35 Best Gifts from New York for Christmas 2019

The Big Apple easily wins over fans with its world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Whether you know someone who recently moved away or who simply adores New York and can’t wait to visit again, these gifts are sure to make them smile.
Hints of some of the city’s finest landmarks, including Central Park and world-famous department stores, blend with mellower tones to create a scent that is described as uniquely New York. The candle burns up to 80 hours and is made with natural soy wax. Each candle is poured by hand in small batches. Scents from other major U.S. cities are also available.
The name says it all. This guide is for street-saavy New Yorkers and frequent visitors to the city. Neighborhood maps are included for the inevitable wrong turn, as well as foldout maps for navigating the buses and subways. The guide also comes with relevant details on various parks and places. NFT staff picks are also included, from entertainment to essentials any city-goer should know.
There’s no denying that New York is home to some of the most delicious and unique food on the planet. If you know someone who’s craving a yummy sandwich from this beloved Cambodian sandwich shop, surprise them with a cookbook full of 100 recipes. Inside, the pages are filled with recipes for favorite sandwiches and mouth-watering sides.
An “I Love NY” mug is a thoughtful gift for anyone, from those who were born and raised in the city to frequent visitors, and those who dream of visiting one day. The mug holds up to 11 ounces of liquid and is made of durable ceramic. The officially licensed mug sports a classic hologram sticker on both sides.
Fans of the official New York Police Department can proudly display their loyalty with this cap. The hat is officially licensed by the city and features the current NYPD logo. An adjustable strap ensures the cap fits a wide range of head sizes.
Some of the most city’s famous landmarks and moments are captured in this hardcover book. The book includes contributions from Martin Scorsese and Nora Ephron. Readers will find behind-the-scenes shots along with noteable women filmakers, the city’s growth in the TV and film industry, and more.
Proud supports of the official Fire Department of New York City can show their devotion with this long sleeve t-shirt. The shirt is made with a soft cotton blend and comes in several sizes. This clothing is officially licensed by the city and features a high-quality screen print.
Put a smile on the face of your NYC-loving friends and family members with this adorable shirt. The shirt features a lightweight classic fit and can be worn on its own in warmer weather. This shirt is also safe for the washer and dryer.
Maybe you’re looking for a gift for someone who is already familiar with the city and could use a helping hand, or is eagerly anticipating their first trip to the Big Apple. This comprehensive full-color travel guide includes generally good-to-know information and handy insider tips. Highlights include detailed maps, expert suggestions, trip planning suggestions and gems from local writers.
It’s one thing to see the Statue of Liberty from a distance. This gift card yields a 90-minute sailing excursion across the New York Harbor and includes close-up views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and more of the city’s biggest attractions. The gift card can be redeemed online after it’s received. You can find more fun NYC experiences from Go Dream here.
The original Tate’s Bake Shop is located in Southampton, NY. While the famous bakeshop offers an assortment of goods, it’s perhaps best known for its mouthwatering cookies. Those with a sweet tooth will appreciate the cookies, especially if they’ve had a chance to enjoy them before. This variety pack showcases some of the store’s best known treats, including classic chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia nut, oatmeal raisin and walnut chocolate chip. Individual flavors are also available.
Creative kids and adults can quickly get to work creating the famous NYC skyline at home. This puzzle has just under 600 pieces, making it a thoughtful and entertaining gift for all ages. Once it’s completed, some of the most notable buildings will be standing tall, including the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and more.
There’s a reason this book has been a New York Times Bestseller. Author Brandon Stanton attaches stories of those he’s interviewed on the streets of the city. The stories and their accompanying photos provide an intriguing glimpse into the moving and intriguing stories of each subject. The book is just as suitable for city natives as well as those who have never visited but are eager to learn more about the city’s character and charm.
This upcycled Brooklyn Bridge print is a meaningful gift choice for someone who has recently moved from the city, or who is enamored with one of the city’s most iconic structures. The design is printed on an antique dictionary page from the early to mid-1900s, giving it an antique appearance. The print measures 8×10 and does not come with the frame.
Gotham fans will appreciate a look back at some of the city’s most intriguing bits of history. The narrative chronicles events that have helped shape the city as we know it today. You’ll find the book in several formats, from paperback to Kindle to Audiobook and more.
Even native New Yorkers sometimes struggle to find their way around the city. This comprehensive map does more than provide detailed illustrations of the city’s confusing subway system. Readers will find 3-D building illustrations and the city’s most noteworthy attractions, from Broadway theaters to grand shopping destinations and more.
The Chelsea Market isn’t your average food hall. Given that this large market consumes an entire city block, it’s not surprising the market has a lot to offer. From its famous meat and vegetable shops to world-class restaurants and cooking supplies, this cookbook provides coveted recipes and more for those who are craving a taste of New York City.
There’s more to New York than its famous city, as this map indicates. The cutting board celebrates the entire Empire State, from its distinctive shape to the biggest attractions and must-visit places around the state. The map features durable flat grain bamboo material with laser-etched sides.
Whether it’s a classic favorite or they’re watching it for the first time, the NYC-obsessed friend in your life is sure to get many laughs out of this well-known film. You can choose to rent or buy this classic. Both versions are available in HD and SD formats.
This lipstick collection from Maybelline New York stands out for more than just its famous name. With several shades available, there’s a lipstick for every occasion. The collection features universal shades that are designed for all skin tones, making it just the right type of accessory for a day in the city.
Brooklyn Beans Roastery blends and roasts their own Arabica beans right in the city. From Breakfast Blend to Brooklyn Bridge to Coney Island Caramel and Oh Fudge, you’ll find a wide range of flavors, including local blends with hints of Brooklyn character. This variety pack is filled with 40 sampler pods, each of which is compatible with 2.0 K-Cup brewers.
Fans of punk rock will appreciate a CBGB t-shirt, even if they’ve never visited this famous NYC club. The club was founded on the Bowery in 1973 and remained open until 2006. During that time, the venue attracted bands such as Murphy’s Law, Gorilla Biscuits, Sum 41, Green Day, Guns n’ Roses, Blondie, the Ramones and more. The shirt comes in several colors and sizes and features a unisex design.
SNL fans won’t hesitate to dive into decades of the famous show’s most noteworthy history from 1974 to 2002. The pages are filled with input from guests hosts, writers, contributors and stars of the show. There are several versions available, including hardcover, Audiobook, Kindle and more.
Those who are familiar with this famous NYC bakery already have an idea of what to expect from this cookbook. However, the book works just as well as a pleasant surprise for anyone with a sweet tooth. Readers will find recipes for many different types of desserts, from layer cakes to banana pudding, buttercream icing and more.
Oliviers & Co didn’t originate in New York, but its flagship NYC boutique, situated in the famous Grand Central Terminal, has drawn fans for decades. For those who can’t make it into the city, a gift from the shop is a meaningful compromise. This balsamic vinegar hails from Modena, Italy, and pairs nicely with a variety of meats and veggies.
Jets fans can proudly support their favorite team with this Jets hat. The all-star adjustable hat is designed to fit a variety of head sizes. The hat is officially licensed by the NFL and features a vibrant, high-quality logo.
MarieBelle SoHo, New York’s flagship store, opened in 2001. Just one year later, its famous Aztec hot chocolate landed on the list of “Oprah’s Favorite Things.” Give the gift of New York, and one of its most famous chocolate stores, with this 20-ounce tin.
Yankees fans can proudly display this mug on their desks, countertops and other visible surfaces. The mug features a bright and colorful NY Yankees logo on the side. There’s also a team logo along the side of the handle. The mug is on the larger size and can hold up to 15 ounces of liquid.
This colorful Mets shirt isn’t your average sports team tee. Fans will appreciate everything about the shirt, from its logo to its soft cotton construction. The shirt comes in long sleeve, short sleeve and tank top versions and is machine washable.
This plastic parking sign is officially licensed by the NFL. Its durable construction makes it equally suited for indoor and outdoor use. The sign is one Giants fans will proudly display around their home or office.
Ellis Island tends to get overshadowed by some of the city’s biggest attractions. Those who are interested in learning more about this tiny island can dive into its intriguing history through this book. Several versions are available, including paperback, hardcover, Kindle and Audiobook.
Anyone who has tasted that delicious New York-style pizza will surely come back for more. This ‘I Love NY’ Pizza T-Shirt isn’t edible, but it’s a worthy addition to the closet of any NY pizza lover. The shirt is machine washable and features a lightweight, classic fit with sizes available for men, women and children.
There’s something for everyone in this book about one of New York’s most famous museums. Those who are planning their first trip will find an intriguing backstage glimpse into the museum, complete with information, photos and illustrations. Anyone returning to the museum will approach their visit with a new perspective, having gained wisdom and insight via little-known details and secrets.
A reusable water bottle is a practical gift choice for city dwellers. This bottle is vacuum insulated and will keep drinks hot or cold up to 24 hours. It’s also large enough to hold up to 17 ounces of liquid. A vacuum-sealed cap prevents contents from spilling out on the go. The bottle is slender enough to fit into most backpacks and cup holders. An NYC skyline design is also available.
Even if they can’t be there in person, the recipient of this New York City skyline wineglass will appreciate the memories. Even better, the image rotates a full 360 degrees. The glass is printed with organic ink in the U.S. and holds up to 13 ounces. The wine glass doubles as a candle holder.