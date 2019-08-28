51 Best Toys for 10 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List (2019)

Looking for the best toys for 10 year old girls? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve got all the latest and greatest toys ranging from video games and consoles to more traditional toys like dolls and nail stampers your child is sure to love.
Boppi The Booty Shakin Llama is one of the must-have toys at the moment.
For a start, this thing is stinking adorable!
Press its rump and this thing starts spinning around and cranking its neck to music.
These are some slight movements, either. It really does crank its neck around.
It’s so cute, and given how much anticipation this toy has created, it’s safe to say Boppi The Booty Shakin Llama one of the best toys for 10 year old girls around.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Nintendo Switch is one of the best toys for 10 year old girls around.
This stunning handheld console can be hooked up to the TV should you want to play it on the big screen.
Nintendo makes the best family-friendly games, as well, so there’s a lot of non-violent options for parents.
It also has YouTube, meaning when they’re not playing games, they can watch online videos while on the go.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Does your child love to dance around the house to music? Then go with Just Dance 2019 for Nintendo Switch.
By holding the Switch controllers, kids mimic the dances to popular songs as they happen on-screen.
There’s a huge range of songs to choose from, each with their own dances to learn.
Artists include Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Dua Lupa, Blackpink, and many more names I’ve never heard of but youngsters have.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Another game that’ll nurture your child’s creativity is Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch.
In this game kids get to create their own Super Mario video game levels.
It’s a simple drag-and-drop affair.
You have a grid, and using your finger, drag different blocks, items, or enemies into the grid to create a level then hit play to test it out.
If they’ve ever dreamed of making their own video game, this is the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Minecraft for Nintendo Switch is one of the best games for kids.
It’s essentially virtual LEGO.
Want to build a house? How about a castle? Maybe a working calculator?
Whatever your child dreams up, they can build in Minecraft.
It’s perfect for developing your child’s creativity.
Recommended Ages: E 10
Kids love Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!
And why wouldn’t they? Cutesy monsters to collect, and a bright, vibrant world to explore.
It’s a calm game, and proof you don’t need bullets and violence to make something enjoyable.
Plus these games take a while to finish the main story, then there’s even more to do once that’s finished!
In short, the Pokemon games are exceptional value for money.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
If you’ve got a kid who’s into video games, there’s a chance they’ll have heard of Ninja.
The LAMO Ninja Vinyl Figure is based on the biggest streamer in the world.
The LAMO Ninja figure isn’t just another shelf-filler. It’s also got a second usage.
It’s a collectible figurine, but they also unlock in-game content in the LAMO game app!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is the best tablet for kids.
Not only does this come in a thick, kid-proof case, if it breaks, Amazon will replace it.
The Amazon App isn’t quite as mighty as Google Play, but there’s enough of the major apps that kids won’t notice the difference.
It’s also got some killer parental control options.
Plus, and this is the really important part, it’s a hell of a lot more affordable than most tablets!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
I’m a big fan of more for less, so do check out the Enchantimals Natural Friends Collection Doll 6-Pack.
Each animal/human mash-up doll comes with their own pet.
The full line up here is Patter Peacock and Flap, Felicity Fox and Flick, Cherish Cheetah and Quick-Quick, Hixby Hedgehog and Pointer, Peeki Parrot and Sheeny, and Liora Lion and Snazzy.
Six great dolls for one price. What more could you want?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Enchantimals Winsley Wolf Doll is such a unique doll.
The bright blue hair with flecks of white really isn’t like anything else on the market.
Add in the detailed clothing, removable shoes, and the cutesy wolf pet, and this is one of the best toys for 10 year old girls there is.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you’re at the point where you’re thinking about mobile phones, go with the Moto G6 Play.
There are cheaper phones available, but after seeing first-hand how easily the screen breaks, or how awful the build quality is, I wouldn’t recommend them.
The Moto G6 is a budget phone backed by a lot of power – more power than most phones in the same price bracket – and it’s able to withstand a fair amount of accidental drops.
The 10w power charger can give this phone hours of power in minutes, too.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated.
Kids love pretending to look after babies, so this Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc Set is an easy recommend.
The Barbie in this set is young and cool, and chances are they won’t have a Barbie like this.
This playset also comes with a crib, baby rocking chair, two children and a host of fun accessories.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie DreamHouse really is the ultimate dollhouse.
There’s three-stories to this mega house and each room is fully furnished and decorated.
It’s not just the interior that makes this house so great, even the exterior is over the top.
Hot tub, massive slide – hell, this thing even has a working elevator!
If you’re after the perfect dollhouse for the Barbie-loving child, then this is one of the best toys for 10 year old girls around.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
You shouldn’t write the Barbie Made to Move Doll off as just another Barbie doll.
This doll has traded in the straight arms and static legs for heaps of articulation.
Knee joints, double elbow joints – this doll, as the name suggests, is made to move.
This design is great for playing with, or better yet, creating the perfect yoga pose.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
If there’s one thing kids will always love it’s animals.
The Barbie Chicken Farmer Doll & Playset comes with a menagerie of different chickens to care for.
You also get a farmer Barbie and a chicken coop playset.
Time to bring the farm indoors?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
After a great gift for the Barbie-loving child? Go with the Barbie DreamCamper.
It’s a campervan, but this thing opens up to reveal a selection of spacious rooms.
There’s an entire bathroom, complete with shower, and an area to sit down and have something to eat.
These playsets are great for building your child’s creativity.
More options mean more adventures.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Barbie range has some killer representation.
The Barbie Daisy Travel Doll is proof that you can be what you want regardless of how big you are.
She’s stylish, and comes with a wealth of fun accessories, including travel luggage and a guitar.
Don’t you just love dolls that come with a nice, wholesome message?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Although the Kindi Kids Donatina Doll is aimed at pre-schoolers, I suspect older kids are still going to get a lot out of them.
The Kindi Kids range is so freaking adorable.
It’s the giant, wobbly heads and glittery eyes, isn’t it?
Plus when it comes to playtime, it’ll be like looking after a toddler.
What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
What happens when you cross relaxing bath bombs with Pokemon? You get the Bath Bombs For Kids with Pokemon Toys Inside!
These bath bombs have been designed with kids in mind, too, so there’s no need to worry about it affecting their delicate skin.
This set comes with six bombs, each with a different Pokemon inside.
Think Pikachu, Charmander – all the most popular Pokemon.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Fortnite is one of the biggest video games on the planet right now, so toys like the McFarlane Fortnite The Ice King Figure are in.
McFarlane Toys creates the best Fortnite toys on the market.
They’re packed full of articulation and capture the character’s likeness better than other toy manufacturers.
Plus they come with a display base, meaning when they’re done playing, these toys also double up as a showpiece.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
What the McFarlane Toys Fortnite Raven Deluxe Figure lacks in articulation, it more than makes up for in detail.
While this is listed as a figure, it’s more of a statue.
The beauty of statues, when compared with figures, is how much extra detail you can cram into it.
It’s larger than a figure, meaning there’s more space for the finer points.
This statue in specific came out beautifully.
The eyes really pop and the detail on the gun and robes are second to none.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
The McFarlane Toys Dark Bomber Figure is based on one of the most popular in-game skins.
When this skin came out in Fortnite, almost everyone bought it.
It’s especially popular with younger girls, too.
Is this one of the best toys for 10 year old girls? It may just be.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
The Fortnite Battle Royale Collection: 4 Action Figure Squad Pack is perfect for if you’re after an affordable gift.
These are much, much smaller than the McFarlane range.
Each figure stands at around two-inches in height.
When I got some hands-on time with other figures in this range, I was amazed at how durable they are, despite their size.
Obviously, these aren’t as good as the McFarlane range when it comes to playability and accuracy, but for the price, you can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Globes are boring, that’s why the Shifu Orboot Interactive Globe is so great!
By downloading the Orboot app for Android and iOS devices with 3GB of RAM, kids can truly bring this globe to life.
Highlight an area with a phone or tablet and kids can see which animals live in each region, check monuments, and generally explore every continent.
It’s a really neat idea that’s sure to get kids learning without them realizing.
Plus as it’s a STEM toy, it’ll help their development.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
You know what I love? More for less!
This WWE Superstars Collection Fashion Dolls Pack is five WWE dolls for one low price. What more could you ask for?
From left to right, this pack nets you Nikki and Brie Bella, Natalya, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks.
It’s a great selection of dolls that’s sure to have someone for everyone.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Becky Lynch is super-popular with younger girls at the moment, hence why the WWE Superstars Becky Doll just made the list.
The thing that’s great about these dolls is you get their ring gear and a change of clothes.
So yeah, if a child wants to make them battle then make friends and go out for dinner, they totally can.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Doll is a really great doll.
Ring gear? Check. Party dress? Check.
Not only that, these dolls have a lot of articulation going on, meaning you can totally recreate wrestling matches should you desire.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re after an indulgent treat that’s also crafty, go with this Bath Bomb Making Kit.
It uses essential oils, the same types of oil used in aromatherapy.
Plus as you’ll be supervising each bath bomb’s creation, you can alter how much of each ingredient is used.
Go on, they deserve a treat.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
I got sent the Cool Maker GO Glam Nail Stamper a while ago and was surprised it actually works!
There are so many nail stampers available, each with varying degrees of success.
But this one? This one does what it says.
It’s so easy to use as well. Just paint your nails, let them dry, then place the film into the stamper and press the button down.
It’s so easy even I was able to use it!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
LOL is still really popular, so the L.O.L. Surprise!! #Hairgoals Makeover is perfect for a smaller gift. Maybe another kid’s birthday?
These are blind-bags, so the doll you get inside is always a surprise.
Each doll comes with 15 surprises, which translates to crap you’ll either lose or throw out.
I’m not sure why these are so popular, but hey, I’m not a 10 year old girl, so what do I know?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
10 years of age is the time when Monopoly is almost fun. Almost…
In the meantime, there’s the Hasbro Monopoly Junior Board Game.
What this is, essentially, is a faster, less anger-inducing version of Monopoly.
It’s still cutthroat and destined to ruin families, just like the real thing, but it’s more enjoyable for youngsters.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid’s Hut Building Kit is a really fun set.
This 496-piece set really captures the scene it’s based on to a T.
Not only do kids get to recreate Hagrid’s hut, complete with a detailed interior I should add, you also get a Buckbeak figure and a post to chain it up to.
And you get a really swell selection of mini-figures in Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Hagrid, Executioner, and the Minister of Magic.
I honestly don’t think there’s anything extra LEGO could do with this set to make it any better.
It’s near-perfect.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The LEGO Hidden Side Paranormal Intercept Bus Building Kit is really popular at the moment.
Thanks to the video game Fortnite, school buses are in.
It’s a fun build, too. Building the bus justifies this set, and the amount of extra stuff to build and play with is the icing on the cake.
Recommended Ages:
Although the gendered LEGO sets aren’t for every girl, the LEGO Friends Stephanie’s House contains some fun building action.
The house is packed with detail, and the porch area with a swing is really unique.
What’s also cool is if you spin this one around, you can build the rooms, complete with furniture.
How lovely does that sound?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The LEGO City Donut Shop Opening has a lot to build.
There’s two shops to build and open to the general public, a truck, van, car, cop bike, and the most important thing; a coffee cart.
That’s a lot to be getting on with!
And any LEGO set that gives kids more to play with is a win in my book.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re really looking to spoil your child, go with the Backyard Discovery Wood Playset.
Let’s kick things off with cedarwood. Cedarwood is the industry standard when it comes to outdoor playsets.
It’s durable and shouldn’t get worn out from adverse weather.
This whole set features dual swings, climbing wall, slide, and a neat little clubhouse area to sit and chill in.
All in all, it’s got everything.
And yeah, it’s a little pricey, but the amount of usage over the years this thing offers justifies the cost.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run is insanely good fun.
The concept is simple: Connect two of the same color putties without crossing over different colors.
But in practice? This one is going to make you think.
Thankfully, this game comes with different difficulty levels, ranging from beginner to expert, meaning kids can start off strong and as they improve, the difficulty is never out of reach.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
After LEGO with an educational twist? That’d be the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox.
The robot in this set is both adordable and a super complex build that’s sure to test even the most experienced builders.
That said, the age rating is for seven-plus, so it’s not impossibly difficult.
But what makes this kit stand out is the ability to code this robot once it’s built.
Drive it, make it smash other toys, or rebuild the robot as a guitar and play it like a real instrument.
This is one LEGO set that isn’t ever going to be put away.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If you’re looking for a way to nourish your child’s creativity, go with the Crayola Light-up Tracing Pad.
Tracing a picture isn’t cheating, and actually teaches them how different shapes are formed and put together.
Plus with the backlight, tracing will be much easier, meaning they can focus on drawing rather than holding down the paper to see what’s underneath.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
After more gifts to get your child drawing? Then check out the Darice 80-Piece Deluxe Art Set.
Colored pencils, sharpener, eraser, paint brushes – you name it, this set’s got it.
It also comes in a handy case, meaning you won’t be fishing out pencils from under the couch.
Hopefully, anyway.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If in doubt, go with unicorns.
The Pink Mini Flying Helicopter Unicorn Toy does exactly what you’d expect.
Turn it on, place it in the palm of your hand and watch as this magical unicorn takes to the sky!
It’s fun, and more importantly, really cute.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
More crafty fun for you, this time it’s the Klutz Make Your Own Soap Craft & Science Kit.
This set makes up to 10 different soaps, contains interesting chemistry facts, and comes with a 36-page book explaining it all.
If you’re after something a little different, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Minecraft is back to being the biggest video game on the planet, so it makes sense Minecraft toys are back on the rise.
This Minecraft Ender Dragon toy is a big seller.
The Ender Dragon is synonymous with Minecraft, and kids love it.
To have a toy version, which packs in articulation and size, is sure to put smiles on faces.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The LEGO Minecraft Alex BigFig is a really great alternative to traditional LEGO sets.
Instead of building a scenery piece, this time you’re making a fully-fledged action figure.
There’s even a lever on the back to make Alex’s sword arm thrust.
Plus there’s a chicken to build! What more could you ask for?
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The other bigfig worth checking out is the LEGO Minecraft Skeleton with Magma Cube Building Kit.
It’s another really fun build, and you can remove the helmet, meaning there’s a tiny amount of customization to this one.
The magma cube can even open up slightly, just like the real thing.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Minecraft the video game is virtual LEGO. But now there’s LEGO Minecraft and I guess we’ve come full circle?
Anywho, the LEGO Minecraft The Pirate Ship Adventure Building Kit is a voyage of fun.
Pirate ship? Check. Small island area? Check. Buildable raft, dolphin, and turtle? Also check.
This set also comes with a great mini-figure selection in Alex, Pirate Steve, and a zombie.
Because every set needs a zombie!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
I’ll keep this one short and sweet.
I bought my youngest the JINX Minecraft Creeper Plush and they LOVE it.
It’s soft, meaning it shouldn’t break anything when they mimic creeper explosions, and above all else, it’s super affordable.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
If you’re after a more affordable outdoor activity playset, you won’t wrong with the KidKraft Modern Outdoor Playhouse.
This set features an espresso picnic tablet and benches on the side for when the weather’s nice and bright, mailbox, outdoor grill, and an opening door to keep out unwanted pests.
The reinforced wooden panels help to prevent warping from adverse weather conditions, too.
Although this will need assembling, KidKraft has made a name for itself with parents for how easy its products are to assemble, so don’t feel like it’ll be too difficult. It won’t.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Kids love electric scooters. And if you’re after the best, go with the Overwhelming Upgrade E120.
This beast has an adjustable neck and the seat can be removed to turn it into a stand-up scooter.
It can only reach speeds of 10mph, too, which is the exact right amount of speed for younger kids.
The battery cranks out around one hour of continuous usage, which as with the speed, is the right amount.
Plus it’s not stupidly expensive. What a nice change!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated (But 177lbs is the max weight)
Maybe your child isn’t into electric scooters. Maybe they want something more retro? If so, go with the Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro Electric Scooter.
In terms of speed, you’re looking at upto 15 mph.
That’s a little fast, but given the child will always be seated, is totally manageable (plus they don’t’ have to go that fast!).
The battery can manage around 10 miles off a single charge as well. Nice!
It’s also available in a selection of different colors, so if they want pink, they can have pink.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Kids love to be able to snap their life and the VTech Kidizoom Duo Selfie Camera lets them do just that.
If you’re old enough, like me, to remember recording your voice on a tape recorder, cameras are essentially the modern version of that.
You can take pictures and record yourself with ease thanks to the 2.4-inch screen.
Believe it or not, this camera also comes equipped with five games, and as it’s VTech we’re talking about here, they’ll each teach your child something.
It’s educational and fun!
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
