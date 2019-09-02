51 Best Toys for 9 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List (2019)

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best toys for 9 year old boys.

This is a video game console designed with kids in mind.

The majority of Nintendo-made games are all aimed at kids, meaning you don’t need to worry about gory violence or themes not suitable for their age.

The brilliant hook of this console is it can be played either on the TV or as a handheld tablet.

The controllers slide off the side of the console for TV play, then when kids want to sit in bed and play, easily reattach the controllers to the side of the console and they’re good to game on the go.

It really is the only console out at the moment that, as I say, is designed specifically for kids.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated