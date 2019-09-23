25 Best Christmas Gift Bags

These Christmas gift bags from Fun Express have just the right amount of Christmas flair. Their kraft paper backdrop gives it that homespun feel so that none of the 6 Christmas designs feel too cheesy.

You get 4 bags that measure 11 x 11 x 16 inches and 8 bags that measure 8.5 x 11.5 x 6 inches. This allows you to give gifts in a variety of sizes without messing up your season’s theme.