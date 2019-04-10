25 Best Mother in Law To Be Gift Ideas

This little purifier by The Pure Company may be small enough to fit in your purse but it’s a powerhouse. It uses ionization to remove air impurities which means you never have to change a filter. It’s quiet, unobtrusive, and has an upscale design to it.

This is a nice pick if she has allergies, an office job, or travels for work to make sure wherever she is, her space has clean air.

I was sent their line to review last year (with no guarantee of a positive review or that I would review them at all) and they’re no joke. I tested this portable filter out in a variety of settings–which was easy because it’s a tiny little thing–and even in small spaces with some less-than-pleasant odors it performed far above what I’d expect for even a larger air filter.

If you also wanted to introduce nice smells into the air, there’s a cotton pad for adding aromatherapy oils. The air exiting the filter passes through the essential oils and lightly fragrances the room.

To give you an idea of how powerful their filters are, my husband and I finished painting our bedroom two hours before having a guest over to see the new house so we set up our large Pure air filter in the room and when the guest toured that room she was astonished it didn’t smell like paint.