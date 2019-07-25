25 Best Gifts for Young Women

Whether you’re shopping for a friend, sister, or daughter, find a gift for someone between the ages of 18 and 25 can be tricky. They probably know what they like and what they don’t like and are more likely to want a gift that adds value to their life – whether it be through decor, activity, fashion or education.
This list has a bit of everything – from feminine self-care gifts to gifts for travel, home, and more, there is really something for everyone.
This generation is all about local consumption and it doesn’t get more local than you’re own kitchen. Eco-friendly Millenials will love the opportunity to grow some super cool looking veggies all on their own, and then eat them of course. Don’t be surprised if they feel the need to sneak an Instagram photo of their progress somewhere in there.
There is nothing better than being snuggled under a huge cozy blanket. We’re big fans of this option since it’s a really nice large size and made of very soft faux fur in a beautiful soft rose color. It does also come in some alternative color options if you want to check them out.
Gift this unique version of a classic shoe that will never go out of style. It’s available in all women’s half sizes, made of high-quality leather and gold foil detailing. They’re great to wear with jeans, skirts, or even casual dresses – a must-have shoe.
Everyone knows about essential oil diffusers, but the same benefits of aromatherapy can also be gained from essential oil jewelry like this bracelet. Simply add a few drops of your favorite essential oils onto the porous Lava stones and refresh every few days. The essential oils are not included but you can purchase some here.
If you know someone who works at a job where they have to wear an ID badge around the office, this is a must-have. Unfortunately, ID badges are necessary, but they’re also not the biggest fashion trend and kind of an eyesore. We love this sparkly accessory to make the necessary ID badge a little less drab and a little more fun.
Every young woman needs this best selling book in their arsenal. It’s equal parts funny and empowering with tons of life lessons and being a strong and confident woman in today’s world. Pair it with the author’s newest book, Girl, Stop Apologizing for the ultimate gift.
This portable cooler is as functional as it is fun to look at, with a gorgeous, bright and fun grapefruit design. It has two long handles that allow the cooler to easily be carried by hand or over the shoulder and can be filled with ice packs to keep your summer food and beverages cool as can be on the go.
If you’re shopping for someone who’s into self-care and beauty products then this is a great gift they’ll want to keep with them at all times. A small spray goes a long way to hydrate and soothe skin. It’s perfect for after a workout, before happy hour, or even as you’re walking out the door each morning.
We love the personalized touch that these airport code hats have, perfect for anyone who loves their city. You can purchase the hats with any major three-letter airport code. The hat itself is made with 100 percent cotton with a tuck-away, black leather, adjustable strap for the perfect fit.
This generation of women is all about DIY, homemade concoctions, and know exactly what goes into the products they use. This is why we love this gift for young women, which is a kit they can use to make their very own lip balm in a number of flavors and scents. The kit includes almond oil, shea butter, beeswax, cosmetic grade flavoring oils along with easy to follow instructions.
When it comes to commuting to and from school or work, backpacks are the way to go. Not only do they keep you hands-free, but are the best for protecting your back. This one is super chic and fashionable, with black quilted leather. If you’re interested in a softer hue, you can also purchase this bag in grey here.
Meal planning is a hard but necessary part of being a young adult. Dining out isn’t financially feasible and takeout, while convenient, isn’t the healthiest choice. This awesome little notepad is the perfect tool for planning and shopping for meals a week at a time, plus it’s pretty inexpensive, making it a great gift.
Stranger Things just happens to be one of the most popular shows right now, especially with the second season out. This is a perfect tee for any female fan, available in a few fun colors. The text reads the same regardless of your color choice as “friends don’t lie”, a classic line from the show.
Statement jewelry is a great option when it comes to gifts for young women. We particularly like this piece because of the bismuth, which adds texture and depth not found in other metal jewelry. It has a bit of sparkle without being overly feminine and can be worn with almost anything.
This ring is such a gorgeous piece for any young woman to wear and we love the personalized nature. The ring is made from solid sterling silver and can be personalized with names, numbers of a GPS location, a special date, or anything else creative you might come up with. Allow several days for the ring to be made and shipped.
Dr. Jart facemasks are awesome, but it’s hard to choose just one. If you know someone into self-care and skincare, then this facemask set is a winner for sure. The set comes with six masks, each with a different purpose – there’s one for brightening, pore protection, clearing, soothing, hyrdation and calming.
This eco-friendly gift is so special and makes an awesome choice for any young woman. Each individually handcrafted soap is unique and contains a real crystal gemstone inside. The soap comes with a card that explains the essence of each individual stone and its healing powers.
Bud vases are an awesome way to keep fresh floral in the home without committing to huge bouquets of flowers. These adorable vases have a two-tone white and gold design and each measure just under four inches. They’re great for setting on a bedroom vanity or even in a bathroom, adding some decor at a small cost.
Personalized stationery is something every young woman should have, especially for social and professional notes. This set is certainly more for social correspondence, thank you notes, etc. We love the bright colors, the gold foil, and the fun pineapple motif. Choose from a variety of colors and fonts. Each set comes with matching envelopes.
This is the perfect cup for those who want to enjoy a glass of wine on the go, with tripe insulation to keep it perfectly cold even in the warmest temps. This color exterior is called unicorn magic, which is pretty much the best name ever and reason enough to buy this gift.
This gift set brings a spa-like treatment right inside your home, and while pricy, it’s because the quality of the ingredients is like no other. It’s an awesome treatment to do with a friend, partner, or even alone. The set comes with everything you need for soft callous-free feet including Rich English foot cream, soaking salts, to pairs of socks size 7-11 and a gift box with everything packed nicely inside.
If you’re shopping for someone who loves to travel then this is a really great, affordable piece of luggage that they’re sure to use every time they hit the road. It comes with a 10-year warranty and is tested for resilience when it comes to both checking and carry-on. It fits most standard size carry on bins and has a fabric lining on the inside.
You’ve probably seen your fair share of Bluetooth speakers, but there aren’t many of them that can go floating in the pool with you. This speaker is entirely waterproof and can play up to 10 hours with a single charge. It can also play 100 feet away from the device it’s connected to. Not a fan of this pink color? Don’t worry, it’s available in tons of other colors.
- This knotted wall hanging makes a great unique gift, especially for those who love a bohemian style of home decor. It measures 55″ in length (from top to bottom of the tail) and has a beautiful driftwood dowel. You can shop for different styles and designs of this type of wall hanging in their shop to find your favorite. Keep in mind each piece is made to order.
If it’s on Oprah’s list of favorite things then you know it’s good. This hand cream is one of the best. It’s super moisturizing, even in the harsh winter months, and comes in a variety of heavenly scents. The packaging makes it easy to give as a gift, with beautiful brightly colored branding, perfect for any young woman.