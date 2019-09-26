55 Best Gifts for Science Nerds This Christmas (2019)

When you’re doing gift shopping for fans of science, there are a lot of avenues you can take. Do you go the full-blown scientific route and get a lab set of sorts? Perhaps a miniaturized engine that can be built for scratch? Or, do you just go with a book or a t-shirt for the science nerd that you’re getting something for?
Whatever route you take, we here at Heavy have you covered with our list of the 55 Best Gifts for Science Nerds This Christmas. We’ve got all the above on our list plus plenty more. So whether you want to pick-up some awesome art, super cool desktop accessories, or just some drinking glasses that look like beakers, grab your safety goggles and examine through our list below. You’re sure to find something for everyone:
On June 9, 1989, Daimler made a breakthrough and crafted the world’s first V-engine. They patented the design the following year and history would take it from there. Now, you can see for yourself how the company put the product together by constructing the PeleusTech DIY Stirling Engine All-Metal Unassembled Stirling Engine Kit yourself.
It should take roughly 3 hours for home engineers such as yourself to put together the Stirling engine. Once completed, you can put the wonders of the V-engine on display on your desk or mantle at home. And with the included electric motor, it can run for roughly 30 minutes after a full charge.
One of the biggest technological leaps of human history was the fabrication of the first combustion engine. And with DjuininoStar’s Hot Air Stirling Engine (4-Cylinder) Electricity Generator, you can put an impressive one on display in your home or office.
This Stirling Engine is much larger than many of its competitors on the market. So you know that it’s heavier and thus stable. It runs at speeds of up to 1,500 RPM and lights up a multicolored LED on the generator to prove it. It’s comprised of SUJ2 alloy steel and bearing steel. And the 4-cylinder engine utilizes 16mm power cylinders, 16mm stroke power pistons, and 20mm hot cylinders.
Whether you want to show it off in your home, classroom, or office, it’ll be difficult to find a more impressive Stirling Engine model than this.
For those a bit more advanced in robotics, XiaoR Geek’s Robotic Tank Car looks to be a fun and impressive build. Once built, the robot is a bit of a beast. It’s a military type crawler that can handle terrain up to 30-degrees in slope. It also sports wifi control with video transmission. And there’s a video record function with 4 automatic freedom manipulator.
The kit comes with an Arduino mage 2560 mufti-functional wifi smart car driver board, allowing for it to be controlled via Android/iOS or a PC compatible controller. The HD camera gives off a resolution of 640 x 480p with frames of up to 30 per second. And the built-in 2,200 mAh battery will ensure your robot is roving on for a solid amount of time. There’s also video transmission built into this bad boy that enables its 5DB wifi antenna to send 1208 x 720p videos up to a respectable distance.
Modular Robotics Cubelets are a fantastic resource for both kids and adults to get your creative juices flowing. There’s no programming knowledge required, and there’s no wrong way to build. So you can play and experiment with the set to create thousands of possible combinations and get your robotics game rolling.
The set includes two blocks each of the Drive, Distance, Inverse, Passive, and Blocker varieties. And there’s also one block each of the Flashlight, Rotate, Speaker, Bar Graph, Temperature, Knob, Brightness, Maximum, Minimum, and Battery robot blocks. And best of all? Modular Robotics includes Cubelets Brick ADapters within their set so that they play nice with Legos and other brick-based toys. How cool is that?
If you’re interested in getting into robotics, the Robotis Stem Level 1 Kit is the perfect entry point. Within the kit are 7 different robotic builds. Or, you can deviate from the norm and design it into something off the books.
Speaking of books, there are 2 workbooks included that deliver up to 21 weeks of educational material. And the easy-to-program CM-530 controller will have your robot rolling in a jiffy. Whether your an adult looking to tinker around, or a child building up their STEM skills, you’ll have a blast doing so whether you’re building a rover, motorcycle, tank, or something entirely else.
The Sphero Bolt is considered one of the most advanced app-enabled robotic balls available on the market. It boasts an impressive array of features that would make any would-be robotics enthusiast blush. The Bolt has infrared, compass, light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and motor encoders to accurately know where it is and get where it’s going. And it does so at an impressive 4.5-mph at the size of a baseball.
The programmable robot features an 8 x 8 LED Matrix that can animate and display real-time data. You can do so using the Sphero Edu app, where you can also code the Bolt by drawing, writing JavaScript, or using scratch blocks. It doesn’t matter if you’re a well-knowledged coder or not, you can learn on the fly while toying with the Bolt.
Parallax’s Scribbler 3 Robot is a fun and programmable little bot that brings with it a ton of customizability. Out of the box, there are 8 pre-programmed play modes that will have it rolling around and interacting with you instantly. And it’s mobility is quite capable as the Scribbler 3 features built-in sensors for direction, light-seeking, object avoidance, and stall.
As the name suggests, the Scribbler 3 actually scribbles as it goes when you put a market into the included slot. And thanks to the easy to program free open-source and text-based options it houses, there’s a lot it can do. While it can scribble out of the box, as you learn to advance the programming of the rolling bot you can eventually have it drawing full-blown art and even do arithmetic. It’s an impressive amount of ability in one small green robot.
DFRobotShop’s Rover V2 Basic Kit is a robot tank that’s designed after the Arduino Uno R3 USB Microcontroller. It utilizes the Tamiya twin-motor gearbox and the Tamiya track and wheelset, and it sports an L293B motor driver, a voltage regulator, and a prototyping area.
To keep things simple, the design features solderless quick-connect terminals. Though soldering is still recommended as a more permanent solution. It also has pinouts for Bluetooth and RF, as well as 6x cool blue LED lights placed around the board to indicate the rover’s direction.
This Fuel Cell Car Science Kit from Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies lets you see the power of renewable energy first hand. The kit utilizes a reversible PEM fuel cell that combines both power conversion and electrolysis into one autonomous vehicle.
You’ll witness through two clear water containers as oxygen and hydrogen gases are formed and then utilized to power the Fuel Cell Car. There’s no human intervention needed, as when the car bumps into an object in its way, it will reverse away 90-degrees on its on and continue toward a new path.
The kit contains everything you’ll need to get your Fuel Cell Car rolling. Included is a fuel cell, a car chassis, a small electric motor, two water and gas storage containers, cables, tubes, and a syringe. There’s also a step-by-step manual to ensure that you’ll have no issues putting it all together.
Remember that cute robotic arm that helped Tony Stark build his suits in the Iron Man movies? With the OWI Robotic Arm Edge, you can get one of your very own. Just on a much smaller scale. OWI’s version is great for teaching the intricacies of basic robotic sensing as well as general locomotion principles.
Using the OWI Robotic Arm Edge’s controller, you’ll have the arm grabbing, releasing, lifting, lowering, and rotating. You’ll have the pleasure of building the arm yourself from its 187-piece kit. Once complete, the robotic arm has a gripper that opens and closes, wrist motion of 120-degrees, an extensive elbow range of 300-degrees, base rotation of 270-degrees, and base motion of 180-degrees. In other words, OWI has quite a range of motion.
There’s no soldering required, so once you rip open the box you can get to work on building and then experimenting with it in no time. And as you play with the arm’s various movements, you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing you built it all yourself.
The Thames & Kosmos Happy Atoms Magnetic Molecular Modeling Educator Classroom Bundle is an impressive kit. The 2017 Kapi award-winning set includes an impressive 250 atoms. By combining these atoms and using the free to download app, you’ll be able to play with numerous configurations to experiment and build up to 17,593 molecules and toy with 216 different activities.
There are different amounts of atoms for different types, with totals including 70 H, 5 He, 10 Li, 10 Be, 30 C, 15 N, 30 O, 10 Fl, 5 Ne, 10 Na, 10 Mg, 10 Si, 10 P, 10 Su, 10 Cl, and 5 Ar. The set also includes 5 scanning mats, 5 quick start manuals, and a storage container to put everything away neatly. And if the Educator Classroom Bundle is too much, Thames & Kosmos offers smaller versions of the Happy Atoms Magnetic Molecular Modeling kit too.
The Veritasium Snatoms MicroSnatoms Magnetic Molecular Building Kit uses magnets to provide a great representation as to what molecules actually look like and give you a first-hand look at the attraction between various atoms.
Veritasium states three key advantages in using their Snatoms kit as opposed to the traditional stick models of yore. Thanks to the magnetic composition, you can actually feel the attraction between atoms. They’re easy to form and take apart because of said magnets too. And the Snatoms kit provides a much more realistic visual interpretation as to what the various molecules actually look like.
Verisasium’s kit both fun and educational. Whether you’re looking to them for the classroom or at home, you’ll have an inside track on the basis of chemistry thanks to the revolutionary set.
If you’re picking up the Veritasium Snatoms MicroSnatoms Magnetic Molecular Building Kit but you’re worried you may need some additional molecules, the Veritasium Snatoms Expansion Kit should prove to bring your collection up to snuff.
The full-size Veritasium Snatoms Expansion Kit adds 12 carbon, 12 oxygen, 26 hydrogen, 4 nitrogen, 2 sulfur, 2 phosphorus, and 4 chlorine atoms, in addition to the 6 double bonds and 4 triple bonds that also come in the package. It also comes with a convenient storage case for you to tuck everything away within, ensuring clean up and future chemistry sessions won’t be a hassle.
The Turing Tumble Build Marbled-Powered Computers Kit was an award winner last year by various outlets. It’s a new type of game that has kids building mechanical computers that are powered by marbles that solve logic puzzles.
Using ramps, bits, crossovers, interceptors, gears, and gear lifts, the mechanical computer will amaze with its ability to handle logic puzzles, sort colors, and even do math such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. All with no electronic help.
The Turing Tumble Build Marbled-Powered Computers Kit comes with a puzzle book that looks similar to a comic. With it, players will take on the role of Alia, and learn through her story all that their marbled-powered mechanical computer can do. It’s an amazing kit that will entertain both kids and adults while teaching exactly how computer logic works at a basic level.
This Sewing Circuits Craft Kit from Geek & Co. is perfect for the crafty little science lover in your home. The kit not only teaches the intricacies of sewing but also the basics of electrical circuitry and wiring too. Recommended for children 8 and up, they’ll create light-up patches that they can sew into cute robotic cloth.
The kit is completely safe so you won’t need to worry about sharp needles or dangerous shocks. And with a 16-page full-color instructional manual included to keep your child on track and engaged, you’ll know they’ll have a blast while learning a couple of very important life skills.
If you’re a Nano enthusiast, you owe your little robotic bug a habitat as grand as the Hexbug Nano Elevation 3D Habitat. The set includes 52 pieces such as spirals, inclines, ramps, and more. And there’s even a new steep spiral piece resembling a parking garage and working doors for the kit too.
If you’re new to Nano bugs, fret not. The Hexbux Nano Elevation 3D Habitat comes with two “extremely rare” Nano mutations. So even if you don’t have a robotic bug of your own yet, you can use this set to get your collection started. They’re a cool little pet toy that’s great for both kids and adults.
All you electrical geeks out there will love the Thames & Kosmos Electricity: Master Lab Science Kit. It’s packed with 119 experiments that run the gambit of electrical engineering from AC to DC. You’ll even play around with electrochemistry too by building your own lemon battery. You’ll get a deep dive into the physical effects of electrical current in the realms of heat and magnetism too.
The Electricity: Master Lab Science Kit boasts 88-pieces in total, as well as a 128-page full-color manual that will have you hopping from one electrical experiment to the next. You’ll find yourself learning the ropes of electrical currents by building basic circuits with batteries, switch, and lights. Then in no time, you’ll have graduated on to working with complex and parallel circuits by constructing traffic signals and alarm systems. You’ll go from novice to pro and have fun doing so.
Thames & Kosmos delivers an award-winning product yet again with their Chem C2000 Chemistry Set. It incorporates more advanced aspects of chemistry with the use of an alcohol burner for experiments that require heat. And there’s quite a few with the set coming with 250 experiments to try out.
There’s a 128-page manual to give you step by step instructions for each test. With tests ranging from you filtering and separating mixtures, to combustion, and electromagnetic reactions. You’ll get a closer look at atom and molecules. There are experiments that will have you breaking down household cleaners. And you’ll even get up close and personal with your diet as you inspect sugars, fats, and proteins.
With all of this included, the Thames & Kosmos Chem C2000 Chemistry Set is one of the most impressive amateur chemistry sets around.
With Science Academy Clean Chemistry Kits, you’ll help your kids conduct experiments that produce useful things in our everyday world. The set of 4 includes a bath bomb lab, a lip balm lab, a perfume lab, and a soap lab. All of which are designed to be as fun to make as they are to use upon completion.
Each set comes with a fully illustrated guidebook to help your young chemists through the process. MindWare even throws in their The Best of Brain Teasers book to bolster the package. So when you’re done with your physical creations, you can work on your mental game too.
Zometool dubs their Hyperdo Science Kit as “the building toy for kids and Nobel prize winners.” But no pressure of course to all of you adults that have some fun with it. The Hyperdo Science Kit is described as “beautiful, amazing and deep” and serves as a “hands-on introduction to higher-dimensional objects and hyperspace.”
Don’t let the big words scare you off though. The Hyperdo Science Kit includes step-by-step directions to help you build your very own 120-cell hyper dodecahedron. With it, you’ll witness next level 4D science first hand. And you can feel good about your purchase as all Zometool products come lifetime guarantee.
These Geomag Panels are a magnetic construction system for all would-be engineers to design thousands of geometric shapes. This particular set contains a whopping 190-pieces.
Inside you’ll find 60 magnetic rods, 46 chromed steel spheres, 30 square panels, and 54 triangular pieces. All of which work together to all you to design whatever theoretical shapes are floating around that creative head of yours. Panels are available in the colors of blue, turquoise, green, and white. And they’re all designed with reputable Swiss-built quality.
The Geomag Panels are great for home or the office as they’re fantastic for stress relief. Or, you can hand them off to your children and watch in amazement as to what they can build.
Snap Circuits’ Extreme SC-750R Electronics Exploration Kit is a fantastic option for those looking to build upon their circuitry know-how. The kit comes equipped with over 750 experiments that utilize the 80 parts the come included.
You’ll toy with a solar cell, computer interface, analog meter, variable capacitor, power amplifier, and a photoresistor amongst other parts. And you’ll be led by a 138-page full-color manual to keep the knowledge flowing. Also included is a heavy-duty plastic snap case that sports custom foam inserts. So whether you’re doing your experimenting from home or taking your circuitry on the road, you’ll have a safe way to transport your various components.
If you’re an energy nerd that’s awed by the renewable energy constantly surrounding us, you’ll love having this Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Renewable Energy Monitor in your pocket at all times. With it, you can take direct measurements for your solar and wind-powered energy experiments. Best of all, it can be used indoor or outdoor without the need of a PC.
There is included software though when you’re ready to begin analyzing the data you’ve collected on your computer. And with it, you’ll get loads of information within a graphical display to help you break down what information your Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Renewable Energy Monitor has gathered.
Water toys are fun no matter what age you hit. And with Thames & Kosmos Air + Water Power Plus Kit, you’ll have all kinds of fun while building hydro-powered vehicles of your very own.
There are 176 different building pieces with the Plus Kit which help to teach about the laws of physics while building models powered by air pressure and water. You’ll construct water-jet propelled cars and build your own hydro-pneumatic powered engines. And when you’re done, you can stack your creations up side-by-side to see which method proves to be more powerful. Which one do you think will win?
There’s no doubt about it, rockets are cool. And with the 4M Water Rocket Kit, making one at home has never been easier. This isn’t some kiddie experiment either, these water-powered rockets can blast an astounding 90-feet into the air. And you’ll be crafting it using recycled soda bottles so it’s environmentally friendly too.
You’ll need to provide your own bicycle pump to get the air pressure going. But once you do with the 4M Water Rocket Kit as a companion, you’ll have the tools to give someone a firsthand look at rockery and space flight.
National Geographic’s Spektar Tabletop Spotting Scope is the perfect cost-effective scope for those looking for a casual lense to enhance whatever it is they’re viewing. The 60mm aperture is capable of handling bright images in poor lighting situations. And you can see at quite a distance thanks to the zoom eyepiece’s 20x to 60x enhancement.
The scope’s fully coated optics maximize its contrast. The 45-degree angle provides a comfortable viewing setup. And the tabletop tripod features panhandle control that allows you to smoothly move it to track moving objects. So whether its wildlife, a sporting event, or even the skies that you’re watching, the Spektar Tabletop Spotting Scope will certainly be able to aid you.
The National Geographic Dual LED Student Microscope is quite the microscope set at quite a reasonable price. It consists of 50 plus pieces in total. The microscope itself is considered two in one. The lower LED lights allow you to examine biological specimens on slides. While the upper light gives you a 3D perspective on items at a closer detail.
There are numerous curated slides in the kit that you can pull out and examine. There’s also a detailed Learner’s Guide, blank slides and covers, tweezers, an eyedropper, a petri dish, and more.
The National Geographic Dual LED Student Microscope has two sets of optical glass eyepieces that will hit 20x and 50x magnification. There’s also a complete brine shrimp experiment included that consists of a hatchery station, shrimp eggs, petri dish, and lab manual. With everything in the box, it really is an amazing value on an amazing microscope set.
While the Geoworld Paleo Expedition Stegosaurus Dino Excavation Kit is admittedly for the younger crowd, parents can get excited about it too because what kid doesn’t fantasize about digging up their own set of dinosaur bones? With the help of Dr. Steve Hunters, they can do just that with your help by unearthing a miniaturized Stegasaurus that has been “held captive for millions of years.”
The kit comes with safety goggles and paleontologist tools so the Stegasaurus can be carefully uncovered. And when you’re finished breaking the behemoth free, you can learn more about Dr. Steve Hunters thanks to the comic book that’s included.
If you’re looking for some slick science-themed art to adorn your wall, this Tesla Electro Magnetic Motor Patent Premium Wall Canvas from PrintFactory is an awesome offering. The design mimics a blackboard look with a print of Tesla’s actual electromagnetic motor patent printed upon it.
The canvas itself is a poly-cotton blend with a thick archival grade that’s stretched over high-quality solid pine to promise durability and quality. And with measurements of 30-inches by 40-inches, the print will be the highlight of whatever wall you place it on. Or pair it up with PrintFactory’s various other options on the page to build a collection.
One of the most fascinating points of interest in the scientific world is our solar system. And with this gorgeous Planets of The Solar System Removable Wall Mural print from Wall26, you can deck your home out with an incredible take on the celestial bodies.
The best part of Wall26’s design is that you can always remove the print should you be unhappy with the placement or decide to put it somewhere else. The Planets of The Solar System Removable Wall Mural is made in a way that it can be applied, remove, and reapplied to your heart’s content. And 100-inches by 144-inches print arrives in six separate pieces, it’s even easier to ensure you get each segment perfectly placed in your home.
From Yatsen Bridge comes this stunning 5-Piece Albert Einstein Graffiti Wall Art. In total, the mural sports measurements of 70-inches by 40-inches. Each canvas is waterproof and environmentally friendly, which a durable frame measuring in at .8-inches in thickness. There’s also a hook on each segment for easy hanging.
The design itself sees Einstein’s loveable mug just off-center while colorful graffiti swirls inhibit the rest of the artworks’ segments. It’s beautiful. It’s unique. It’s badass – and a must-have for any bigtime fan of the father of modern physics.
If you’re an amateur geologist that likes to collect various rocks while out on a stroll, the National Geographic Professional Rock Tumbler Kit can turn those random rocks into gorgeous gemstones. The kit comes with a 2-pound barrel, a pound of gemstones to start, and 4 polishing grits.
Thanks to the rock tumbler’s tire rubber barrel, it’s 75% quieter than plastic barrel rock tumblers out there. And once your stones are polished, the kit even has a learning guide and jewelry fastening to make the most out of your creations.
All the geologists out there should get excited about the Dancing Bear 50 Break Your Own Geodes set. Within it are 50 rocks that are 90% hollow and roughly 2 to 2.5-inches in diameter. You’ll take the time to crack each open and discover the various minerals waiting for you inside.
You’ll find a bunch of the crystals house crystal inside, though some you’ll find are solid with quartz and calcite. You’ll have a blast breaking the rocks, and Dancing Bear guarantees it. Because if you don’t, they promise a complete refund with shipping costs included.
The ForeverSpin Mini Metal Museum is one of the most awesome desktop accessories you’ll find for a science-loving nerd. The set consists of 5 tops: titanium, copper, aluminum, 24kt gold, and stainless steel. Each is top precision-machined to ensure they are perfectly crafted and balanced from the purest of metal alloys. This allows for the ForeverSpin set to spin for a seemingly endless amount of time.
To verify their authenticity, each top has a holographic serial number and the ForeverSpin seal. And when paired with the gorgeous stainless steel dock, the set will look amazing atop any desktop or mantle.
Fortune Products’ The Swinging Sticks Kinetic Energy Sculpture is a fantastic piece of art for your home or office desk, whether you’re a science lover or not. The duo pendulum structure constantly swings in a fluid motion that’s mesmerizing on the eyes and seemingly impossible to the brain.
The Swinging Sticks flow with perpetual motion silently in a way that seems to defy gravity. Fortune Products state that the sculpture isn’t just enticing to look it, but it’s actually a great relaxation device as well due to its hypnotic-like effect. Pick one up for yourself, or grab one as a great holiday gift.
Sunnytech’s Spark Gap Tesla Coil is one of the coolest science desktop accessories out there. Because it produces such a low level of current, you can touch and play with it and not have to worry about any form of shock. Though the piece is electricity based so be sure to know what you’re doing before handling it.
It’s simply designed, so Sunnytech says you can just plug it in and begin tinkering around. There’s no grounding needed, of course, though it’s recommended not to use atop metal desks. It really is a beautiful piece of scientific art to liven up your workspace, and it will certainly serve as a cool conversation piece.
Playable Art’s Helicone – Executive Edition is a fantastic piece of desktop art that exhibits a magical transformation with the twist of a finger. The Helicone changes shape from a helix model into a pine cone with a simple rotation of the stem. Number nuts may notice that the designs utilize mathematical notions such as the Fibonacci numbers and the golden ratio.
The whole Helicone consists of 38-pieces of laser cut wood that have been assembled atop a brass tube. Also of note is the gorgeous box that the piece arrives in, earning itself the Executive Edition monicker that has been placed upon it. There’s also an anti-counterfeit sticker with a unique serial number affixed that confirms you’re getting an official product and not a 3rd party knock off.
Toysmith’s Euler’s Disk is awesome desktop accessory for your home or office. Using gravity, the disks spin faster and louder the longer they go. The 3-inch chrome-plated just needs a simple topspin by you, and it will then handle the rest while putting on a stellar art display.
The package comes with holographic foil that’s magnetized so that you can swap out various designs for the Euler’s Disk. And the box even includes a packed that provides instructions and scientific answers as to how exactly the fascinating display works.
Inspired by the great Galileo himself, this AcuRite Galileo Thermometer with Glass Globe Barometer is a desktop’s dream. The instruments roughly estimate the environment’s temperature and weather-based upon the buoyancy and air pressure around them. And they serve as an awesome conversation piece while doing so.
They’re mounted on wood for a stylish and professional look. And the barometer even has the world globe etched into its glass for an added layer of class. The base measures in at 8-inches long, making it the perfect size for an impressive desk accessory.
Around the year 1485, Leonardo da Vinci reinvented the catapult that the Greeks and Romans came up with. Using the springlike energy a catapult’s bent wood could store, da Vinci envisioned a way to make the devices even stronger. And you can experience his reinvention first hand with Pathfinders’ Leonardo da Vinci Catapult Kit.
The kit comes with all the necessary wooden pieces already pre-cut and ready for assembly. There’s even glue included too so that even the most novice of Leonardo’s followers can easily handle the build. Instructions are of course included too, so you can easily follow the step by step instructions toward creating an awesome desk accessory that you’ve constructed on your own.
The father of modern physics is immortalized with incredible authenticity thanks to Royal Bobbles’ Albert Einstein Bobblehead. Einstein’s replicant stands 8-inches tall and features the scientist in olive-colored clothing with a pipe in hand.
The Royal Bobbles line prides itself on delivering exquisite detail thanks to its hand-painted figures. And each printed with a hologram on the bottom of their bases with a serial number to confirm authenticity. Just like the Nikola Tesla offering they provide, Einstein too should be a must-have for all of you science nerds out there.
Royal Bobbles’ Nikola Tesla Bobblehead is unique in that when in the dark, the light bulb that Tesla is holding actual glows. What a cool touch, right? Recognized as one of the greatest scientific discovers and inventors in history, Tesla appears on his bobblehead podium with the Tesla coin that he’s perhaps most notorious for coming up with.
All of Royal Bobbles’ figures feature lifelike details and are individually painted. The 8-inch tall bobblehead even comes with a hologram on the bottom of its base with a unique model number to verify its Royal authenticity.
Bill Nye was one of the most influential scientific figures for many of us growing up. And with Educational Innovations Bill Nye Bobblehead, you can honor his gifted mind with bobblehead for your desk.
The bobblehead’s design sees “the Science Guy” rocking his famous blue lab coat with a red polka dot bowtie. And he’s waving to his audience as he did many a weekend morning on television. The figure stands 8.6-inches high with a base of 4.5-inches.
A good beaker is tough to beat as far as scientific supplies go in the lab. So wear your scientific heart on your sleeve with this set of Beaker Pilsner Glasses from Periodic Tableware.
Each of the Beaker Pilsner Glasses looks quite authentic to their actual lab counterparts. Though this duo sports standard tableware glass stems at the bottom to keep them sturdy. And just like the lab versions, these sport metric measurements along the side, as well as curled lips and a pulled spout. They’re dishwasher safe too.
This sharp looking chemistry themed insulated thermos from ALAZA is a fantastic gift for any science lover out there. The removable outer leather sleeve is illustrated with various formulas and chemical symbols. While the inside consists of a 17-ounce stainless steel health-safety and eco-friendly thermos.
It’s easy to carry, is leak-proof, and won’t spill or sweat. So all that paperwork you’ve got scattered around should be totally safe. It’ll keep your drinks both cold and hot, and look good going it.
DK’s The Science Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained tackles complex topics such as astronomy, biology, chemistry, geology, and physics. However, it does so with captivating artwork and in-depth diagrams which illustrates the complicated topics and makes them much more manageable to ingest.
After reading, you’ll find yourself able to navigate conversations around global warming, black holes, or genetic engineering. And you’ll get to know the background on well-respected scientists that helped to bring this information to the forefront of their field.
Written and illustrated by Rachel Ignotofsky, Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World isn’t just a great read for the female science nerds out there, it’s a great read for any would-be science historian.
Across 125 pages, The New York Times bestseller covers the contributions of 50 female scientists across science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. And while the writing is great, the art is on par too, as Ignotofsky illustrated each page with a unique look that livens up each of the 50 women in the spotlight. But hey, don’t just take our word for it, as Brain Pickings even dubbed it as one of the Best Science Books of the Year in 2016.
Randall Munroe’s What If?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions is a lighthearted take on some of the most ridiculous scientific theoreticals. But while his answers are funny, they aren’t a joke. Instead, Munroe takes time to diligently – and scientifically – break down all of the off the wall what-ifs into real-life conclusions.
The book was regarded as an Amazon Best Book of the Month in September 2014. And at 320 pages, it’s sure to deliver, a ton of informative laughs over every flip of the page.
The Giant Microbes Mini-Organs Keychain 12-Pack contains recreations from our bodies that are as odd as they are cute. The mini-organs range from 3 to 6-inches and the vast majority of our body’s organs are represented. You’ll find an appendix, brain, colon, gallbladder, heart, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, small intestine, stomach, and even a uterus.
Each of the Giant Microbes Mini-Organs Keychains has a mini hangtag and a key chain clip attached. So you can display your collection of cute little mini-organs wherever you can get them to hang. They may not be the most conventional of stuffed things to display, but they sure have character and heart – literally.
Who doesn’t love watching an action-packed episode of BattleBots? With Nazca Games’ Volt: Robot Battle Arena, you can bring that very action home and try it out in boardgame form.
Designed for 2 to 4 players, Volt: Robot Battle Arena is a strategy game that tasks you with outwitting your fellow robot wielding competitors. The tactical game features easy to learn rules with compelling gameplay which forces you to outmaneuver your foes to secure the victory.
You’ll have to hold the board’s active control point at the end of each round or destroy the opposing robots to score a point, with the first person to 5 points winning the game. It’s simple enough to pick up, yet deep enough to keep players coming back for more.
Photosynthesis looks to bee the strategy board game of every environmentalist’s dreams. Created by Blue Orange Games, players are tasked with planting and shaping the forest in order to cultivate seeds. Your trees will go through a simulated authentic life-cycle, earning you points along the way as their leaves collect energy from the sun.
The strategy comes in the placement of your trees, as those in the shadows of the forest will be blocked from the light and receive fewer points. Gather a group of 2 to 4 fellow science fans and give this one a whirl on your next game night.
For you confident wizzes out there, the Wit’s End Board Game from the Game Development Group will give you an opportunity to show off your skills. But it isn’t just basic scientific questions that will be posited, the game also includes brain teasers and riddles too.
You’ll have no issues running out of games to play as there are 1,200 questions included in the box. Topics range amongst popular culture, arts, history, science, geography, and more. The game is recommended for ages 16 and up because of the challenge. But give it a whirl at your next game night if you’re feeling froggy.
Whether for children or adults, lovers of the solar system can surely get behind having this awesome Authentic Models Hanging Solar System Mobile hanging around their room at home. The thin framework makes the planets seemingly orbit tetherless. The 3D celestial bodies themselves look authentically illustrated. And their orbits are in accurate accordance with how their true rotations revolve around the sun.
If you’re interested in the science and art of hot air balloons, this Smithsonian Adventures Hot Air Balloon kit should prove to be exciting. The package contains a smaller-scale replica of the iconic 1783 Montgolfier that originally took flight over the skies of France.
You’ll decorate the balloon paper yourself, then build it upon its support wire to create a 5-foot hot air balloon of your very own. There’s an information booklet included too that will help along the way, but it’s up to you to craft and design so that’s it soars proudly with the assistance of a couple of hairdryers or a popcorn popper from home.
If you’re looking for a cute and funny science shirt, look no further. Ann Arbor T-Shirt Company has designed this adorable print using soft 30 to 1 fine jersey knit on 100% USA cotton.
It shows two triangle beakers in conversation, one with liquid boiling and erupting from the top. The beaker to its left looks at the other judgingly and states: “I think you’re OVERREATCTING”. Get it?
The shirt is designed to be unisex with sizes ranging from small to 3XL. And they’re preshrunk to avoid sizing issues later down the line.