25 Best Christmas Gift Bags

When it comes to wrapping presents, Christmas gift bags are a much easier option than individually covering each of your gifts in wrapping paper. Not only are they less time-consuming but they are also more environmentally friendly. Here are the best Christmas gift bags that can be reused year after year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This massive 24-piece collection of Christmas gift bags from Gift Boutique includes a wide variety of different sizes and styles with which to package your gifts. It includes 4 jumbo bags, 6 large bags, 6 medium bags, and 8 small bags, all with their own unique and sophisticated design. They are made with solid card stock and rope handles that can be reused for years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Christmas gift bags from Fun Express have just the right amount of Christmas flair. Their kraft paper backdrop gives it that homespun feel so that none of the 6 Christmas designs feel too cheesy.
You get 4 bags that measure 11 x 11 x 16 inches and 8 bags that measure 8.5 x 11.5 x 6 inches. This allows you to give gifts in a variety of sizes without messing up your season’s theme.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I have to give props to B&R for offering some truly unique Christmas gift bag designs in this glow-in-the-dark themed bag set. It comes with 11 bags total: 4 small bags, 3 medium bags, and 4 large bags. There are 4 different designs across these sizes, each of which looks like they glow in the dark.
These bags all have quality twine handle and can hold a decent amount of weight. The set does come with white tissue paper to stuff the bags with but they look significantly cooler with neon colors to match.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you need a diverse selection of gift bags to deliver different-sized presents, then this 24-pack of kraft-style bags from Iconikal is a great choice. This variety pack includes a handfull of embellished foil and glitter designs that give your gift that extra bit of “razzle-dazzle” without going overboard.
This pack comes with 6 small bags, 6 medium bags, 6 large bags, and 6 extra-large bags. They are made from fairly thick paper and have twine rope handles that should last multiple holiday seasons without issue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hardcore Christmas wrappers might try to tell you that bags give off the vibe that you didn’t put in enough effort. Well, see if they can even remember to think about your wrapping skills when you present them with a gift in this gorgeous Hallmark Signature Gift Bag.
Its photorealistic ornament design is elegantly complemented by a gold foil backdrop. It measures 10×4 x 10.4 x 4.8 and can hold up to 10 pounds. It also comes with 3 sheets of gold and white tissue paper complete the package.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These cute kraft Christmas bags from Elcoho are a personal favorite of mine because they offer several animal prints in the 6 different designs of their 24-pack.
This set comes with 6 small bags, 12 medium bags, and 6 large bags. It also includes 30 pieces of tissue paper in red, green, and white. This is an impressive addition considering other bags come with at most one color of tissue paper. These bags are quality from their twisted jute handles to their craft paper walls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want a buy-it-once gift wrapping solution, then the Iconikal Christmas Print Bags 24-Pack is your best bet. This set comes with 24 randomly designed gift bags: 6 small bags, 6 medium bags, 6 large bags, and 6 extra-large bags.
The designs will be random and therefore totally unlike what you see in the picture but it still gives a good idea of what you’re in for. All Iconikal bag designs have string handles and are made with durable paper.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 24-pack of kraft Christmas gift bags from Sumille is a great buy-it-once option for eco-friendly gift-giving, as these heavy paper bags can be reused many times over thanks to their high-quality materials.
These bags are made from thick kraft paper that is rated to hold up to 5.5 pounds. They have sturdy rope handles and come in 6 festive designs. Each bag measures 7.3 x 8.9 x 3.3 inches fully opened.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kraft paper is a popular choice for gift bags. It is inexpensive, requires less ink to be manufactured, and it gives your gift that timeless feel no matter what cheap stuff awaits them inside.
This 14-pack of Christmas gift bags from Supla offers a variety of different sizes for a catch-all gift wrapping solution to save you time and money this year. It has 5 small bags, 4 medium bags, and 5 large bags, all of which are made from thick paper and have twisted jute handles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even though there is nothing wrong with reusing gift bags given to you, I still spot friends every year who immediately toss their gift bags in the recycling. However, that stopped happening entirely when I switched to cotton gift bags like these ones from Appleby Lane.
The eco-friendly cotton bags have a built-in ribbon casing ruffle at the top, making them easy to tie securely until December 25th. The set comes with three 12 x 16-inch bags and two 8 x 10-inch bags, all of which can be reused well beyond the lifespan of a paper bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes with all of the other candy cane-striped snowflake patterned chaos that is Christmas décor, you just need something simple to give your gifts in. These Large Red Gift Bag 12-Pack is a great place to start.
Each bag measures 10.5 x 5 x 13 inches and is made from durable paper with a glossy finish. They have a rope cord handle with a gift tag but they do not come with tissue paper to stuff them with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These Earthwise Reusable Grocery Gift Bags are a great option if either you or the gift recipient loathes the idea of single-use packaging. Rather than contribute to the eventual waste of these gift bags, you can give a gift in one of these 6 different Christmas-themed grocery bags.
This set includes 3 medium bags and 3 large bags, any of which can be reused for your next grocery trip. And as crazy as using a Christmas bag year-round sounds, it sure beats representing your current insurance company.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Madison Paper Kraft Christmas Gift Bags 10-Pack is a stylish choice for taking care of your gift-giving needs this year. These small bags have 5 different designs, all of which have extra-long twisted jute handles.
The bags measure out to 6.5 x 4 x 2.8 inches so make sure that whatever gifts you have planned for the year will fit before you go for these.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a large gift prepared for someone special, it may be tempting to just wrap it up in some overpriced wrapping paper and call it a day but Hallmark makes reusable Christmas gift bags big enough for even the most extravagant gifts.
This extra-large gift bag measures 14.8 x 15 x 8.3 inches, so unless you’re gifting them a new car or washer/dryer, it will probably fit in this bag. It can hold gifts up to 10 pounds and includes matching tissue paper to complete the presentation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These 12 high-quality bags from Gift Boutique are ideal for small gifts because of their smaller size and fancy designs. Even if all you got them was a gift card, it will seem extra-special coming from one of these ornate bags, especially if you stuff it with some tissue paper.
The bags have 6 different designs and each one measures 4.5 x 5.3 x 2.5 inches. They each have a nylon cord handle with a coordinating gift tag as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you need to build a suite of high-quality reusable gift bags for years’ worth of gifts to come, then this 12-pack of Christmas gift bags from Gift Boutique is a great place to start.
This set includes 2 each of the 6 pictured designs, all of which measure out to 10.4 x 12.4 x 5.5 inches. The bags are made from high-quality paper and have a coordinated rope handle with a gift tag attached. Just be sure to remove the gift tag if you plan to reuse these bags.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Gift Boutique Large Christmas Craft Bag 24-Pack is a great choice if you consistently find yourself needing large Christmas bags around the holidays. This 24-pack will last you a great while, especially since you can reuse these high-quality kraft paper bags over and over.
Each bag measures 10.4 x 12.3 x 5.5 inches and they come in 6 winter-themed designs that add some color to the standard kraft gift bag design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay, so giving a gift in a reusable grocery bag might sound insane but it really isn’t, especially when you are conscious of the ridiculous amount of paper waste that holiday traditions create every year.
These 2 classic Christmas prints make these Earthwise grocery bags a great gift-giving option, especially since they can hold up 30 pounds. They measure out to 13.5 x 14 x 8 inches are strictly less embarrassing than repping your local auto dealer on your next grocery trip.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These FX Red & White Snowflake Gift Bags are a great option for giving out presents to a large group, as it gives off the impression that you gave everyone a gift of equal quality (when that rarely ever happens).
Each of the 12 bags measures out to 7.5 x 3.5 x 9 inches and have durable nylon handles. The handles have a built-in bag tag to add the recipient’s name. If only it included tissue paper as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These matching Santa Suit gift bags are great for giving gifts to a large group, especially considering their value price. Each of the 12 bags measures out to 7.5 x 3.5 x 9 inches and have durable nylon handles. They also come in a 24-pack for even better savings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are planning to give out smaller presents then you can save money and materials by getting an equally small bag to match. These red and kraft gift bags from Hallmark measure 5 x 6.3 x 2.9 inches and can hold objects up to 5 pounds. They can be tied shut with their nylon drawstrings and come in a number of other styles that you can select at checkout.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you just need a few extra Christmas gift bags on standby for that unexpected gift exchange, then Hallmark’s holiday-inspired prints never fail to liven things up.
There are several different Hallmark designs available online but these red-and-green themed bags instantly invoke the Christmas spirit for the recipient. These medium-sized bags measure about 7 x 9.4 x 4 inches and can hold up to 5 pounds thanks to their rope handles and high-quality glossy paper.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Hallmark Large Holiday Icons Assortment 12-Pack stands out for its diverse array of colors in its bag designs. Each bag has a unique holiday print so they can all sit under the same tree without looking like they’re from the same person. At the same time, the colors will provide a uniformity that adds to the whole package.
Each bag is 10 x 13 x 5 inches and supports up to 8 pounds. They are made of heavy paper with reinforced rope handles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you need some heavy-duty Christmas gift bags, then you’ll want to spend a little extra on Hallmark’s larger gift bags to ensure that your present makes it under the tree intact.
Each of the three bags are 10.4 x 13 x 5.8 inches in size and can hold up to 10 pounds—about double the weight of their medium bags. This 3-pack of gift bags comes in a number of styles but these winter-themed bags are the best choice for non-denominational gift-giving. All styles include matching tissue paper to complete the look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to try a unique and non-denominational option for distributing presents this Christmas, then you might consider these sturdy burlap sacks from Kona Kift.
At 5 x 7.5 inches, they are only large enough for small gifts but they each come with a kraft gift tag and a drawstring to make them look fancy. leave behind the cheesy Christmas theme and focus on what counts with these nifty reusable bags.