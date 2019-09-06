45 Best Elephant Gift Ideas: Your Ultimate List

Symbolizing luck, responsibility, determination, and loyalty, elephants are a popular favorite animal. Whether you’re shopping for someone who makes their love for elephants known, or you simply need a thoughtful gift idea, elephant gifts are a great way to go.
Elephant gift ideas can be found in so many categories including fashion, decor, jewelry, and more. We’ve rounded up 45 awesome elephant gift ideas for your shopping ease with unique ideas for any age and gender.
Shop them here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Made for a big space and making a big impact, we love this unique elephant wall clock for an elephant gift. It can be purchased in gold, black or silver for a very affordable price. The hands measure 12″, making this an awesome solution for a big wall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A home decor gift is the perfection option if you’re looking to gift an elephant themed gift. This one is moderately priced and won’t break the bank, with three beautiful candles made of wood and a matching tray. The matte finish and muted colors make this a nice option for anyone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gift a gorgeous yoga mat to someone who loves to practice either at home or in the studio. The elephant print makes this one extra-special, as do the bright and bold colors. It’s lightweight but durable and thick, providing extra cushioning for hands and knees during practice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yoga lovers will adore these yoga pants, especially since they’re made with 79 percent recycled water bottles and 21 percent spandex for the perfect fit. They’re great for all types of physical activity even beyond yoga and with the right care, can last for years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need an elephant gift for a guy? This classy tie is a great elephant gift, with a subtle elephant design that can be worn even to special events or the office. The tie is made with a high thread count and premium lining, making it an awesome buy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone needs a special place to keep their important jewelry, especially rings when they’re not being worn. This jewelry holder is wonderful for elephant lovers, made with high-quality porcelain that won’t ruin over time, even when wet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gorgeous journal comes in some amazing colors, adding to its already unique design. The cover is made of beautiful leather, a great gift for someone who loves to write or perhaps a friend embarking on a special travel journey. It has 100 sheets for tons of writing opportunity.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doubling as a coaster and saucer, these coasters are the perfect spot to drop any beverage, hot or cold. They also store nicely, with the coasters fitting right into the saucer. They’re made with natural palm wood for a beautiful rustic look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This unique piece of jewelry is meant for diffusing essential oils, allowing you to take the healing power of oils on the go with you. It comes with four lava rocks that you can swap out throughout the day, soaking each with the oil of your choice and placing it inside the head of the elephant.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s not every day that you find a nice leather bag for this affordable price point. The adjustable strap allows you to use it as either a tote or a shoulder bag. The muted colors make this a nice bag for everyday wear.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These precious gloves are as adorable as they are functional, keeping your hands warm all winter long. They’re knitted, made with soft fabric and not itchy wool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Designed with beautiful colors and durable, washable fabric, this cosmetic case is an awesome gift idea. It measures 8 x 6 x 3 inches, with a fully lined and padded interior. Use it for makeup or jewelry on the go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This elephant gift is a great idea for tea lovers, designed especially with a spot to place your used tea bag after use. It’s made with high heat resistant ceramic and can be purchased in white or green.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Seeing this on your countertop or table is bound to bring a smile to anyone’s face. The salt and pepper shaker holder comes with both the holder as well as the two shakers, just as pictured. Each one is hand-painted and polished, making it an extra special gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Add this special wind chime to your garden, creating a gorgeous sound whenever there is a breeze. It has awesome reviews from past purchasers and is great especially if you’re looking specifically for a gift for an elephant lover.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With three uses, this salt lamp is awesome gift. It can be used as a diffuser, and air purifier, and an air ionizer. It’s safer than a candle, with a warm glow that can be left on all day long helping to set the mood and take away stresses.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This long sleeve hoodie is super cozy, featuring a geometric elephant design that can be worn with leggings, jeans, shorts and more. It comes in three beautiful colors and is made with a soft and comfortable cotton blend that you’ll never want to take off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know someone who likes to decorate with color, then these inexpensive throw pillows make an awesome gift. They come in a set of three unique designs which is really awesome given the price point.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A really cool piece of artwork might be a great elephant gift idea for the right person. We especially love this option for elephant artwork given the unique use of watercolor, the price point, and the various sizing that’s available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Made with high-quality vinyl and some grey glitter, this adorable elephant wine glass makes a great gift for your wine lovers or elephant lovers. They’ll love sipping from this 20 oz. glass, with plenty of room to hold their favorite drink.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This elephant night light allows the perfect amount of light to come into a room without making it too bright. While it’s great for a child or in a nursery, it can also be used in a bathroom or bedroom for adults who prefer to sleep with a small amount of light.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Made to look like folded paper origami, this is a really awesome and unique elephant gift that anyone will love wearing regularly. It’s small and dainty, perfect for everyday wear and mixing with other jewelry.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s not often you see an elephant gift with this much bold color. The glass blown statue will make a statement in any home and is a wonderful gift for elephant lovers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wine lovers will love this beautiful elephant wine stopper, which comes in a gift box to make things even easier for you. It’s made with aluminum alloy and keeps wine fresh after opening.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Available in silver, gold, and rose gold, this is one of the coolest wine bottle openers we’ve seen. It’s affordable, priced in line with most others like it, but with a much more unique design. It will save time opening bottles and ensure you never break a cork mid-open.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These adorable measuring cups use the elephant’s trunk as a handle and would inspire just about anyone to bake. They make a great housewarming gift or wedding shower gift, especially for those who love elephants.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With a simple modern design, these elephant salt and pepper shakers would look wonderful on any table. The white and black design is timeless and clean and they’re made with durable matte earthenware.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This stone comes from Puglia, Italy and is entirely handmade from the Italian Stone. Elephants symbolize luck, making this a great gift for so many occasions. The full story about the stone and its origin can be found on the gift box, which is included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With just the right amount of sparkle, this bohemian style bracelet will bring a little bit of luck to anyone who wears it. It’s quick to ship, affordable, and a lovely fashion find.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for a toddler or child? They’ll love this adorable, plush, elephant rocker during their playtime. It’s a great size so they can easily get on and off by themselves and won’t injure themselves if they fall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With a colorful design and the perfect size for a bracelet, this elephant charm is the perfect accessory to add some color to your look. It’s great for gifting and adding to with additional charms, making for a meaningful gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This inexpensive gift is perfect for tea lovers who like to drink loose leaf tea rather than tea from pre-made bags. Simply fill the elephant and let the trunk hang into hot water for the perfect seep. Since it’s so cheap, you’ll probably want to gift some loose leaf tea to go along with it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tervis water bottles are exceptional in many ways. They’re easy to wash, durable, and great for taking on the go. This colorful elephant design is so happy and bright, making it a great gift for anyone you’re shopping for.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This coffee table book explores the harsh reality for many elephants through the photographic lens of a great wildlife photographer. While some of the words are hard to read, it’s an exceptional book with stunning photographs throughout.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
All special occasions deserve special serveware. This tray has two elephants flanking either end for a beautiful and unique design. The tray is made with aluminum, which can be chilled in the freezer or refrigerator and warmed in the oven to 350 making it a really versatile piece.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who gardens will love having this stool as a part of their garden or even as a piece of decor on an outdoor patio or deck. It’s highly rated, made with fine ceramic and a glossy white finish.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
They’re a bit plusher than socks but not as bulky as slippers, making them the perfect in-between purchase for keeping your feet cozy this winter. They make a great gift, with an elephant design split between the two slippers. Keep in mind, they do run a little small so you might need to size up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Available in men’s, women’s, and youth sizing, this is the perfect tee to wear casually and show your love for elephants. It’s made with 100 percent cotton for that perfect comfortable feel with bright bold colors that create a beautiful elephant silhouette.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fanatic elephant lovers will be able to show off their passion whenever they drive around town with this elephant license plate frame. It’s made to fit any car and comes with pre-drilled holes in the appropriate places. Want to add another token to this gift? Consider an elephant car vinyl to go with the plate frame.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is the perfect cozy sheet set for anyone who loves elephants, with everything included. It has a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcases all for a seriously affordable price point. The print is great for either kids, teens, or adults.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Elephant lovers will appreciate this gift, making it the first thing any guest sees when they arrive at their home. It’s well made, with skid-resistant rubber that will look great season after season, even through rough weather.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A simple gold or silver photo frame can be seriously boring. This elephant frame is an awesome upgrade, perfect for a special photo. It makes a great gift, especially if you gift it with a great photo already in there.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you know someone who works from home or is starting a new job? This is a great little desk organizer, with a colorful geometric pattern and a space for everything including desk supplies and a phone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Since elephants are a symbol of luck, these colorful door hangings are an awesome gift. The recipient can place this colorful strand of elephants on any door in the home, for both decor and luck.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These earrings are light and colorful, made from acrylic with every color in the rainbow. They’re an awesome way to add some color and pizzaz to any outfit or look and a great price point for an elephant gift idea.