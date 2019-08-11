20 Best Gifts for Panda Lovers of All Ages

Panda bears are so cute, cuddly looking, and unique with their black and white coloring. It’s no surprise they’re many people’s favorite animals. Panda bears are also symbolic of prosperity and abundance, making panda gifts a great gift for many.
There are tons of great gifts for panda lovers, including apparel, jewelry, home decor items and more. We’ve rounded them all up here for you to shop and give to your panda loving friends and family.
Little ones will get a kick out of rolling this amazing bag during their next trip. They have a hard exterior (necessary when you have kids in the driver’s seat) and a soft inside for all of their precious belongings. The set includes one larger piece and one smaller piece perfect for two kids to share.
Most panda gifts are pretty cutesie, it’s just part of their nature, but this gift has a bit of grit to it. The panda is designed in a geometrical shape, placed perfectly on this flat brim trucker hat. It’s a fun accessory for those who love hats, in the very trendy trucker style.
Unfortunately, these don’t come in adult sizes, but they’re a great gift for anyone with a little one at home. The soft fleece booties have a hook and loop closure to keep them in place and grippy bottoms for little ones who are on the move. They’re available in sizing from newborn all the way up until two years old.
These dainty panda earrings are a great option for a panda loving gal. They’re small and subtle so they don’t take away from an outfit or other accessories but still give you a little pop of panda. They’re made with sterling silver and are handcrafted from an artisan silversmith.
Have a panda loving friend with a green thumb? This is a great gift where they can plant a succulent and add some greenery and decor to their home or office without too much maintenance. The planter is made of nice ceramic, and is a small unassuming size, measuring about 4 x 4 inches.
This inexpensive gift is a perfect option for a girl on the go. It’s a great place to keep cosmetics, but also could work for toiletries, chargers, jewelry and more. It has a great panda design while remaining fairly neutral.
If you’re looking for a cute gift for a panda lover, these adorable pajamas are a gift they’ll love changing into each night. The set comes with boxer shorts with a comfy elastic waist and a coordinating t-shirt with the most adorable panda face.
This cozy gift is something that can be used on the daily, the perfect warm article for post-shower hanging out. It has some awesome panda-like feature in addition to being made of a plush, soft fleece than can be worn in winter, especially with the addition of a hood.
This works just as well for kids who need a sippy cup for milk or water as it does for adults who want to drink a beer or wine. The tumbler features an adorable little panda and is great at keeping cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.
Could there be a cozier place to lay and rest? We think not. Whether you need a place to prop yourself for some laptop work, watch tv, or simply hand out with friends, this panda rest will do the trick.
Do you know someone who would love to fall asleep cuddling a panda? Well, you can make that dream a reality with this full panda body pillow, measuring a full 48 inches. It’s comforting, cozy, and an awesome gift.
We are all about this panda chair for a kid’s room, play area, or even a panda or jungle themed nursery. The panda bear is an awesome character with the perfect facial expression. The chair itself is roomy and comfortable for a child, great for reading, homework, watching tv, and more.
It’s hard to make a toilet brush holder cute, but this panda holder does just that. It’s the perfect resting place for your toilet cleaning brush between uses, made of ceramic and featuring a whimsical panda design. This holder comes with the brush included, with a nice chrome metal handle.
Take your love for pandas on the go with this awesome lunchbox tote. It’s insulated to keep your food cooler for longer and has an easy to clean canvas exterior. The size is great for carrying a lot without being too big or bulky as well. Grab a matching panda backpack, perfect for back to school here.
Shopping for a child? Any kid who loves pandas would go crazy to have this bedding on their bed. With pandas all over this is an awesome panda pattern that’s easy to sleep clean and super cozy. You can order the set in either twin or full/queen sizing and it includes the cover plus two pillow cases.
This gorgeous crystal figurine set is a collector’s item, made with the finest Swarovski crystal. It’s definitely a special piece for a mother or daughter and while pricey, has really great reviews. This special gift could be perfect for Mother’s Day or a special birthday.
Bakers will love this adorable kitchen accessory hand-painted to look like an adorable panda bear. It’s made with high quality ceramic and if you want to take this gift to the next level you can even buy a panda bear cookie cutter to go with it.
Get cozy and stay warm this winter with this adorable hat, glove and scarf accessories, providing three accessories in one. The panda hat can be worn on the head, around the neck, and on your hands, shielding you from the elements and keeping you looking cute.
This hooded towel is the perfect adorable gift for a little one. It’s eco-friendly, made of thick bamboo fibers making it a great safe, hypoallergenic option for babies soft sensitive skin.
It’s hard to find a gift for guys when it comes to panda related gifts but these cufflinks definitely hit the mark. They’re really nice quality, made from high-end sterling silver. They’re also a great panda-themed gift that’s a bit understated, perfect to wear to an event or charity dinner with a suit or tuxedo.