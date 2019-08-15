25 Marvel Gifts for Marvel Fans (2019)

If you’re a Marvel fan, odds are your passion runs deep. The company has been continually building a rabid fandom for the past 80 years, which has only flourished further thanks to the massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last decade-plus.
As a Marvel fan, the options to put your passion on display are seemingly endless. But we here at Heavy have got your covered with our list of 25 Marvel Gifts for Marvel Fans. Each of the items below has a review score of at least 4 out of 5 stars. So when you find something you like, you’ll know that it’s a quality product thanks to the numerous verified reviewers that have tested it out for you.
So put your comic down or hit pause on your umpteenth viewing of Avengers: Endgame, and check out our list of 25 Marvel Gifts for Marvel Fans so you can add something new to you or a fellow Marvel fan’s collection.
Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer Mjolnir maybe a couple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic weapons. But it’s Iron Man’s Power Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame that proves to be the most powerful and game-changing of them all.
Coming to us courtesy of Marvel’s Legends Series of high-end collectibles, this Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Power Gauntlet is the real deal. It’s completely wearable with articulated fingers that you can move up and down. The 6 Infinity Stones pulsate and glow light to indicate their power. There are sound effects built in to sell the effect, and the Power Gauntlet to be put on display with fist clenched to purvey ultimate power.
In Endgame the tides were eventually turned by the Tony Stark created Iron Man Power Gauntlet. But before that, Thanos decimated half the universe with a snap of his finger thanks to his Infinity Gauntlet. And you can have one of your very own with this Avengers: Infinity War Electronic Infinity Gauntlet from Marvel Legends.
The Infinity Gauntlet has wearable and has articulated fingers that you can flex. Or, you can lock the fingers into a fist and put the powerful relic on display. It has movie-inspired sound effects built within and the 6 Infinity Stones pulsate with power. It’s the perfect collectible to showcase your love of Marvel’s first decade developing the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
There are few things in the Marvel universe more iconic than Captain America’s shield. And thanks to the Marvel Legends Series, you can bring something just like it home for your collection. The Captain America Replica Shield is a 1:1 full-scale premium duplication of Steve Rodgers’ trademark accessory. Sure, it’s not made quite made of vibranium, but it looks the part in every other facet.
The front of the 24-inch shield features the notorious red, white, and blue styling, complete with a premium finish. While the back of it holds adjustable straps that look just like the ones you’ve seen within the MCU films.
If you’re a fan of the Marvel Legends Iron Man Electronic Helmet or Captain America Replica Shield, you’re going to love the series’ Thor Mjolnir Electronic Hammer. It’s a 1:1 scale with its comic and film counterpart, measuring in at 19.75-inches in length. And it even comes with an authentically designed wrist strap and pommel to complete the look.
The main selling point for the Thor Mjolnir Electronic Hammer is that it’s voice-activated. When you utter to it the words “Thor” or “Worthy”, the mighty hammer will light up with runes on the ends and the symbol of Odin in the center. It also emits sound effects to further drive your godliness home.
This Marvel Legends Iron Man Electronic Helmet isn’t just an awesome comic collectible, it’s also completely wearable too. It sports illuminated eyes just like Stark’s suit does. And the faceplate is removable and can be repositioned thanks to the helmet’s magnetic fixures.
The Iron Man Electronic Helmet has sound effects built in to sell the overall package. And the exterior has a detailed finish that makes the helmet look strong and metallic just as Tony’s does. Whether you’re adding it to your collection or using it for cosplay, this helmet belongs in the home of any true Iron Man fan.
This Invicta Iron Man Gold Dial Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch is a piece that could make Tony Stark himself blush. It’s gorgeous with its Iron Man-themed crimson and gold design. And the silver-tone stainless steel band proves to be the perfect accent.
It sports a 51.5 mm stainless steel case with flame fusion crystal. The watch utilizes quartz movement and water-resistant up to 330-feet, ensuring it’s safe to wear on vacation while your swimming or snorkeling. And there are a ton of other features too, including a date display, three sub-dials, a push/pull crown, luminescent hands and markers, a scratch-resistant face, and more.
You know you’re a dedicated Marvel fan if you’re traveling around with this Marvel Comics Adult Rolling Suitcase from Heys America. Its convenience is top-notch thanks to the 360-degree spinner wheels and slide handle. There’s a zipper release expansion system if you’re packing heavy. And inside there’s a lined interior with zippers to divide areas and help organize.
The exterior is perhaps where the suitcase shines though. It sports a clean black and white design that incorporates various Marvel Comics panels throughout the years. You’ll find moments featuring many of the Avengers, including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, and more.
The Infinity Gauntlet is one of the most iconic items throughout the history of Marvel. And thanks to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, that’s truer than ever. Now, thanks to the folks at RTYHI, you can put the stone storing glove in your home – kind of.
The company is selling an Infinity Gauntlet 3D Illuminated Night Light. The lamp is crafted from a pan of acrylic glass with a 2D laser etched image of the Infinity Gauntlet. With the help of a small LED light, the image comes alive to emit a 3D looking display of the iconic Marvel relic.
The LED can put out a variety of colors, so you can display the Infinity Gauntlet in blue, red, purple, yellow, green, and orange just like the cinematic stones, as well as numerous others. And thanks to the remote touch switch, you can activate its immense power from across the galaxy – or just room.
Just published in April of 2019, this Marvel Encyclopedia Hardcover Book is likely the most up to date physical encompassment of the company’s vast fictional history. Featuring an introduction written by the late Stan Lee himself, the tome chronicles over 1,200 Marvel characters both old and new.
It also tackles iconic events, including the more recent ones such as Civil War 2, Secret Empire, and Infinity Countdown. History for the various teams is included too, such as the Avengers, X-Men, and Guardians of the Galaxy.
The book is described as “meticulously researched, expertly written, and stunningly illustrated.” Across 448 pages you’ll experience “the most comprehensive reference guide to the Marvel Comics universe.” And it serves as a perfect companion piece to the Marvel Year by Year Hardcover Book.
Written by Peter Sanderson with a foreword scribed by Stan Lee himself, this Marvel Year by Year Hardcover Book is described as “the most comprehensive history of Marvel Comics ever published.” It provides a chronological history of not just the various superheroes under the Marvel umbrella, but of the company itself too.
Across 400 pages you’ll find annual details on the company from their 1938 debut up through the book’s publishing date of just a couple years ago. It breaks down the company’s foray through comics, movies, and television, providing an enlightening read for both moderate and diehard fans.
Directly from Marvel’s Stan Lee and John Buscema comes this fantastic aid for artists in the How to Draw Comics the Marvel Way Hardcover Book. It’s not just a mere guide for illustrating your favorite characters. The book provides critical tutorials for not just drawing, but “animation, storyboarding, filmmaking and more” according to Amazon’s top review.
That same review calls How to Draw Comics the Marvel Way an “invaluable resource for any artist or filmmaker.” They go on to praise the book for its break down of “shot selection, perspective, figure drawing, character dynamics, shot composition, and more.”
The book was originally published in 2008, but its tools are still very relevant today. And for just about $25 you’d be doing yourself a disservice by letting this resource pass by.
Written by Joss Whedon with art by John Cassaday, Marvel’s Astonishing X-Men run from 2004 was critically acclaimed and is still regarded as one of the best X-Men series to date. For fans that missed out, all 24 issues of the run have been compiled together with the 2008 sequel to form this Astonishing X-Men Hardcover Collection from Marvel Comics.
The collection typically retails for around $100, but the book is currently on sale for about 25% off. The story revolves around Cyclops, Beast, Wolverine, Emma Frost, and Kitty Pryde. Though they’re joined unexpectedly by a fan-favorite former X-Man as the plot unfolds. In addition to the original comics, the Astonishing X-Men Hardcover Collection also includes creator interviews, script pages, character designs, and variant covers. So even if you’ve read the issues before, there will surely be something new for you here too.
If you want a super start to your morning, consider cooking your waffles with excellence and character thanks to this Captain America Waffle Maker from Marvel. The waffle maker cooks 6-inch waffles in the design of Captain America’s shield. And the final product looks pretty impressive.
The exterior resembles the shield as well and sports Power and Ready light indicators to let you know when it’s time to drop the batter. The baking plates are nonstick for an easy clean, and there’s a convenient cord wrap for simple storage. The waffle maker normally sells for around $40, but it’s currently on sale for just $25.
This Marvel Comics Retro Tumbler Glass Set is a 4 pack of 16-ounce BPA-free glasses featuring the four most iconic Avengers. There are glasses that feature art for Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, and Hulk. And each of them in the midst of an action sequence that shows off their skills.
The glasses are great as a collectible for your bar or to just use for everyday use. Though if you do use them it’s recommended that you hand wash as to preserve the tumblers’ custom art graphics over time.
This Lego Marvel Avengers Ultimate Quinjet Building Kit is a bit more robust than the Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor Building Kit that also made our list. This package boasts 838 pieces that set Avengers fans on a path to build their own Ultimate Quinjet and more. The set comes with Lego figures of Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rocket, and Thor, all dressed in their fancy white suits from Avengers: Endgame. There’s also a couple of Chitauri soldiers for our heroes to take down.
Once built, the Ultimate Quinjet is pretty sizeable with measurements of 4-inches in height by 15-inches in length and 11-inches in width. It features an openable cockpit, a passenger compartment, a fold-out 6 stud rapid shooter, and a stud-shooting trike that you can send out into battle. The Ultimate Quinjet proves to be the ultimate vehicle for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
The Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor Building Kit is an impressive set that features 5 Marvel Universe figures, a posable Igor Suit mech, and numerous modules to store all the suits within. The modular lab is the highlight of the Hall of Armor set. The modules are stackable and rearrangeable, so the set can be used as a museum of sorts for Stark’s suits, a prison for villains, or a screen room.
It sports a rotating platform to showcase your favorite piece of armor, as well as robotic arms similar to those seen in the various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. It comes with 4 of Tony Stark’s most infamous suits: Iron Man MK 1, Iron Man MK 5, Iron Man MK 41 and. Iron Man MK 50. An Outrider villain is also tossed in too. As is a posable Igor Suit mech for those heavy-duty tasks. In total, the Hall of Armor set features 524 pieces to mix and match, making it a quality project for the little Stark in your home.
If you’re looking for a starting point to begin collecting Avengers: Endgame characters, this Avengers: Endgame Deluxe Figurine Set proves to be a solid jumping-off point. The collection features 10 different heroes or villains, all of great importance to the film.
Members of the Avengers: Endgame Deluxe Figurine Set includes Thor, Captain America, Hulk with Ant-Man on his shoulder, Iron Man, Black Widow, War Machine, Thanos, Hawkeye, and Nebula. They’re each highly detailed, making them fantastic additions to your desktop, screening room area or random shelves.
If your little one is a big fan of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, this Marvel Avengers Toddler 4-Piece Bed Set should be the perfect way to tuck them in at night. The 4-piece set includes all the necessities, which include a toddler-sized comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillow case.
The bedding features the fan favorites of Spider-Man, Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man. And it’s high-quality thanks to the 100% brushed microfiber material and naturally hypoallergenic and fade resistant polyester shell.
Spider-Man may not need a helmet to swing around New York City, but all you kids out there biking certainly do! Thankfully Marvel has this Spider-Man Kid’s 7-Piece Skate/Bike Helmet Pads and Gloves set available to keep all you daredevils out there safe.
The set as a whole is inspired by the Ultimate Spider-Man, with the gloves, knee pads, and elbow pads sporting the series’ logo and red and blue coloring. The helmet is what truly stands out though with an awesome design. It’s primarily black with red webbing on the front. And the top features the art of Spider-Man himself in mid-swing from above.
From artist Scott W. Smith comes this 4-pack of Avengers Word Print Posters. Designs revolve around Captain America’s shield, Thor’s Mjolnir, Hulk’s fist, and Iron Man’s helmet. With each of the posters’ core art being comprised primarily with word art quotes from the characters’ various appearances within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Each poster measures in at 11-inches by 17-inches, ensuring they should fit well together on a single wall. And once framed they become an amazing set piece for your wall that classily makes your comic fandom shine.
It’s never too early to start counting down for the holidays. And with this Marvel Funko Advent Calendar, you can do it in the most awesome way possible.
The Marvel Funko Advent Calendar counts down 24 days until Christmas arrives. Opening the flaps of the calendar displays awesome retro comic panels featuring a wide array of Marvel heroes. But it’s inside the daily doors where the good stuff resides.
On each day of your countdown, you’ll uncover a new Marvel Funko Pocket Pop! ranging from both heroes and villains. On display are characters such as Iron Man, Rocket Raccoon, Captain Marvel, Thanos, Captain America, and Venom. But there are 18 other Marvel characters ready and waiting to be discovered as you excitedly await Christmas.
Fans of the Marvel brand as a whole can pronounce their love of the company with this Marvel Classic Logo T-Shirt. The logo features a distressed look to give it some additional character, and it’s available in a variety of colors to suit whatever style you’re looking for.
You can purchase the design in black, navy, asphalt, royale blue, and lemon. Marvel states that the t-shirt is lightweight and comfortable with sizes available for men, women, and children.
“The snap.” It used to be a phrase that only Marvel Comics purists would recognize. Now, thanks to the immense success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the events of Avengers: Infinity War, “the snap” is also synonymous with cinema too.
One of the greatest villains ever put on screen is glorified comically within this Thanos Oh Snap! Retro T-Shirt. It displays the character from his days within the Infinity Gauntlet saga that the movies drew inspiration from. The design sees the illustrated Thanos snapping his fingers with the words “Oh Snap!” playfully above.
It’s available in black, navy, dark heather, and heather blue. With sizes ranging across men, women, and youth categories.
All you super Dad’s out there know that it’s important to start your children off early with a love of comic lore. And to help indoctrinate them at the youngest is this fantastic Marvel Avengers Onesie 5-Pack.
The 5-pack of bodysuits features designs revolving around Captain America, Thor, Spider-Man, Hulk, and Iron Man. Cap’s design announces a “Captain in Training” while Thor’s reads “Small but Mighty.” Spider-Man’s onesie says “Little Web Crawler”, Hulk’s says “Caution May Tantrum!”, and Iron Man’s states “New Hero in Town”.
Sizes range from 0 to 3-months all the way up to 24-months. They’re 60% cotton and 40% polyester, with soft interlock knit fabric promising comfortability.
If you consider yourself a Marvel Comics connoisseur, put your knowledge to the test with a couple of friends by picking up the Marvel Trivia Box Card Game. The box contains hundreds of questions from the company’s lengthy comic book history. These questions certainly aren’t all softballs, yet they’re approachable for fans of varying degrees of knowledge.
Within the box is a series of collectible character cards too, which is a nice touch. The Marvel Trivia Box Card Game seems like a perfect stocking stuffer to grab as you prepare for the annual holiday season.