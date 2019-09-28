101 Gifts for Boyfriends He’ll LOVE

Headphones are one of those things that you don’t always think about splurging on. But once you’ve tried a pair of headphones that fit great and offer high-quality sound, it’s hard to go back to cheap headphones. If your boyfriend loves to run and listen to music at the same time, these headphones will offer him a snug fit and superior audio performance.

The headphones are splash-resistant, so they can handle running in the rain, or getting hit with a little sweat. Flexible joints and a very lightweight body ensure that you can get the gift you need, without a lot of additional stress on your ears or head. These are wireless headphones with up to nine hours of battery life. A really interesting feature is Sound Share, which allows you to share audio with a second Level U PRO headset, Level On Wireless PRO headset, or Level On Wireless headset. If you guys travel together a lot, you might want to invest in two headsets so you guys can listen to music or watch a movie together.

