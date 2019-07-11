70 Best Gifts for Him: The Ultimate List

For the man who likes his food. Or, to put it another way, for every man on Planet Earth. If you’re looking for unique birthday or Christmas gifts, this fits the bill. The Breville Smoking Gun is a portable gadget used inside or outside and it quickly adds natural cold smoke flavor and aroma to meat, fish, veggies, sauces and cocktails (hey Dad!). As someone who considers himself a “professional eater,” I have, by necessity, cooked a heck of a lot of stuff in my kitchen life. This is a gadget that would be a really great addition to add some new stuff to the chef repertoire.

* Integrated stand

* Dual air speeds

* Removable silicone extender hose

* Detachable 18/8 stainless steel burn chamber

Pops can use wood chips, tea, herbs, spices, hay (Hay? That’s what Breville says. What are they eating over there? What are they smoking over there?!) or dried flowers. It’s available as just the Smoking Gun or you can get the Gun with a four piece wood chip set (about $50 more). Have Dad make a smoke flavored feast for you as a way to thank you for this baby.

BTW – if he’s really into the cooking game, he’s a fan of the Maillard Reaction. That’s the too-hard-for-me-to-explain thing that happens when you’re cooking and it ends up giving the food a great crust. A quick way to getting there is a torch (sounds funny, but all the cool chefs are doing it). Bernzomatic makes a gig called the TS8000, which is a high intensity trigger start torch (around $40, which is more than 50 percent off right now). Coupled with the Bernzomatic 3-pack of portable propane fuel cylinders (around $27), and Pseudo-Chef Pops is good to go.