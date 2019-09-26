55 Best Gifts for Science Nerds This Christmas (2019)

When you’re doing gift shopping for fans of science, there are a lot of avenues you can take. Do you go the full-blown scientific route and get a lab set of sorts? Perhaps a miniaturized engine that can be built for scratch? Or, do you just go with a book or a t-shirt for the science nerd that you’re getting something for?

Whatever route you take, we here at Heavy have you covered with our list of the 55 Best Gifts for Science Nerds This Christmas. We’ve got all the above on our list plus plenty more. So whether you want to pick-up some awesome art, super cool desktop accessories, or just some drinking glasses that look like beakers, grab your safety goggles and examine through our list below. You’re sure to find something for everyone: