Flopping Magikarp Pokemon: Where to Buy & What’s Available Right Now

Wicked Cool Toys has been on a roll of late and show no signs of slowing down. The toy manufacturer’s latest offering, the Flopping Magikarp Pokemon, is sure to be a big hit with Pokemon fans of all ages.
To non-Pokemon fans, I can understand why the Flopping Magikarp may seem a little underwhelming, so let me break it down for you.
In the Pokemon video games and anime, all Magikarp can do it literally flop around. The only move it knows is splash which lets it – you guessed it – flop from side-to-side.
Kids find the uselessness of Magikarp, combined with how derpy it looks, utterly hilarious, so to have that uselessness brought to life by Wicked Cool Toys, in such a realistic way, is sure to put a smile on any child’s face.
It’s easy to use, as well. Just give it a squeeze and this Pokemon will wiggle around on the floor. It also comes with the three AAA batteries required to make it work.
As for where you can pick this must-have gift up, read on to see what’s what.
Amazon: $26.99
Amazon is generally my go-to online store when it comes to picking up toys.
For a start, Amazon Prime offers next day delivery, and if you’ve never had it before you can activate a 30-day trial for free. Believe me, this is going to come in handy if you’re shopping for Christmas.
The site also has a no hassle returns policy should anything go awry.
Target: Not Yet Available
As of writing, there’s no sign of the Flopping Magikarp Pokemon Plush. Should that change, we’ll be sure to let you know.
Walmart: Not Yet Available
As with Target, Flopping Magikarp hasn’t yet found its way to Walmart. Again, if that changes, we’ll definitely update.
