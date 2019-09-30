21 Best Crazy Christmas Socks (2019)

Everyone loves crazy Christmas socks. They’re warm and cozy — like all fuzzy Christmas socks — but they also show your loved ones that you appreciate their sense of humor.
Why give boring socks this holiday season? Read on to discover the best crazy Christmas socks available now.
Get these funny socks for your friend who is really kind of a cat guy.
And for anyone who has a cat that always looks kind of pissed off. (Like the cats on these socks.)
These wacky socks are made from approximately 58% cotton, 40% polyester, and 2% spandex. Reviewers agree that the fabric is great, and not too thick or too tight. These fit men’s shoe sizes 7-13.
These crazy Christmas socks feature Santa reimagined as a tatted-up hipster. Get them for your friend who loves tattoos.
These wacky socks are made from a blend that’s approximately 58% cotton, 40% polyester, and 2% spandex. Reviewers agree that the fabric is great, and not too thick or too tight. These fit men’s shoe sizes 7-13.
Get these for the family member who always cooks the turkey for the holidays.
These wacky socks are made from 58% cotton, 40% polyester, and 2% spandex. Reviewers agree that the fabric is great, and not too thick or too tight. These fit men’s shoe sizes 7-13.
Get these socks for your friend who loves Ugly Christmas Sweater parties.
These wacky socks are made from 58% cotton, 40% polyester, and 2% spandex. Reviewers agree that the fabric is great, and not too thick or too tight. These fit men’s shoe sizes 7-13.
Get these for your paramedic friends. Or your accident-prone friend (if they have a sense of humor).
These wacky socks are made from 58% cotton, 40% polyester, and 2% spandex. Reviewers agree that the fabric is great, and not too thick or too tight. These fit men’s shoe sizes 7-13.
This funny pair of socks features a UFO abducting Santa’s reindeer. Get these socks for your friend who won’t stop talking about Area 51.
These wacky socks are made from 58% cotton, 40% polyester, and 2% spandex. Reviewers agree that the fabric is great, and not too thick or too tight. These fit men’s shoe sizes 7-13.
These men’s socks, which fit men’s shoe sizes 7-13 (and women’s shoe sizes 9-12.5), feature some llamas wearing men’s ties. Because why not?
If you’re looking for an adorable fun gift for a couple, these would pair great with the women’s llama-themed Christmas socks featured on this list. Here’s to mama llama and gentleman llama!
These socks, which fit men’s shoe sizes 7-13 (and women’s shoe sizes 9-12.5), are the perfect gift for all the funny lawyers in your life. Great gift idea for law students, too!
These men’s socks, which fit men’s shoe sizes 7-13 (and women’s shoe sizes 9-12.5), feature equations that will make the math nerd in your life feel seen and appreciated.
These socks are the perfect Christmas gift for the math lovers and teachers in your life.
These men’s socks, which fit men’s shoe sizes 7-13 (and women’s shoe sizes 9-12.5), feature some teeth having a Christmasy sparring match. Because why not?
These socks are the perfect gift for the dentists or dental hygienists in your life.
Have you ever noticed how much personality a cactus can have?
On these men’s socks, which fit men’s shoe sizes 7-13 (and women’s shoe sizes 9-12.5), the cacti are clearly getting into the Christmas spirit.
These socks are the perfect Christmas gift for the men in your life.
Get these for your favorite mama llama!
These fit women’s shoe sizes 6-12. They’re made from a blend that’s 80% cotton, 17% polyamide, and 3% elastane for stretchiness and breathability. They’re machine-washable and made to last. And they’re adorable, as are all things llama-related. (Especially llamas themselves. Did you know llamas are often stationed on farms to watch over goats?)
If you love someone who’s into llamas, maybe you should check out our Ramen Gifts guide. (Hint: Llamen.) Giving two llama-themed gifts is better than one.
These knit Christmas socks have a 3D Santa Claus sewn onto the top. They will not go unnoticed!
They’re perfect for anyone who loves lounging around — and being silly. The product page says they fit US women’s shoe sizes 5-9, but reviewers noted that they run small — and they fit children and those with smaller feet well.
These knit Christmas socks have a 3D reindeer stuffed animal sewn onto the top. They will not go unnoticed!
They’re perfect for anyone who loves lounging around — and being silly. The product page says they fit US women’s shoe sizes 5-9, but reviewers noted that they run small — and they fit children and those with smaller feet well.
These are more of those fun socks with words sewn onto the soles. They’re perfect for someone who loves lounging with their feet up — and broadcasting a fun, festive message to their friends and family while they’re at it.
Get these for the snuggly people in your life!
These Christmas socks are made from 80% cotton. They fit women’s shoe size 6-9.5 and men’s shoe size 5-8.5.
Get these for your favorite bilingual people in your life!
These are made from 80% cotton. They fit women’s shoe size 6-9.5 and men’s shoe size 5-8.5.
Get these for your friend who loves wine!
These fuzzy pink socks fit sizes 6-10.
These thick cotton socks are stretchy and should fit most feet.
Get these for your quirky friend who loves Harry Potter — and doesn’t always feel entirely like a muggle.
The saying is knitted, not printed, so the words won’t fade after washing.
These thick cotton socks are stretchy and should fit most feet.
The saying “Master has given Dobby a sock, Dobby is free” will make all Harry Potter fans smile. Give these to your favorite fan of emancipated house elves.
The saying is knitted, not printed, so the words won’t fade after washing.
Get these for anyone who’s into running. And Santa.
These wacky socks are made from a blend that’s approximately 58% cotton, 40% polyester, and 2% spandex. Reviewers agree that the fabric is great, and not too thick or too tight. These fit men’s shoe sizes 7-13.