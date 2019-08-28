51 Best Toys for 10 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List (2019)

Boppi The Booty Shakin Llama is one of the must-have toys at the moment.

For a start, this thing is stinking adorable!

Press its rump and this thing starts spinning around and cranking its neck to music.

These are some slight movements, either. It really does crank its neck around.

It’s so cute, and given how much anticipation this toy has created, it’s safe to say Boppi The Booty Shakin Llama one of the best toys for 10 year old girls around.

Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up