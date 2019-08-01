53 Best Raiders Gifts: Gear, Apparel, & More (2019)

Whether their team is in L.A., Oakland, or Las Vegas, Raider Nation follows. They’re the Silver and Black. Winners of 3 Super Bowl titles. They are the Raiders. NFL fans are about as passionate as it gets, though Raiders Nation is about as nuts as it gets. So to help get these ravenous fans’ collection up to snuff, we’ve compiled the 53 Best Raiders Gifts.
Below you’ll find over 50 items that help to declare that there’s a Raiders fan in the room. We’re talking apparel, games, signs, memorabilia, tailgating items and a ton more. All of which have an average review score of at least 4-stars out of 5 on Amazon, ensuring you’re purchasing a quality Raider Nation gift.
So whether you’re hunting down cool Raiders stuff for you or someone you love, check out our list below of 53 Best Raiders Gifts: Gear, Apparel, & More:
Here at Heavy, we know gaming chairs. But if you’re looking for one that’s both supremely comfortable and shouts your fandom, this Oakland Raiders Gaming Chair from Imperial is the only way to go.
The chair offers an oversized seat that promises extra room and comfort from most gaming chairs on the market. The Raiders pirate logo is embroidered on the headrest, and the memory foam seat and padded armrest ensure ultimate luxury.
The Oakland Raiders Gaming Chair can adjust between 46 and 50-inches in height and offers full tilt. There’s even a Raiders-themed pouch on the back to secure your gaming accessories when they’re no longer in use.
If your love of golf rivals your love of the Raiders, the perfect way to marry the two is by picking up this Oakland Raiders Golf Bag from Team Golf. It’s an impressive bag with a ton of storage, and it’s currently on sale from its standard price too.
There are 14 full-length dividers to ensure all your clubs have a home. There’s also five zippered pockets for storage, a fleeced pocket for your valuables, and a cooler pouch. As well as features such as a spring action stand, a removable rain hood, umbrella holder and towel ring. It’s a fantastic golf bag that would make for an amazing gift. And hey, we even know of some headcovers that would match quite nicely.
This 3 piece set of Oakland Raiders Golf Club Headcovers is essential to any golf player that considers themselves a Raiders fan too. The set comes with a headcover for your driver, your 3 wood and a utility club.
The Buffalo vinyl exterior offers additional protection and adorns the iconic Raiders name and pirate logo. Making them the perfect complement to that fancy Oakland Raiders Golf Bag you’ve had your eye on.
For the golfer in your life that doubles as a Raiders fan, this Oakland Raiders Golf Set should prove to be quite the memorable set. Everything you should need for you or someone you know’s next golf outing is included. There are 12 regulation blue and white golf tees, 3 regulation golf balls with the Raiders logo, and a deluxe golf towel that’s stitched with the iconic black and silver pirate too.
Umbrellas are an underrated accessory in life. Most of the time you’re not even thinking about them. But when you need one, you need one. This Oakland Raiders Golf Umbrella from Team Golf is ideal for both casual rain use and for relief from the rain and sun while out on the golf course. It’s only 1 pound, so it’s super lightweight. Yet its go some strength behind it with its double canopy wind protection design and 100% nylon fabric.
The umbrella has a nice grip molded handle so you’ll have a sure hold of it in higher winds. And the Raiders-themed umbrella will pair nicely with your Oakland Raiders Golf Bag thanks to its umbrella holder built right in.
It’s easy to pronounce your love of the Raiders with an awesome apron or a themed BBQ tool set while you grill. But when the fire is off, this Oakland Raiders Grill Cover will proudly take on the job for you.
The Raiders Grill Cover can handle most larger grills out there with measurements of 68” x 21” x 35”. It’s navy blue throughout with a large Oakland Raiders star sitting front and center. The interior has a flannel lining to protect your stainless steel. And it’s designed to be weather resistant so that rain or UV rays don’t cause wear and tear.
This Oakland Raiders Grilling Apron looks to be one of the best of the best as far as grilling aprons go. Dead center on your chest is the iconic Raiders logo, leaving little doubt which team you rep. And the heavy-duty cotton canvas grilling apron ties around the back and neck too with easy to adjust straps.
There are 5 pockets on this Oakland Raiders Grilling Apron so you’ll never be searching for a place to put your barbequing tools. But coolest of all is the retractable bottle opener and an insulated pocket that you can slip your drink into while flipping those burgers and dogs.
If you’re decking your grill out with the Oakland Raiders Grill Cover and nabbed the Oakland Raiders Grilling Apron to match, you might as well complete the trifecta and pickup this Oakland Raiders 4-Piece BBQ Set too.
The set is comprised of a basting brush, fork, spatula, and tongs, each with the Raiders logo and name adorned upon the handle. The spatula goes a step further and even has the Raiders pirate logo laser etched largely upon the surface too. It’s the perfect gift for the Raiders fan that loves to grill, so nab the package for your favorite griller’s next special occasion or the start of football season.
If you’re going to be serving hot food at your tailgate party, a good slow cooker is essential. Crock-Pot has your pulled pork, meatballs, buffalo chicken dip or whatever else tickles those tastebuds covered with their Oakland Raiders 6-Quart Slow Cooker.
6-Quarts is a perfect size to take this slow cooker from Crock-Pot on the go. That should cover food for at least 7 people, and the travel-friendly locking lid ensures nothing gets fumbled on gameday. There are temperature settings of warm, low, and high, and its removable stoneware is dishwasher safe for a super easy clean.
Tables aren’t only convenient, they’re a must for your tailgate setup. And with this Oakland Raiders Collapsible Round Table from Logo Brands, you’ll have one that reps the Raiders and is easily transportable too.
The polyester surface ensures the table is easy to clean yet sturdy. There are 4 cup holders built within that revolve around the Raiders logo at the table’s center. The tabletop itself is black, but it’s matched with silver trim around the exterior. When you’re finished with it, the table easily folds up compactly and slides into the included zip-up bag. Ensuring you’ll never miss kick-off because it took too long to clean up.
Portable chairs are a must for any tailgate or outdoor event. And the Oakland Raiders Coleman Cooler Quad Chair is undoubtedly one of the best. This canvas chair has a weight rating of up to 300-pounds and sports a bunch of little details to enhance your event.
There’s a cupholder of course, but there’s also a small cooler built into the chair’s arm that can keep 3 or 4 drinks cool while you’re working on your current one. It comes with a matching carrying case to keep it easy to pack up and transport. And there’s even a side program pouch for booklets or other small items you want to keep within arm’s reach.
This Oakland Raiders 30 Can Cooler Tote Bag from Coleman is one versatile accessory. If you want to load it up with beverages, it can handle 30 cans plus ice. But the tote bag is more than capable of carrying food items for your tailgate that need to remain cool during transport.
Coleman’s bag can also be converted into a casserole carrier that will remain hot thanks to the tote’s insulated interior. And the antimicrobial liner helps to keep it clean by resisting odor, mold, mildew, fungus, or whatever else wants to try to grow in there. There’s an ultra-tight zipper at the top to prevent leaks. Yet the bag itself remains light while proudly displaying the Raiders pirate.
If you’re looking to transport some frosty brews for you and a few friends, Coleman’s 16 Can Soft Cooler should prove to supply ample room for your beverages and ice too. Coleman touts 24-hour cold technology thanks to the cooler’s metallic antimicrobial foil liner. And there’s additional storage both inside and out of the cooler thanks to some well-placed pockets.
The cooler is a perfect accessory to take along to a tailgate, pool party or outdoor BBQ. And with the Raiders’ logo emblazoned front and center, it won’t take long until someone walks up to strike up a conversation about The Silver and Black.
Ensure that a quick sip is steadily at your side with this Oakland Raiders Flask and Shot Glass Set from Pro Specialties Group. The pocketable 6-ounce flask holds plenty of your special juice. And you can share with a couple of fellow Raiders fans with the 2-ounce shot glasses that come included as well.
The flask itself is stainless steel with and captive screw cap. And both the flask and the shot glasses proudly display the iconic Oakland Raiders pirate logo.
Anyone going away for a weekend knows that a good duffel bag comes in clutch. So you can make traveling easier and show off your fandom at the same time with this Oakland Raiders Duffel Bag from The Northwest Company.
The duffel bag is crafted with durable nylon and comes in navy blue. The Raiders’ name banner is along the side with the team’s pirate logo on the bag’s ends. Its measurements come in at 28-inches long by 11-inches wide by 12-inches high. There’s a padded shoulder strap or a detachable crossbody strap for transport, and when you’re done with it compresses down to a small package for easy storage.
The Northwest Company’s Oakland Raiders Backpack is the perfect daily companion to help carry your essentials to and from work or school. The bag’s sleek black and gray design are comprised of reverse PVC, and the Raiders pirate logo features prominently at the backpack’s center.
Inside there’s padding to provide protection for your laptop or other valuables. And there are quite a few compartments and pockets to provide space for all your various belongings that you take on the go.
If someone you know enjoys a good stogie to relax during game day, consider picking them up an Oakland Raiders Zippo Lighter. The design is awesome with a surface that insinuates cracked white marble beneath the Raiders logo and then black metallic tread toward the top to accentuate it.
Just as with all Zippo lighters, it’s an all-metal design that promises to be windproof, making it ideal for outdoor use such as tailgates. And, of course, it features that oh so satisfying click with each open and close.
New wallets have been a staple of Dad gift-giving for generations. But next time Dad hints that he needs a new one, up the ante with a design that touts his love for Raider Nation. This Oakland Raiders Men’s Trifold Wallet is crafted with genuine cowhide leather. It features the Raiders name and pirate logo on the front while offering tons of room on the interior for cash, cards, IDs and whatever else you need with you on a daily basis. It’s also currently 27% off, knocking the price of the wallet down to around $25.
If momma needs a clutch to go with her new pair shoes, Little Earth has her covered with this gorgeous Oakland Raiders Women’s Wallet. It’s the perfect companion piece for an evening on the town if you want to let your fandom shine. Or, bring it with you to the stadium the next time you go watch the Raiders live on a Sunday.
The Raiders clutch should easily hold your cell phone, cash, and cards, as well as a few other things that you can’t leave home without. And that fact that it’s only about $20 should have everyone clicking to buy sooner rather than later.
If you’ve got a pool table in your Oakland Raiders themed man cave, then you better adorn it properly with this Oakland Raiders Pool Table Cloth from Imperial. The pool table cloth is 100% polyester, making it easy to clean. But it also has an anti-friction coating that ensures that your ball’s English isn’t resisted, and it prevents ball marks and chalk staining.
The 8-foot high-quality cloth is dyed with a process that ensures your Raiders logo won’t have any effect on the pool balls during play. But it will have an effect on your morale as you play proudly while repping Raider Nation.
This Oakland Raiders Hover Helmet is one of the coolest sports accessories you’ll find. The electromagnetic force within the Hover Helmet’s stand allows for the helmet to levitate and spin in mid-air continually. Thus making it a fascinating complement to your nightstand, bar area, or Man Cave motif.
The Oakland Raiders Hover Helmet base has LED lighting built within, so even in the dark, your ½ scale replica Raiders help will float illuminated with pride.
The Oakland Raiders have been Super Bowl Champions 3 times over with titles in 1976, 1980, and 1983. Each of those wins was commemorated with a ring given out to the various members of the organization. And as an elite member of the Raiders fanbase, you deserve your own piece of hardware for each title too.
Gloral HIF is currently offering a set of replica Championship rings with a display box included. It comes with one ring for every Super Bowl title, with each being comprised of zinc alloy and crystal stones. Yet the replica rings won’t actually fit many as they only come in a ring size of 11.
Those looking for a large piece of Raiders-themed art to display on their Man Cave wall should give this Oakland Raiders 5 Panel Picture Set a look. It’s one large design spread throughout 5 differently sized panels. They come together to make a complete picture that sees a Raiders football helmet sitting on a field, all in black and white. It’s a fantastic image as a whole, making this high definition canvas print the highlight of any wall you put it on.
An empty bar is boring, but with this Oakland Raiders Tiki Totem from Teams Sports America, you can quickly give character to your game day spot. The Raiders variant of this Tiki Totem features a base that sees a tough-looking Raiders player.
Atop that first totem comes a black block that displays the Raiders’ name and logo. Following that, there’s a football with an attitude, and above all is the iconic Oakland Raiders pirate logo. The Oakland Raiders Tiki Totem is available in a few different size options, but whichever you pick will surely add some fun to wherever you place it.
This Oakland Raiders Man Cave Hanging Wall Sign from FOCO is a perfect complement to the man cave or game room that revolves around Raiders football. There are 4 individual plaques that make up the entire sign. The first, which is larger than the others, announces the room as a Raiders Man Cave with the team’s logo included.
The lower three then go on to confirm the room’s rules, stating that “Man controls ALL remotes when the Raiders play”, “Silver and Black worn at all times”, and “What happens in ‘the cave’ stays in ‘the cave’”.
The entire Oakland Raiders Man Cave Hanging Wall Sign sticks with the silver and black motif is comprised of wood and measures in at total at 12-inches by 6-inches. It won’t dominate a wall, but it will instead be an awesome compliment wherever you place it.
If you’re looking for something a bit more vertical for your room, this Oakland Raiders Man Cave Banner should serve as the perfect complement to your Raiders-themed area. The banner is crafted with 100% wool and is pretty long at 8-inches wide and 32-inches long.
Normally around $30, the Oakland Raiders Man Cave Banner is currently about 30% off and under $20. If you’re shopping for yourself or the Raiders fan amongst your friends and family, nab this for the game room before Winning Streak’s deal is over.
Dunbrooke Apparell’s Oakland Raiders Men’s Nylon Hooded Jacket is an essential garment for Raiders fans on those cool fall nights. It’s not a winter jacket as it’s relatively thin. But it’s perfect to combat drizzly nights thanks to its weather-resistant exterior and fights off the wind well while keeping you warm with a fleece interior.
There’s a full zipper to keep you wrapped uptight and a storm flap to ensure no moisture gets in. And the jacket is slick as hell with its all-black coloring and stitched Raiders logo on the left chest.
Dunbrooke Apparel’s Oakland Raiders Fullzip Fleece Hoodie is a slick-looking jacket. There’s both fashion and function in its design. As the name implies, it features a full zipper from top to bottom, ensuring it’s easy to remove without having to yank it off up over your head. And the all gray coloring with a modest Raiders logo on the chest keeps the look simple yet strong.
There’s a hood on the hoodie, of course. So you can use it to stay warm on a cold day or to protect yourself from the wet elements outdoors. And the fleece interior will have you feeling as comfortable in the hoodie as you look fresh.
Nothing says relaxation like sitting on your couch on a Sunday watching your squad while wearing this Oakland Raiders Lounge Robe from The Northwest Company. The exterior sports a soft silky touch so that you look fabulous and fancy on the outside. And the Oakland Raiders pirate logo sits on the left side of the chest to declare your support of The Silver and Black from the comfort of your home.
Ugly Christmas sweaters are all the rage during the holiday season. So kill two birds with one stone by picking up an Oakland Raiders Ugly Christmas Sweater to share your enthusiasm for both Christmas and culmination of the NFL season.
FOCO’s Oakland Raiders Ugly Christmas Sweaters are 100% acrylic and handmade, and they’ll surely make you a hit at whatever party you wear your Raiders sweater out to.
You may have bought these Oakland Raiders Women’s Low Top Canvas Shoes for that special lady in your life, but there’s no reason you can’t match them with theses awesome Oakland Raiders Men’s High Top Canvas Shoes from FOCO.
These canvas shoes are adorned with a mostly gray design that rocks the Raiders logo largely on the ankle. The shoe’s black tongue has the pirate logo too, which complements the white laces and bottom of the shoe’s design quite freshly.
If there’s a female Raiders fan in your life in need of a new pair of shoes, these Oakland Raiders Women’s Low Top Canvas Shoes from FOCO are pretty damn sweet. The Raider logos scattered throughout the canvas shoe look fantastic and aren’t overly done. Paired with the white laces, white bottom, and gray and white accent stripes, these are some slick shoes as a whole.
The Raiders canvas shoes are available in women’s sizes 6 through 10 and are an officially licensed NFL product. Make sure there’s a pair ready for the lady in your life before your next Raiders gameday.
When you’re in a rush to run out of the house, there’s a super convenience factor to having a pair of slides around. With FOCO’s Oakland Raiders Men’s Slides, you can easily slip these bad boys on and go about your day showcasing to the world your Raiders pride.
The surface of the slides is made of durable yet comfortable polyurethane. While the bottom is constructed of sturdy ethylene-vinyl acetate to keep the slippers long-lasting. Shoe sizes available range from men’s 7 to 14. But the velcro strap that’s affixed will help ensure every pair remains snug and comfortable.
Football games can get cold. Even in the Bay Area. So make sure you go to that next night game equipped with this awesome looking Oakland Raiders Cuffed Knit Pom Hat from New Era.
The hat has a great looking old school feel with stitching that combines white, silver, and black. It’s stretchy to fit your head snug, with a folded cuff and double layer knit that will remain secure while it hugs your ears with warmth.
Both the front and back have Raiders written in a retro-styled font. And the front of the beanie sports the Raiders pirate logo while the back features the NFL shield.
If the weather report states that the next Raiders night game is going to be a cold one and your Oakland Raiders Men’s Nylon Hooded Jacket just won’t be enough, double down with this Oakland Raiders Scarf and Gloves Set too and ensure you remain comfortable all evening.
One size fits most with the set that’s made of warm polyester knit. The scarf is mostly black with plenty of silver too and measures in at 10-inches in width and 70-inches in length. The gloves match it perfectly, ensuring you’ll be the most fashionable fan around.
There are a lot of great Raiders items on our list. But if your young child is crawling/running around the house without some silver and black apparel of their own, you’re failing at proper parenting. That’s okay though, as we’ve got you covered with this Oakland Raiders Unisex Onesie Set.
There are three Raiders-themed designs in the set. One is mostly gray that houses the phrase “Born to Be a Raiders Baby”. The second is a cute design that reads “Raiders Baby” on the chest. And the third is mainly white with imagery of football plays with the iconic Raiders logo at the center.
The Onesie Set is available for ages between 6-months and 2-years. Upgrade your parenting skills by ordering one for your child today.
Everyone knows that children are quite impressionable. So start their Raider fandom off early with this Oakland Raiders Baby Gift Set from Baby Fanatic.
The set includes a Raiders-themed baby bottle, bib, and pacifier. Each feature variations of the team’s silver and black color theme while adorning the words “Raiders baby” to let their allegiance be known. Each item is officially licensed and confirmed to be BPA, Phthalate, and Lead-free.
You can never have enough bibs for the baby or toddler roaming around your home. And if you want your little one to look festive just like you on game day, check out this set of Oakland Raiders Baby Bib, Onesie, and Booties from Outerstuff.
The bibs purpose is obvious, but it’s the onesie and booties that really stand out. The onesie is mostly black and says Raiders Football with the pirate logo on the chest. While the booties are primarily gray with a black top to accept. But best of all, your little one will be repping Raider Nation right next to Mom and Dad during football season.
If “man’s best friend” likes to hang out in the man cave on Sundays, then you’re best to make sure they look the part with this Oakland Raiders Pet Jersey from Little Earth.
Sizing options on the pet jersey range from small to extra large. The jersey is 100% polyester and features jersey numbers on the shoulders, the Raiders name around the neck and the pirate logo upon the mid-back.
The pet jersey is machine washable so you’ll have no issues getting it clean. And it’s currently on sale knocking it down to under just $23.
If you can convince your wife to go all-in on a Raider motif for you or your child’s bedroom, this Oakland Raiders 3-Piece Bedding Set from The Northwest Company is the perfect place to start. The design establishes that you’re amongst the elite of Raiders Nation. It comes with an awesome looking queen-sized comforter as well as a couple of pillow covers that proclaim your love for The Silver and Black.
Fanmats’ Oakland Raiders Rounded Mat is a perfect accent to any Man Cave or game room. At 27-inches around, you certainly won’t miss it. It sports the Raiders’ name around the edges with the team’s pirate logo sitting proudly in the center.
The mat’s vinyl backing is non-slip and the taped surged borders promise durability. It’s machine washable for an easy clean, and the nylon composition will prove resilient against wear and tear.
There aren’t many better combos than beer and football. And with this Oakland Raiders Bottle Cap Wall Sign it’ll be clear that you’re a fan of both. Sold by FOCO, the bottle cap sign is a fantastic piece to add to the walls of any Man Cave or game room.
The tin sign is only about 8-ounces in weight, so you won’t have issues getting it hung. And with dimensions of 12.5” by 12.5”, it’ll be the focal point of whatever wall you place it on. The item appears to be a hit with most that buy it, as it currently holds a 4.7 stars out of 5 rating by verified customers.
This Oakland Raiders Man Cave Rug from Fanmats will let your friends and family know that they’re about to enter Raiders country. It’s an awesome decoration for just $35. Yet it’s sizeable with measurements of 19-inches by 30-inches.
The Man Cave Rug sports a recycled non-skid back to keep it in place. While the surface dons Cowboy blue coloring with the team’s iconic blue star stealing the show at the rug’s center.
Throw blankets are quite versatile. Whether you want to hang them on a wall, drape them over your couch, or, you know, just use it as a blanket, they’re all valid uses for this practical piece of fandom. So nabbing this Oakland Raiders Plush Throw Blanket from The Northwest Company is a no brainer.
This plush throw blanket is crafted of 100% polyester and is an officially licensed take on the iconic Raiders logo. It’s also sizeable too with dimensions of 60-inches by 80-inches. If your Man Cave stays cool and you or a loved one is constantly looking to cuddle up with during games, consider adding this throw to your Raiders collection.
It’s tough to keep the floors of your car or truck prestige. But with Fanmats’ Oakland Raiders Vinyl Car Mats, you can easily do so in style. The set of two is made of vinyl and brandish the iconic Raiders pirate logo. They’re built to handle all-weather, with a deeply ribbed pattern specifically aimed at collecting rain, mud, snow, and debris.
The textured surface ensures slip resistance. And the vinyl surfaces makes it super easy to quickly spray off and clean.
To complete the look that your awesome Oakland Raiders Headrest Covers started, check out this impressive Oakland Raiders Seat Cover. The seat cover is designed to universally fit any vehicular seat. It’s 100% polyester and is safe to machine wash. And it protects your actual car or truck seat while repping Raider Nation.
Those that love to deck out their vehicles to announce their team pride can check their headrests off the list with this set of Oakland Raiders Headrest Covers. They’re all black so they’ll likely blend in well with most interiors. And the design is simple yet effective with the display of the Raiders’ star and name.
The cotton-polyester blend will be comfortable on your head, with the headrest covers’ elastic bottom band ensuring a snug fit. And with its flexibility, the manufacturers state that the Raiders Headrest Covers will fit any size headrest.
Outside of your home and the apparel you personally wear, your vehicle is likely the next most popular destination to express your Raiders love. And with this Oakland Raiders License Plate Frame, anyone in front or behind you will know that you rep America’s Team.
The license plate frame sports the word Raiders up top with Nation below in a design that’s clean and white. The rest of the frame is comprised of a shiny metal finish, which will look splendid on your car or just up as a design in your place of choice.
When it’s game day, you need a proper drink container to keep beer cold or your hot chocolate hot. With this Oakland Raiders 30-Ounce Tervis Tumbler, you’ll certainly have no problem doing either.
First off, with the ability to hold 30-ounces of liquid, you’ll rarely be seeking out a refill. And thanks to the Tervis’ copper lining and stainless steel composition, the tumbler will keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 8.
Tervis also touts a lifetime guarantee on their products, so you won’t have to worry about replacing it. And it’s completely BPA free, ensuring you’ll never have to worry about any sort of byproducts in your beverage.
Great American Products’ Oakland Raiders Metallic Travel Tumbler can keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot. The stainless steel exterior both looks great and regulates temperature, with the Oakland Raiders hand-crafted metal team logo itself pronouncing your fandom.
The tumbler holds 16-ounces of liquid and is designed to fit nicely with your car’s cup holders. And there’s a no-spill lid included to ensure there are no penalty flags for leaking beverage.
A good coffee mug is one of the easiest ways to display to the world your fandom. So make your fellow football fans proud with Boelter’s Oakland Raiders 14-Ounce Mug.
This BPA free 14-ounce mug will fit nicely in your Keurig or the various other coffee makers. But you can certainly use it for whatever your beverage of choice may be. The Oakland Raiders logo is featured prominently in the design of the cup. And the handle reads out Raiders to compliment the logo at the mug’s center.
Staying organized is hard. But it gets a little bit easier with the help of these Oakland Raiders Fabric Storage Cubes from Franklin Sports. The design is mostly black with a silver accented lining going around the top and bottom of the cubes. The Raiders logo then sits front and center of the cube to announce your fandom to all.
The storage cubes can hold a decent amount and should play nice with most cube organizers with measurements of 11” x 10.5” x 10.5”. And the non-woven polyester fabric is collapsible should you ever need to store the storage cubes themselves.
What’s cooler than taking a simple game such as checkers and incorporating a gridiron feel? This Oakland Raiders Checkers Set from MasterPieces does just that, offering an officially licensed product that combines the classic board game with football.
The football field looking checkerboard is 13-inches by 21-inches. It comes with the standard 12 checker pieces with Raiders colors and logo on each. But it also comes with 8 football helmet pieces that you can put atop your regular pieces to indicate that you’ve been kinged.