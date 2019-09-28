55 Best Gift Exchange Ideas: $20 or Less (2019)

Getting a gift is hard, to begin with, and is made even harder when you don’t know who the recipient is. Gift exchanges present an unusual shopping experience where you’re buying a gift and not exactly sure who it will wind up with. Most gift exchanges set a moderate cap so we’ve put together a great list of gift exchange ideas $20 or less with tons of options for men and women.

Whether you’re doing a gift exchange with friends or co-workers, we’re sure there’s something on this list for you.