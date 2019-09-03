11 Best Matching Family Christmas Pajama Sets

Waking up Christmas morning is pure magic. There are a plethora of presents under the tree and a feel of anticipation, joy, and nostalgia in the air. Whether you’re a child or a child at heart, Christmas morning brings out the kid in everyone, which is why it’s totally appropriate to wear matching family Christmas pajama sets.

Photos will look amazing on Christmas morning when everyone (including the dog) is sporting coordinating PJs. Plus, there’s nothing better than unwrapping gifts in cozy, comfortable, and warm pajamas that play into the holiday spirit. At reasonable prices, it’s affordable to buy matching pajamas for everyone to wear on Christmas morning.

We’ve rounded up our favorite Christmas pajamas below. Shop them here.