55 Best Gifts for Dad Under $50: Fathers Day Ideas 2019

Your dad is the greatest. Shower him with the gifts he deserves without breaking the bank. Scroll down to find the best gifts for dad under $50.
This six-piece grill smoking set is just what your dad needs to inject a bit more flavor and personality into his favorite foods. If he wasn’t already inclined to cook for a crowd, flavors such as cherry, hickory and apple wood chips will give him a confidence boost. There’s something for every personality, and the set works just as well for meats as it does for fish and veggies.
Dad doesn’t have to wait until Taco Tuesday to whip out this creative cookbook by Laura Fuentes. He can flip through the pages to find 52 taco varieties for his next meal. Most can be made in just 30 minutes or less and are highly customizable.
Pair this cookbook with taco holders or tortilla warmers to make a complete gift set.
Hard-working dads deserve a break. This electric massager relieves muscle tightness and pain in the shoulders, neck and back. It’s highly portable and can be used in the car, office or just about anywhere else. A single 15-minute session per day promotes relaxation and can reduce muscle pain.
This budget-friendly drone is made for beginners and is sure to put a smile on dad’s face as he launches it into the air. Once the app is installed he can watch real-time videos as the drone flies. Other highlights include a 3D flip mode and push-button return. A built-in live video HD camera soaks up the scenery and transmits stunning images back to dad.
Shaving can be rough on the skin, especially if dad shaves every day. This moisturizing after-shave balm helps soothe and hydrate skin. Some of the main ingredients include vegetable-based glycerin and birch sap extract. A woody perfume fragrance keeps skin smelling as fresh as it looks. The formula is suitable for the face and neck.
Now’s the time to get rid of those old, worn out knives and replace them with a sharp new set. This 14-piece set includes all the cooking basics. Each knife is made with durable high-carbon stainless steel material. The forged steel remains sharp despite repeated use.
Bearded dads will appreciate this four-piece gift set, which contains shampoo, oil, wax and balm. Each product features a masculine aroma with hints of citrus along with various woody and aromatic notes.
It’s easy to lose track of smaller items such as nails and screws when working. This magnetic wristband offers a convenient solution. The material is made with strong and durable fabric with ultra-strong magnets to keep objects from falling off. He can easily pull off nails and screws as needed during his home projects.
Put a smile on dad’s face with ‘101 So Bad, They’re Good Dad Jokes’. This funny book comes in paperback, Kindle and audiobook formats. Watch dad beam as he impresses his friends and guests with one joke after the next.
Make dad smile and remember what a great ‘catch’ he is with this ‘Love You Dad’ fishing lure. As an added bonus the lure comes in its own gift box and is ready to give.
You’ll at least temporarily be dad’s favorite child with this funny mug. The quote is sure to bring a smile to dad’s face as he sips his favorite coffee or tea. The coffee mug holds 11 ounces and is printed on both sides with durable ink that won’t fade over the year. It’s safe for the microwave and dishwasher.
Eco-conscious dads will get more than a caffeine buzz from this bag of coffee. That’s because it’s the first ever carbon-negative coffee. For every pound of coffee that’s sold, some of the proceeds go towards helping the Mindo cloud forest in Ecuador. The coffee is a blend of light and dark roasts, which is ideal for cold brew coffee.
If you’re trying to stick to a budget and make dad laugh, you’ll hit a home run with this funny gift idea. The socks come in several colors and variations, including tacos, coffee and wine. You can also choose from an assortment of sizes. The cotton crew socks will keep dad’s feet cozy as he lounges.
Brighten up his home bar with this thoughtful Whiskey Stones Gift Set. The set, which contains two whiskey glasses, comes in a beautiful wooden box and is ready to give when it arrives. The stones keep drinks chilled without adding additional flavors, smells or water.
Even if he’s a total beginner dad can find something to whip up in ‘Delish: Eat Like Every Day’s the Weekend’. Author Joanna Saltz provides 275 simple and straightforward recipes for hungry dads who aren’t chasing perfection. He’ll have access to tricks and tips as he whips up delicious food.
Timing is key when it comes to water conservation without sacrificing the health of a lawn. Surprise dad with this smart hose faucet timer. Bluetooth functionality lets him control the faucet via connected devices. WiFi connectivity is also available. A built-in flow meter keeps close tabs on the water usage.
As if having fish isn’t cool enough, he’ll have even more incentive to hang out by the tank with this fun fish hotel. The mini aquarium holds up to 1.8 gallons and is suitable for goldfish, bettas, small tropical fish and other small types of fish. Even better, the outer shell can be detached if he wants to paint it a certain color.
The Fire 7 Tablet will be released on June 6, but you can pre-order it if you just can’t wait. The tablet has twice the storage as previous models and comes in 16 or 32GB versions. There’s also a speedier 1.3GHz quad-core processor. Alexa compatibility provides hands-free operation.
Home projects just got better with this handy compact distance measure. Single-button operation makes taking measurements that much easier. He can measure up to 65 feet with this device, which is compact enough to stash in a pocket.
This dual-speed rotary tool kit is a home handyman’s dream. Its dual speed operation makes the kit a solid choice for various materials and applications. As an added bonus, its lightweight construction makes this kit suitable for extended use.
Not only is this pour over coffee dripper compact and convenient, it doesn’t take much effort to make a delicious cup of coffee. The automatic drip tank controls water flow for a well-balanced end result. Dad can enjoy up to 12 ounces of his favorite coffee with this affordable coffee maker.
Grilling is made easier with the proper accessories. This grilling basket is particularly well suited for veggies and other foods that might otherwise fall through the cracks. The basket is designed for all Weber grills. For added convenience, the basket doubles as a wok when cooking with diced meat.
You don’t have to break the bank to get him a good grill pan. This 10.5-inch Lodge pan is a prime example. Dad can use the pan for his favorite foods, including meats, steak and bacon. Easy grease drainage simplifies cleanup and promotes healthier eating.
Whip up a satisfying breakfast for dad with this nonstick Belgian waffle maker. The versatile waffle maker delivers delicious waffles ranging from basics to gourmet. The nonstick grids make cleanup easier.
Not only will his hearing be protected, but the included AM/FM radio makes just about any task more enjoyable. The headphones have a noise reduction rating of 24 dB for ultimate safety. He can also use the headphones with compatible iPod, MP3 player or two-way radio devices. Voice assist technology adds another level of convenience when setting up the headphones, programming his favorite stations and more.
Surprise your dad with this box of 48 different types of tea. Flavors include classic black and green teas along with fusion teas such as lemon and orange and green tea with jasmine. The box contains six different varieties.
Everyone could use a basic hanging toiletry kit. This AmazonBasics bag measures 9.6 inches long and 8.2 inches wide. It also stands just over three inches high, making it a useful choice for dads on the go.
A large main compartment provides ample storage space, while a mesh divider makes organization easier. Two external side compartments allow him to easily stash valuables and other smaller items. The top hook can be tucked away when it’s not being used.
Creating delicious drinks on the go can be challenging. This portable drink mixer and frothing wand makes it easier. The compact hand-held device mixes various types of drinks, including chocolate milk, lemonade, matcha tea, energy drinks and more. It’s also cordless and battery operated, so dad can bring it along just about anywhere he goes.
Under Armour Dominate is a rugged stainless steel water bottle designed for all-day travel, various outdoor activities and more. The bottle is designed to keep drinks cold up to 12 hours and has a leak-resistant design. This water bottle can hold up to 24 ounces and features a sturdy stainless steel construction on the inside and outside.
This funny mug is a must for avid readers. Dad can enjoy up to 11 ounces of his favorite coffee or tea while making progress on a great book. It’s also safe for the microwave and dishwasher. The full color design is imprinted on both sides of the mug.
This Dead Sea mud soap features an array of ingredients to assist with skin care, including sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil, olive oil and more. In addition to simply cleansing and refreshing normal skin types, the soap is ideal for those suffering from acne, psoriasis, eczema and other skin conditions. Each bar weighs between 4.5 and 5 ounces and comes wrapped and ready to give.
Give dad a stylish way to carry his favorite beverages with this personalized beer caddy. Aside from enough room to host a six pack, the caddy also comes with a bottle opener and a magnetic bottle cap catcher. Its rustic wooden design enables the caddy to fit in just about anywhere.
If dad already owns a pair of Airpods, make sure they’re fully protected with this Airpods case. The case provides full 360-degree protection without unnecessary bulk. A charging port allows for fast access to the charger. This case comes with a carabiner so that he can take his Airpods just about anywhere.
Dad can take his favorite food and drinks on the go with this mini portable fridge. The Chefman personal fridge has a four-liter capacity, which is enough for six 12-ounce cans. It also heats food items as well with the simple flip of a switch. A built-in car charger makes it easy to bring the fridge along wherever he goes.
Whether he uses it for gym, travel or other daily activities, dad will surely find the 80-liter capacity to be quite spacious. Despite its larger size, however, the bag folds up into a much more compact size for storage and travel. A handy shoe compartment separates shoes from the rest of his items. The bag comes in several colors.
As if the Fire TV Stick wasn’t enough, the streaming media player also comes with Alexa Voice Remote. Dad can use it to take control over his TV by altering the volume as well as launching and controlling his favorite content. The Stick provides access to a variety of apps and channels along with Alexa skills. He can also check live camera feeds, check the latest weather forecast, stream music and more.
SensorPush Wireless Humidity & Temperature Smart Sensor is a useful gift for any homeowner. The sensor provides humidity and temperature readings throughout the house. It’s suggested for use up to 325 feet without obstructions. Bluetooth 4.0 technology makes transmitting data fast and simple.
If he’s been looking for a new challenge, surprise dad with this beginner ukulele kit. He’ll find all the essentials, including a tuner, carrying strap and gig bag and an instruction booklet. Free accompanying lessons are available online to help him get started.
Simplify dad’s life with the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). This smart speaker has built-in Alexa voice service. He can do everything from control his favorite music to check the weather, get the latest news headlines, set alarms, control other compatible smart devices and more. Dad can also make hands-free calls using the Echo Dot. Its compact size makes this speaker a good fit just about anywhere around the home.
These budget-friendly wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology for fast and efficient data transmission. They’re also waterproof and can be washed off after a workout. A single charge delivers over 3.5 hours of play time. One step pairing makes it easy to get the headphones up and running.
The Coleman Dome Tent is just the right size for a solo trip or a getaway with a plus one. The tent comfortably fits up to two adults and can be set up in just 10 minutes. The frame is sturdy enough to withstand winds up to 35 miles per hour. When the weather’s nice, the large windows provide plenty of ventilation.
This classic shirt instantly makes any outfit more stylish. The shirt comes in three colors and is made with a blend of cotton and polyester material. The shirt is machine washable and has a slim fit design. Multiple sizes are available.
Stylish watches don’t need to cost a fortune. The Timex Weekender Chronograph Watch is one example. The watch has a stylish leather band with a buckle closure and comes in a variety of colors. It’s also water resistant up to 100 feet. A mineral dial window gives the watch an upscale appearance.
These budget-friendly polarized sunglasses are a practical choice for active dads. The sunglasses feature a durable frame along with lightweight mirror coated lenses. The glasses come in several colors and offer full UVA and UVB protection.
Breakfast will surely be done right with the Gourmia Breakfast Station Center. The breakfast station cooks up eggs, veggies, meat and more. In addition to a two-slice toaster there’s also an egg cooker and poacher. The on-board frying surface makes it easy to cook more than one food at a time. Dad can choose to scramble eggs, steam veggies, soft or hard boil eggs and more.
Scratches can mar any vehicle’s appearance. Dualshine Magic Scratch Remover removes light scratches and scrapes. All dad needs to do is wipe a small amount on the surface of his car.
This men’s grooming kit contains a natural shave oil and aftershave moisturizing lotion to help keep dad’s skin looking its best. Each product is made with organic and natural ingredients. A biodegradable pouch is included, so he can bring these skincare essentials along on his travels.
Whether he’s settling in for a Netflix binge or is looking for a healthy snack to take on the go, Ka-Pop popped chips can hit the spot. These healthy snacks are vegan and gluten-free and are made from ancient whole grains. While the variety pack provides an assortment of flavors, you can select a single flavor if you know just what he wants.
Despite its compact size, this personal water filter can have a big impact. When used correctly it eliminates almost all waterborne bacteria and parasites. Whether dad’s planning an upcoming trip with questionable water sources or he simply likes to be prepared, this water filter is a practical choice. He can use it to purify up to 1,000 gallons of drinking water.
This robust 10.25-inch knife from Victorinox can cut through nearly any type of bread, including stale bread to softer loaves and more. It’s not just limited to bread, as he can also use it for cutting into melons and various softer fruits and veggies. The knife features an ergonomic handle and a slip-resistant design for added stability and security.
This affordable Bluetooth speaker is solar and USB rechargeable, so he’ll never be without a power source for his favorite tunes. Dad can pair his phone with the speaker to stream music. The speaker is small and lightweight, coming in at just under nine ounces. Whether he’s lounging by the pool or enjoying a snack inside, the versatile speaker is made for just about any environment.
These in-ear monitors feature a universal fit and noise isolation technology. This second version features enhanced sound and build quality. A sweat-resistant design means dad can wear these during workouts without worrying about causing damage. An over-the-ear fit makes the headphones comfortable enough for extended use.
This Game of Thrones pop up card is sure to put a smile on dad’s face when he opens it up. The card is suitable for a wide range of occasions, including Father’s Day and dad’s birthday. The card comes with a blank envelope along with a small note card for a personalized message.
It never hurts to be prepared. This compact first aid kit makes it easier to be ready in the event of an unexpected incident. In fact, it’s small enough to carry in a backpack or on a bike. The bag is water-resistant and includes essentials such as adhesive bandages, alcohol wipes, an emergency blanket, a CPR pouch with instructions and more.
Whether he’s a frequent flyer or he simply prefers maximum comfort when he travels, this travel pillow is a practical gift for dad. The pillow will hold his head in a more suitable position for sleeping, making it easier to catch some shut-eye on that overnight flight or long day of travel. The pillow can be attached to a backpack, luggage or another bag. It’s also available in a wide range of colors. He can simply machine wash the pillow as needed.