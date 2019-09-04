31 Best Commercial Christmas Decorations

Every year, local businesses share the responsibility of getting people into the Christmas spirit. This is partially to keep tradition alive and partially to ensure that Christmas continues to make up 19.2% of all industry sales. Investing in your own top-quality commercial Christmas decorations will ensure that your business becomes a Christmastime staple for years to come.
No commercial Christmas display would be complete without a massive Christmas tree to project your equally massive Christmas spirit. This artificial Ridgewood Spruce tree is a great centerpiece for any retail space, as it stands 14 feet tall and is 6.5 feet in diameter.
It is pre-strung with 1300 UL-listed clear lights and its branch tips use “feel real” technology for springy, refreshing realism. Just make sure you have an adequately-sized space to fit this behemoth display.
String lights are a no-brainer when it comes to decorating your business for Christmas. These festive fairy lights instantly set the mood to “Yuletide joy” with their warm white glow.
This box comes with 328 feet of UL-certified lights, which totals to about 500 individual LEDs. They have eight modes, which can be cycled through from an inline control cluster.
The only downside to using string lights to decorate your business for the holidays is that it takes a lot of man-hours to properly mount them. If you have a larger building to cover, you may need more lights and/or the help of a professional Christmas light hanging company.
Of course, we won’t stop you from giving the ‘ol college try to the D.I.Y. approach.
If you want your customers to think they’ve walked into a winter wonderland, then you need to bring them through the gates first. This Inflatable Gift Box Archway from BZB Goods is a great way to turn your front door into a portal to the North Pole.
This inflatable decoration measures 91 x 25 x 96 inches and self inflates with a built-in fan. It has internal lights to add a glowing effect at night and is suitable for indoor or outdoor use.
Pine wreaths are a go-to decoration for non-denominational holiday decorations but you won’t find a wreath even close in size to this 8-foot behemoth from Northlight.
This commercial-size Canadian pine wreath contains 2,400 branch tips and comes in four pieces for easy assembly and disassembly. Getting one without decorations can be nice if you plan to mix up the decorations year after year. It also looks perfectly acceptable when hung up plain.
If you want to go totally over the top with your Christmas decorations, then it doesn’t get more extra than two life-sized Christmas Nutcrackers guarding the entrance to your business.
This 6-foot tall nutcracker is made from durable fiberglass that can stand up to the elements without issue. It gives off a faint light from its street lamp staff, which is powered by two AA batteries.
This 7-foot Christmas lamp post is a great way to transform your sales floor into a Dickensian Christmas scene with its classic appearance and frocked garland. This piece has 50 UL-certified LED lights to warm the cold winter days with Christmas spirit. This piece is suitable for indoor or outdoor use.
With this almost-15-foot tall giant waterloo reindeer decoration, customers will be recognizing your Christmas spirit from outer space. Okay, that’s a bit of an exaggeration but this massive stainless steel sculpture is bigger and brighter than anything else you’ll find online.
It is pre-lit with warm white LED lights and measures out 14.7 x 8 x 1.5 feet. It is a serious investment but it is one that will deliver an iconic Christmas experience year after year.
This artificial wintry pine archway is a great way to amplify that holiday spirit without directly affiliating itself with Christmas-specific traditions. Instead of tinsel and ornaments, this decorative archway is trimmed with pine cones, red berries, and snowflakes. This way it is appropriate to any and all forms of winter celebrations.
It measures 9 feet wide by 8.5 feet high, and you can combine multiple of them for an enchanting tunnel effect in a long hallway or outdoor patio space.
If you are looking for some Christmas decorations with some automotive flair, then this LED-illuminated metal wall hanging is the perfect piece of décor. At 46×59 inches, this vintage-inspired truck decoration can fill an entire wall with Christmas cheer, while also keeping an emphasis on business. Its weather-resistant design is best suited for outdoor use but it works indoors as well.
A large artificial Christmas tree can be expensive, and a real Christmas tree simply won’t last through the extended sales season that has become Christmas. That means that an inflatable Christmas tree might be the most economic option for your business’ annual Christmas display.
This self-inflating Christmas tree with presents measures 59 x 59 x 95 inches and has internal LEDs for illuminated viewing at night. It is suitable for indoor or outdoor use, and aside from lacking that fresh spruce smell, makes a great substitution for the purpose of a store display.
In the ’50s and ’60s, a model train circling the Christmas tree was as much of a staple as a stocking over the fireplace. Though they don’t hold the same importance to the modern Christmas tradition, they are still a visually engaging decoration that touches on the spirit of Christmas.
This electric train kit comes with a four-car Polar Express train, each with a seasonally appropriate design that gives off light and sound. It comes with sixteen pieces of track to form an approximate 3×5-foot loop. It makes a great accent or centerpiece to any commercial Christmas decorations.
While I don’t specifically remember Frosty the Snowman being 20 feet tall, this commercial Christmas decoration from BZB Goods certainly has me rethinking my instincts.
This larger-than-life snowman inflatable stands 236 inches tall and automatically starts inflating as soon as you plug it in. It doesn’t have a built-in LED like other inflatables we reviewed but it can be used in conjunction with a spotlight if it is needed for a display that will be seen at night.
If you want to imbue Christmas spirit into your garden or an outdoor plant display, this Giant Snowman Topiary from Bethlehem Lighting is a great way to do so without heavily impacting the natural look of your existant display.
This artificial topiary stands 6.5 feet tall and is built from a commercial-grade steel frame. It comes pre-lit with 600 pure white LEDs, which are UL-certified and low-energy consumption.
Christmas lovers always appreciate seeing a neatly hung wreath or a healthy Christmas tree, but there is one Christmas sight that garners more excitement than all the rest. The presents.
These inflatable gift boxes make a great rooftop decoration for a shop that is loaded with top-quality gift options as its colorful design is meant to get people excited at the very idea.
It measures 72 x 62 x 36 inches and has internal LEDs to better light up the scene at night. It can be set up indoors or outdoors but you will want to keep the pump and cord away from water in either situation.
Decorating a garden space can be challenging. Thankfully, this angel topiary from Northlight manages to command attention without sticking out too much or significantly changing the aesthetic of your outdoor space.
This piece is made with a commercial-grade steel frame and is pre-lit with 475 pure white LEDs. It is low-energy consumption and UL-certified for safe use indoors and outdoors. At 76 x 34 x 24 inches, it is practically life-size, so make sure you have the room to display this piece in its full glory.
This commercial-grade fiberglass statue of a sitting reindeer makes a great centerpiece for a “reindeer-and-sleigh” type display, especially if you are willing to go big and pick up a whole pack. This same statue can be found with a standing design if that is more appropriate for your vision.
Each seated reindeer is 38×35.5.x47 inches and is durable enough to be installed indoors or outdoors. If this piece will be around children then make sure to block off a perimeter around it as you certainly won’t want kids climbing on it or poking their eyes out on its antlers.
When you have to hang decorations in a tall space, they need to be pretty big. If you need to decorate a space the size of a mall, a couple of these giant gold inflatable Christmas ornaments will suffice.
Each one is 7.5x90x7.5 inches and weighs about 20 pounds. Suffice to say, you are going to need professional help hanging these but that’s what it takes to fill a ballroom with Christmas cheer.
When it comes to setting the mood for Christmas celebrations, lighting is everything. This UL-certified Silver Light Spray fixture from Bethlehem Lighting is a great way to give some non-denominational winter flair to your business.
It is 22x108x22 inches (that’s 9 feet long) and will likely require some handiwork to mount them, but the transformative effect they provide is well worth it.
The red bow is the universal symbol for a gift selected with love. This wall-filling 35×45-inch bow decoration from Vickerman is a great way to convey to your customers that you’ve got the perfect gifts for their loved ones. It has grommets and a wire for easy mounting and is suitable for indoor or outdoor use.
If people are going to come to your business in search of their next hit Christmas gift this year, then a sleigh stacked with presents is exactly what they will want to see.
This display says that they are where the action is and that any one of the beautifully-wrapped presents on this sleigh could be from (or for) them. It is 60x23x14.25 inches and made from durable fiberglass that can be placed indoors or outdoors. Its electronics are UL-listed, which is something you should always look for in commercial electronics. Just look for these signifying marks to ensure you have an authentic product.
If you want your customers to get warm and fuzzy vibes as soon as they walk into your business, then you this Northlight Life-Sized Plush Bear figure is a great addition to your greeting staff.
It measures 30x30x78 inches (that’s 6.5 feet tall) and is adorned with a Christmas cap and scarf to give it that bit of winter flair it needs to spark the need to shop. It is made from a plush faux fur outer shell and it has a lightweight foam core that makes it easy to move around. It is recommended for indoor use only.
If your business has a large flagpole, then it may prove a great base for this massive 26-foot tall LED Christmas tree decoration. Its unique net design forms a geometric net made from 640 LEDs.
It is easy to install (provided you have a way to reach the top of the flagpole) and its LEDs are corrosion-protected for use in snowy or rainy weather. If you have a smaller flagpole to work with, there is a 20-foot tall option as well.
If you aren’t sure what theme should govern your commercial Christmas decorations, don’t forget that classic gifts are an easy way to invoke the feeling of the holidays without explicitly sticking to one tradition or the other.
The decorative sleigh features a distressed metal finish with a wooden top, so it makes for a charming indoor decoration in a display centered around old school Christmas gifts. It measures 49×13.25×28 inches and requires a little assembly, but nothing that should require outside help.
Inflatable decorations are ideal when you have limited space to store large set pieces when they aren’t in use. The inflatable Santa sleigh measures 144 x 20 x 49 inches (that’s 12 feet long) but can pack away in a simple box when it is not in use.
It works both indoors and out thanks to its easy setup and durable design. It even has internal LED lights to create an added glowing effect at night.
If you want a simple and color-neutral decoration that is more winter-themed than Christmas-themed, then Northlight’s whole set of acrylic polar bear displays is a great choice. If you only have the budget for just one, then I like this seated polar bear that stands at 18x11x9.25 inches.
It is smaller than other display pieces, so it can fit on a desk or sales counter with ease. It has 200 cool white LEDs and is UL-certified for outdoor use, so it can just as easily be used outside to draw customers in.
This rustic reindeer and sleigh decoration is a classy way to add some Christmas flair to a business display that isn’t trying to be overly cheesy. This three-piece display can be hung in the air or placed on the ground, though you should probably keep this piece indoors as it is made from real wood. It has real jingle bell accents and faux fur neck pieces.
Though Kris Kringle himself isn’t going to fit into just any business display, this life-size Santa Claus plush can be the centerpiece of any North Pole type display. After all, what is more heartwarming than seeing the big man himself?
This Santa display stands 35x35x72 inches (that’s 6 feet tall) and comes in his traditional garments. He also comes with the lime green satchel of presents and Teddy Bear in hand. Some assembly is required but this can easily be done on your own, unlike some other hanging or mounted ornaments we reviewed.
If your business is proudly Christian, then you can show that off this holiday season with a full-color nativity set. This one is 78×59 inches and is made with all-weather fade-resistant PVC plastic.
That said, you should use discretion when displaying religious art in your establishment, as those who don’t specifically celebrate Christmas might feel isolated by this decoration.
This red and green swag from Bethlehem Lighting is glorious enough to be your permanent Christmas centerpiece. At 11.1 x 3.3 feet, this PVC sculpture makes for an amazing overhead display indoors or outside.
It is pre-lit with 1,460 warm white LEDs, which lends it well to use outside. This banner comes with two sturdy hooks to hang it from but you will have to find your own cable or wall to mount it on. The Zurich orbs are not included.
While I can’t fully figure out if this inflatable Christmas decoration is supposed to be some kind of lantern or some kind of snowless snowglobe, it makes a great decoration for your small business either way. It measures 33 x 49 x 72 inches and works fine indoors and out. It self-inflates once it is plugged into a standard electrical outlet and it even has internal LEDs to light up the scene at night.
If holiday spirit is an important part of your business, then there is no more serious way to show it than this commercial-grade steel sculpture. This sculpture is lit with warm white LEDs and measures out to 21.3×9.7×3.8 feet.
Just note that it will require professional installation and an unquavering love for Christmas.