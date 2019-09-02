51 Best Toys for 9 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List (2019)

We’ve scoured the Internet to find the very best toys for 9 year old boys out there. With toys ranging from Marvel to Fortnite, and everything in between, we’ve got something for everyone.
And don’t forget, if you’re after a gift in a hurry, you can sign up to Amazon Prime’s completely free trial to nab yourself next day delivery. Who says you can’t get something for nothing?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Nintendo Switch is one of the best toys for 9 year old boys.
This is a video game console designed with kids in mind.
The majority of Nintendo-made games are all aimed at kids, meaning you don’t need to worry about gory violence or themes not suitable for their age.
The brilliant hook of this console is it can be played either on the TV or as a handheld tablet.
The controllers slide off the side of the console for TV play, then when kids want to sit in bed and play, easily reattach the controllers to the side of the console and they’re good to game on the go.
It really is the only console out at the moment that, as I say, is designed specifically for kids.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch lets kids create their own Super Mario video game.
It’s really easy to use as well.
Kids start by picking a theme, then with their finger, drag different items, enemies, or landmasses into the grid.
Tap play in the corner and they can test out their newly made creation.
It’s simple, and sure to push any child’s creativity.
Plus who wouldn’t enjoy making their own Mario game?
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your child has never played Minecraft, they really should.
And if they already own Minecraft, it’s still worth picking up Minecraft for Nintendo Switch.
Minecraft is pretty much virtual LEGO.
Kids pick their blocks then create anything their mind dreams up.
Think houses, castles, farms – the only limitation is their imagination.
And should they get stuck for inspiration, as this is the biggest video game on the planet right now new ideas are just a Google search away.
IGN also called Minecraft “Amazing,” and it’s easy to see why.
Recommended Ages: E10
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! for Nintendo Switch is my personal pick of the best toys for 9 year old boys.
VG24/7 summed it up perfectly when the site said it’s perfect for newcomers.
Although the mainline Pokemon games may be too advanced for younger kids, Pokemon: Let’s Go has removed the annoying bits and made the whole game more accessible.
At its core, this is a game about collecting cutesy creatures as you explore a vivid landscape.
Think of it like collecting trading cards, only instead of cards, it’s little monsters.
Doesn’t that sound like fun?
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch is family-friendly fun.
Players bounce around levels from left to right avoiding cutesy enemies as they make their way to the goal.
There’s no killing or violence here.
The kind of mischief here is on par with a Saturday morning cartoon.
It’s bright, colorful, inviting, and sure to please any younger gamer.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is hands-down the best tablet for kids.
You don’t want to start with something expensive. If it breaks, you’ll regret it. Trust me.
The best thing about the Fire 7, aside from the kid-proof case, is despite its affordability, if it breaks, Amazon will replace it anyway.
It’s a win/win kind of deal.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I got sent the Marvel Legends Wolverine and Hulk Set recently and it is AMAZING!
The Hulk in this set is an absolute behemoth.
Hasbro used an original mold for the figure and the result is a giant-sized, heavy, hulking Hulk.
The face is excellent, as is the optional ripped shirt.
His hands also perfect for dangling the Wolverine figure by his ankles, too.
As with Hulk, the Wolverine figure is also great.
There isn’t much to say about this incarnation of Wolverine other than it goes perfectly with this version of Hulk.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love big, bulky figures, which is why the Marvel Legends X-Men Colossus & Juggernaut 2-Pack makes the list.
Even if your child isn’t familiar with these characters, they’re going to have a lot of fun making them battle.
The Juggernaut in this set is a re-release of the Juggernaut build-a-figure, which required collectors to buy every figure in a wave to build it for themselves.
I’m a big fan of seeing these figures which, technically, cost a few hundred dollars getting re-released in two packs.
This two-pack is a much more affordable option for people who want these excellent figures without having to buy six figures to build them.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spider-Man will always, always be popular with kids.
If you’re after the best Spider-Man figure on the market that doesn’t break the bank, that’d be the Marvel Legends Far From Home Spider-Man.
Spider-Man’s latest movie made over $100 million in its first weekend. To say the web-slinger is popular is an understatement!
This figure is packed full of articulation – including the new shoulder-swivels – comes with interchangeable hands, and is perfect for posing.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Marvel Legends Hydro-Man Figure won’t be on any kid’s gift list, but it should be.
This figure is unique in that instead of regular arms, Hydro-Man has his water weapon arms.
The water effect on the feet is removable, too. So if it’s getting in the way of playing, just pull them off.
Thanks to the arms, it’s a quite bulky figure, and that makes this figure feel different from the others.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Marvel Legends Iron Man Figure is a really solid toy.
It’s based on the earlier versions of Iron Man.
And what makes this one stand out, for me, is the extra rubber blast effects.
You can plug them into the hands, feet, or double them up to create extra-large fiery effects.
Accessories are often a letdown, but in this case? It’s awesome.
Hasbro really do make some of the best toys for 9 year old boys around.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Toy cars are always popular with younger boys, so the Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track Set comes easy to recommend.
Four massive loops and four launchers.
How many cars can kids keep racing at once? That’s the challenge for them to test.
Or, perhaps the better question is how big of a crash can they make?
Whatever they decide, they’re sure to get a lot of fun out of this chaotic set.
While you’re here, we’ve got a rundown of the best Hot Wheels sets just in case this one doesn’t take your fancy.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know what’s one of the best amazon gifts for 9 year old boys? That’d be the McFarlane Toys Fortnite Bitemark Premium Harvesting Tool.
This giant pickaxe recreates the Bitemark harvesting tool it’s based on flawlessly.
This isn’t just some cheap plastic either (unlike some Fortnite toys on Amazon!), this thing has a certain heft to it, and won’t break easily.
And yes, the dino-jaw clamps shut with the pull of the trigger at the bottom.
Recommended Ages: 17 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know what else is one of my favorite Amazon gifts for 9 year old boys? That’d be the McFarlane Toys Fortnite Dire Action Figure.
It’s just the right level of creepy!
So much love and care has gone into the design of the figure.
It’s no easy feat, either. Crooked, goat-like legs, the detail on the werewolf head, and then McFarlane Toys went with one of the most complex pickaxes to build with this figure.
It’s all just an amazing bit of craftsmanship.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a more affordable Fortnite gift there’s the Fortnite Victory Series Cuddle Team Leader Figure.
These 12-inch figures are in scale with the Marvel Titan range.
What they lack in articulation, they make up for size.
I’ve actually had a play with a few of these and they’re surprisingly not bad.
They don’t hold a candle to the McFarlane Fortnite figures, but as a cheaper alternative, they rock.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after the cheapest Fortnite toys, that’d be the Fortnite Battle Royale Collection: Carbide & Sergeant Jonesy 2-Pack.
These two-inch figures aren’t really the best Amazon gifts for 9 year old boys.
They’re more in the realm of 9 year old boy birthday ideas for other people’s children.
Still, they’re fine for the price. Just maybe don’t pick them up for a main Christmas present, yeah?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The NERF Fortnite AR-Durrr Burger Motorized Blaster is going to sell a lot for one simple reason: Weapon wraps.
Weapon wraps in the Fortnite video game let players customize the look of their guns.
With this Fortnite NERF Blaster, Hasbro has made a plain white gun and included stickers so kids can recreate one of the most popular wraps from the game in real-life.
How cool is that? (Very!)
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you need any more gift ideas for 9 year old boys then check out the Crash Bandicoot Cable Guy.
What the hell is it? Well, it’s basically a statuesque holder.
You can stand video game controllers in it when they’re not in use or while they’re being charged, mobile phones (if they have one), or if you’ve got too many cables trailing around the floor, they’ll hold them too.
They’re a great invention and have solved my problem of ethernet cables running along the floor to my console.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I got sent the PLAYMOBIL Ghostbusters Ecto-1A a while ago and my kids loved it.
It needs building before it can be played with, kind of like LEGO.
It’s all straightforward building fun, but they may need help with the wheels.
It also comes with all four Ghostbusters – and their backpacks – an if you’ve got a mobile device you can download the PLAYMOBIL Ghostbusters app and play with this toy in augmented reality.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can’t beat Transformers when it comes to the best Amazon gifts for 9 year old boys.
Take this Optimus Prime Action Figure, for example.
It’s big, bulky, and just reeks of awesomeness.
But, Transformers aren’t just action figures.
With a few twists and turns, this guy turns from a fearsome robot to into a truck.
And let’s face it, automobile toys and robots will never go out of fashion.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Although the Transformers movies were hot garbage, thankfully the toys were brilliant.
The Transformers Dark of the Moon Movie Megatron Figure has some killer style.
Add a hood to anything and it instantly becomes 10 percent more awesome.
That same hood can be used when transforming Megatron into a cargo truck, as well.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Transformers Grimlock Figure is the best Transformers figure ever.
Not only is it based on the version from the 80’s, it’s a freaking robot dinosaur!
A ROBOT DINOSAUR!
If that’s not two things kids will always love I don’t know what is.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after something to develop your child’s problem-solving skills, that’d be the ThinkFun and Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty Puzzle.
In this game kids need to match two of the same colored putties without crossing over different colored putties.
Once they’ve matched all the putties on the board, they win.
It sounds simple, but in practice, it’s going to test them in just the right way.
There’s a selection of cards with different puzzles on, ranging from beginner to expert, so they’ll never feel like the game is unfair.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You will never, ever go wrong with a Millenium Falcon.
The LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon has so much going on.
It’s a big build, but the best part is being able to lift the triangular sections to reveal a fully-decorated ship in the rear.
This massive set isn’t just a model, it’s still something kids can play with, and that – that! – is what makes this set so awesome.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Mine Building Kit has so much to build, the smaller features can be easily missed.
The minecart moves along the track, pushing the banners up reveals the chest, and you can launch mini-figures into the air.
All these little mechanical spots combined with a giant creeper statue really elevate this set.
All of the Minecraft LEGO sets are great, but this one really steps it up.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I own the LEGO Hulkbuster Smash-Up and it is fantastic!
There’s something really satisfying about building more action figure-like LEGO sets.
I think it’s being able to play with them when you’re finished rather than, with scenery builds, you play in them.
Another thing I love, the head lifts up and the chest opens to let kids place an Iron Man mini-figure inside to pilot the Hulkbuster.
How cool is that?
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Thanks to the popularity of Fortnite, school buses are now cool.
The LEGO Hidden Side Paranormal Intercept Bus is all about building a modified school bus with a spooky twist.
And there’s a portable toilet, because reasons.
It’s a fun build that’s only made stronger by the range of creepy mini-figures kids are sure to love.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after birthday ideas for 9 year old boys, look no further than the super-affordable LEGO DC Batman Mr. Freeze Batcycle Battle.
This is a really cheap set, and despite being at a lower price-point, it’s still a hella lotta fun.
What kids are building here is two bat-cycles which can be clipped together to create a kind of batmobile.
You also get Batman, Robin, and Mr Freeze mini-figures, which if you ask me, is a great selection.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the Nintendo Switch is out of your price range, the New Nintendo 2DS XL is a still great, more affordable alternative.
This handheld console has an absolutely huge library of games available for it.
The vast majority of games are much cheaper than Switch titles, too.
This console also comes equipped with Mario Kart 7 pre-installed on it, meaning kids have something to play the moment it’s opened.
I’ve owned a 2DS XL (and before that 3DS) for years and it’s a console that still gets a lot of usage, simply because the games on it are so enjoyable.
As with the Switch, this is a Nintendo console, so expect lots of brightly colored games designed with kids in mind.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’ve already covered the excellent Super Mario Maker 2 for Switch, so it’s only fair we mention the original Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS.
It’s the same concept: Kids drag items, enemies, or landmasses onto a grid, and when they’re happy, hit play to test it out.
Being able to create your own Mario levels and play them is simply magical, as cheesy as it sounds.
What kid wouldn’t want to create their own Mario video game?
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Super Mario 3D Land for 3DS is a brightly colored, family-friendly game that’s suitable for younger kids.
In this game, kids bounce around vivid 3D worlds while avoiding bad guys as they make their way to the exit.
It’s wholesome and non-violent, which is perfect for 9 year old boys.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pokémon Ultra Sun is one of the best games for Nintendo 3DS.
There’s so much to it!
You’ve still got hundreds of little cutesy monsters to collect and you’ll still spend time exploring a colorful world to prove who the best trainer is.
But where this game differs is once you finish the main story, you’re still not done.
Finishing the main story unlocks the chance to collect even more Pokemon!
If you’re after something that’s value for money, in terms of time kids spend playing, this is the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: E for Everyone
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lazer-tag will never, ever go out of fashion.
This Play22 Laser Tag Set comes with four guns, and four chest packs to register hits.
It is expensive, but these aren’t cheap plastic guns to run around the yard with then throw in the trash.
This set is designed to work, and sits on 4.5 Stars, meaning the majority of customers are happy with this one.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Pokemon Analog Watch has two really excellent design choices.
First, this thing is analog, meaning it’ll get kids used to telling the time outside of a digital environment.
The second is it comes with a flid down lid, which is perfect for that extra layer of protection should they bump it.
It’s also freaking adorable and comes with a rather nice collectors box.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When picking out WWE figures for kids, you always want to go with the most popular wrestlers.
Who are, nine times out of 10, the fastest or most colorful.
The WWE Finn Balor Ultimate Edition Action Figure is not only a great figure, but Balor is hugely popular with the younger WWE audience.
Not the man himself, but his demon form, which this figure is based on.
It’s colorful, and slightly creepy, which kids love, without being nightmare-inducing.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another group of wrestlers who’re massively over with kids is The New Day.
They’re loud, colorful, and throw pancakes! PANCAKES!
As a team, The New Day is beloved by fans of all ages, so if your wrestling-loving child doesn’t already own any of these figures, this three-pack is well worth considering.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Our final WWE action figure on this list is the beloved WWE Ricochet Elite Collection Action Figure.
Ricochet is a cruiserweight, which basically means he flips and bounces around the ring.
As you can probably guess, kids love watching wrestlers fly around the ring like Spider-Man.
For that reason, Ricochet is hugely popular with younger fans.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any wrestling fan will, at some point, make their plushies wrestle, so why not take that one step further with the Bleacher Creatures WWE Roman Reigns Plush?
There’s loads of different superstars available as plushies, so if Roman Reigns isn’t one of their faves, be sure to check out in the link above who else is available. There’s quite a few different options.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
“More for less” is always the best ethos when it comes to shopping, and the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Four Pack is all about more toys for one low price.
Not only are you getting all four turtles in this set, each come in their original packaging.
So if you want to wrap them up as four individual presents, you totally can.
They all come with a host of accessories (including a skateboard!) as well.
This really is more for less!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As with the other turtles four-pack on this list, more for less always wins.
This Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Set of 4 Figures all come in their original packaging.
Each comes with their main weapon, as well as some smaller weapons.
The smaller weapons are pretty rubbish if I’m being honest, but the main weapons are nice and sturdy.
Which TMNT pack should you get? It all depends which version of the cartoon they’re into.
This pack is from around seven-ish years ago, so if it’s the latest incarnation they’re into, go with the other TMNT pack on this list.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing beats the thrill of flying a drone.
Be it in the backyard or in a park, the Potensic Mini Drone for Kids with Camera is sure to excite.
Plus it’s equipped with a camera, meaning kids can shoot their own videos from the sky.
What kid wouldn’t love this?
As this is aimed at 12 year olds, it’s worth having an adult present when they fly it. That said, flying this beast isn’t super complex.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Streamers are celebrities to kids, so if they’re a YouTube or Twitch fan, chances are they’ll want the LAMO Ninja Vinyl.
These five-inch figures are sturdy.
They also harbor a cool little feature.
If your child has a mobile device, they can download the LAMO apps and unlock Ninja-specific content in their games.
It’s a toy multiple uses!
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Streamers are huge with kids, so check out the LAMO TimTheTatman Vinyl.
As with the other streamer figures in this range, they’re sturdy and each one unlocks in-game content in the LAMO app.
There’s a whole LAMO Figure Range to explore, so if TimTheTatman isn’t there thing, one of the other four may be.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
And here’s our final streamer figure for this list, it’s the LAMO Lirik Vinyl.
It’s a sturdy figure, and as we’ve said with the other figures in this range, unlocks in-game content in the LAMO mobile apps.
The best part is just how affordable these things are.
They’re perfect for stocking fillers or allowance money.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Science doesn’t have to be boring. If you’re after something to pique their interest, go with the Scientific Explorer Magic Science for Wizards Only Kit.
In this set kids get to mix their own magical concoctions and see what happens.
Chemicals included are citric acid, baking soda, vegetable oil, crosslinked polyacrylate copolymer, red cabbage powder, color tablets, and zinc sulfide.
Obviously, supervision is important, but they shouldn’t be blowing a hole in the side of the house or anything like that.
The set includes four test tubes and stand, one clear tube wand, two measuring scoops, paper, star stickers, and an activity guide to get them up and running.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your child has a sibling, they’re going to get hours of play out of the LET’S GO! DIMY Walkie Talkies for Kids.
This walkie talkie is really high quality.
The range on this thing is a whopping two miles! Two miles! Do you know how far that is? Well, it’s two miles, but you get my point.
It’s designed to be durable, so a few drops won’t break it, and it has three different channels to offer the clearest communication possible.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The messier the toy, the more enjoyment kids get out of it. Them’s the rules.
The DIY Slime Kit Slime Supplies lets kids create their very own slime.
This set comes with 12 colors crystal slime,10 bottles of glitter powder and sequins, four packs fruit slices, three packs of colorful foam balls, two pieces of straw, one pack of fishbowl beads, and a pack of slime tools to help them make some truly revolting designs.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids get so much enjoyment out of recording their own voice.
If you’re old enough to remember recording yourself on a cassette, the Sopu Talking Robot is kind of like that, only much, much cooler.
Just press the button on its head, speak, and it’ll repeat the words back.
Also, it’s super-affordable, which is just icing on the cake.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can’t beat exercise gear, especially when kids don’t know it’s exercise gear.
The Basketball Circle Arcade Game is really easy to use.
Once you sink a hoop, the ball rolls back down to the player.
The full dimensions are 15.74×31.5×47.63-inches. So you could, technically, set this up indoors.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kids love remote-controlled cars, and the key to picking out the right one is whether it can perform tricks or not.
The Seckton Remote Control Stunt Car can do tricks and then some!
This four-wheeler has tires larger than the body, so even if they flip it, it’ll still be able to move.
And, in terms of RC cars, it’s still fairly cheap.
Recommended Ages: 36 Years and Up, according to the Amazon page, which I assume is meant to be 36 Months and Up?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sitting around with the family playing a board game creates some of the best memories.
This version of Trivial Pursuit is perfect for younger kids.
Not only do you get cards for adults, you also get cards for kids.
The regular Trivial Pursuit is way too difficult for kids, so it’s great to have a version that’s fit for the whole family.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
|Rank
|Image
|Name of Product
|Price
|Action
|1
|$304.86
|Shop now at Amazon
|2
|$57.10
|Shop now at Amazon
|3
|$28.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|4
|$44.77
|Shop now at Amazon
|5
|$49.94
|Shop now at Amazon
|6
|$99.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|7
|$71.24
|Shop now at Amazon
|8
|$60.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|9
|$27.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|10
|$18.84
|Shop now at Amazon