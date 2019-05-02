15 Cheap Mother’s Day Gifts: The Best Deals (2019)

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and once again you’ve found yourself scrambling for a gift for mom. Don’t worry if your budget is tight this year. Not only are the gifts below some of the best deals, most have a price tag of $25 or less, so you can keep your budget in check with these cheap Mother’s Day gifts. As with deals for any holiday, the ones listed below may change throughout the day. Bookmark this page and check back often for the latest deals.
You can never have too many basics. This deal offers several different Amazon Essentials pieces for $20 or less. Snag the Amazon Essentials Women’s 2-Pack Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt or check out more basics under $20 from Amazon Essentials.
Score big savings on this print magazine with a one year automatic renewal. Real Simple provides handy tips and creative solutions for busy women, from shopping to working to entertaining and more. In short, if mom could use a bit of zen in her life, consider this magazine subscription.
Score 20 percent off this terrarium kit for mom. The kit contains Tillandsias that will stretch from four to 10 inches when fully mature. The plants are easy to care for and don’t require much in the way of water or fertilizer.
It’s a bit pricier than other items on the list, but if you’re looking for a good deal on an Instant Pot for mom, now’s the time to act. Score 30 percent off this popular multi-use pressure cooker, which stands out for its generous six-quart capacity and a generous selection of pre-programmed cooking settings.
If you’re going to splurge on a gift for mom this year, consider springing for this fully-loaded KitchenAid stand mixer. Whether she enjoys baking, cooking or a mix of both, features such as a powerful 325-watt motor, a handy tilt-head design and an attachment hub for added versatility make this stand mixer a must.
Score 31 percent off this handy digital kitchen scale. Between its high precision strain gauge sensors for accurate measurements and a durable stainless steel construction, the scale is a must for moms who enjoy cooking and baking. The detachable bowl has a 2.15-liter capacity.
With warmer weather approaching, mom might be more interested in cold coffee. Score 35 percent off the Tody Cold Brew System, which not only delivers tasty iced coffee. The Toddy is just as handy for making a cup of piping hot coffee as well.
A total of 50 percent off this cast iron set makes it an affordable option if you’re looking for cheap Mother’s Day gift ideas. The set contains a three-quart skillet and lid, which doubles as a shallow skillet. The set comes pre-seasoned and ready to go. The non-stick surface keeps food from getting stuck and makes cleaning up that much easier.
A screen protector isn’t the most glamorous one, but it’s important. This double pack contains tempered glass films that are specifically designed to fit 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus models. The screens have rounded edges for a more precise fit. One-push installation makes applying the screens fast and simple.
Score 58 percent off the Lovoir 24K Gold Eye Mask with this Mother’s Day deal. The eye mask helps treat puffy eyes as well as dark circles. Ingredients such as vitamin C serum, rose essential oil and liquorice extract assist in smoothing and toning skin.
If mom’s looking for a new mascara, consider this Burt’s Bees formula. The macara contains a 100 percent natural formula that won’t irritate the delicate eye area. Along with moisturizing ingredients, the mascara stands out for its long-lasting wear. Two color options are available.
Coffee makers don’t have to be pricey. This Primula coffee maker is currently available for over 50 percent off its list price. The espresso maker stands out for its durable aluminum body. It also comes in many different colors and sizes.
This hydrating body oil from Neutrogena caters to those with dry skin. The light sesame oil formula hydrates without leaving that greasy sensation. Once it’s applied, this lightweight oil quickly absorbs into the skin.
Buying cookware on a budget can be challenging, but it’s easier when you can find generous savings and discounts. This three-piece set includes frying pans of various sizes. The smallest is eight inches, followed by 9.5 and 11-inch pans. The set is dishwasher safe.
Making labels just got easier with this handy label maker from Brother. Mom will have plenty of options, from nine type styles to over 200 symbols. There are also several different Deco mode patterns. The user-friendly label maker features a computer-style keyboard that’s easy for typing.