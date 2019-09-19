21 Best Gifts for Computer Geeks: Your Ultimate List

First released in 2017, the Samsung T5 is still recognized as the best portable SSD on the market, and it makes a fantastic gift for computer geeks. The drive linked here is available in 1TB or 2TB sizes, both of which are likely to at least double or triple the amount of hard drive space currently available on your loved one’s computer. This will give them more room for photos, videos, documents, and of course, games!

The best thing about the T5, though, is its lightning-fast speed. Writing and retrieving data from the drive is unbelievably fast, especially compared to traditional HDD drives. If the computer geek in your life has never used an SSD before, they will be head over heels using the T5. And given its portability, they will be able to use it at home on their desktop or on the go with a laptop.