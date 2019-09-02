51 Best Toys for 9 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List (2019)

51 Best Toys for 9 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List (2019)

We’ve scoured the Internet to find the very best toys for 9 year old boys out there. With toys ranging from Marvel to Fortnite, and everything in between, we’ve got something for everyone.

1
Nintendo Switch – Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch – Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con
$304.86 Shop now at Amazon
2
Mario Maker 2
Super Mario Maker 2 – Nintendo Switch
$57.10 Shop now at Amazon
3
Minecraft - Nintendo Switch
Minecraft – Nintendo Switch
$28.99 Shop now at Amazon
4
Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!
Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! – Nintendo Switch
$44.77 Shop now at Amazon
5
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - Nintendo Switc
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – Nintendo Switch
$49.94 Shop now at Amazon
6
All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case
All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7-inch Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case
$99.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Wolverine and Hulk 6-Inch Action Figures
Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Wolverine and Hulk 6-Inch Action Figures
$71.24 Shop now at Amazon
8
Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary X-Men Colossus & Juggernaut 2-Pack
Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary X-Men Colossus & Juggernaut 2-Pack
$60.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
Marvel Legends Far From Home Spider-Man
Marvel Legends Far From Home Spider-Man
$27.99 Shop now at Amazon
10
Marvel Legends Hydro Man
Marvel Legends Hydro Man Figure
$18.84 Shop now at Amazon
