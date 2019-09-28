55 Best Gift Exchange Ideas: $20 or Less (2019)

Getting a gift is hard, to begin with, and is made even harder when you don’t know who the recipient is. Gift exchanges present an unusual shopping experience where you’re buying a gift and not exactly sure who it will wind up with. Most gift exchanges set a moderate cap so we’ve put together a great list of gift exchange ideas $20 or less with tons of options for men and women.
Whether you’re doing a gift exchange with friends or co-workers, we’re sure there’s something on this list for you.
Whether it’s for everyday use or any time you need to take some snacks on the go, this neoprene lunch box is a must. It’s available in tons of colors and patterns (over 15), so there’s a look for everyone. It’s machine washable for easy washing and is durable, made to last for years.
The recipient of this gift can ward off negative energy three times, with a set of three sage smudgers. Set an intention, light the sage, and start finding clarity in your mind and physical space. This top-rated set is super inexpensive and makes a great gift for anyone.
This widely popular game is great idea for a gift exchange. Simply roll the dice to establish which color block you must remove from the tower without in crumbling and falling.
Sometimes it’s hard to remember to drink the appropriate amount of water throughout the day. This water bottle encourages you to sip throughout the day with time markers for each hour. The strap and lid along with lightweight design make this great for on the go use.
Anyone who loves jotting reminders on post-its will love these upgraded sticky notes. They’re great for home or the office, with little reminders about work, shopping, and personal to-do’s that will keep even the most disorganized people on track. Each pad has 40 sheets of notes included.
Great for anyone who travels or works out of an office, this universal cord holder will help to prevent chargers, cords, and even headphones from becoming a tangled mess in a bag, backpack or briefcase. This is a must-have for every adult and a great gift exchange idea. It’s available in tons of great colors to choose from.
Chia pets are funny to begin with, but even more hysterical when they’re made to look like Bob Ross. The chia pet includes everything you need to get growing including the pottery planter, convenient plastic drip tray, and chia seed packets for three plantings.
This easy to carry picnic blanket folds up into the most perfect square, with an attractive design that anyone will love. It’s great for outdoor concerts, days at the beach, and more. The water-resistant bottom will keep you dry, even on a wet or muddy surface.
This a great token gift for a holiday gift exchange that all wine lovers will love. The funny message is hidden under the foot, shown perfectly when lounging on the couch or in bed. The comfy socks are made to be one size fit most, for a versatile fit.
This woodsy smell makes an atmosphere cozy and welcoming. The hand-poured candle is made with a natural cork top and burns thirty-five hours. This is a great gift exchange idea for men and women alike, with an ode to cocktails and cabins.
Made with durable, soft, and easy to grip plastic, this corkscrew is both fun and functional. It’s a great gift for animal lovers and can open all standard bottles of wine with ease.
This face mist is a must-carry for a mid-day refresh on the go or at your desk. It’s great for all skin types, awakening and soothing the skin with coconut and hibiscus. This is a great, unique, hand-crafted gift.
This is the mug that everyone needs. It keeps cold drinks cold and warm drinks warm, which is the ideal situation. It’s built to last for years without fading or breaking and also won’t sweat onto your table. It’s available in tons of great colors for both men or women.
This is a solution to a real problem – spoons falling down into pots and pans of sauce, soup, and more. The grip adjusts to whatever kitchen tools you have on hand for a versatile use that can be used in any kitchen. Since it’s so inexpensive, consider buying two.
Anyone in a holiday gift exchange will be happy if they receive this awesome, vintage-inspired cocktail shaker. It works well for making mixed drinks without leaking or chipping for a really affordable price.
The best gift exchange gifts are the ones that give everyone in the room a bit of a chuckle, and this gift certainly delivers in laughs. The best part is, it’s also a really practical gift, providing the perfect protection from grabbing hot items out of the oven.
This is a hilarious gift exchange gift that anyone will find hilarious whether they’re trying to spend more time enjoying the present or tend to be habitually late. The clock is on the smaller side, measuring only six inches high and is battery operated, perfect for home or office.
If you’re asking who needs a body-sized beach blanket shaped like a pizza, the answer is everybody. While the design is amazing, the feel and size is the best part. Whether you want to wrap yourself in it after a dip in the pool or lay on it to avoid making contact with the sand, this awesome towel is the way to go.
If you’re looking to give a decent and useful gift during a gift exchange this year, consider something like a small wine rack that can be both decorative and used to store someone’s favorite bottles of wine. The modern design is made with bamboo and can hold up to 12 bottles of wine.
Everyone needs a little bit of a sugar fix during their workday. This five-pound container of the most favorite candy, Twizzlers, is the perfect solution. Keep it stashed in a desk drawer or kitchen cabinet for easy snacking access to chewy strawberry goodness.
This is the only sauce you’ll want to put on everything and anything after you give it a taste. It has a perfect balance of flavor with spicy notes that are balanced by more earthy truffles and a bit of sweetness from agave nectar. The artfully designed bottle is the best part, making it a great gift for a gift exchange.
This is an adorable idea for a gift exchange, especially if you’re purchasing for people you don’t know terribly well. Everyone can use socks and this set comes in a box that looks just like a sushi dinner for a silly and unique presentation.
This organic bath bomb set is absolutely gorgeous, making a really lovely gift presentation. The soaps are all organic with no added dyes. The aromas are the best part, each with a unique relaxing scent for a spa-like bath experience.
Gift splurge-worthy hot cocoa that’s worlds above whatever you will find at your local grocery store. This Godiva hot cocoa is creamy and rich, from the company that does chocolate best. It’s that perfect price point for an under $20 gift exchange gift.
If you’re participating in a gift exchange with some female friends, you might want to opt for a trendy accessory like this cozy blanket scarf. It’s available in several plaid colors and made of soft plush fabric that’s not itchy. Throw in some gourmet hot cocoa for an awesome gift.
It’s always a good idea to throw a few funny gifts into the mix when it comes to gift exchanges. Whether you’re doing an exchange with friends or co-workers, this is appropriate enough to be enjoyed by all. The hairy slippers are warm and cozy, great for the cold winter months that surround the holiday season.
Plants are an awesome addition to any home, especially when they require so little care. Even those with a green thumb will be able to keep this plant alive since the built-in hydro-pad allows the plant to take in the water when needed. Keep in mind this product is for the pot only and doesn’t include the plant.
If you’re shopping for someone who works at a desk, perhaps as part of a co-worker gift exchange, this is a great gift. It not only keeps pens off of your desk as a pen holder but is the perfect place to keep your phone while you’re not using it or while it charges. The adorable wooden elephant serves as a piece of decor in addition to being super useful.
It doesn’t get better than gifting something cozy and warm during the holidays. This faux fur sheepskin can be used on a chair as decor, a rug, or even at the foot of your bed. It’s affordable, looking quite a bit more expensive than it is.
I’m all about keeping the written word alive along with some good old fashioned snail mail, which is why I love this gift. With 100 Pantone colored postcards, there’s no limit to how many notes you can send to family and friends “just because”.
Is this not the most impressive thing you’ve ever seen? A 28×44 inch blanket that folds into the size of your palm is something everyone needs for their outdoor adventures, whether that be concerts, picknicing, hiking or more. The key loop is great for carrying with you at all times.
What’s better than the gift of organization? Absolutely nothing. What’s worse than tangled jewelry? Absolutely nothing. This jewelry organizer is highly rated and well priced, available in two metallic colors and makes an awesome gift. It has three tiers for various length and sized jewelry making your accessories easy to find.
This fun game is one of the most backed projects in Kickstarter history and a family-friendly game that can be enjoyed by all. The game includes chance, drawing illustrations, and silly twists and turns to keep things interesting.
This goes beyond your typical book or reading gift. More than just a list, the book explores the best 1,000 titles that you simply must read before you die with a little tidbit about each. It’s surprisingly easy to read and a great gift exchange gift.
Lyrics are such an expressive form of art, meaning so much to so many people. Turning these words into actual art makes a unique gift for men and women, providing something they can hang in their home or office. This inexpensive print already comes mounted and framed, so all you have to do is wrap it and gift it.
Vintage style coasters are a gift that will please anyone, keeping their surfaces safe from too hot or too cold beverages that can leave a mark. They’re great for anyone who loves music and comes six to a pack, well under the maximum spend of $20.
If your gift exchange is female only, you might want to consider something that any woman could use, a nice large tote bag. Whether it’s to and from work, running errands, or for travel, this bag will fit everything you need and more. It comes in a variety of colors but black is the safest choice for a gift exchange.
If you’re looking for a gift everyone and anyone would love, consider a slate board, great for serving up cheese and entertaining. It comes with a few pieces of chalk so you can write the name of the cheese on the board for a great presentation.
Travel can be really stressful so you don’t need the added stress of worrying about losing your bags. These luggage tags make an awesome gift. Not only are they useful, but really awesome looking as well with a modern and fashionable design that anyone will be proud to attach to their luggage.
This gift gets the brain juices flowing, with teaser puzzles that must be solved before the locked bottle of wine can be enjoyed. This is one of those gifts that people will want to try right away upon receiving making it great for wine lovers at a gift exchange party.
This travel kit is a must-have, with every single item you need on the go from a clean, organic brand. It’s easy to find your skin dry and irritated during travel but this will keep you looking fresh with the following products: Intense Hydration Cream Cleanser, Intensive Hydration Day Lotion, Soap Bark and Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Milk & Honey Body Lotion, Coconut Foot Cream and Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream.
A great gift for when boredom strikes, this game can be enjoyed by all in a home or office. The game is made from beautiful wood pieces, allowing it to also serve as a piece of decor wherever it lives. With little instruction necessary, this game delivers on the fun.
This unique gift allows the recipient to grow the herbs necessary for some awesome homemade cocktails. The egg carton is used as the vessel, meaning you don’t need any fancy planters or pots. Recipes, herbs, and easy to follow instructions are all included.
Grab a gift that’s going to inspire some creativity like this awesome hand-lettering book. It’s great for any age and gender and is a great hobby for those who like to learn new skills. The beginner’s workbook is something that anyone can following and be successful at and a perfect price point for a gift exchange.
When you need a craft cocktail on the go, carry-on cocktail kits have you covered with awesome, high-end ingredients that are far superior to anything you would find on an airplane. All that’s needed is the alcohol to make this bloody mary, with a kit that includes a bar spoon, bloody Mary mix, and rimming salt. There’s even a coaster to keep things extra classy.
The recipient of a gift like this will love adding some personalization to a bedroom or office with photos of family and friends. The hanging lights cover 15 feet of space, using AA batteries so no power source is needed.
Looking to gift a unique accessory that goes beyond the standard earrings and necklaces? These adorable pins can be placed on backpacks and bags, sweaters and jackets, as well as on hair ties and bows for a fun addition to your look. They come in tons of motifs with adorable shapes and designs.
Sure backpacks and purses are great, but there’s nothing more convenient than a fanny pack for a hands-free, perfectly sized vessel to carry your possessions. The fanny pack is available in tons of fun ’80s inspired metallic colors for a little extra pizzaz.
This sweet little owl is a lovely piece of decor and can be placed anywhere in the home. It stands at 4.5 inches tall with a modern black and white design that can blend with most home decor schemes.
This mug is great for a lot of things besides drinking coffee, tea, or water. Procrastination, creativity, or sheer boredom are all great reasons to do a little block building while you sip your drink of choice. The mug holds 12 ounces and comes with all the building blocks.
How about a gift that shows a little bit of love for our planet? This sweatshirt is available in sizes small through extra-large with a casual style that can be worn just about anywhere. The cotton and spandex blend gives the sweatshirt a nice amount of stretch for the most comfortable fit.
Gift exchanges are a perfect opportunity to choose a gift that everyone needs. Umbrellas certainly fall under that category and this brand is known for their waterproof accessories. They’re well-made, durable, and while this leopard pattern is awesome, it also comes in simple black if that’s more your style.
You might think that you’d have to spend over $20 to buy a decent watch but that’s simply not the case. This beautiful watch has a comfortable and slim leather band, a batter life of up to three years, and is waterproof and splash resistant.
Tech gifts are great for gift exchanges because they’re gender neutral and everyone needs them. This highly-rated case comes in tons of colors and would go well with another tech gift like a portable charger.
Take a look from bland and basic to fashion-forward with some killer sunglasses that look much more expensive than they are. They have UV protection and sit comfortably on the nose so they can be worn all day long.