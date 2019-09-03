11 Best Breakfast Gift Baskets for Christmas

Christmas morning is likely one of the most celebratory days of the year for many people. There’s a feeling of anticipation, nostalgia, and joy in the air, and usually a bounty of presents under a Christmas tree. Starting the celebrations right includes a big breakfast, filled with sweet and savory delicacies, as well as some coffee for the adults and hot cocoa for the little ones.
If you’re stuck on what to get someone this Christmas, a breakfast gift basket for Christmas morning is an easy choice that everyone will love, regardless of age. Since most of the items in these baskets aren’t perishable, you can ship your gift a few weeks before the Christmas holiday to make sure it arrives on time.
Shop our top picks below and choose the one with your favorite breakfast goodies.
The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year, which makes it easy to forget about the most important meal of the day. This year, help someone on your wish list out by gifting this awesome breakfast gift basket, which includes farmhouse pancake and waffle mix, wild Maine blueberries, pure New Hampshire maple syrup, country biscuit mix, assorted gourmet coffees, country ham biscuit slices, and blueberry pomegranate jam. It also comes with a beautiful wooden serving tray and is wrapped with a festive ribbon for a gorgeous presentation. This gift is great if you’re in a time crunch, with two day shipping available.
Stonewall Kitchen has tons of gourmet breakfast options, and helps to make gift giving easy by packaging them all up in beautiful, ready to gift baskets for the holiday season. This eight piece basket includes a mix of jams, mixes, and syrups, but if it’s above your price point, you can purchase this three piece Stonewall Kitchen breakfast gift basket for only $39.95. Make this gift basket even more special with the addition of some holiday inspired kitchen towels.
This gift basket has everything you need for a proper English breakfast including tea, scones, jam, and more. It’s packaged beautifully in a wood crate, giving the best presentation for a gift.
Cozy breakfast drinks are almost as important as the food items being served, which is why we love this breakfast gift basket, which includes teas, coffees, and mulling spices, in addition to the various breakfast items. The adorable basket also includes muffin mix, apple syrup, honey, and pancake mix. Shopping for someone who lives in the Northwest? This special breakfast basket has items all sourced from the Seattle area.
This bountiful basket has all of the breakfast essentials, but also includes a plethora of gorgeous colorful and fresh seasonal fruit. The basket, which feeds 8-10 people, includes Stonewall Kitchens pancake mix, cinnamon apple syrup, blueberry jam, tea, honey, biscotti, fresh citrus, apples, and pears. You’ll also find some holiday themed candy and chocolates, all packed in a large wicker basket with a red liner and tied with a beautiful bow. Check out these other gorgeous options from Golden State Fruit if this one isn’t for you.
Perfect for blueberry lovers, this curated breakfast gift basket includes wild Maine blueberry Jam, wild Maine blueberry syrup, blueberry pancake and waffle mix, blueberry peach butter, and a 100% cotton blueberry tea towel, all in a medium cross weave basket. Gift these blue ceramic measuring cups and spoons for an add-on to this blue themed gift.
If you’re shopping for someone who loves their morning caffeine, this Starbucks heavy breakfast gift basket is the perfect option. In addition to the plethora of coffee, you’ll also find pancake mix, cinnamon swirl bread mix, biscotti, savory tea, and two festive mugs as part of this gift basket. This basket is also available for two day shipping for those last minute shoppers.
With red poinsettias, holy, berries, and a Christmas bow, this breakfast gift basket is perfect for the holidays. This country inspired gift basket will give the recipient everything they need for an awesome and impressive Christmas morning breakfast. If you’re on the hunt for some alternative holiday themed gift baskets, you can shop tons of options from Gift Basket Village here.
With sweet and savory options, this gift basket has something for everyone to eat on Christmas morning. The hand-painted wooden tray comes filled with buttermilk pancake mix, wild Main blueberry jam, orange pecan marmalade, cinnamon flavored apple jelly, pecan praline dessert topping and syrup, Wisconsin cheddar cheese with plump cranberries, smoked gouda cheese, milk chocolate covered cranberries, biscotti, cinnamon sticks with a mini metal grater for coffee and cocoa.
For those who love their morning cup of coffee, this curated gift box comes with minimal food, but tons of coffee and tea options, as well as two simple while ceramic mugs. The gift includes Starbucks breakfast blend, house blend, and Sumatra coffee, as well as hot cocoa. Snack on Walker’s shortbread medallions, shortbread fingers, gingerbread biscotti, and caramel wafers.
If you know someone who cares about the coffee more than the food in the morning, this gift basket might be the one for them. Don’t worry, there are some yummy bites included too, but the coffee is definitely the focal point. With four gourmet types of coffee, this is a great way to begin your Christmas day.