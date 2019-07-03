50 Best Gift Ideas for Gamers: The Ultimate List (2019)

Buying gifts for friends and family can be tricky. Attempting to purchase something in the realm of video games can be even trickier. It’s difficult to know what dedicated gamers do and don’t already have in the way of accessories and games themselves. You certainly don’t want to be the gift giver that knows their item is getting returned.
So we here at Heavy have put together a list of the 50 Best Gift Ideas for Gamers. It’s a collection of items that there’s little chance your recipient already has, yet they’re all still awesome in their own right.
Below, you’ll find a slew of items, including books, board games, decorations, glassware, blankets and even miniature consoles that make for fantastic gifts. So scan through our 50 Best Gift Ideas for Gamers and nab the perfect item for that next birthday or holiday.
For those intrigued by the convoluted timeline that supposedly exists within The Legend of Zelda series, The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia should serve as a bible of sorts for the franchise. This hardcover Zelda encyclopedia not only includes the Nintendo approved series timeline, but also never before seen concept art, the official history of Hyrule, and even a foreword written by Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto himself.
The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia serves as an unparalleled resource that expands upon what The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia started. It’s comprised of 320-pages covering enemies, items, locales, characters and more. There’s concept art, screencaps, maps, and languages. As well as an exclusive interview with the series’ Executive Producer Eiji Aonuma.
The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts is just that, a hardcover collection of art from the game series’ first 30 years. There’s over 400-pages of material. Included are promotional pieces, game box art, instruction booklet illustrations, official character illustrations, sprite art, interviews with the artists and plenty more. If you’ve already picked up The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia and The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia, you might as well nab Arts & Artifacts too to finalize the Triforce.
Inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this messenger bag doubles as a carrying device for both business and pleasure. You can carry your work within it, or you can utilize it to transport your console as it’s specifically designed to safely transport your Nintendo Switch.
There’s an internal case for safe Switch storage, as well as a place for your cables, games, controllers and more. If you’re going to design a bag around one of the best games ever, you better come correct. And with their officially licensed bag, PowerA does just that.
Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series is widely regarded as one of the best franchises in gaming. So if you have a PlayStation owner that’s in the market for a new bag, the Uncharted 4: A Theif’s End Messenger Bag should serve as a perfect gift.
The design is inspired by the locales you visit in the 4th installment. And there’s even a red “X” where the ultimate treasure lies. There’s plenty of storage within the durable polyester bag too, as it sports a parting wall, two additional compartments, a pen holder and a zippered compartment on the outside.
This Borderlands Claptrap Messenger Bag is the perfect gift for any family member or friend that you know to be a fan of the Borderlands series. The design is inspired by the iconic robot, Claptrap, that accompanies you throughout your journey within the game series. And while the look of the bag is bright yellow with black and white accents, it’s not a style that screams “look at me!”
Designed by Jinx, the company’s Minecraft Pickaxe Backpack is one of the coolest practical gifts for any kid that loves to play Minecraft. The backpack is 17-inches tall and 5-inches deep, so kids can shove a ton of stuff inside. It’s built to be sturdy too as its made with 100% polyester and sports adjustable straps. The Minecraft Pickaxe Backpack is officially licensed too, so you know it’s been vetted for authenticity by Microsoft themselves.
Insomniac Games seemingly did the impossible when they delivered Marvel’s Spider-Man to the PlayStation 4 last year to critical acclaim. And to commemorate the fantastic adventure, Diamond Select Toys have a couple of figures that are worthy of any gamer’s mantle.
The first is Spider-Man himself, seemingly ready to pounce from a rock bearing his logo. The other is an awesome depiction of Rhino as he crushes a boulder in search of his foe. Both PVC figures stand approximately 10-inches tall and come with a full-color window box for display. Pair the duo together for the ultimate set piece. You can find Spider-Man here, and Rhino here.
Life is Strange filled many gamers with emotions when the story of Chloe and Rachel wrapped up. But you can commemorate the good times you had with the series’ first few seasons thanks to these Life is Strange Chloe and Rachel Vinyl Figures which come directly from publisher Square Enix.
If you’re looking for a blanket to keep you warm as you adventure through Jotunheim, Into the AM’s God of War Throw Blankets should suffice quite nicely. Officially licensed and created with super soft fleece, these throws are printed with a high-definition graphic. There are multiple designs too. So whether you want a simple look or a full-blown battle scene, there will be a blanket that fits your taste.
Whether you want it for warmth or just for its cool looks, Surreal Entertainment’s Pac-Man Fleece Blanket is where it’s at. The blanket replicates the classic arcade title’s Game Over screen atop a soft fleece blanket that measures in at 60-inches long and 45-inches wide.
Dark Souls: The Board Game takes FromSoftware’s epic trilogy and adapts it into a tabletop adventure. Up to 4 players can work together in this cooperative dungeon crawl board game. You’ll learn how to defeat the game’s various enemies before tackling the final boss itself.
Just like the video game, you will die. But that’s not the end of the adventure, as players then return to the board from the bonfire with enemies resetting to be thwarted once more.
With the trilogy officially rounded out, Future Press presents the Dark Souls Trilogy Compendium. It’s a robust collection of enemies, items, equipment, areas, and NPCs covering the entire spectrum of the infamous Dark Souls titles. From Software would be impressed with the attention to detail here, as it’s nearly 500 pages of lore, maps, dialogue and more.
If you’re a hardcore fan of Destiny, then the Destiny Grimoire Anthology, Volume 1 should be on your must-own collector’s list. Created by Bungie themselves, this lore compendium not only breaks down the world of Destiny but is also a fantastic narrative in itself for sci-fi fans across the globe.
If you’re curious about the history of video game consoles, or, you’re just a bit younger trying to educate yourself, The Game Console: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox is both informative and enlightening.
The 264-page book covers the history of gaming across 86 consoles. From the Magnavox Odyssey and Atari 2600 to the Wii U, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, you’ll be caught up on who released what system, why, when and to what success. Spoiler alert: Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft won.
Whether its Skyrim, Morrowind, or all of Tamriel, there’s plenty of food to be discovered. And you can find those dishes and more with The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook. This hardcover cookbook offers recipes inspired by food found in the Old Kingdom. There are over 60 recipes to be found, so pick one and impress your next video game party guest.
Do you fancy yourself an artist? Scratch that – how about an art enthusiast? Great! Because all you need to appreciate How to Draw Pokemon: Learn to Draw Your Favorite Pokemon Go Characters is a simple love of both Pokemon and art.
There are 48 different Pokemon in the book that each have their own 8.5-inch by 8.5-inch page. You’ll find the likes of Pikachu, Charizard, Squirtle, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Snorlax, Chansey, and plenty more. So follow the step-by-step instructions, and consider yourself a Pokemon drawing master.
If you’re a gaming historian, then you’ll likely love Pyramid America’s Periodic Table of Game Controllers. Designed to look like the Periodic Table of Elements, this framed poster instead puts the history of game controllers into one slick looking piece of art. There are over 50 “elements” within the Table, covering the earliest of inputs up to the Wii Remote. The poster even covers handheld gaming devices too.
Wall Gifts’ Super Mario Vinyl Clock is not only stylish but it’s environmentally friendly too. Each of the company’s vinyl clocks is made of recycled material from a genuine vinyl record. This particular design features a look pulled from the original Super Mario Bros. Though if you prefer a more modern take on the series, there’s a Super Mario Vinyl Clock that uses the New Super Mario Bros. look instead.
Wall Gifts’ Final Fantasy VII Vinyl Wall Clock is simple yet effective with its design. It’s the game’s logo placed upon a vinyl record, with the RPG’s characters lined up at the meteor’s base. The clock itself in the record’s center fits the motif perfectly, as the Roman Numerals match with the series’ numbering system.
Ripped straight out of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker comes Paladone’s decor light depicting Link on a stained glass background. The piece resembles something you’d seen upon the walls of the Temple of Time, or perhaps in Hyrule Castle itself, as the Hero of Winds stands poised and ready for battle.
It can light up your mantle via a USB connection or with a Triforce of AA batteries. And at nearly a foot tall, it’ll certainly be a work of art that catches every fan’s eye.
Just like their fantastic Super Mario Bros. Question Block Lamp, Quetzal Studio also hand builds a gorgeous The Legend of Zelda Triforce Lamp too. It comes with the necessary LED bulb, but there’s also an included remote too that allows you to change the colors and brightness of the Triforce Lamp. So utilize your wisdom, power, and courage today and get one of your very own.
Crafted homemade from Quetzal Studio in Texas is the company’s Super Mario Bros. Question Block Lamp. Built with birch plywood, the lamp can be easily wall mounted to provide the accent to any gaming room. It comes equipped with an LED lightbulb and remote, so you can easily switch up what color light is being emitted from the Question Block.
If you enjoy a nice brew while your out saving Hyrule yet again, then this custom The Legend of Zelda Wooden Mug should definitely be a part of your inventory. The mug/stein/tankard is crafted with natural oak and features a copper plaque with the Hylian Crest. It sports a stainless steel insert for the beverage itself and holds 22-ounces of whatever you’re drinking.
There are other variants availalbe on the web too, including designs for Bowser and Mario, as well as Mass Effect and the Super Smash Bros. logo.
No gamer’s bar can be complete unless you’ve got some video game themed pint glasses to provide the fine details. This Super Mario Pint Glass Set features 4 glasses with designs inspired by the Paper Mario series. With individual designs that feature Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi.
Crafted by Amerikan Made, the shop also offers individual glasses from other franchises too, such as Gears of War and The Legend of Zelda. And there’s an awesome set revolving around Pokemon as well.
For the Pokemon Master with a bar comes Amerikan Made’s awesome Pokemon Pint Glass set. The set features designs based upon the Kanto originals of Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Pikachu. As well as a pint glass sporting the likeness of what’s presumedly Ash Ketchum himself.
The shop also offers individual glasses from other franchises, including Gears of War and The Legend of Zelda. And there’s a set featuring Paper Mario characters too.
If someone you love has a PlayStation 4 but hasn’t purchased a PlayStation VR, you can be their favorite person ever by gifting them a PlayStation VR Bundle. It’s not cheap, but it’s something that will blow the socks off of anyone that gives it a whirl.
There are quite a few PlayStation VR bundles available, but the most impressive is likely the Borderlands 2 and Beat Saber bundle. It’s an excellent showcase of games that portray the magic of VR. One, Borderlands 2, being a first-person shooter truly immerses you into the action. And the other, Beat Saber, being an addictive rhythm-based game that sees you slashing blocks to the beat with a lightsaber as you try to rack of high scores. With this duo of games, there’s a jumping off point for everyone.
The ultimate gift for any retro gamer would have to be Nintendo’s bundle of both the SNES Classic and the NES Classic together. We’re talking 30 iconic Nintendo Entertainment System games and 21 Super Nintendo Entertainment System games in one purchase.
This miniature console bundle was only sold in Europe, but with the systems being region free you’ll have no issues at all getting them on your television in the U.S. of A. If you’ve yet to pick up the NES Classic or SNES Classic, do yourself a favor and nab this bundle now. These packages won’t be around for long.
The SNES Classic is one of the greatest deals in gaming history. With it comes 21 iconic games from the generation, as well as 2 SNES controllers so your friends can get in on the action.
The system also features save states so you can walk away whenever you want and pick the action right back up where you left. And there’s a cool demo mode that takes your actual past gameplay and replays it on your screen when you put the controller down for a few minutes.
Hopping on Nintendo’s heels is Sony with a classic console of their very own. The PlayStation publisher released the PlayStation Classic in late 2018. But unlike the original PlayStation, the PlayStation Classic doesn’t utilize a disc drive to get games going. Instead, it sports a library of 20 pre-loaded games that include the likes of Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto, Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil: Director’s Cut and Twisted Metal. It comes with 2 controllers too, so your pals won’t have to watch from the sidelines.
If you know your gift recipient to be both a lover of chess and the Fallout series, then USAOPOLOY’s Fallout Chess Set would seemingly be a killer gift for any occasion. The design is based around Bethesda’s Fallout 4 and comes inside a metal tin that fits the game’s motif.
Pieces are designed around prominent characters and items within the game, including the Lone Wanderer, Dogmeat, Power Armor, Mr. Handy, Bos Scribe, Vault Dwellers, the Super Mutant Master, a Deathclaw, a Sentry Bot, Protectron, the Glowing One, and Raiders.
If you’re a lover of both Destiny and Chess, Bungie and Bigshot Toyworks have combined their forces to deliver you the Destiny Collector’s Chess Set. The package is comprised of 16 ivory pieces that come in the likenesses of Zavala, Mara Sov, Ikora Rey and Osiris, Cayde-6 and Ana Bray. And the opposing 16 ebony pieces take on the form of Ghaul, Iago, Thumos, and Gladiator.
It’s a beautiful set that sees the Guardians taking on the Red Legion once again, just on a very different battlefield.
There are a lot of video game takes on Monopoly, even some mashed with Clue. But no two games are probably more suited for one another than Halo Wars and Risk. Halo Wars Risk puts a Halo spin on the classic strategy game. It comes with 290 custom game pieces and instructions that detail three different variants of the game. It’s a perfect way to spend an afternoon or evening between 3 to 5 Halo fans/friends.
Typically when you’re playing Five Nights at Freddy’s, there’s little mystery as to who did you in. Half the point of the game is the jump scares caused when one of those freaky animatronic creatures pop up out of nowhere to murder you. But in Five Nights at Freddy’s Clue, who done it is the entire point. If you’re a fan of Clue and enjoy the famous horror game, give this combo a whirl with a few friends.
Five Nights at Freddy’s became quite a phenomenon, and that’s proven by the fact that the game series has been further immortalized as Five Nights at Freddy’s Monopoly. This terrifying rendition of the real estate game sees vents replacing railroads, diners and pizzerias subverting houses and hotels, and plenty more.
Tokens for this version of Monopoly include Bonnie’s guitar, a Freddy mask, Chica’s cupcake, Foxy’s hook, a Freddy plush, and Freddy’s microphone. Will you make it out alive?
Nintendo Monopoly is just as it sounds, a Monopoly board that is littered with the gaming icons that have helped to make the company what it is today. Each of the colored locales belongs to a different corner of the Nintendo universe. Franchises represented include Wario & Waluigi, Animal Crossing, Kirby, Metroid, Donkey Kong Country, The Legend of Zelda, and of course, Super Mario Bros.
As for the included pewter tokens, there’s six. They’re a Koopa Shell, an NES controller, Mario’s hat, Donkey Kong’s barrel, Link’s iron boots, and Link’s Hylian Shield.
Players that love exploring Bethesda’s digital wasteland will surely love USAOPOLY’s adaptation in the Fallout Monopoly – Collector’s Edition.
The custom set features a slew of iconic locations from the core four Fallout titles. It comes with 6 distressed finished tokens. Do your best to gather all the radioactive properties you can, and then build for the future with the game’s Shacks (Houses) and Vaults (Hotels). It’s a pretty S.P.E.C.I.A.L. set.
Can you outclass John-117 in the ravaging world of real estate? Well, Master Chief isn’t a real person, so you don’t have to worry about that. But you will be tasked with dominating your friends once you bust out the Halo Monopoly – Collector’s Edition.
Pieces in the Halo Monopoly set include Master Chief’s Helmet, a Warthog, Ghost, the Arbiter’s Helmet, an Energy Sword and the Guilty Spark. It’s a must-have for any true Halo fan.
While there are a ton of Monopoly offerings that incorporate specific game motifs, Monopoly Gamer is one of the few that radically changes the premise of the board game entirely. The set comes with character tokens from the Super Mario universe, including Mario, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and Donkey Kong. But when you incorporate the bundle additions you’ll also get Tanooki Mario, Luigi, Boo, Rosalina, Toad, and Fire Mario too.
You’ll need to rethink your Monopoly strategy here as it’s not just all about the money. To succeed you’ll be tasked with unleashing special powers and powerups, with the ultimate goal being the defeat of Bowser at the end.
Purchasing a $60 Xbox Gift Card and gifting it to the gamer in your life is essentially saying “here, I don’t know what game you want, so just take this.” And there’s nothing wrong with that! It’s difficult to know these days which games someone has played, what they haven’t, and what they’re looking forward to next. So with $60 in digital cash, all your bases are covered.
Xbox Game Pass is a ridiculously awesome program for the Xbox One that grants members access to a library of over 100 games. With a 12 month membership, you’re essentially buying a video game catalog for someone for an entire year. Gifts don’t get much more amazing than that.
A 6-month membership to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is essentially gifting someone a free library of games for half a year. Whether you’re a hardcore or casual gamer, the program’s constantly revolving game rotation ensures that you’ll never find yourself at a loss of games to play.
Buying friends and family a 12-month membership to Xbox Live Gold is essentially giving them a year of content for their Xbox One. Each month Xbox Live Gold members get free games, they can play titles online, chat with their friends, and a ton more. Without Gold, the Xbox One is pretty useless to a dedicated gamer. So with a 12-month membership, you’re hooking them up with a year of great times on their console.
Xbox Live Gold is the lifeblood of the Xbox One. Without a subscription to Gold, you’re stripped of most of the system’s magic. By purchasing someone a 6-month membership to Gold, you’re ensuring that the online gaming sessions never stop. And with the ability to stack Gold atop an already active subscription, you’ll know that whoever you’re buying for will be able to put it to good use.
Purchasing a $60 PlayStation Store Gift Card and gifting it to the gamer in your life is essentially saying “here, I don’t know what game you want, so just take this.” And there’s nothing wrong with that! It’s difficult to know these days which games someone has played, what they haven’t, and what they’re looking forward to next. So with $60 in digital cash, all your bases are covered.
Buying friends and family a 12-month membership to PlayStation Plus is essentially giving them a year of content for their PlayStation 4. Each month PlayStation Plus members get free games, they can play titles online, chat with their friends, and a ton more. Without Plus, the PlayStation 4 is pretty useless to a dedicated gamer. So with a 12-month membership, you’re hooking them up with a year of great times on their console.
PlayStation Plus is the lifeblood of the PlayStation 4. Without a subscription to Plus, you’re stripped of a lot of the system’s potential. By purchasing someone a 3-month membership to Plus, you’re ensuring that the online gaming sessions never stop. And with the ability to stack atop an already active subscription, you’ll know that whoever you’re buying for will be able to put it to good use.
Purchasing a $70 Nintendo eShop Gift Card and gifting it to the gamer in your life is essentially saying “here, I don’t know what game you want, so just take this.” And there’s nothing wrong with that! It’s difficult to know these days which games someone has played, what they haven’t, and what they’re looking forward to next. So with $70 in digital cash, all your bases are covered.
The Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month Family Membership plan is one of the best deals in gaming if you’ve 7 friends/family to share it with. The 12 Month Family Membership groups up to 8 people together for a ridiculously cheap price and provides them with all of the same services that the 12 Month Individual plan offers. If you’re buying a Nintendo Switch Online subscription with someone you know shares their Switch, get them the family membership instead to alleviate a ton of future headaches.
Some people have hesitated to purchase Nintendo Switch Online for their Switch. But really, for the price and what you get with a subscription, it’s kind of a no brainer. First of all, you get free access to Tetris 99, a fantastic battle royale game with a Tetris twist. But perhaps more importantly, Nintendo gives you the ability to save your games to the cloud with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online too. That piece of mind alone is worth $20 a year. Add in the ability to play games online with friends and the free NES titles that we get each month, and the purchase seems like an essential one for the Switch.