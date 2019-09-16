33 Best Ramen Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Got a ramen lover in your life? They’ll love these ramen gifts.
Ramen isn’t just for college students anymore. It’s a cultural obsession. Plus, with ramen gifts like these, you can give the gift of warmth and comfort this holiday season.
Want a gift that will make your loved one laugh about their ramen habit? Or one that will help them make gourmet noodles in their own kitchen? We’ve got you covered, with the best ramen gifts for every kind of ramen lover.
According to this book, “getting good ramen doesn’t have to mean going out.”
Ready to make authentic ramen bowls in your own kitchen? These recipes are surprisingly simple. Any ramen lover can do it! It also explains how to stock ramen essentials and how to put toppings on a bowl of noodles.
As any seasoned ramen lover knows, having your spoon slide into your soup — handle and all — is a bummer. These spoons are designed with a curved hook on the back of the handle — specifically for eating ramen, udon, or wonton soup. Any ramen lover will be delighted with these handy spoons.
Momofuku is the world-renowned restaurant that made Chef David Chang a star. In this New York Times bestseller, he shares his revolutionary recipes — including delicious ramen recipes — and the stories behind them.
Fancy ramen is always served in larger bowls. That way, you have room for the fancy fixins, like soft-boiled eggs.
This bowl is perfect for your favorite classy ramen lover. It comes in a beautiful deep blue ceramic color that would look amazing with a steaming bowl of ramen in it.
Giving these bowls with a ramen cookbook would be a very thoughtful gift for a ramen lover who loves beautiful kitchenware.
Beautiful ceramic bowls make for some of the best ramen gifts around — if they’re large enough for a generous portion of noodles, of course.
Perfect for your favorite ramen-loving atheist. (The logo is for the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, a satirical organization whose deity — a noodle monster — is no less wacky, its members point out, than any other religion’s.) Fun fact: Members of this Chuch are also known as “Pastafarians.”
Nobody could unwrap these jogger pants and not burst out laughing. That’s a win, as far as ramen gifts are concerned.
This book tells the story of chef Orkin’s journey from New York to the chef and owner of one of Japan’s most popular ramen restaurants, Ivan Ramen. It also includes over 40 recipes.
Beautiful ceramic bowls like these can really elevate your at-home ramen dining experience. This set includes two large bowls, as well as chopsticks, chopstick stands, and spoons.
Because it’s a set for two, this would perfect for your favorite ramen-loving couple.
Spoons are important for a good ramen sesh — but so are chopsticks. With these beautiful, vibrant reusable chopsticks, you’ll be upping your chopstick game in no time.
This book is perfect for any vegetarian ramen-lover who likes to cook.
The author includes creative recipes that make use of seasonal produce, alongside gorgeous photographs.
This gorgeous bowl is super affordable, and perfect for the ramen lover in your life. It comes with holes that perfectly store chopsticks when not in use. (The chopsticks are included.)
Those llamas have to wear sunglasses because the future looks bright (when you have ramen).
This cookbook would be perfect for the ramen lover who also loves comic books.
With playful art and descriptions on every page, this hybrid cookbook/graphic novel explores ramen history and includes more than 40 recipes.
This adorable owl gift would be favorite for your favorite kooky ramen lover. Plus, it has a chopstick holder in the bowl — and it’s both dishwasher and microwave safe.
Ramen and student debt: They’ll both with you for life. Perfect gift for a college student.
These are the most common type of ramen bowl. This set comes with spoons and chopsticks — both of which are necessary for eating ramen properly.
Perfect for that friend who loves noodling around.
Perfect for your loved one who looks *this* happy when they get ramen.
Yes. That’s a rug with a cartoon octopus eating ramen. With chopsticks.
Because an octopus would be adept with chopsticks. (Obviously.)
This would be great for ramen-loving kids — or anyone who’s a kid at heart. It comes in several sizes, so it could fit almost any space.
This rug could really tie a room together.
These engraved chopsticks might seem expensive, but keep in mind that you get 15 sets. Each set makes an elegant gift on its own: It includes two pairs of chopsticks (each engraved with a phoenix and dragon), plus chopstick rests, and the whole gift comes in an elegant gift case. You’ll get 15 gifts in one purchase.
These would be perfect for giving out to business associates. They’re a classic token of appreciation.
Seaweed can make a great topping for a bowl of ramen. (Plus, ramen lovers tend to enjoy a good umami flavor, so they’d probably enjoy eating this on its own as a healthy snack.)
This product of Korea includes sea salt, olive oil, Rapeseed Oil, green Tea powder, sesame Oil, and perilla oil.
Unless you’re a total pro with chopsticks, ramen can be pretty messy. Especially for kids. This set of six washable 12 x 12 inch placemats would be perfect for a ramen-loving family with young children.
This adorable unicorn ramen bowl would be perfect for a ramen-loving child. It’s also microwave safe, which makes it more convenient.
The lid doubles as a second ramen bowl.
These authentic ramen noodles from Japan have hundreds of positive reviews. This company, Nissin RAOH, is on a mission to make it easy for anyone to make authentic restaurant-quality Japanese ramen at home.
You may notice this is more expensive than most instant ramen you’ve seen. This is not the same thing as those instant noodle soups (which commonly have flavors like chicken and beef).
Tonkotsu is a style of ramen from Kyushu, a region of southern Japan. It’s extremely popular, and its layered flavors include onion, garlic, and ginger. You can add things like shiitakes, green onions, and your choice of protein, if you’re into that kind of thing. Just check out the reviewers evangelizing about this ramen brand, and you’ll get some great ideas for additions to your Tonkotsu ramen.
You’d be forgiven for mistaking this for a package of instant ramen. But it’s actually sticky notes. Replace your loved ones’ boring post-it notes with these ramen gifts.
Dozens of satisfied customers agree that Snapdragon is one of the best instant ramen brands. All of Snapdragon’s products are imported from Vietnam.
Note: This is not an ideal gift for any hardcore vegetarian friends. (It includes fish powder, made from anchovies.)
This is the perfect ramen gift for young children. They can “make” their own ramen bowl with velcro plush add-ins. Encourage tactile play as well as a love for ramen!
This would be perfect for a family of ramen-lovers with a sense of humor — and small children who would like the idea of their ramen coming to life.
This picture book would be perfect for teaching children about the history of the famous Japanese soup dish. It would also be perfect for anyone who loves Momofuku, and want to learn more about the story behind the name.
This would be a perfect gift for the ramen lover who’s trying to eat organic.
The organic, chewy noodles come with a soup base that includes unrefined salt, Sodabushi (dried bullet mackerel), and organic garlic and ginger.
Do you know anyone who’s so serious about their ramen love that they may even travel to its place of origin? They probably need this book.
These rainbow ramen noodles are perfect for families. Kids love rainbow colored noodles, while the grown-ups will appreciate the flavorful sauce that comes with them.
These chopsticks, which come with a titanium travel case for each pair, would be perfect for the on-the-go ramen lover who’s all about sustainability. (They could forego the disposable chopsticks available at ramen joints.)
These come in fun colors. If you’re getting the gift for a couple, it could be fun to get one of the sets with two different colors, so each person can pick their favorite color.