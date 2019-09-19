21 Best Gifts for Computer Geeks: Your Ultimate List

Buying gifts for computer geeks can be intimidating if you aren’t sure what they might like. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best gifts for computer geeks available today. Whether you want something fun, functional, or both, these products are sure to be hits with the computer geeks in your life.
The Yootech Wireless Charger is an ultra-affordable phone charger that makes the perfect gift for anyone who has yet to take the plunge on a wireless charger. It’s a particularly great option for computer users, as it is small enough to sit comfortably on any desk. Simply place a compatible smartphone on top of the charger and it will begin charging—easy as that. Once you’ve tried a wireless charger for a few days, there is simply no going back.
First released in 2017, the Samsung T5 is still recognized as the best portable SSD on the market, and it makes a fantastic gift for computer geeks. The drive linked here is available in 1TB or 2TB sizes, both of which are likely to at least double or triple the amount of hard drive space currently available on your loved one’s computer. This will give them more room for photos, videos, documents, and of course, games!
The best thing about the T5, though, is its lightning-fast speed. Writing and retrieving data from the drive is unbelievably fast, especially compared to traditional HDD drives. If the computer geek in your life has never used an SSD before, they will be head over heels using the T5. And given its portability, they will be able to use it at home on their desktop or on the go with a laptop.
Computer geeks are often obsessed with video, wanting to get the absolute best graphics that their computers can muster, but audio is just as important. The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is a stellar headset equipped with 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound audio that makes you feel like you are in the game. The Cloud II makes a fantastic gift for any computer enthusiast, but particularly for gamers who haven’t invested in a gaming headset. This model comes with 53mm drivers, a noise-canceling microphone, and memory foam earpads—making it perfect for multi-hour computer sessions.
Many PC gamers have a negative view of video game consoles, but the Nintendo Switch offers features and games you simply cannot get anywhere else. For starters, the Switch is a unique hybrid console that can be played on a TV as well as on its built-in display. Many great computer games have been ported to the Switch, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Minecraft, and Doom, all of which can now be played on the go as well as at home. The ability to play these and other games in a handheld format may allow fans to reconnect with these games in a new and exciting way.
The Switch also has tons of games that you can’t play on any other system, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and countless other Nintendo titles. So while the Switch can’t match the graphics ability of a gaming PC, it’s still a great gift for computer geeks.
The VIVO Single LCD Monitor Desk Stand lets you lift your computer monitor off of your desk and suspend it in mid-air. This not only looks incredible, but it’s also functional; it clears up valuable desk space and allows you to set the monitor at the perfect height for your eyes, which is surprisingly important for productivity and health.
The VIVO mount is compatible with most modern LCD computer screens and uses standard VESA mounting plates. I have this stand personally and am a huge fan of the product. It’s affordable, has a super-easy initial setup, and does exactly what it is supposed to do. It would also make a great gift, because it’s the kind of thing that someone might not buy for themselves, but they are sure to love.
Few things are more frustrating for computer users than slow WiFi, which is why the eero Home WiFi System is one of the best gifts for computer geeks. This new WiFi system is one of a new breed of mesh WiFi routers, which boast increased speeds over traditional routers. The eero is also great because it comes with two range extenders that will ensure adequate coverage for an entire 2-to-4-bedroom house. And if two range extenders seems like more than you need, you can check out this version that comes with just one for a significant drop in price.
The Anker 10 Port 60W Data Hub is essentially a power strip for your USB devices that comes with the added advantage of being able to connect to your computer. No longer will the computer geek in your life need to deal with the frustration of not having enough USB ports! Simply plug the Anker hub into the computer and use the 10 USB ports just like you were plugging your items directly into the computer.
Another great feature of this hub is the three dedicated charging ports, which use Anker’s PoweriQ technology to deliver the fastest possible charge. This is a super functional gift that has the potential to reduce desk clutter and improve cable management for any computer user.
The ThinkGeek LED Potion Desk Lamp is an awesome desk accessory that is perfect for computer geeks who love video games, card games, or role-playing. The lamp consists of a glass bottle, a zinc-alloy charm, and an internal “liquid” made of resin. The real selling point of this product, though, is the ultra-bright RGB LEDs that can be set to red, blue, yellow, or green. Changing the potion’s color is as simple as tapping the base, and you can even set the lamp to transition between the different colors. This is a one-of-a-kind lamp that is sure to inject life and fun to any computer desk setup.
The TaoTronics TT-DL16 LED Desk Lamp is equal parts stylish and functional. Sporting an ultra-modern all-metal construction, the TT-DL16 can be rotated or angled at four different points, providing unparalleled flexibility to get the perfect desktop lighting. The theme of flexibility also extends to the LEDs, which can be set between six levels of brightness and five different temperatures. Altogether, this could be the perfect desk lamp for reading, working, or general ambiance.
If you like the overall design of this lamp but aren’t sure about the price, you may want to consider this less expensive model, which offers many of the same features in a slightly less stylish packaging.
The JACKYLED Power Strip Tower and Surge Protector is a unique take on the traditional power strip that makes use of verticle space, rather than horizontal. This means that it takes up less surface area on a desk or the floor, which can be really helpful for crowded computer stations. The JACKYLED Tower also serves as a surge protector, which can protect valuable electronics from dangerous surges.
The model linked here comes with 10 outlets and 4 USB ports. Each layer of the tower has its own power button, allowing you to turn off the power when they aren’t needed, which is a brilliant way to save money on your electric bill. Add in other smart features like the top-mounted handle and the retractable power cord, and the JACKYLED Power Strip Tower is a great buy for any computer geek.
A good-sized mouse pad is an essential accessory for any computer geek, particularly of the gaming variety, and this pad from Warehouse 151 is among the best. Sporting a unique curved design that gives extra room for the right (mouse) hand, the pad is well-sized for serious computer gaming (28.5″ x 12.75″ x 0.12″). Better yet, the pad is available in 17 different designs, with images from some of the most popular PC games of the last several years, including World of Warcraft, League of Legends, and Overwatch. There are also several designs with characters from the hit show Rick & Morty that are sure to strike a chord with many computer geeks.
A good mouse is possibly the most important tool in any computer geek’s arsenal, and the Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum Gaming Mouse is one of the best available today. Equipped with a top-of-the-line PMW3366 Optical Gaming Sensor, the G900 is a high-performing gaming mouse that works perfectly for all types of gaming as well as everyday computer usage.
One of the best parts about the G900 is that it can be used in either wired or wireless modes. The mouse has a 30-hour battery life in wireless, which also makes it attractive for laptop users looking for a mouse that they can bring with them for on-the-go use. If the computer geek in your life is stuck using an antiquated wired mouse, the G900 might be the perfect gift to significantly upgrade their computer experience.
If the computer geek in your life has still not taken the plunge into VR gaming, the Oculus Rift S may be the perfect gift this Christmas. The Rift S is one of the premier VR headsets available in 2019, boasting improved optics over the original Oculus Rift, an ergonomic headset design, innovative touch controllers, and one of the best game libraries of any VR headset.
The big thing you will want to be sure of before purchasing this product as a gift is that the intended recipient has a reasonably powerful gaming PC, as this headset requires a solid computer to play the most demanding games. If you aren’t sure, you could also consider purchasing the Oculus Quest, which is a completely standalone VR headset.
The L8star Color-changing LED Strip Lights are an easy way to instantly give a computer/desk setup a stylish, modern vibe. Controlled using an intuitive smartphone app, these lights can be set to over 16 million different colors and can even transition between them. The lights are dimmable and can also change in response to music using your phone’s microphone.
The best part about these lights is that you can put them anywhere using the included adhesive strips. One particularly cool location is to attach the lights to the top or bottom of a computer desk, which gives even the most basic desk setup a futuristic vibe, creating the perfect ambiance for coding, gaming, or any other computer activity.
What better gift could there be for the computer geek in your life than the ability to play the latest PC games on the go? The Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop PC is a top-notch gaming laptop that is available at a great price. It comes with a 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz 3ms IPS Display, an Intel i7-9750H CPU, a GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics card, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD.
In case you aren’t familiar with the PC jargon, suffice it to say that this is one powerful laptop for the price! It also has a great backlit keyboard, an attractive design that is cool but not overly “gamery”, and a total weight of just over five pounds. This is one gift that is sure to blow the socks off of any computer geek.
With a simple, funny design, this T-shirt is sure to draw laughs and smiles anytime it’s worn. Makes a great gift for gamers in your life!
Mechanical keyboards are all the rage these days, and the Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM is hands-down one of the best. Everything about this keyboard screams of quality, from its rock-solid construction and aluminum finish to its ultra-vibrant RGB LEDs. The model linked here comes equipped with Cherry MX Speed key switches that perform equally well during high-intensity gaming and everyday computer tasks. If the computer geek in your life is still using the same keyboard they got five or ten years ago, the K95 is a great way to bring their computer setup into the modern age in both aesthetic and performance.
One of the major challenges faced by people who spend a lot of time at their computers is finding a place to put all of your cords and accessories. The COZOO Headphone Stand with USB Hub is a great little gadget that will help alleviate this struggle by making use of underutilized space underneath a desk.
This smartly designed stand has a shelf for your over-ear headphones and cord slots for holding earbuds. It also comes with 3 built-in USB ports, which are great for flash drives, external hard drives, phone chargers, and just about any other USB device that you would like to access without having to reach behind your desktop tower. Plus, it’ll take those bulky headphones off of your desk and make the surface feel that much roomier.
Ask just about anyone and they will tell you that the Blue Yeti USB Microphone is the go-to computer microphone available today. It provides crystal-clear voice quality that is perfect for chatting with friends, multiplayer gaming, as well as streaming or recording original content. The Yeti’s major selling point, however, is its unbeatable price. You simply will not find a better value for a USB microphone, making it a great gift idea for any computer geek.
Computer geeks often pride themselves on their digital security habits, which is why an RFID-blocking wallet like this model from Buffway is a perfect gift idea. This wallet will stop any would-be credit card skimmers in their tracks, ensuring that your loved one’s credit cards and IDs won’t end up in the wrong hands. The wallet linked here is a slim design that is available in nearly 40 different styles, one of which is sure to be a great fit. The slim design is also great for people who primarily use cards, rather than cash, as it is significantly thinner than your traditional bifold wallet.
One of the easiest ways to keep a laptop safe is by purchasing a good laptop sleeve. The Arvok Laptop Sleeve is one great option that is affordable, stylish, and provides stellar protection against fall damage and even minor spills. The sleeve is made up of three layers—a water-resistant surface layer, a shockproof middle layer, and a soft inner layer—and is available in 15 different colors and four sizes. It’s a super-functional gift idea that can go a long ways toward protecting a precious laptop.