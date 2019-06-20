15 Best Luxury Chocolates: Your Ultimate List

MarieBelle New York is a bean to bar chocolatier that combines single-origin cocoa with unmatched artwork and creativity.

If I had to pick one word to describe MarieBelle chocolates, it would be “exquisite.” Each piece is decorated by hand with an image that marks which flavor the chocolate is.

And their creativity spills over into flavors which include Stained Glass (dark and milk chocolate, caramelized cardamom), Safari (chocolate, Brazilian Cachaça, lime), Serenity (white chocolate, Japanese matcha tea), and Sea Waves (dark chocolate, saffron).

MarieBelle is dedicated to single-origin chocolate so, unlike many large producers, they don’t mix cocoa from different areas of the world which would muddle up the distinct flavors that each cacao plant has. It’s like the difference between keeping a bottle of French wine and a bottle of Chilian wine separate or mixing them together.

They offer a wide range of sizes but I like their 100 count boxes because where else can you get a perfect square of 100 exquisite chocolates? Their Blue Box has a faux leather texture to it and features their classic flavors like those above and their Red Box has a faux snakeskin texture and includes some holiday flavors.