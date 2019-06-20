15 Best Luxury Chocolates: Your Ultimate List

When you’re going to indulge in chocolate, make it sumptuous luxury chocolate. Life is too short for cheap, waxy imitations when the real thing is just this good. These are the best you can buy without leaving your home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
MarieBelle New York is a bean to bar chocolatier that combines single-origin cocoa with unmatched artwork and creativity.
If I had to pick one word to describe MarieBelle chocolates, it would be “exquisite.” Each piece is decorated by hand with an image that marks which flavor the chocolate is.
And their creativity spills over into flavors which include Stained Glass (dark and milk chocolate, caramelized cardamom), Safari (chocolate, Brazilian Cachaça, lime), Serenity (white chocolate, Japanese matcha tea), and Sea Waves (dark chocolate, saffron).
MarieBelle is dedicated to single-origin chocolate so, unlike many large producers, they don’t mix cocoa from different areas of the world which would muddle up the distinct flavors that each cacao plant has. It’s like the difference between keeping a bottle of French wine and a bottle of Chilian wine separate or mixing them together.
They offer a wide range of sizes but I like their 100 count boxes because where else can you get a perfect square of 100 exquisite chocolates? Their Blue Box has a faux leather texture to it and features their classic flavors like those above and their Red Box has a faux snakeskin texture and includes some holiday flavors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those who want to really taste the essence of unadulterated cacao, Original Beans has your number.
They are not in the business of flavoring chocolate and instead present it wholely and pure so you can taste the intricacies of each cacao varietal.
You won’t find any long ingredient lists in these bars. The longest I could find was on their ‘Esmeraldas Milk chocolate: cacao beans, cacao butter, raw cane sugar, milk, and fleur de sel. Most of their bars consist of cacao beans, cacao butter, raw cane sugar, and that’s it.
Each bar in this four-bar set is entirely single origin so you can get a real sense of the flavors of different cacao growing across the globe in Bolivia, Ecuador, Congo, and Peru.
The Beni Wild Harvest Bar is the most exciting to me because it is sustainably harvested wild-growing cacao of Bolivia instead of plantation planted cacao. This is a hint of what the cacao our ancestors would have tasted thousands of years ago.
Original Bean is a very ethnically conscious company. For every bar that is purchased, they fund a tree being planted, whether it’s cacao or reforesting lost rainforests. They work closely and personally with local farmers to prevent slash and burn farming methods.
Their chocolate is entirely organic and both their wrappers and packing peanuts are biodegradable. They’re a guilt-free option to taste the true heart of cacao.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
All of Maison du Chocolat’s confections are made by hand in France where they are one of the most famous French chocolate houses and are credited with inventing French chocolate as we know it today.
French chocolate is distinctly less sweet compared to British or Belgium chocolates allowing the pure chocolate flavor to stand for itself. Their chocolate has more depth of flavor than other styles and the lower sugar and butter content allows those notes to shine.
This chocolate shell is thin and crisp which melts slowly so each piece is savored. Inside are delicate ganaches and pralines in flavors like Madagascar bourbon vanilla, almond paste, citrus zest, and Moroccan mint.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These make an ideal gift for fan’s of the Netflix show Nailed It which features the loveable Jacque Torres as a judge.
On the whole, his chocolate bonbons are not overly sweet or too bitter, but what they are is rich. These aren’t the sort of chocolates you feel like you could plow through the whole box at one go as they have a much richer and more filling experience.
His collections feature a mix of traditional flavors (Cappuccino and Creamy Raspberry) along with fun departures from the norm like Chai Tea, Pineapple Pastis, and Earl Grey.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to go on a tasting adventure with unexpected flavor combinations, go for the Fantasy Pack from Theo.
This is a set of four chocolate bars in the flavors Bread and Chocolate, Root Beer Barrel, Hazelnut Crunch, and Cinnamon Horchata. I’m particularly fond of the Bread and Chocolate which contains toasted crumbs of buttered bread and sea salt inside a dark chocolate bar.
It’s a great set to try out with friends. Theo chocolate is fair-trade, organic, certified Kosher, non-GMO, and soy-free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Godiva is one of my favorite brands for chocolate truffles because of their unmistakable Belgium chocolate taste paired with unique and luxurious fillings.
The beauty of Belgium chocolate is in its simplicity. There’s an intense chocolate taste that’s very pure and uncomplicated. It has a satisfying snap that quickly melts into unexpected creaminess. I like that Godiva dark chocolate isn’t too bitter and their milk chocolate isn’t so mild that it’s boring.
Their truffle fillings are to die for. Their Gold Box is a classic and contains sumptuous flavors like Almond Praline, Macadamia Mosaic, Raspberry Ganache, and Butterscotch Caramel Lions.
Their seasonal releases are even more creative and tempting–not to mention beautifully decorated. I recently got a media sample of their summer Festival Collection and was very impressed with their flavor combinations including Dance (dark chocolate, dark chocolate ganache, salted caramel), Passion (milk chocolate, white chocolate mango ganache, chili pepper), and Fun (milk chocolate, milk chocolate mousse, popping candy.)
I’ve tried a few brands of truffles that tried to include popping candy and Godiva is the only one that got it right. The popping candy isn’t flavored so it doesn’t add a cloying sweetness or interfere with the chocolate flavor. What it adds is a fun texture with a nostalgic feeling.
Is it the most gourmet on the list? No, but it’s well-made and accessible in flavor and price.
Plus, there’s a measure of comfort in Godiva as well since it is a quality brand you’re probably familiar with and know you already love. You really can’t go wrong with Godiva. (They’re also certified Kosher.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It might not be the fanciest, but Tony’s Chocolonely is, hands down, the most enjoyment I’ve ever had from a square of chocolate.
The flavor and textures are incredible, but let’s talk a second about the unassailable ethics of Tony’s Chocolonley. The company was started not by a chocolatier, but by a Dutch journalist who was devastated to learn that slavery was being used in cacao farming and when he couldn’t get manufacturers to make changes, he decided to produce his own slave-free chocolate–probably not predicting that it would take off on its own merit beyond making a statement.
Tony’s Chocolonely is fair-trade, uses traceable beans, has direct relationships with their cacao farmers, and is environmentally conscious by refusing to work with farmers who employ deforestation, reducing and offsetting their emissions, as well as switching to recycled paper for their wrappers. The brand name refers to the founder feeling like he was the only chocolate maker in the business who cared about ending slavery.
On to the taste. It’s amazing. It’s the creamiest, silkiest chocolate I’ve ever had. I love unique and experimental high-end chocolates, but this is the stuff I crave. It definitely has a higher sugar content than say French chocolate but if you’re in the mood for comfort chocolate, this is the one.
They’re also one of the few chocolate makers I’ve ever seen make a dark milk chocolate, carving out that perfect space between milk and dark.
They’re bars are enormous at 6.35 ounces. In comparison, a full-size Hershey bar is 1.55 ounces. The bar itself isn’t divided equally so when you’re breaking off pieces, they’re all different sizes. This is to keep people mindful of the inequality of profits for everyone involved in the making of a chocolate bar. Generally, the farmers make little or depend on slavery and Tony’s Chocolonely is working to end that cycle.
They come as a sampler bundle as well as individually with flavors like Dark Milk Chocolate With Pretzel and Toffee, Dark Chocolate With Almonds and Sea Salt, and Milk Chocolate With Sea Salt Caramel.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You eat with your eyes first and Christopher Elbow is tough to beat when it comes to presentation. These make a stunning gift.
Each piece is brilliantly painted and uniquely shaped with fun geometric molds and crisp round truffles. Not only do they look amazing, but their fillings are also a bit out of this world. These gorgeous little chocolate shells are filled with flavors like Venezuelan Spice, Fleur de Sel Caramel, Lavender Caramel, and Whiskey Aged Maple.
They’re a little pricier than some of the others but they’re also gluten-free which is a plus.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re partial to British confections, check out the historic Fortnum & Mason.
Fortnum & Mason was founded in 1707 and if it hasn’t kicked in how long ago that was, let me just say that Peter the Great was the Tsar of Russia and Johann Sebastian Bach was only 22 years old in 1707. They’ve been around since between chocolate as we know it existed.
British chocolate is distinct from others as being fairly mild in taste and homey. This Milk and Dark Chocolate Selection Box includes plenty of British favorites like stem ginger, rose, orange creams, caramels, and marzipan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for vegan options, Hu Kitchen is where you want to be.
They’ve proven to me that you don’t need dairy to create a stunning chocolate bar. Hu chocolate is vegan and doesn’t contain any of the following: gluten, refined sugar, cane sugar, sugar alcohols, GMOs, emulsifiers, soy lecithin, or vanilla extract. Their Simple bar (coming in packs of four) only contains three ingredients: organic cacao, unrefined organic coconut sugar, and organic fair-trade cocoa butter.
But if simple doesn’t do it for you, they’ve got you covered with flavors like Vanilla Quinoa Qrispy with puffed quinoa for a crispy texture and, my favorite, Cashew Butter and Raspberry Jelly.
I got a media sample pack from Hu last year and I was a little wary because I love milk chocolate, but with the texture and strong cocoa taste, I didn’t find myself missing the dairy like I expected. My partner even loved them and he’s not the biggest fan of dark chocolate.
Plus there’s this added component that you know you’re supporting an ethical company and that’s where I want my money to go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For old-school Belgium chocolates with the benefit of all non-GMO ingredients using UTZ-certified sustainable cocoa, check out Neuhaus.
Jean Neuhaus Jr. invented the Belgian praline in 1912 bringing the world it’s first chocolate shell filled with ganache. So when I say Neuhaus knows chocolates, it’s because they wrote the book on these types of confections.
If you like your chocolates a little sweeter than other mainstream houses like Godiva, Neuhaus may be a good fit for you. It has that straightforward Belgian chocolate taste in a crisp chocolate shell.
The chocolates have classic fillings in fancy names like Prestige Milk (milk chocolate, caramel) and Napoleonette Milk (milk chocolate, Arabica coffee praline) but they also have some more unique centers like Jade Milk (milk chocolate, honey ganache, walnuts) and 1857 Milk (milk chocolate, speculoos cookies praline).
Just do be aware that while these chocolates contain cocoa butter, some do also contain palm oil or other oils as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Italian chocolate house has been called the best chocolate in the world.
Amedei is a bean to bar operation that shines a spotlight on lesser-known varieties of cacao for a rare chocolate experience you won’t find elsewhere. Their chocolate is a sumptuous treat that brings all the deep flavors of dark chocolate without the overwhelming bitterness.
If you can only try one, I’d go for one of their single-origin bars like the Porcelana Bar which uses one of the rarest cacao varietals you can buy: the white Criollo cacao bean. These Peruvian beans were ignored in the past because of their unusual color but they’ve since been recognized for their incredible taste.
Genetically, white Criollo beans contain less of the chemicals that produce the bitterness you taste in dark chocolate so you can have a richer darker chocolate bar without compromising the mild sweetness many prefer to the sharp bite of bitter chocolate.
If you’re more into flavored chocolate check out their Toscano Blond (dark chocolate, peaches, apricots) or Pistacchi (white chocolate, pistachio).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re interested in the journey chocolate takes from bean to bar, Hotel Chocolat is one of the only chocolate houses that owns and runs its own cacao plantation.
Most ethical chocolates are in close contact with their growers to ensure ethical conditions for workers, but at Hotel Chocolat, they run the plantation so they can guarantee that their cacao farmers are paid and treated well. It’s very unique to have a chocolatier actually process their beans from when they are on the tree until they are sold.
As a British chocolate house, their style is slightly milder with a nice melt. They aren’t overly sweet, particularly for British chocolate, and have a satisfying depth of flavor.
Their fillings have heavenly descriptions that are beyond tempting like their Ceasar Supermilk (65 percent chocolate shell, milk mousse, praline, caramel éclat, Piedmont hazelnut) and Carrot Cake (40 percent milk chocolate shell, white chocolate, pressed carrot, walnut praline, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla seeds).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bloesem is a unique praline experience as they are made in Belgium in the traditional Belgian praline style but with strong Central American flavor influence.
All the chocolates are made in Belgium but the company is based in Panama so you get that indulgent, familiar Belgian chocolate shell but the inside is packed with tropical flavors like coconut, passionfruit, lime, orange, and a variety of nut fillings as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For an indulgent treat with all the smooth, melting goodness you could ask for, check out Loacker Tortina.
Still made where they were founded deep in the Dolomite mountains of Italy, Loaker chocolate doesn’t get nearly enough recognition for how delicious their treats are.
You may be familiar with their wafer cookies which are much more accessible here in the United States, but harder to find are their Tortina convections and extra creamy Specialty Chocolate Bars. They have the silkiness that you’d expect from a Swiss chocolate but that rich hazelnut depth that you can only get from Italian creations.
I recently got my hands on some media samples and I have to tell you, I am profoundly sad that I have run out. The Tortina have this decadent chocolate and hazelnut that is just barely offset by thin layers of wafer, adding the perfect amount of texture. The bars dive unabashedly into the realm of creamiest chocolate you can find. They feel sinful is the absolute best way.