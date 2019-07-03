50 Best Gift Ideas for Gamers: The Ultimate List (2019)

Buying gifts for friends and family can be tricky. Attempting to purchase something in the realm of video games can be even trickier. It’s difficult to know what dedicated gamers do and don’t already have in the way of accessories and games themselves. You certainly don’t want to be the gift giver that knows their item is getting returned.

So we here at Heavy have put together a list of the 50 Best Gift Ideas for Gamers. It’s a collection of items that there’s little chance your recipient already has, yet they’re all still awesome in their own right.

Below, you’ll find a slew of items, including books, board games, decorations, glassware, blankets and even miniature consoles that make for fantastic gifts. So scan through our 50 Best Gift Ideas for Gamers and nab the perfect item for that next birthday or holiday.