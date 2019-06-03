15 Best Fathers Day Watch Sales (2019)

A watch is a classic gift for Father’s Day. Whether he’s looking for a smartwatch with the latest technology or a classic watch for his daily adventures, check out these best Father’s Day watch deals.
Score over $400 off this stylish watch, which has eye-catching features such as a titanium case, sapphire dial window and a titanium link bracelet. Other highlights include a perpetual calendar, power reserve indicator and five time zones. The watch is water resistant up to 660 feet and is safe to wear when swimming.
Score over 50 percent off of the eye-catching Bulova Maquina automatic men’s watch. This watch features a sporty style in a sleek gunmetal stainless steel case. Silver-tone accents command attention. The watch features a 40-hour power reserve and can even be worn swimming, as it’s water resistant up to 100 meters.
Get over $240 off this Sturhling watch. The minimalist makes a stylish and timeless addition to dad’s collection. Highlights include a slender profile and lightweight construction. The watch is versatile enough for casual and professional use. Several color combinations are available.
Score over $100 off the Samsung Gear S2, a stylish smartwatch that’s made for just about every personality. The watch features built-in WiFi and Bluetooth technology for convenience. The circular interface makes it easy to scroll through apps, notifications and more. When he’s ready for a change, dad can simply swap out the interchangeable bands or choose from hundreds of available watch faces.
You can also get $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch.
Get over $100 off the Rangeman, a rugged watch from Casio that’s designed for the toughest outdoor conditions. The watch has everything he needs for serious outdoor adventures, including a shock-resistant triple sensor that records barometric pressure, altitude, temperature and direction readings. The watch also comes with sunrise and sunset data and one-touch recordings for time and elapsed time. The watch has a mud resistant case and is water resistant up to 200 meters.
This chic watch by Michael Kors will instantly add a stylish look to dad’s outfits. The watch stands out for its two-tone finish complete with a contrasting navy dial. There’s a push clasp closure for convenience. This watch is water resistant up to 330 feet and can be worn when swimming.
This affordable watch from Skagen makes a versatile addition to dad’s wardrobe. The watch stands out for its eye-catching rose gold-tone outer dial and hands. If he appreciates a more subtle look, dad will enjoy the black plated stainless steel mesh band. The watch is water resistant up to 100 feet but should not be worn swimming.
If dad doesn’t need the latest model, consider the Apple Watch Series 3, which has a lot to offer. The Series 3 watch is a stylish and versatile watch that has a lot to offer for athletes and for everyday use. Some examples include built-in GPS and an optical heart sensor for workouts, along with a speedy dual-core processor. The watch gets up to 18 hours of battery life per charge and features built-in WiFi and Bluetooth technology. The watch is waterproof and can be worn when swimming.
You can also get $50 off the Apple Watch Series 4.
If a sleek and stylish watch is just what you’re looking to get for dad, consider this slim runway watch from Michael Kors. The watch features Japanese quartz movement and comes in several different colors. The three-hand watch instantly dresses up any outfit. As an added bonus, it’s water resistant up to 165 feet and can be used for short periods of swimming.
Score over $50 off the Garmin vívoactive 3 with this Father’s Day watch deal. If dad has been hinting at a smartwatch, this could be just what he needs. The watch features built-in GPS with over 15 popular activities, including running, swimming and more. Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ connectivity ensures the watch is compatible with most smart devices. The battery lasts up to seven days per use.
The Gen 3 Smartwatch from Fossil is a versatile watch that can be worn throughout the day. For fitness-oriented dads, the watch has a built-in fitness tracker along with activity tracking. Dad can stay connected at all times with smart notifications. The watch works with Android and iOS phones. This watch is water resistant.
Ticwatch E is a comfortable and stylish smartwatch that’s compatible with Android and iOS systems. If he’s into fitness, dad can use the watch to track runs, bike rides and other workouts via Google Fit. Google Assistant is a handy feature for everyday use. The watch is water and dust resistant and can be personalized with interchangeable bands.
If you’re shopping on a budget this affordable Timex watch is a solid choice if dad would appreciate a sportier style. The fitness-oriented watch has all the basics, from a countdown timer and alarm to a 30-lap memory. It’s also backlit with the push of a button and is water resistant up to 330 feet.
Score $50, or 20 percent, off the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch. The Ionic features built-in GPS and can track pace, routes and distance. The watch also provides continuous heart rate tracking. There’s enough space to store up to 300 songs along with his favorite Pandora playlists.
Get dad a discounted Armani Exchange watch with this deal. The all-black watch is sleek and stylish and can be worn for a variety of occasions. Highlights include a 60-second outer dial and a durable resin case with a mineral dial window. The watch features quartz movement with an analog display and comes with a comfortable and soft silicone band. While it’s water resistant up to 165 feet, the watch should only be used for short recreational swims.