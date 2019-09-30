21 Best Crazy Christmas Socks (2019)

Get these funny socks for your friend who is really kind of a cat guy.

And for anyone who has a cat that always looks kind of pissed off. (Like the cats on these socks.)

These wacky socks are made from approximately 58% cotton, 40% polyester, and 2% spandex. Reviewers agree that the fabric is great, and not too thick or too tight. These fit men’s shoe sizes 7-13.