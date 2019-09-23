35 Best Fuzzy Christmas Socks (2019)

“I hate being cozy,” said no one ever. That’s why fuzzy Christmas socks are the best Christmas gifts. Here are the best fuzzy Christmas socks available (based on customer reviews, comfort, and style).
These Christmas socks include a fun design with Santa’s face and lots of presents. Get them for someone who’s been good. Or naughty. Either way.
These winter slipper socks are made from a soft polyester blend, but they’re still breathable. Plus, the textured sole will prevent accidental slips on smooth floors.
These are perfect for anyone who feels like being super cozy with Rudoph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on their feet! (And for anyone who just loves Christmas carols in general!) It’s safe to assume this design is based on the Christmas carol, because this deer definitely has a red nose. (And it’s 3D! It’s a red pom-pom attached to the socks.)
These are perfect for anyone who loves being cozy — and counting sheep.
Get these for your favorite cat person!
These are perfect for the cozy, home-loving man in your life! Especially if you’re at all concerned about his feet slipping on the floor. The textured bottom is made with anti-skid material.
If you’re looking for unique Christmas socks, check out these fuzzy socks with polar bears with a skeptical eye-roll expression. (At least I’m pretty sure that’s what’s happening here.) Get these for your quirky friend or kooky aunt!
This gift set includes three pairs of cozy socks with polar bears on them. These one-size-fits-all socks work for almost all adult feet (the product description says they’ll fit women who wear shoe sizes 4 through 11). One-size-fits-all socks make sock gifting so easy!
These are called “spa gel socks,” thanks to the aloe encapsulated in the socks’ knitting. Moisturize the dry skin on your feet while lounging around feeling cozy? And looking adorable in polar bear socks? That’s multitasking. Who wouldn’t love that?
“Let’s get lit!” Get these fun socks for your friend who likes to get lit — or your cool aunt who will be in on the joke.
These would make a great gift for any wine lover! Especially one with a sense of humor — who loves curling up on the couch with a glass of her favorite wine.
This gift set includes three pairs of cozy socks with wintry Nordic patterns with reindeer. These one-size-fits-all socks work for women who wear shoe sizes 4 through 11. And includes three colors!
These are considered “spa gel socks,” thanks to the aloe encapsulated in the socks’ knitting. Finally, you can moisturize the dry skin on your feet while lounging around feeling cozy. Who wouldn’t love to receive this 3-pack of aloe-infused socks for Christmas?
Some people love cows. It’s a thing.
These fleece-lined women socks are made from 50% Polyester, 40% Nylon, and 10% Spandex. They fit most women’s feet (US size 6 through 10). They have tons of positive reviews!
They also have rubber grippers on the bottom for added safety. In pink snowflake pattern, they’re perfect for anyone who loves wearing pink!
These slipper socks would make a perfect gift for your favorite lacrosse player! (They also come in other sport themes, including hockey and soccer.)
These will fit boys who wear shoe sizes between 4 and 8, and girls who wear shoe sizes 5-9. These well-reviewed socks are lined with 100% Poly Sherpa Fleece. And they’re machine washable!
This gift set includes three pairs of cozy socks with wintry Nordic patterns. These one-size-fits-all socks work for women who wear shoe sizes 4 through 11.
These are considered “spa gel socks,” thanks to the aloe encapsulated in the socks’ knitting. Moisturize the dry skin on your feet while lounging around feeling cozy? These make a perfect gift!
They also have rubber grippers on the bottom for added safety. Who wouldn’t want to cozy up by the fire in these?
They also come in a unique blue color. They’re perfect for the person who already has Christmas socks in the classic Christmas colors!
These socks are made of 95% Polyester and 5% Spandex. Their thick fleece interior will keep your loved ones’ toes warm this holiday season. Plus, the non-skid rubber dots on the bottoms will prevent slipping and sliding.
The fleece lining in these red socks contains shea butter for added softness on your skin. That’s a pretty luxurious feature for Christmas socks!
These socks also have silicone rubber grips on the soles, to help prevent slipping. This added sock safety feature is often a big hit with older folks with smooth wood or tile floors. Get these for your mom, aunt, grandmother, mother-in-law, or friend!
Can you imagine snuggling up with these by the fire on Christmas eve? It doesn’t get much cozier than that.
These socks stand out because of their festive, classic plaid pattern.
These slipper socks are soft, cozy, and breathable. They’re made from 100% polyester (with a fluffy inner lining), and the soles have gripper dots for non-slip safety.
These socks fit US women’s shoe sizes from 6 through size 10, though some reviewers with smaller feet said they run a bit large. (Others said that, while the socks look large on the outside, it’s actually just due to the awesome fluffiness taking up space on the inside.) They have tons of positive reviews, mainly focused on how incredibly soft and fluffy they are.
Get these for someone who believes in Santa — or, better yet, someone who’s playing Santa late on Christmas Eve. Or for your Secret Santa!
These slipper socks are soft, cozy, and breathable. They’re made from 100% polyester (with a fluffy inner lining), and the soles have gripper dots for non-slip safety.
These socks stand out because of the traditional depiction of Santa on them. Get them for someone who loves being super festive — and cozy!
These slipper socks are soft, cozy, and breathable. They’re made from 100% polyester (with a fluffy inner lining), and the soles have gripper dots for non-slip safety.
These fuzzy socks made from polyester and velvet for ultimate softness. This set includes five pairs of warm socks, each with a different adorable animal’s face on it. The animals include “Christmas elk” (which looks a lot like a reindeer), panda, monkey, cute raccoon, and “Christmas bear.” If anyone figures out which one is the Christmas bear, please let me know. Actually, it doesn’t matter — they’re all super soft socks with adorable animal faces. Who wouldn’t love to receive this as a gift?
Get these cute “fox socks” for anyone who loves animals!
These slipper socks are soft, cozy, and breathable. They’re made from 100% polyester (with a fluffy inner lining), and the soles have gripper dots for non-slip safety.
These would be the perfect gift for anyone who loves monkeys! Or just anyone who loves monkeying around.
These slipper socks are soft, cozy, and breathable. They’re made from 100% polyester (with a fluffy inner lining), and the soles have gripper dots for non-slip safety.
These stand out because they include a sled design. (Or are those skates? You decide.)
These slipper socks are soft, cozy, and breathable. They’re made from 100% polyester (with a fluffy inner lining), and the soles have gripper dots for non-slip safety.
These would be the perfect Christmas socks for anyone who loves pink!
These slipper socks are soft, cozy, and breathable. They’re made from 100% polyester (with a fluffy inner lining), and the soles have gripper dots for non-slip safety.
These are adorable! Who doesn’t love owls?
These are made of 95% Polyester and 5% Spandex for a comfortable fit. They include a fleece interior to keep your feet cozy, and non-skid bottoms to prevent slipping. They fit women’s US sizes 5 to 10. And this design comes in six colors!
Get this for the friend, sister or niece who would look super cute with elf feet!
These socks feature a great snowflake design with a cute bear.
These thick fuzzy socks are made from 100% acrylic fibers, and they fit anyone who wears women’s’ US sizes 5 through 10. They have silicone dots on the bottom to prevent slipping on smooth floors. Who wouldn’t love these?
These stand out because of their dog-friendly design. If you know someone with a dog with a white stripe down its nose, these could be a great thoughtful gift. It’s a perfect way to show someone you know how much they love their dog — and love being cozy. (And/or puzzles — this design includes puzzle pieces.)
Got someone in your life who loves owl-themed paraphernalia? These slipper socks are perfect for them.
Alternatively, you could give these to someone you consider wise. (Owls are sometimes seen as a symbol of wisdom.) That would be a great compliment.
Get these for your favorite dog lover! These stand out because of their cute dog design.
Get these for all the men in your life! These super well-reviewed socks are made from 50% Polyester, 40% Nylon, and 10% Spandex for a comfy fit. They accommodate US men’s shoe sizes 6 through 12. Plus, they have a cute deer design! These are perfect for cozy lounging.
These socks feature Santa looking like a happy yellow emoji face. These socks fit men’s shoe sizes 4-8 and women’s shoe sizes 5-9. They’re lined with 100% Poly Fleece for a super soft feel. And if you’ve been busy in Santa’s workshop all day, no sweat — these are machine-washable!
Get these for your favorite elf!
These elf-themed socks fit men’s shoe sizes 4-8 and women’s shoe sizes 5-9. They’re lined with 100% Poly Fleece for a super soft feel. And if you’ve been busy in Santa’s workshop all day, no sweat — these are machine-washable!