11 Best Truffle Oils: Compare, Buy & Save

Truffle oil is one of those special purchases. While most jars of the best truffle oils are small in size, a little goes a long way in taking an ordinary dish to something restaurant-worthy. It can be used in so many dishes, from pizza to pasta, meats, snacks, eggs, and more.
If you’re shopping for a foodie, a great jar of truffle oil is an awesome option. You can find many options under $50 with tons of gifts sets that contain several various bottles and some that even include truffle salts as well.
This is one of the purest and most recognized black truffle oil, winning awards and being recognized for its amazing ingredients. It’s absolutely an impressive and outstanding gift, made with Olive Oil from award-winning producer Laconiko, in their January 2019 Harvest. It’s also made with hand-picked koroneki olives, something that set it apart from other olive oils of its kind.
This beautiful truffle oil is a great gift for at-home chefs or anyone who loves to dabble in the kitchen. The truffle oil can be used in so many ways – to drizzle a few drops onto eggs, pasta, pizza, risotto, potatoes, polenta, meats, and fish, salad dressings and more. It’s imported from Italy for the purest origin.
This truffle oil still has pieces of real truffles floating inside, which continuously give it more flavor as it sits on your shelf. It’s a beautiful bottle that makes a wonderful gift for a foodie, providing the perfect finishing touch on many dishes.
This truffle oil gift set is chef-approved, using a steeping method similar to steeping tea to make this wonderfuly flavorful truffle oil. The set includes black truffle and white truffle oil, along with two coordinating salts. The gift set comes beautifully packaged making it a wonderful holiday gift.
If you’re not sure which type of truffle oil to purchase, this awesome and affordable gift set allows you to try or gift all three – black truffle oil, white truffle oil, and English truffle oil, each with a distinct taste. They’re all made with high-quality truffles and blended expertly with olive/rapeseed oil for the best finish.
The process of cold-pressing maintains flavor, for a more pure truffle oil product. This California-based product is also set apart from the olives used in it, which are organically and sustainably cultivated.
This flavorful white truffle oil is delivered in a beautiful contemporary glass jar, made with superior olive oil and the perfect finish to many meals. The recommended uses include risotto or on pasta, mashed potatoes, asparagus, eggs, and slow-cooked meats. The white truffle salt from this same company makes a wonderful add-on.
With tons of awesome reviews from past purchasers, it’s obvious that this truffle oil is of great quality. This truffle oil uses the Agrumato process, where Italian white truffles are crushed directly with olives, giving the oil really rich flavor.
With such a high concentration of truffles, this truffle oil comes in bottles with droppers since you only need such a small amount. The set comes with two ounces each of black and white truffle oil, with recommendations to put it in tasty dishes like homemade mac n’ cheese, whipped into mayo for sandwiches, or a bit mixed into popcorn or french fries. I’m hungry. Are you?
It might be weird to describe a bottle of truffle oil as sexy, but this one certainly is. Made in Sonoma, California, this bottle of truffle oil is made from three simple ingredients and gives you the flavors of fancy dining right at home.
Imported from Italy, this white truffle oil is one of a kind. The aroma alone is tantalizing, the perfect finishing touch on so many dishes. The price is great for the quality of truffles and oil.