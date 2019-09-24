55 Best Bigfoot Gifts for Sasquatch Hunters

Is there a Sasquatch enthusiast in your life? Boy, do we have the gift list for you if you’re shopping for a lover of all things Bigfoot!
Whether the cryptozoologist you’re thinking of actually ventures into the field in search of Bigfoot or simply has an obsession with anything Sasquatch related, coming up with a fitting gift is made easy with our top list of Bigfoot gifts.
We’ve included the best books, knick-knacks toys and t-shirts as well as some stellar outdoor gear for actively camping and tracking down the legend himself. There’s something here for Bigfoot hunters and enthusiasts alike!
This little stainless steel Bigfoot themed multitool is a great gift idea for any handyman or woman.
The tools here include a bottle opener, cord cutter, hex wrench, one-inch ruler, flat head and phillips head screwdriver, butterfly wrench, and can opener. It’s a fun yet practical gift that will likely see some use both at home and out in the field – handy carabiner included!
The Archie McPhee Bigfoot Outdoor Research Kit Novelty Gift will make a hysterical gimmick gift for an adult sasquatch lover, or perhaps a fitting and fun gift for a younger, aspiring Bigfoot hunter.
This kit contains all the “essentials” for tracking down Bigfoot. The cardboard box includes an informational booklet, stickers, evidence flags, field journal, a magnifier, and scat bags as well as a membership card. It’s all here! Grab some camping gear and outdoor apparel from lower down on this list and the bigfoot hunter you’re shopping for will be primed and ready for the field!
Archie McPhee’s Emergency Bigfoot Electronic Noisemaker is an absolutely pivotal tool for those seeking an encounter with Sasquatch. Well, maybe not… but it’s certainly a hilarious gift idea for Bigfoot lovers that will be a riot to use on camping trips and hikes.
There are four noises – howl, snort, roar and groan to choose from….this gadget covers all the bases. The Sasquatch enthusiast you’re shopping for can use it to attract a real-life Bigfoot, or perhaps to spook their camping companions – the possibilities are endless!
Here’s a great addition to any Bigfoot hunter’s man cave, garage, gear locker or regular home decor.
This indoor/outdoor 12 by 12 inch aluminum sign by CROSSWALKS has a great look and is a fitting gift for any cryptozoologist.
Check out this wooden Leonardo da Vinci style wall sign if you like the idea of purchasing some fun Bigfoot themed home decor for the person you’re thinking of!
This little Bigfoot Plush by Aurora World is a great Sasquatch themed gift for adults and kiddos alike that will make a great snuggle buddy or camping companion.
He’s just about 12 inches tall and built with lock washer eyes, so this hairy little guy is built to last!
Is the Bigfoot enthusiast you’re shopping for frustrated by the rest of the world’s ignorance and refusal to believe in the possibility of a hairy woodland ape-man?? This silly t-shirt by Thread Science is perfect for those who might get a kick out of sticking it to nonbelievers.
It’s a 100% cotton shirt available in a wide range of sizing, so this T is a fit for anyone.
Sasquatch sure knows how to stay hidden huh? This funny t-shirt crowns the mysterious beast the undefeated hide and seek champion – and for good reason!
It’s available in men’s, women’s and youth sizing, as well as in a nice selection of sharp colors.
This “Papa Squatch” t-shirt might be a hysterical and fitting gift for a bigfoot-loving father or family figure.
Papa Squatch is quite the title, so chances are this is a great gift idea for the person you’re shopping for or is otherwise far from it!
There are several colors to choose from, as well as men’s, women’s and youth sizing, so the bigfoot hunter you have in mind doesn’t necessarily have to be an actual father!
Socks have always been a bit of a lame gift, but these Bigfoot Crew Socks by Good Luck Sock will make an awesome stocking stuffer or add-on gift for a Sasquatch lover.
These are 85% Cotton, 10% Polyester and 5% Spandex socks with a reinforced heel and toe that go up to about mid-calf height. These are not junky gimmick socks, but rather quite a decent pair that will see some actual use.
These socks fit men’s sizing 7 to 12, so be mindful of that when purchasing.
This one speaks for itself! If the Sasquatch lover you’re shopping for is a hat-wearer, then they’ll get a big kick out of this snap-back, trucker style hat. Two different color options available.
Here’s another silly Sasquatch themed hat that will make a great Bigfoot gift for the right person – especially if they’re proponents of conservation and preservation of our wildernesses!
The Sasquatch Preservation Society Trucker Hat by Little Bay Root is a 100% cotton twill six-panel design featuring a pre-curved visor. This hat not only looks sharp, but it’s also tough as nails so it should hold up through countless bigfoot hunts!
An attractive hat for lovers of both bigfoot and the outdoors, in general, that will be a fit for men, women and kids alike!
The Bigfoot Book: The Encyclopedia of Sasquatch, Yeti and Cryptid Primates by Nick Redfern is one of the most comprehensive texts out there regarding the study of cryptid primates in particular. If who you’re shopping for is genuinely intrigued by the possibility of an extant ape-man really existing, then this will be a fascinating read for them!
This text covers 400 years of folklore, mythology, history, and pop culture in order to paint a picture of all the countless “bigfoot” legends and sightings around the world.
Rather than being a hokey book of tall tales with a “what-if?” rhetoric, this is an encyclopedic look at cryptid primates intended for those that are truly interested in the topic. No doubt a must-have read for every serious Bigfoot hunter.
The Discovery of the Sasquatch by John A. Bindernagel is another informative text for science-minded individuals with a real fascination for the Bigfoot phenomena.
The author attempts to explain why criteria such as testability, consistency, and predictive power can, in fact, support the theory of sasquatch as an extant mammal. Bindernagel conveys through his book that much of the existing evidence surrounding the reality of Bigfoot is actually quite compelling from a scientific standpoint.
This one is an interesting and calculated read for both believers and nonbelievers alike!
The Bigfoot Observer’s Field Manual by Robert W. Morgan is a great informative text for both novice and experienced sasquatch-seekers that offers some sound advice for increasing your chances of a Bigfoot encounter in the field.
This book is a sort of step-by-step guide to how to most effectively search for the legend that is Sasquatch. The author writes articulately and presents the reader with both some simple and perhaps less obvious advice for Bigfoot hunting.
Morgan is an ecologically minded author that encourages a “leave no trace”, minimal impact approach to Squatch hunting, making this a particularly great text for young aspiring Bigfoot hunters. Our natural spaces ought to be preserved and cherished for the generations to come, and Morgan’s book drops subtle hints to support this belief throughout the text.
Bigfoot Terror in the Woods: Sightings and Encounters, Volume 1 by W.J. Sheehan is an interesting and captivating read for those Bigfoot enthusiasts who are fascinated by real-life accounts of Sasquatch encounters.
This text is a compilation of sightings, encounters and evidential findings as they relate to Bigfoot particularly in North America. The author seems to be paraphrasing some of, or all of the accounts himself, but there are many fans of the book (and following volumes) none the less.
This is a bit of a spooky read – many of the stories just may send a shiver down your spine. This is great as an informative read for those who enjoy reading and learning about any and all Sasquatch accounts as well as a spooky campfire book for telling scary stories on campouts. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!
Here’s a fun, Bigfoot-themed children’s book for young, aspiring outdoorsmen. The Boy Who Cried Bigfoot! by Scott Magoon is, of course, a twist on the classic story of the Boy Who Cried Wolf.
This charmingly illustrated book demonstrates the value of telling the truth as well as the importance of establishing trust – two stellar lessons in life for kids of all ages.
No doubt a stellar gift for a new parent or a youngster with a passion for the outdoors!
Harry and the Hendersons is a 1987 fantasy comedy film directed and produced by William Dear that every Bigfoot enthusiast needs to see.
Starring John Lithgow, Melinda Dillon, Don Ameche, David Suchet, Margaret Langrick and more, this hysterical film follows a Seattle family who strikes the legendary Bigfoot with their vehicle. Bigfoot hunters, lovers and skeptics alike will get a huge kick out of this unique and hilarious film!
The movie won an Oscar for Best Makeup and inspired a follow-up TV series of the same name – don’t miss out on this classic!
BigFoot Goes On Vacation: A Spectacular Seek and Find Challenge for All Ages! is a fun to play/read picture book in which the point is to find Bigfoot and other objects and personalities.
This is a funny and clever concept for those who have a passion for finding Bigfoot in which they can seek out the legend in the comfort of their living room.
There are 10 visual puzzle panoramas spanning two pages each that are super fun to scour through. This book is not just for the kiddos, it’s fun (and challenging) for adults too! It’s essentially a Bigfoot themed “Where’s Waldo” for all ages!
If you like the idea behind this book, make sure to check out some of the other variations by the same author/illustrator including Bigfoot Goes Back in Time and BigFoot Spotted at World-Famous Landmarks.
Camping with Sasquatch is a super fun to play card game from our list of the best camping games that will make a fantastic gift for those with a passion for all things Bigfoot, as well as for playing table games.
This is a great all-ages game for the family or for friends that’s sort of like a combination between Rummy and Slapjack. It’s a card game that’s played with two to eight players that lasts no more than 20 minutes, so it’s great for a few after-dinner rounds around the campfire.
How about a Bigfoot Garden Statue for your favorite Sasquatch hunter?
You can go ahead and hide this roughly two-foot tall statue on the property of a Bigfoot enthusiast and watch the hilarity ensue, or just gift it as a fun piece of decor.
This piece is hand-cast using real crushed stone bonded with a durable designer resin, so it will hold up outside for many years. It’s about 12 pounds, so this is a heavy-duty, quality statue, not a gimmick gift.
This Bigfoot Action Figure will make a great little gift or stocking stuffer for the right Sasquatch enthusiast.
He’s about seven inches tall and built from hard vinyl. The action figure articulates, so you can position this little ape-man however you’d like. A fun gift for kids and adults alike that will make a hysterical display piece or play-toy!
Here’s both a practical and thoughtful gift for your favorite Bigfoot hunter that will likely see some actual use. This 8 by 7 by 4 inch metal lunch box won’t hold a whole lot of food, but is perfect for packing some snacks and a sandwich for the great outdoors.
There is a great graphic of a Sasquatch overlooking a mountainscape on the front of the box, as well as some hilarious Bigfoot “facts” printed on the sides.
Whether or not the Squatch hunter you have in mind ends up actually using this little lunch box or simply putting it on display, it’s an attractive and affordable conversation piece either way!
Buying soap as a gift might not be the most polite gift idea, but we wanted to include Dr. Squatch Pine Tar Soap in this list none the less.
This Sasquatch-inspired soap is hand made and actually quite well-reviewed for its scent and moisturizing properties. If the Bigfoot hunter you have in mind smells like a skunk-ape themselves, this will make the perfect gift!
Mmmm cookies! The Ann Clark Sasquatch Cookie Cutter Set with Recipe Booklet is the perfect gift for the Bigfoot hunter who’s also a baker!
This cookie cutter set comes with two different cutters that will inspire some great Sasquatch creations as well as a cookbook for some simple cookies and frosting!
Ok, this one speaks for itself. Who couldn’t use a new air freshener for their vehicle every once in a while?
These Pine Scented Bigfoot Air Fresheners smell crisp and clean, and last quite a while – I recently had one in my car for a few months and really enjoyed both the scent and the little swinging bigfoot from my mirror!
When going out into the field in search of Sasquatch, one needs some quality camping gear to keep them both safe and comfortable overnight. The ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent is the perfect housing for a solo squatch hunter.
This is a free-standing, two-pole design tent that’s built with a 75D 185T polyester fly, so it’s both tough against wind and rain. This is a one-man fortress that’s perfect for those outdoorsmen and women who love the solitude of camping (and squatch hunting) alone.
Half mesh sidewalls ensure there’s good ventilation for hot and muggy conditions while mesh storage pockets and a gear loft give you some space to stash your gear and Bigfoot hunting gadgets. It’s furthermore just four pounds and quite easy to transport.
Without a doubt an excellent value tent that’s adequate for even the most passionate Sasquatch hunters.
The Kelty Late Start 4-Person Tent is another easy to pitch, tough as nails tent option – but built a bit bigger for those Sasquatch hunters that prefer to camp with a partner or two, or their pets.
The interior floor plan is 99 by 81 inches, so there’s plenty of space to sprawl out. Kelty recently sent me out a Late Start to test in the field, and it’s an awesome size for two people and a ton of gear. If the Bigfoot hunter you’re shopping for loves to solo camp and typically brings along a lot of gear and gadgets, then this is a great option!
Ventilation is great, and the waterproof 68 denier rainfly will lock out all wetness when you need it. This is a super simple to set up free-standing tent that will be used as Bigfoot base camp for many seasons!
The Coleman Steel Creek 6-Person Fast Pitch Dome Tent is an awesome base camp option from our list of the best family tents for those Bigfoot hunters that like to go out into the field as a group.
This is a 10 by 9 foot tent with a 10 by 5 foot screen room is able to accommodate two queen-sized airbeds or a ton of squatch hunting gear!
The screen room is not totally waterproof, but it’s a great space to lounge at the end of the day free from bugs, to stash gear, or to sleep during fair weather.
Coleman’s WeatherTec system and rainfly ensure the Steel Creek will not leak under even intense storm conditions, and it pitches in as little as seven minutes! No doubt a great Bigfoot hunting gift that will be used on all sorts of camping trips for years to come!
The Sierra Designs Backcountry Bed 700 is a high-performance sleeping bag system that will make a very thoughtful gift for a Bigfoot hunter who struggles to sleep comfortably while camping.
This is a unique sleeping bag system that utilizes a comforter/blanket closure rather than a traditional zipper. The camper has more room to move around while the blanket-type design makes you feel more like you’re in a bed than a mummy-style sleeping bag.
There are furthermore insulated pockets for your arms and hands to seal out drafts, an integrated sleeping pad sleeve, and self-sealing foot vent built into this impressive sleeping bag.
Oh yea, it packs down to 16 by 8.5 inches and weighs just 2.5 pounds, so this sleep system can go ANYWHERE despite its luxurious features. No matter where Bigfoot might be hiding, the cryptozoologist you’re shopping for will be able to track em’ down!
When embarking on Bigfoot hunting trips into the wilderness, it’s, of course, important to pack out all of your trash and waste. The Luggable Loo Portable 5 Gallon Toilet is a brilliant tool to own when camping in areas with no access to restrooms or when in the backcountry.
This is a simple 5 gallon bucket outfitted with a toilet seat. Pair this portable camping toilet with some compostable toilet bags and you’ve got both a practical and thoughtful gift that will come in handy out in the field!
When hunting Bigfoot, you’ve got to stay well fed! The Primus ETA Lite High Efficiency Stove is the perfect cook system for those who embark on backcountry adventures and need a super lightweight and packable stove!
This unit is pretty tiny, so it’s really only for a solo camper – but it’s a powerhouse little stove that’s awesome for boiling water in particular! You can get almost 24 ounces of water to a boil in less than three minutes – not too shabby!
Primus offers this cooking system at a very reasonable price compared to a lot of the competition, and customer reviews insist it holds up great in the long run. No doubt a practical tool for the minimalist Bigfoot hunter who prefers to pack light.
Here’s a larger size camp stove for Bigfoot hunting in larger groups. If the person you’re shopping for often embarks on camping trips with their Sasquatch seeking pals, then the Coleman Triton Portable Propane Camp Stove will be a game-changing cook system for them!
There is 22,000 total BTUs of cooking power across two separate adjustable burners with this unit. That’s a good bit of heat – you can cook essentially anything on this bad boy. Wind-blocking panels on the sides also assist with even cooking and ignition immensely.
The burners can accommodate up to a 12-inch pan and are built with easy cleanups in mind utilizing a chrome-plated grate and rust-resistant aluminum cooktop.
All in all a highly reliable and effective camp stove option that will become an instant favorite piece of gear within the arsenal of the Bigfoot hunter you have in mind.
A fire starter is perhaps the most pivotal tool an outdoorsman can have out in the field. If the bigfoot hunter you’re shopping for ventures into the backcountry in search of clues or a Sasquatch sighting, then they really ought to have a reliable, primitive method of making fire – just in case.
The Swiss Safe 5-in-1 Fire Starter Survival Tool is a handy dandy multi-tool that makes fire quickly and easily even for novice survivalists in the most challenging conditions. It creates a spark using a Magnesium Ferro rod that’s good for over 16 thousand strikes!
There’s also an integrated compass, survival whistle, steel scraper and length of 450-pound paracord for those survival scenarios you can’t think up. At about two ounces, this is absolutely a tool every Bigfoot hunter should own.
This folding shovel from FiveJoy has an integrated saw, steel blade edge, fire starter, spade, and more, making it an excellent survival tool and camping companion, and versatile piece of Bigfoot hunting gear overall!
There is even a length of paracord for use as cordage and an emergency whistle amounting to quite a lot of practical tools in one piece of equipment. If the Bigfoot hunter you have in mind goes into the wilderness by vehicle, ATV or pack animal then they’ll have plenty of space to pack this tool – otherwise, it’s a bit bulky for backcountry trekking.
The shovel head is built from high carbon steel, so this is a multitool that will hold up through many years of abuse!
Here is a seriously powerful flashlight for use navigating in the pitch-black and lighting up the woods in search of Sasquatch.
The Nitecore P30 is a wildly bright 1000 lumen unit that’s downright blinding it’s so bright. This light comes with hardware for easy rifle mounting, and also a car adapter making it quite versatile in terms of where/how you can use it.
The most impressive feature of this light is its impressive 676-yard range. You get a TON of light output for such a compact unit with this unit, making it a great flashlight for more serious Bigfoot hunters exploring the deep wilderness.
Better still, this unit is rechargeable and has a long run time so there’s no need to purchase batteries for every outing. No doubt a Sasquatch hunting gift that will see lots of practical use.
The Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch is a seriously cool outdoor/survival gadget that will make a stellar gift for any Bigfoot hunter who embarks into the wild.
This unit features a compass, barometric altimeter and several global navigation satellite systems including GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. There is some pretty impessive technology here once you learn how to use it.
The watch is also waterproof down to 100 meters.
Probably the coolest feature for Bigfoot hunting applications is the Tracback feature that allows you to retrace your footsteps back to the starting point of your hike. No doubt a versatile and practical bigfoot hunting gift idea that both increases safety, and your chance of a Sasquatch encounter!
The Garmin Foretrex 401 Waterproof Hiking GPS may be a bit dated these days when it comes to backcountry GPS units, but it’s still a highly practical (and affordable) unit that’s great for Bigfoot hunting applications.
This unit can be worn on your wrist and sports up to 17 hours of battery life in GPS mode. The most noteworthy feature of the Foretrex 401 is that it ulilizes a high-sensitivity GPS receiver with ‘HotFix’ for improved precision and reception in heavy tree cover or deep canyons – AKA Bigfoot territory.
There is a built-in electronic compass and barometric altimeter as well as sensors for sunset/sunrise. This is without a doubt one neat piece of practical Squatch hunting equipment. Learn more about the Foretrex 401 here.
You didn’t think we’d leave out night vision goggles did you? This is perhaps the most pivotal Bigfoot gift within this list considering the ape-man legend is often thought to be nocturnal!
Once your favorite Bigfoot hunter is out in the field – chances are they will hear critters go bump in the night – this is the best way to shed light on the situation!
The Nightfox 100V Widescreen Night Vision Infrared Binoculars are a super easy to use pair of night vision goggles that furthermore feature up to 6x magnification! Just power it on, and use this tool like a normal pair of binoculars – it’s essentially that simple!
There are certainly higher quality night vision goggles on the market, but this model is well-reviewed for function and quality and come at a great price point. Not to mention you get about a 100-yard range of night-piercing visibility – not too shabby!
You get six hours of battery life on eight AA batteries, so consider pairing this bigfoot gift with some extra batteries.
Here’s a highly practical Bigfoot hunting gift idea that every Cryptozoologist ought to own a variation of. The ROXANT 6 x 30 Grip Scope Wide View Monocular is the perfect pocket-sized tool for spotting a Sasquatch across a valley or on an opposing mountaintop hundreds of yards away!
This is a more portable (and affordable) option than carrying a high-end pair of binoculars. It’s easy to operate with or without eye glasses and includes a carry pouch with belt loop, cleaning cloth and neck strap
Chances are if you’re shopping for a Bigfoot hunter, they’re also a nature enthusiast – this spotting scope will be a great item for them to own whether they’re out Squatch hunting or just enjoying the outdoors!
Here’s a great gift for a Bigfoot hunter who employs the tactic of hiding, and waiting for a sighting.
This spotting scope from SVBONY includes a tripod mount and magnifies from 25x to 75x. This is a pretty high powered scope that easily sets up anywhere!
There is furthermore a specialized phone mount included so you can take photos with your smartphone, through the lens of the spotting scope. If they claim to have seen a Bigfoot, the Squatch hunter you’re shopping for will have no excuse for not bringing home some photos of the mysterious beast now!
A carry case is also included, and the size and setup of this spotting scope make it great for camping and travel.
This Bigfoot gift is a highly capable piece of gear, but go ahead and check out this spotting scope by Bushnell if you want to gift a more high-performance unit more suited for long term use in a tree stand or hunting blind.
A motion sensor trail camera is an absolutely pivotal tool if attempting to snap a picture of the legend that is Sasquatch. One is far more likely to get a photo with a camera trap than with a camera in hand based on the fact that you can leave them set up for months or even years at a time where you think there might be a Squatch in the area!
Here is the series of trail camera I use myself for both scientific research and for my own pleasure. At the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where I studied wildlife conservation, every camera trapping project I was a part of employed this unit from Bushnell. It’s a simple, reliable and high performing trail camera that’s a breeze to learn to operate.
This 16MP unit takes beautiful photos and video in daylight or darkness and sports some impressive sensors including a 0.3 second trigger speed. Nothing walks past this camera without being photographed.
If the Bigfoot hunter you’re shopping for is a serious cryptozoologist, then they likely already own some trail cameras – but one can never have enough, especially when pursuing a creature as elusive as Sasquatch!
A dry bag is a pivotal piece of gear to own for virtually any type of outdoorsman or woman. These handy storage systems keep your water-sensitive gear TOTALLY bone dry and out of the elements.
If the Sasquatch hunter you’re shopping for travels or treks with camera gear, GPS units or any other electronics, a dry bag like this will ensure their gear stays operational.
A dry bag is also a great idea for storing your sleeping bag and bedding if spending time out in the wetness – because who likes a damp sleeping space…yuck!
This style bag is also far less expensive than a submersible backpack, but can also be dunked without issue.
MARCHWAY’s Floating Waterproof Dry Bags are a great tool for Bigfoot hunts of all sorts, and are available in a wide array of sizing and colors.
The ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Hunting Pack is the perfect companion for packing in all of one’s essential Bigfoot hunting gear for a day in the field.
This is a smaller to medium sized pack that wears very low profile for actively bush-whacking and trekking through the wilderness. Its size makes it very suitable for all sorts of Bigfoot hunting contexts.
The Pursuit is one of our top picks from our list of the best hunting backpacks because of its fair price point and attention to practical details. There is high-speed/low-drag strapping, a rifle carry-system, flip-out tablespace, and an impressively extensive internal and external pocket schematic for an awesome degree of organization.
Don’t neglect the fact that this backpack is camouflaged either – nobody ever got close to a Sasquatch by standing out like a sore thumb in the wilderness!
Check out this informative video for a more in-depth look at the Pursuit’s coolest features!
Here’s a seriously high capacity backpack from ALPS OutdoorZ with some incredible organizational potential. The ALPS Commander + Pack Bag is the ideal trekking companion for Bigfoot hunters who hike long and far.
This unit has a HUGE array of compartments and pockets for some truly impressive gear capacity and organization, totaling to 5,250 cubic inches of pack-space. ALPS has also integrated specialized carry systems for a rifle, handgun, spotting scope, hydration bladder and much more – this pack is very much intended for rough, tough excursions into the wilderness of long, or unknown duration.
The backpack component of this bag can actually be removed and the frame can be used alone to haul large, awkward loads. The purpose of this freighter-frame feature is to pack out the meat you shoot in the backcountry, but a diehard Bigfoot hunter will no doubt find an array of uses for this feature.
The Commander is built from quality fabrics and materials, so you can count on it holding up through many years of Sasquatch hunts.
Check out this video for a closer looks at the Commander’s endless features.
How about the gift of a hunting cushion that keeps you both dry and insulated?
Northeast Products Therm-A-SEAT Infusion Hunting Cushion is perfect for looong, cold sits waiting in the wilderness for a Bigfoot sighting. Softek closed-cell foam ensures maximum heat retention while a waterproof polyurethane-coated fabric by the name of “SilentTouch” keeps your bottom dry, and also the fabric from freezing and getting stiff.
This is the ultimate “sit and wait” cushion – your favorite Squatch hunter will thank you later, trust us
Hydro Flask’s 64 Ounce Growler is the perfect high capacity vessel for water, beer, booze or hot beverages of any kind.
This unit is specially designed to retain carbonation and is just downright massive. Hydroflask sent me out a 64 Ounce Growler, and I’ve used it on every camping trip I’ve been on since. The heat and cold retention is downright impressive, and the aesthetic is sharp as a tack.
Bigfoot hunters and outdoorsmen of all kinds will appreciate the ability to hold and transport so much liquid in one container, it’s a game-changing piece of camp gear no doubt!
Zippo’s line of Rechargeable Hand Warmers are seriously useful tools for enduring the bitter cold on Bigfoot hunts.
If you’re shopping for someone who struggles to keep their extremities warm, these USB rechargeable hand warmers are a brilliant, affordable solution. Dual-sided heat permeates from these handy-dandy heaters up to 120 degrees F with a range of run times depending on the unit you choose.
Some of these hand warmers furthermore double as a power bank for other USB compatible devices, pretty cool huh?
Next time the Sasquatch hunter in your life is sitting in a tree stand or trekking through a snowy landscape in sub-zero temps, they’ll be delighted to flip the switch on a pocket-sized hand heater in order to breath new life into their Sasquatch quest!
Bigfoot hunting in the dead of winter can, of course, be aggressively cold. For comfortably persisting in the wilderness during truly frigid temps, the Mr. Heater Indoor-Safe Portable Propane Radiant Heater is the perfect tool.
This is our top pick from our list of the best tent heaters, and for good reason. It’s a highly fuel-efficient, easy to operate, affordable and safe unit that changes the game when it comes to cold weather camping.
This is a tent friendly heater that you can run overnight in order to endure those truly freezing temps. It’s also great for use within a hunting blind if the Bigfoot hunter you’re thinking of is known to set up a semi-permanent blind in hopes of snapping a Squatch photo.
There is both a tip-over sensor and an oxygen sensor built into this machine – if the device depletes the oxygen in an enclosed space, it will auto-turn-off before atmosphere levels become dangerous. If the Mr.Heater Buddy Heater tips past approximately 45 degrees, it will also turn off as a safety measure.
It’s just 10 pounds and has an impressive heat output of 9,000 BTUs for its size – so it’s well worth its weight depending on the Sasquatch-hunting context.
The Sherpa Puffy Blanket by Rumpl is one of our top picks from our list of the best camping blankets that will make the perfect cozy companion around the fire at any Bigfoot-hunting base camp.
This blanket is essentially a high quality down sleeping bag, if it was flat and zipperless, with ultra-soft sherpa fleece on one side. It insulates really nicely down to about 40 degrees F on its own and is crazy cozy against your skin.
This machine-washable blanket also rolls up fairly compact despite its size and warmth factor, but Rumpl’s Original Puffy Blanket packs even more compact due to the lack of a fleece side. Perhaps consider the former for use as a mobile, travel blanket in the field.
Camping blankets are underrated when it comes to both lounging and sleeping, and Rumpl has come up with a seriously awesome option with this unit. Sasquatch hunting just got a whole lot cozier!
Every Bigfoot hunter needs a solid pair of socks that can handle the rigors of the backcountry. These Merino Wool Boot Cushion Socks by Darn Tough are perfect for long days hiking in the field as well as for comfort hanging out around the campsite and sleeping.
Made in Vermont, these socks are 64% Merino Wool, 33% Nylon and 3% Lycra. The special seamless construction provides a smooth performance fit that won’t bunch or slip on you while trekking and eliminates the possibility of blistering.
The Merino wool fiber is furthermore naturally antimicrobial and antibacterial, so these won’t get stinky and reveal your location to any nearby Sasquatch!
When romping around the great outdoors, it’s necessary to have some reliable base layers in order to keep warm, dry and comfortable. This Merino Wool Midweight Long Sleeve Thermal Shirt by MERIWOOL is perfect for layering up with!
This is a 100% all-natural superfine 18.5-micron Merino wool garment that does not itch, or get smelly – because even amatuer Bigfoot hunters know that a Sasquatch can smell you coming from a mile away! It’s the perfect garment for layering under your cold-weather gear, or for wearing as an outer layer during spring and fall temps.
Bigfoot hunters will love the versatility and quality of this garment – absolutely a solid choice of odor-resistant, sweat-wicking, highly breathable base layer!
Minus33’s Merino Wool Kancamagus Midweight Bottoms are the perfect companion to pair with the wool baselayer top previously listed.
This base layer is perfect for ensuring warmth and trapping your odor from any nearby Sasquatch. It’s great for use as active wear and is also a cozy garment to sleep in if you’re fall, winter or spring camping.
There is even a nice color selection to choose from so you can select the most fitting option for the Squatch-hunter you’re shopping for.
The Orvis Encounter Jacket is my personal choice of rain jacket for outdoor excursions due to its awesome packability. Bigfoot hunters will LOVE how stuffable this ultralight rain jacket is – you can tuck it into an already full backpack and have it there when you need it!
There are no real pockets with this option other than the one zippered chest pocket, so keep that detail in mind. The 2.5-layer nylon used to build the Encounter Jacket is fully waterproof, windproof, and breathable – so you truly stay dry and comfortable in this one.
The reason to own this jacket is to have a reliable rain jacket on hand when you need it, and have it out of the way and out of mind when you don’t. Bigfoot hunters who sometimes get poured on in the field will really appreciate having an easily deployable rain jacket like this for when the weather turns nasty.
If the Bigfoot hunter you’re shopping for is a true diehard, then this pair of totally waterproof rain pants will make them virtually invincible out in the field.
Nothing stops a good time more than getting wet, the Downpour Pants by Sitka Gear ensure your bottom half stay bone dry in even torrential rainstorms – and they’re camouflaged too!
An internal belt system, articulated patterning, and waterproof Gore-Tex laminate all work together to create one of the most streamlined, active-wear pair of weatherproof pants on the market. You can go miles and miles in these bad boys in comfort and concealment.
Those who are serious about spending time in the field in search of Sasquatch will immensely appreciate a hunting garment like this, and chances are they’ll use the Downpour Pants for all sorts of outdoors applications!
Ok, this vest is warm, and I mean WARM. Sitka Gear is one of the top hunting outfitters on the market, and the Fahrenheit Vest is a perfect example of why the brand has such a strong reputation.
Sitka’s gear is not cheap, but you get more than you pay for with this brand – their apparel is truly top-notch and will hold up for countless seasons.
This garment is built with Primaloft insulation and Windstopper technology, so it’s crazy toasty. It’s intended purpose is to be used by tree-stand, and still-hunters who need to remain quiet, camouflaged, stone still and WARM when hunting game out in the elements. Sounds a bit like Bigfoot hunting, doesn’t it?
If the Sasquatch seeker you’re shopping for braves the winter cold or lives in a northern climate, this will make an excellent bigfoot hunting gift!