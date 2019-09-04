31 Best Commercial Christmas Decorations

String lights are a no-brainer when it comes to decorating your business for Christmas. These festive fairy lights instantly set the mood to “Yuletide joy” with their warm white glow.

This box comes with 328 feet of UL-certified lights, which totals to about 500 individual LEDs. They have eight modes, which can be cycled through from an inline control cluster.

The only downside to using string lights to decorate your business for the holidays is that it takes a lot of man-hours to properly mount them. If you have a larger building to cover, you may need more lights and/or the help of a professional Christmas light hanging company.

Of course, we won’t stop you from giving the ‘ol college try to the D.I.Y. approach.