’ve closed it.
You can also remove the infuser all together and use it as a plain water bottle depending on what you’re in the mood for. It’s BPA free and top-rack dishwasher safe.
Forget the whirring electric wine openers and go classic with this vertical opener by OXO. It makes opening a bottle of wine as easy as pressing a lever down and then pulling it up. No cranking or struggling or swearing needed.
It comes with a built-in foil cutter than clips on and off the opener so you’ve always got them together instead of having to rummage through drawers looking for your foil cutter. It also includes a replacement corkscrew for down the road.
This is a nice gift for aging hands as tasks begin to become harder.
If she loves to cool, get her this colorful knife set. These rainbow gradient knives are stainless steel with a nonstick coating which gives the blades their head-turning color. The handles are rounded for comfort and weighted for balance.
The set comes with a chef knife, bread knife, carving knife, utility knife, paring knife, and a vegetable peeler. They’ll all much sharper than you may expect from a knife set in this price range so make sure everyone knows to practice proper knife safety.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re expecting and been waiting to share the exciting news, this would be a fun way to tell your future mother-in-law this Mother’s Day. I bet you can imagine their face as they appreciate the gift of a pretty mug and then what’s really happening dawns on her as she reads the text. (Make sure to record it on your phone.)
The ceramic mug has a calming marbling effect that swirling pattern is created in such a way that no two cups will ever be the same. The bright metallic gold lettering announces that she’s been promoted from Mom to Grandma. On the inside, there’s a small set of wedding rings to represent your coming wedding as well.
Since it has gold paint, you want to keep this out of the microwave and dishwasher.
This beautiful teardrop-shaped pendant features Larimar, a shade of Pectolite only found in the Dominican Republic that seems to match the shifting blue colors of Caribbean waters. This is perfect for beach-lovers. The necklace is handmade to order in Texas.
You can select the length of chain as well as the chain material from sterling silver, gold filled, or rose gold. It comes in a gift-ready box with bow.
If you and your future spouse have children together or your kids will be joining their family along with you, it might be nice to honor that connection with a personalized family tree charm. This hand-stamped charm is made-to-order with the grandparent nickname of your choice and you can add a Swarovski crystal birthstone to represent each of her grandchildren so she’ll always be carrying them with her.
It’s a lovely way to show the merging of families and it arrives in a gift-ready box which is always a plus.
Candles are always a safe bet when it comes to gifts. This unique candle is made using 16th-century techniques and then hand-carved to reveal the intricate layers hidden inside the candle. Being hand-carved there won’t be another candle exactly like this one and it’s gorgeous even if you never burn it.
If you do, this 1.3 pound candle has a long burn time of around 80 hours. It’s not scented so it’s good for those sensitive to fragrances.
Okay, so this isn’t for everyone, but the folks who would be into creating their own pearl necklace will absolutely love it.
This is one surefire way to know the pearl in your necklace is real. The necklace comes with an empty pendant along with a sealed can containing an oyster. They get to open their oyster and find their cultured, freshwater pearl. Each one will be unique and may come in a variety of colors. The pendant is a cage style holder so it’s easy to complete your necklace.
The kit also has an instruction book and small spatula tool for finding your pearl.
But again, if she’s more of the squeamish, less-outdoorsy type, digging around the muscle of an oyster for a pearl might not be for her.