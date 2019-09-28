101 Gifts for Boyfriends He’ll LOVE

101 Gifts for Boyfriends He’ll LOVE

The right gift shows your boyfriend just how much you care about him. You want a gift that feels personalized just for him, and shows that you pay attention to his likes, dislikes, wants, and needs. Read on to get recommendations for unique, creative, and trendy gifts for boyfriends.

Which Boyfriend Gifts Are Our Favorites?

Rank Image Name of Product Price Action
1
hot sauce making kit
Create Your Own Hot Sauce Kit
$45.95 Shop now at Amazon
2
Samsung Level U Pro Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Samsung Level U Pro Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$89.00 Shop now at Amazon
3
beer pint with bullet in it
‘Bulletproof’ Pint Glass With Real Bullet
$25.99 Shop now at Amazon
4
gift box of jerky
Exotic Jerky Gift Box
$45.97 Shop now at Amazon
5
Joking hazard game
Joking Hazard Game
$25.00 Shop now at Amazon
6
H2PONG Inflatable Beer Pong Table Float
H2PONG Inflatable Beer Pong Table Float
$37.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
Light up toilet bowl lights
Motion Sensor Toilet Nightlight
$15.99 Shop now at Amazon
8
pizza shaped socks
Pizza Socks Box
$25.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
'I Flexed and the Sleeves Fell Off' Tank
‘I Flexed and the Sleeves Fell Off’ Tank
$14.99 Shop now at Amazon
10
Silver I love you keychain
Thankful Keychain
$14.89 Shop now at Amazon

There are lots of reasons to get your boyfriend a present. Holidays and birthdays are obvious occasions, but you might also want to get him a gift to celebrate a major life event like a promotion or graduation.

We've made a special effort to include lots of variety in this guide, so you can easily find something for a hard-to-shop-for guy. Our guide includes some very special (and expensive) gifts that are perfect for your long-term partner, as well as gifts under $10 that are ideal for that guy you like, but haven't been with for very long.

