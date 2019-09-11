25 Best Christmas Gifts for a Female Boss (2019)

Gift shopping can be tricky, especially when your recipient happens to be your boss. If you’re wondering which are the best gifts for your female boss, we’ve got you covered with a great selection below.
If your boss has a sweet tooth, she’ll appreciate this gourmet sampler box. Once she opens the lid she’ll be greeted by an array of flavors and toppings, including caramel chip, coconut crunch, candied almonds and more. Each biscotti has its own distinctive flavor.
This sweet gift is sure to put a smile on her face every time she takes a sip of her favorite coffee, tea or other beverage. The mug catches the eye with its marble design and gold imprint. The mug comes with a matching box and bag for stress-free gift giving.
This thoughtful set contains three pens, each of which has its own motivational inscription. Each pen features a medium point and black ink. A more gender-neutral inspirational pen set is also available.
Work is stressful enough. This essential oil diffuser promotes a bit of relaxation even on the most hectic days. The diffuser also adds vapor moisture to help relieve chapped skin, sinuses and more.
This funny ‘company policies’ mug is sure to leave her laughing. The mug is made with durable ceramic and comes with a design on both sides. A large handle makes it easier to grip the mug and take one sip after the next.
This luxurious spa set helps office stress melt away. The set contains 12 fizzies, each of which is made with pure essential oil and natural vegan ingredients. In addition to providing aromatherapy, the set also moisturizes skin. Each essential oil blend stands out for its unique blend of fragrances.
This fun keychain and bottle opener is sure to make her smile. The opener is inscribed with ‘I survived another meeting that should have been an email’ and features an attached key ring.
Even the most level-headed boss can lose her cool in the office. Whether stress is a daily occurrence or a relative rarity, she’ll appreciate having a Dammit Doll within reach. The dolls are quite durable and can withstand hard squeezes and even smacks on the desk.
Aside from its women-specific fit, this t-shirt stands out for its vintage look. Your boss will appreciate the soft and lightweight material along with the tearaway tag. The shirt is printed with high-quality ink from North Carolina that won’t crack over time.
These doggie mood cards are a must for any dog lover. However, they’re an equally fun gift idea for a boss who appreciates a more humorous gift. Each card features a different picture and mood, and is sure to put a smile on the face of anyone who sees it.
This laptop bag is equally stylish and practical, not to mention affordable. There’s enough room to fit a laptop between 15.6 and 17 inches. The bag is made with lightweight nylon material that’s both water and wear-resistant.
This bamboo tumbler makes a classy choice for any tea drinker. Along with a 17-ounce bottle, the package contains a tea infuser and strainer. The mug is vacuum insulated so she can take her favorite drink on the go.
All the office essentials and more are contained within this gift set. She’ll find a portable power bank (10000mAH), rechargeable wireless mouse, 32GB micro USB and a USB 3.0 flash drive, a stylish ballpoint pen and more. You can even personalize the package with your choice of text or a business logo.
You’re sure to see your boss smile when she lays eyes on this notebook. The journal comes with 108 lined pages, so she can jot down notes, comments, memories and more. A glossy cover gives the notebook a more upscale look.
Remind your boss how great she really is with this piece of tile artwork. The ceramic measures 7×7 inches and is made with high-quality porcelain. She can set it on top of her desk or hang it up on the wall.
Any golf-obsessed boss will appreciate this themed mug. The mug has a cutout on the bottom for those who want to practice their swing. The set includes a putting hole and a pen that’s shaped like a golf club. The mug holds up to 11 ounces.
She’ll smile every time she goes to jot down notes on these funny memo pads. Each pad features 50 lined sheets of paper. A sturdy chipboard back provides a durable writing surface.
Stay on her good side with this humorous mug. The mug holds up to 11 ounces and is made with ceramic. She can safely place the mug in the dishwasher and microwave.
Say thank you and show your appreciation with this thoughtful gift. The keychain is made with high-quality stainless steel and won’t rust or change color over time. Its classic design makes this keychain a sensible accessory for events inside and outside the workplace.
Even the hardest-working boss needs a bit of a break every once in awhile. This sitcom is sure to make her smile. The set contains 22 episodes from the first season.
The funny ‘Chaos Coordinator’ notebook makes a humorous gift choice for your female boss. The journal has an eye-catching soft matte cover along with a total of 100 lined pages. Your boss can use the versatile notebook for meetings, general note-taking and more.
This stylish personalized card holder, clock and pen instantly adds class and charm to any office space. The wedge is made with high-quality rosewood and is available in several colors. You can choose to have her name professionally engraved to make an even more memorable gift.
Organization is key for keeping any office running. Surprise her with this business card organizer book. There’s enough space to store up to 120 business cards. She’ll also find a variety of loose leaf pages and colorful index tabs. The book comes in two colors.
Take a humorous approach towards office gift-giving with this funny mug. The message is printed on both sides. This mug is made with ceramic and is safe for the microwave and dishwasher. It also holds up to 11 ounces.
This leather padfolio has plenty of storage space, including multiple slots, holders and compartments for business cards, pens, note pads and more. The zipper closure keeps contents secure on the go. She’ll appreciate the genuine leather construction along with a padded cover. MacBook users will appreciate the dedicated MacBook sleeve.