There are no fans in the world quite like Disney fans. For them, Disney isn’t a brand – it’s a lifestyle. So to help aid you in getting the perfect item for this special group of people, we’ve compiled the 51 best Disney gifts for the adult fan.
Included in our list are clothing items, wine glasses, coffee mugs, games and ton more. There are even accessory kits to ensure that someone’s upcoming Disney trip is a perfect one. Everything compiled in our list is rated at 4-stars or more by verified purchasers just like yourself. So whether you’re picking up as a gift or for yourself, you’ll have peace of mind knowing it has been tested by Disney fanatics before you.
So, to help you out in selecting that next Disney gift for someone special, here’s our list of the 51 best Disney for the adult fan:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We don’t really have any figurines amongst our Disney gifts list, but we just couldn’t pass up this exquisite Belle’s Wedding Dreams Figurine. Courtesy of Lenox, this 7-inch high and 6-inch wide statue portrays Belle’s dream as Beast takes her hand to make her his wife.
The figurine is officially licensed by Disney as part of their Showcase Collection. It’s hand-painted fine china that’s accented with 24 karat gold too. Typically retailing for nearly $150, it’s currently on sale and knocked down to under $100. Nab it today and gift it to that Disney fan in your life that’s ready to say “I do.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let friends and family know that your home is a Disney home before they even enter your door with this Home Sweet Home Disney Doormat. The design sees the two love birds that are Mickey and Minnie silhouetted as they lean in to share a kiss with the mantra of Home Sweet Home in the Disney font above.
This coir doormat is thick and strong with a non-slip rubber backing to ensure it won’t slide out from under you. And the Home Sweet Home Disney Doormat is easy to clean with a quick shake or by giving it a pass over with a vacuum. It’s sizeable too with a measurement of 18” by 30”.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’re not really a cook unless you’ve got an apron. And you’re not really a Disney cook unless you’ve got a Mickey Mouse Pants Apron. Just look at it! Man or woman, when you’re rocking the iconic mouse’s apron you’ll be adored by all the Disney fans of your household.
It’s crafted with polyester to ensure it’s easy to clean. And it remains snug thanks to the ties that you knot around your back. The apron is officially licensed so you know that its Mickey approved. And with verified reviews earning it 4.8 out of 5 stars, it’s been granted a seal of quality from Disney fans just like you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
All you ladies out there looking for a new Disney themed wallet, look no further. Loungefly’s Mickey Mouse Print Wallet takes a classic and cute Mickey design and patterns it all over this faux leather wallet which measures in at 8.5” x 4.5” x 1”.
Inside there’s a zipper pouch for your coins. There are additional areas for your cash and receipts, as well as 8 slots for your voice cards and ID. The Mickey Mouse Print Wallet is currently 7% off too, knocking the price down to under $40. So if you’re loving the design, jump on it soon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Heartful Diamonds’ Disney Princess Ensemble Painting Kit is one of the most unique items on our list. You aren’t using paint to color in the various princesses, but instead, you’ll glue tiny artificial diamonds of various colors into place to create a stunning final design.
The manufacturer promises that the completed look is easier and prettier than something you’d create with cross-stitch. We tend to agree, as when you look at the finished product within the listing it envokes an awesome 16-bit look like something from a Super Nintendo or Sega Genesis game.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jigsaw puzzles are a fantastic activity for couples or a group of friends. But when you take on a 3D jigsaw puzzle, the ante is most definitely raised. Ravensburger’s Disney Castle 216-Piece 3D Jigsaw Puzzle presents a challenge that any Disney fan would be excited to take on. At 216-pieces, the difficulty is far from simple. But the design is one that shouldn’t be terribly hard to navigate.
Across the Disney Castle design, you’ll find numerous iconic pairings from the studio’s massive collection of animated hits. Ravensburger promises high-quality pieces with precision fit easy click technology. And should you need some help, there’s a numbering system on the back of each piece to guide you in the proper direction.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hakuna Matata may very well be a wonderful phrase, but Hakuna Moscato apparently means to drink wine. At least that’s what this fantastic Hakuna Moscato It Means Drink Wine Stemless Wine Glass from Gelid states.
The stemless wine glass instantly tells friends and family that you’re not only a Disney connoisseur but also a Moscato expert too. The blend pairs quite well with Disney in that there’s plenty of depth but that it’s ultimately sweet at its core. It’s dishwasher safe too so it’s easy to clean. And Gelid promises the Hakuna Moscato design won’t fade or lose its glow for the rest of its days. It truly is a wonderful phrase.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the most iconic songs from Disney’s Cinderella is the Fairy Godmother’s rendition of “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo”. The song is essentially about magic, which is just how you’ll feel when you sit back and pour some relaxation fuel into your Bibbidi Bobbidi Booze Stemless Wine Glass.
The Bibbidi Bobbidi Booze name is, of course, a play on the song’s title. Your friends will get a kick out of the alcoholic adaptation of the name, and you’ll get a kick out of the booze within it as the stemless wine glass holds 17-ounces of goodness. If the concept makes you smile, pick yours up today for just $14.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a Disney due with an attitude, this Mad Mickey Mouse Men’s T-Shirt should be right up your alley. It’s both cute and contentious at the same time with a design that sees Mickey Mouse himself getting grumpy with those that stand before him.
The vintage-looking shirt is available in sizes small through XXL and can be purchased in numerous colors too. Options include heather black, heather charcoal, heather gray, heather red, navy heather, indigo heather, silver, heather green, and heather light blue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re actually headed to The Happiest Place on Earth or just wish you were, Laser Etchpressions’ I’m Done Adulting I’m Going to Disney Stemless Wine Glass makes it quite clear what your mentality is.
After a long day you’ve got dinner and the dishes are done and the kids are fast asleep. It’s time to bust out this Disney themed wine glass and pour yourself an adult beverage as you deservedly kick back and relax. You may not actually be in the Magic Kindom, but it doesn’t matter. Because Disney is a mentality more than anything – and you’re there.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any Disney fan in need of a new tumbler will likely go mad over this Mickey Mouse Tervis Tumbler. The tumbler’s design celebrates the Disney icon’s 90th birthday with various designs from the characters’ past.
Upon the Tervis, you’ll find Mickey’s various looks as he’s changed through the years. The tumbler itself is splash-proof, shatter-proof and features an easy to close lid. It’s BPA free and can keep liquids ice-cold for up to 24 hours, or hot for up to 8. It’s currently on sale for just about $26 in its 20-ounce variety and under $35 in its 30-ounce form.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The final scenes of Pixar’s Up are some of the most emotional in all of cinema. And it all revolves around Carl Fredericksen’s discovery of his wife’s scrapbook. Now, thanks to Tree & Twine, you can make one of your very own with their Our Adventure Book Scrapbook.
Whether its a wedding, anniversary, vacation or something else exciting, you can document it and store it for a future trip down memory lane in the Our Adventure Book Scrapbook. There are tons of extras thrown in, including a roll of glue dots, 78 letter stickers, 80 number stickers, round stickers from the movie Up, and two sheets of assorted corner stickers that can help frame your various pages. And with 40 pages making up the scrapbook, you’ll have plenty of room for your years and years of adventures.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If both Mom and Dad are in need of a cap that proclaims their adoring for Disney, then this two-pack of Disney Mom and Dad Baseball Hats is the way to go. Both are adult sizes and feature an adjustable tab in the back for proper sizing.
They’re 100% cotton with Dad’s design saying “Dad” upon Mickey’s ears and the other stating “Mom” Minnie’s ears and bow. Typically this duo retails for $30, but they’re currently on sale for the 33% off price of $20.19. Meaning you’re getting each hat for a mere $10 – sweet!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the Mickey Mouse fan that’s always at the gym, check out this Disney official Buff Mickey Mouse Men’s T-Shirt. The design features a jacked Mickey staring down all the men around with those puny muscles. And should any of them get caught staring at Minnie, they better watch out.
Disney promises high-quality fabric with a soft feel. Sizes range from small to XXL, with color options including heather gray, heather navy, heather red, heather ash, heather kelly green, and white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Disney Sunset Men’s T-Shirt is a design that’s both awesome and simple. It sports the iconic men’s trio of Goofy, Donald, and Mickey on a shadowed backdrop with palm trees and the ocean behind them. It’s a subtle creation that makes your fandom known but doesn’t scream it to the rooftops.
The shirt is available in sizes ranging from small to XXXL. And it comes in a variety of base colors too, including black, charcoal heather, heather royale, light navy, navy, red, charcoal, light blue, shamrock heather, and green.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
“Never grow up” is pretty much the unofficial Disney motto. So announce it gleefully to the world with Asher’s Apparel’s Never Grow Up Women’s T-Shirt. The tee is available in heather grey, sunset, or heather aqua, and it’s comprised of 90% ringspun cotton for a super-soft, comfortable feel.
It’s available in sizes ranging from extra small to XXL, so the majority of fans out there should find a fit to their liking. And with artwork detailing the various locales within Disney’s theme park, everyone around you will know where you wish you were – or hopefully are!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hakuna Matata is a state of being. And with DUTUT’s Hakuna Matata Women’s T-Shirt you can share this problem-free philosophy with the world. The shirt comes in the displayed heather green color with sizes ranging from small to XL. It’s crafted with a cotton blend that promises to be soft, stretchy and breathable.
This Hakuna Matata Women’s T-Shirt can be worn at pretty much any casual occasion. And if you pair it with the Hakuna Moscato It Means Drink Wine Stemless Wine Glass, any Disney or The Lion King fan in your presence will roar with jealousy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Disney’s Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Women’s Baseball Hat is one of the coolest Minnie Mouse designs you can find in cap form. The red hat sports white polka dots across the back half with a velcro strap there for size adjustments. While the front prominently displays Minnie’s iconic bow with her signature etched on the hat’s brim.
It’s super cheap at just $12.55, yet it’s officially licensed so you know you’re getting quality. The hat even has a built-in interior sweatband to ensure your brow remains dry on the hottest of summer days at the park.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Disney’s History of Mickey Mouse Baseball Hat is begging to be bought with its listing currently 25% off. That means for just about $11 you can show the world the most famous mouse’s history in style atop your head.
The 100% cotton head fits most sizes and can be adjusted accordingly thanks to the velcro strap on the back. The design sees the many iterations of Mickey revolve around the cap, from 1928’s Steamboat Willie to the version we know and love of today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking themed ankle socks starring your favorite Disney characters, we’ve found just the set. From Disney directly comes this listing of Classic Disney Women’s Ankle Socks. The set we’re featuring showcases a couple of designs from Mickey’s motif, as well as pairs that resemble Goofy, Pluto and Donald too.
There are other sets available though. These include packs include a few inspired by Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse individually, as well as some old school designs of the whole gang too. The socks are 98% polyester and 2% spandex, but 100% filled with Disney awesomeness.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Meme the Game is an awesome party game to play with your friends. Combine the core games premise with Disney characters and settings and you get Meme the Game – Disney Edition. Now, watch your party jump up a notch will the plethora of funny nostalgia provided.
Try to outwit your friends by creating scenarios that combine iconic moments with hilarious memes. Cardinal is currently selling the set for just $10, so pick it up and be the hero of your next social gathering.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Disney Monopoly takes the real estate dominating game we all know and love and Disneyfies it for the legions of fans. Board references include The Little Mermaid, One Hundred and One Dalmations, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Big Hero 6, Pinocchio, Aladdin, The Lion King, Frozen, Bambi, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, Winnie the Pooh, Fantastia and more.
There are game pieces revolving around various iconic items of Disney lore. And instead of Bonus and Chance cards, you’ll instead receive Magic Mirror and Ariel’s Treasure Chest cards. The game is currently priced down to just $23, so pick it up for any Disney fan in your family today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you or someone you’re buying for can be classified as a Disney historian, then The Art of Disney: The Golden Age Postcard Collection is the perfect addition to the mantle. Within it are 100 postcard-sized images of art and concept art (many pieces never before published), from Disney’s Golden Age of animation.
You’ll find artwork from 1937 through 1961, spanning the company’s catalog from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to One Hundred and One Dalmatians. It will enlighten you as to how various characters and sets bloom into their final forms. And whether you want to keep the postcards for yourself or actually use, you’ll be spreading Disney joy for years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re picking up The Art of Disney: The Golden Age Postcard Collection, you might as well grab The Art of Disney: The Renaissance and Beyond Postcard Collection to complete the set. This collection sees concept art for characters, locations and more across the various Disney films crafted from 1989 through 2004, many of which have never been seen before. This spans the series of movies between The Little Mermaid to Big Hero 6.
There are 100 postcards within The Art of Disney: The Renaissance and Beyond Postcard Collection. But whether you use them as a conversation piece at home, or a literal conversation piece but sending them to someone in the mail is entirely up to you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Disney Book: A Celebration of the World of Disney is 200 pages of history that breaks down the company’s animated films, live-action movies, and theme park attractions. It’s fully-illustrated, so you’ll have visuals on every topic touched. And it even includes an original filmstrip that you can store away as your own personal keepsake.
You’ll learn about rare treasures such as props, art, and early merchandise. And with there being 90 years of history to pull from, you know that there’s bound to be tons of juicy stuff to read all about.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After you tie on your Mr. and Mrs. Mickey and Mickey Kitchen Aprons, it’s time to get cooking with The Disney Princess Cookbook. Published by the Disney Book Group, this themed cookbook features 50 different recipes based upon the iconic Princesses you know and love.
Dishes range from Rapunzel’s Frying Pan Eggs to Ariel’s Sea Turtle Cupcakes, ensuring that whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner, desert or snack, there will be a recipe within The Disney Princess Cookbook to ensure it’s Disney inspired.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even if you’re not an artist, getting to just sit back and let your creative juices flow by coloring is a fantastic way to relax. Within DBG’s Disney Villains Adult Coloring Book you can do just that across 100 pages of Disney’s finest foes.
The black and white art within features pen-and-ink illustrations across beautifully drawn landscapes. There are elaborate patterns mixed in that you can customize as the most memorable animated baddies of all time await your personal vision.
The Disney Villains Adult Coloring Book is hardcover, making it easy to color upon. And at just over $12 it will have you artistically occupied for literally hundreds of hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the scribe that considers themselves a Disney connoisseur, Hallmark has this fantastic Mickey Mouse Hardcover Journal. It holds 160 6” by 8” lined pages and is covered in faux leather with twelve Mickey Mouse imprinted on the front.
If journaling isn’t your thing, you could also use the Mickey Mouse Hardcover Journal for notes, groceries, lists, etc. There’s even a pocket on the back cover should you need to use it to store random cards or pieces of paper. And with it currently on sale for under $14, you’d be nuts not to grab it for yourself or loved one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you consider your household a Disney one, then Simply Remarkable’s We Do Disney Home Poster is one of the best ways to announce it. The poster, availalbe in 16 x 20, 11 x 14 and 8 x 10, takes iconic quotes from numerous Disney properties and combines them into one magical mantra that any family can get behind.
Simply Remarkable promises a beautiful photo-quality print that comes on 48-pound luster paper. It comes without a frame though, so you’ll have to select one that best fits your room’s decor when you pick this poster up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for a newlywed couple are these Mr. and Mrs. Mickey and Mickey Kitchen Aprons. The designs are adorable, with one of the two being a Mickey Mouse themed apron with Mr. on the chest and the other being a Minnie Mouse themed apron with Mrs. instead.
The Mr. version is larger to accommodate most men. Both feature an easy-to-adjust neck strap as well as a 37-inch long waist strap that you can tie securely around the front. And there are even two pockets in the front of the aprons to conveniently place whatever tools you’re using to cook up a Disney inspired meal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Once Upon a Time it was tough to find a tote bag that complimented your Disney tastes. Now, with this Snow White Tote Bag from FAB Starpoint, you can walk around feeling like the fairest of them.
The Snow White Tote Bag is quite large, more so than you’d likely expect. It’s crafted with great quality and can hold up to daily use. And there are pockets inside for additional storage too. It may seem like a fairy tale, but you really can get it today for just $19.95.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
From Disney themselves comes this duo of Mickey Mouse Drawstring Backpacks. One sports gold coloring while the other is silver, but both feature the infamous mouse logo all over the nylon crafted bags.
There are two drawstrings on each that measure 14 x 10. Thus ensuring that you’ll have plenty of room for your accessories within it as you walk about Disney’s various parks. The bags are super cheap too, as you can get the duo together for a mere $9.08.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ladies looking for a smaller accessory that still pronounces your love of Disney should check out this Mickey Mouse Shoulder Bag. It’s officially licensed so you know the quality is legit., and the silver and black design ensures that it should pair well with pretty much any outfit.
The Mickey Mouse Shoulder Bag measures in at 7-inches by 5-inches and features two separate zipper pocket openings. The backside of the shoulder bag has a clear compartment too, so you can store your ID or phone and have it easily accessible should you be carded or need to quickly check out a text.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The quartet of villainesses that are Snow White’s Evil Queen, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent and Ursula comprise this Disney Villains Shotglass Set. Each of the four is made of glass and sport some impressive art upon the 1.5-ounce shot glass.
The set is officially made by Disney, and they’re pretty cheap in price too. You can get all four together for just over $14 with free shipping included for Amazon Prime members.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The foil to the Disney Villains Shot Glass Set, this Disney Princesses Shot Glass Set features some gorgeous art from a foursome of Disney’s most iconic heroines. There’s a shot glass for Snow White, Cinderella, Aeriel, and Belle. Each of the shot glasses is made of glass and holds 1.5-ounces of your liquor of choice. Crafted by Silver Buffalo, the set is available currently for just $12.99 with free shipping when you combine it to create an order of $25 or more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Disney offers a slew of things to compliment your kitchen, including cutting boards, mitts, potholder and towel set, and aprons too so that you look the part. But your kitchen won’t truly be complete unless this Disney 24-Piece Flatware Set is in your drawers.
The set includes everything you need to make your cutlery complete. Forks, knives, soup spoons, and teaspoons, it’s all here. Typically only exclusive to Disney’s theme parks, the 24-Piece Flatware Set is now available online too. The flatware is crafted with dishwasher safe stainless steel. And with the Mickey logo at each item’s base, you’ll know that you’re dining with Disney.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a group of friends or family that you know are headed to Disney sometime soon, the Mickey and Minnie Disney Park Accessory Kit from Magic Dream Pack would make for an amazing gift. For about $25 you can get the kit in either Mickey or Minnie varieties, which supplies a park-goer with tons of essentials to ensure a good time.
You’ll get an autograph book that includes 40 double-sided pages. There are mouse ear headbands for Mickey or Minnie depending on which kit you chose. There’s also an autograph pen with four different colors, and a lanyard for keepsakes and park passes to ensure nothing is lost along the way. And there are a few other surprises thrown in for good measure too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a newlywed couple just moving into a home, or you just want to breath new life into your kitchen decor, take a gander at this Disney Oven Mitt, Potholder and Towel Set. As the name implies, the combo includes an oven mitt, potholder, and a kitchen towel. Each of which features a vegetable green color scheme with Chef Mickey Mouse himself adorned upon them.
The trio all state Chef de Cuisine, which translates to “main chef”, letting everyone know that the kitchen is yours. And this set too can be yours currently for a mere $11.78.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing says wedding or housewarming gift like a personalized cutting board. And if you’re looking to go the Disney route, Bee3DGifts’ Mickey and Minnie Personalized Cutting Board is the way to go.
It’s a gift that is both decorative and practical. One side is personalized with whatever event you’re looking to commemorating. But when you flip the cutting board over you can actually use it to slice cheese, fruits, vegetables, and plenty more.
When you’re done slicing on the 9” by 12” board, you can flip it back over and use it as a serving tray too. Making it all in all one versatile Disney themed gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a new messenger bag for your laptop or other daily supplies? Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Messenger Bag should prove perfect for those in love with Tim Burton’s 1993 animated stop-motion film.
On the exterior, the design sees Jack Skellington smiling devilishly for the camera as his love Sally sits behind him stroking a black cat. There’s lots of detail in the background, including architecture, lightning and flying bats. And the interior sees plenty of room to store your belongings with the bag measuring in at 17” high, 13” wide and 6” inches deep. For just $20, you can order yours with free shipping today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For Disney directly comes this Mickey Mouse Mug and Warmer Set that promises to continually keep your coffee comfortably warm. The mug itself is black and sees Mickey posing with his “oh gosh” style. The inside is colored red and is highlighted by the mouse’s autograph near the rim.
The mug warmer also sports a sleek red and black design. The front has a Mickey Mouse logo that indicates when the warmer is still running. It comes with a long cord so you can run it behind your desk, with Disney stating that warmer can even heat up your soup too. And should you prefer Minnie over her male companion, there’s a Minnie Mouse Mug and Warmer Set available too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Minnie Mouse Mug with Arm from FAB Starpoint seemingly screams, “come, take me by my arm and drink from me.” But if you’re not hearing voices, you’ll likely be won over by the awesome Minnie Mouse design anyway.
The mug is only $12, yet it’s crafted with high-quality ceramic stoneware that promises extended durability. And if you’re interested in making it a pair, there’s a Mickey Mouse Mug with Arm available from FAB Starpoint too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Essential Oils are all the rage these days, with the various types offering a plethora of benefits. With FIKA’s Mickey Mouse Essential Oils Necklace, you can literally keep your fragrance of choice on your person so you can effortlessly take on the oils’ benefits throughout the day.
The Mickey Mouse Essential Oils Necklace sports a locket pendant that houses a reusable colored pad to absorb your oil. So you can easily enjoy the scent without having to place it directly on your skin. The lockets come in both gold and silver coloring, and can also be bought in heart and Magic Kingdom designs too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Disney’s Minnie Mouse Birthstone Shaker Pendant Necklace is the perfect birthday gift for any fan of the iconic female mascot. The silver-plated necklace measure in at 18-inches with a 2-inch extender to ensure a proper fit. And it’s available with a shakable filling for each of the 12 calendar months.
For $30, you’re of course not getting genuine precious stones. But the replicas that Disney utilizes instead will still be obvious of the month you’re representing. There’s a gift box included too so that you’ll be ready to pass along immediately to whichever loved one you’re purchasing it for.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You aren’t prepared for a day down at the beach without a towel. And it’s not a Disney day at the beach unless your towel features Mickey’s big ole mug upon it. Thus, any fan that needs a new towel for the shower, pool or beach should check out this Mickey Mouse Beach Towel from Jay Franco.
The Mickey Mouse Beach Towel is sizable, measuring in at 28-inches by 58-inches. It’s comprised of 100% super soft and absorbent cotton terry, with Jay Franco promising it will be fade resistant and remain soft through many washes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cinderella’s Castle is perhaps the most iconic location for Disney’s parks. It represents the heart of the world that is the Magic Kingdom. Lone Star Art’s Cinderella’s Castle Blueprint Poster, you’re getting yourself a gorgeous blueprint replica of the famous castle. At 11-inches by 14-inches, it can be the centerpiece of any wall you place it on.
The Cinderella’s Castle Blueprint Poster doesn’t come with a frame though, so you’ll have to purchase one yourself that best fits your motif. But with a listing price of just $12.99, you can’t really fault the retailer for that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This set of Tinkerbell Women’s Pajamas look as comfortable as they are cute. The light blue top features the iconic pixie herself, while the bottoms are gray with matching blue stars.
The 52% cotton and 48% modal promises a soft, breathable feel to the set. The pajamas are lightweight too so you’ll sleep soundly with them on even during the summer nights. Sizes range from small to XXL. And there’s a drawstring around the waist too should you need to get them a bit more snug.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Onesie pajamas are pretty much universally adored apparel. They’re soft, cozy, and warm, ensuring that whether you’re lying in bed, chilling on the couch, or just hanging out, you’re as comfortable as it gets. And when you pair onesie pajamas with infamous characters, you’re not only comfortable but cool too. Enter OGU’ Deal’s Stitch Onesie Pajamas.
The pajamas are designed after the character from Disney’s 2002 animated movie Lilo & Stitch. Designed for adults, the onesie is unisex so it should fit men and women from sizes small to extra large. It’s available in both blue and pink coloring, each sporting a style themed after our favorite animated alien.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
During those cold winter months, all the ladies know that it’s just as important to remain cute as it is to stay warm. So to do so, we suggest this Minnie Mouse Hoodie Hat from elope.
Verified reviewers on Amazon state that the hat does its job in keeping your head warm. Yet you still look festive with Minnie’s ears and polka dot bow as part of the design. There are hanging fur balls to accent the design, but you can also tuck them away in the hat’s hidden compartment should you want to rock the hat without them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My Gift Store takes an eco-friendly idea and adapts it in a way that will make any Disney fan jealous to see it on your wall. They’ve taken a 12-inch vinyl record and crafted a Disney design out of the material. It sees a shooting star originating from the right side of the Disney Vinyl Wall Clock and heading toward Mickey Mouse himself who stands to the left.
Cinderella’s Castle sits in the center of the design, with the Roman Numeral faced clock resting at its center. The Walt Disney logo then rests at the bottom, just beneath the castle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s a breakfast pastime for parents to decorate pancakes and waffles for their kids. But with the Disney Mickey Mini Waffle Maker, the majority of the work is done for you instantly. The mini waffle maker cooks miniaturized versions of the infamous mouse’s logo. And does so at a super cheap price of just $12.49.
It sports a non-stick baking plate to ensure your waffles come off the grill intact. There are non-skid rubber feet to make sure the grill doesn’t slide across the counter while you’re pulling it from the heat, and there’s an illuminated power light to remind you whether it’s still on or not.