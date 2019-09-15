35 Best Spiritual Gifts for Christmas 2019

During the hectic holiday season, sometimes we need an excuse to slow down, to connect with ourselves and others. By giving our loved ones spiritual gifts this holiday season, we can help them find a moment of serenity amid the holiday bustle.
This book is perfect for anyone who’s interested in Buddhism and spirituality, but who also really loves science.
This entertaining book explores the intersections between Buddhist theory and evolutionary science — with practical meditation exercises to help you incorporate these insights into daily life. You’ll never look at yourself the same way again.
This might seem expensive for a yoga mat, but once you’ve used a Manduka mat, there’s no going back. Thick and supportive, this is the mat preferred by yoga professionals. It’s also certified free of chemicals.
This beautiful book by a Tibetan Buddhist teacher would be perfect for anyone struggling with anxiety — or simply seeking more contentment and happiness in their daily life. Mingyur Rinpoche struggled with anxiety himself, and he explores how to find happiness right now, as you are.
Happiness, it turns out, is surprisingly simple. The author emphasizes Buddhism as a science, a way of observing yourself and the world, rather than a dogmatic religion. His compassion and wisdom will leave you changed.
These Tibetan singing bowls create a beautiful resonance to deepen any yoga, meditation, spiritual practice, or energy work. They’re easy to play — you just spin the mallet around the rim of the bowl, until it begins to emit a hum. (The sound can get pretty loud, if you keep it up.)
The singing bowl’s tones are believed to restore harmony to one’s vibrations. They can also help focus the mind — which is perfect for meditation.
This book would be the perfect gift for anyone who’s interested in Zen Buddhism, but only enjoys books that are hilarious.
“Zen Confidential” is the memoir of Shozan Jack Haubner, the most unlikely Zen monk. Peppered with flashbacks and anecdotes from his comedy days in L.A., this book is filled with insight and warmth. Ever wondered what really goes on in the mind of a monk? Turn out, they’re a lot like us — sex, drugs, rock & roll and everything else.
But it’s not just stories and quips. Anyone who reads this book will emerge with a deeper understanding of spiritual practice — and those who spend their lives in the depths of it.
DoTerra is generally considered the best essential oil company other there, among people who are in-the-know about essential oils. These are DoTerra’s three most popular scents. This gift set will make any essential oil lover happy. (You really can’t have too many essential oils.)
Through aromatherapy, essential oils can be used to channel a certain state of mind. Lavender is renowned for inducing calm and stillness — so it can be perfect for meditation. The peppermint and lemon can be the perfect pick-me-up if you’re feeling sluggish!
With certain essential oils, you have to be careful, because they can burn your skin. (For example, if you put too much peppermint essential oil in a bath, it would probably hurt.) So do your research before applying any essential oil directly to your skin.
This diffuser atomizes essential oils into the surrounding air. If your loved one wants to get into aromatherapy, they’ll love this gift set: it comes with 10 essential oils.
On the surface, this classic book is a memoir of a man mountaineering in the Himalayas. But Matthiessen, a student of Zen Buddhism, takes the reader on an inner journey as well. Readers have had their worldview and sense of self profoundly altered by this book. This is perfect for anyone interested in mindfulness meditation or Buddhism, who also loves reading great books.
This set of 2-inch crystal wands includes Amethyst, Rose Quartz, Clear Quartz, Black Obsidian, Green Fluorite, Lapis Lazuli, Rainbow Fluorite. Wands are the perfect way to use healing crystals for Reiki, Chakra Healing, Meditation, or Soul Work. (For more on the healing properties of various crystals, check out our post on crystal pipes.)
In this classic text, renowned Zen master and spiritual leader Thich Nhat Hanh explains mindfulness in practical, friendly mini-chapters. This is particularly useful for anyone who wants to find more mindfulness in the mundane occurrences of daily life in the modern world. Assembled like a collection of tiny verse poems, this book can also be the perfect bedtime read.
Smudging is a ritual that’s part of many spiritual practices, including Native American traditions. Burning herbs like white sage (or Palo Santo wood) is believed to purify the air, and eliminate negative energies.
Today, science agrees: smudging can help clean the air in your home. (The science is less clear about negative energies.) This kit includes a bundle of white sage as well as Palo Santo. This company is committed to sourcing their products responsibly — which is helpful, when you’re trying to reduce negativity in your world.
One of the most critical — and often overlooked — aspects of any spiritual space is sound.
It’s hard to cultivate Zen peace while hearing traffic, sirens, or shouting. Fountains can help drown out any non-zen noises. Plus, their trickling, soothing water sounds will put you in a Zen space anytime.
This model, with a peaceful, happy Buddha, can be used indoors or outdoors. It is made of polyresin, which resembles carved stone but is much easier to transport (and more affordable).
The concealed pump is “whisper quiet” — so you can just enjoy the peaceful water sounds.
You might be wondering why this wind chime is so expensive. But over 40 reviewers are thrilled with their purchase, claiming the sound is unlike anything you’ve heard from a windchime before. (Every single reviewer gave it five stars.) At a slight breeze, it emits tones that are instantly calming.
Just make sure that your gift recipient has somewhere to put it. The longest tube is 37 inches long. They might also need help setting it up — the stainless steel and aluminum is heavy!
This is completely weather-resistant and UV resistant. This is a spiritual gift that will last a lifetime.
This is an authentic salt lamp made in Pakistan. Salt lamps are loved by anyone cultivating more spiritual or zen vibes in their home. They’re also perfect for anyone hoping to optimize their wellness, as salt lamps provide anecdotal health benefits by purifying the air and emitting negative ions.
Malas are often used while repeating mantras or spiritual chants. In Buddhism, malas are traditionally made with 108 beads. (108 is considered a sacred number.)
This is made with 108 beads, including lava rock and gemstones. Lava rock is also perfect for anyone who loves aromatherapy. (See the essential oils included in this list!)
- The porous lava rock is perfect for absorbing and diffusing Essential Oils. You just add a few drops of your essential oil, allow it to absorb, then enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy throughout the day.
This can be worn as a necklace or bracelet, making it a versatile spiritual gift.
This classic spiritual book by Christina Baldwin was originally published in 1991. In engaging, practical chapters, it encourages the reader to use journaling as a spiritual practice that helps us explore our memories, values, inner questions, and lives.
This book, written with genuine empathy, encourages you to have empathy for yourself — but still, to look at yourself with radical honesty — without letting your ego get in the way. It’s basically a book about Vipassana, or the Buddhist practice of mindfulness meditation. But this journaling practice may be easier for Westerners like us to grasp — because it’s grounded in the practical activity of writing things down.
This book would be a wonderful gift alongside one of the beautiful empty journals included in this list. That way, your loved one get started on unearthing their spiritual questions — in ink — right away.
Journaling is an important element of spiritual practice. And this journal, bound in leather, just looks cool.
All spiritual folks need journals. And a journal is always a perfect gift: We fill them up pretty rapidly, with all our spiritual thoughts, so we always need new empty notebooks. Plus: A new journal is a new beginning.
Meditation cushions promote good sitting posture by elevating your hips. This one comes with acupressure points to help your body relax. (But if you aren’t feeling the acupressure, you can just flip it over — no pressure.)
This smudge kit comes from a company based in California, which refers to it as an “energy cleansing kit with Smudge Prayers and instructions for home, body and object cleansing.” The company emphasizes sustainability. This kit includes white cedar, a less-common smudging material, which they say is perfect for blessing a new home.
If you’re looking for spiritual gifts for anyone who just moved, this could be perfect.
This might not provide the deep resonant tones of a metal wind chime, but it’s beautiful — and a lot more affordable. And this is perfect if you’re looking for spiritual gifts: Among those who work with crystal energies, agate is considered a stone of protection. So they’ll be delighted to put this in their home.
Note: it might not be as weather-proof as the metal wind chimes included in this list. But it would also be great indoors, especially near a window — the agate slices are translucent, and they’d look beautiful with some light shining through.
Made in India, Nag Champa is the most classic incense scent. Any yogi or meditator will be thrilled to receive this as a gift. (You can’t have too much incense.) This emits soothing vibes for yoga, meditation, and miscellaneous zen activities.
This is the coolest incense burner ever. The smoke makes it look like a waterfall. Plus, it works with either kind of incense (cone or stick). And it comes with an assortment of both types included.
If your favorite spiritual person already has a salt lamp, surprise them with these perfect night lights. They even included gray and white salt rocks, as well as 5-watt bulbs that are perfect for enjoying air-purifying salt lamps even while you sleep.
- This gift set includes a dozen boxes of incense. It includes 12 popular scents: 1) Sunrise 2) Romance 3) Fortune 4) Rain Forest 5) Celestial 6) Super Hit 7) Nag Champa 8) Jasmine Blossom 9) Midnight 10) Sandalwood 11) Patchouli Forest 12) Blessings.
Rituals are an important part of spiritual practice. And the ritual of making tea has long been intertwined with spirituality, particularly in the East. (Maybe that’s why people started reading tea leaves for questions about the future.) Brewing a beautiful pot of loose-leaf tea can remind your brain that it’s time to slow down and look inward.
One monk reputedly told his students, “When you drink tea, just drink tea.” It seems, on the surface, like a simple statement. But it gets at the heart of spiritual discipline: Stay attuned to the present moment. There’s nowhere else to be.
But you don’t have to just drink tea. You could also read a book, like one of the amazing spiritual books included in this roundup.
A book and a teapot together would make an incredibly thoughtful gift.
(And it doesn’t have to be loose leaf tea — this cast-iron teapot, which is stovetop safe, also accommodates tea bags.)
Rituals can be an important part of spiritual practice. Most people find loose leaf teas are more ceremonial than tea bags. You just need a teapot or some kind of strainer to keep the tea leaves out of the teacup. (Check out the teapot in this post!)
This water bottle can be used with any kind of crystal, but it comes with Rose Quartz included. This is used to infuse your water with the loving energy of Rose Quartz. This sort of vibration-infused hydration is perfect for your favorite spiritual person who also loves to stay hydrated.
This is the perfect gift for anyone who’s hoping to make any room (or outdoor space!) in their home feel more spiritual. Amethyst stones are believed to elevate the energy of a space. Plus, this comes with a remote.
In Spanish, the name “Palo Santo” literally means “holy wood.” It has been used in spiritual ceremonies for centuries.
It is believed to have energetically healing and cleansing properties (similar to Sage). In a side bonus, it can also help repel mosquitoes. (But it’s primarily known today as a spiritual tool.)
Ganesh is one of the most widely-known deities in Hinduism. (He is also appreciated in other Eastern traditions.) With his recognizable elephant head, he is called on as the remover of obstacles. Give this to someone who will appreciate the symbolism, and may feel greater ease in this statue’s presence.
This beautiful mala can be worn as a necklace or bracelet, making it a versatile gift. But you’re giving more than just a piece of jewelry. Amazonite is a stone believed to soothe the wearer, and promote balance and harmony.
Like most malas, this one has 108 beads. This is considered a sacred number in some spiritual traditions.
If you’ve lost a loved one (or a beloved pet), and you want to keep a tiny bit of their ashes close to your heart wherever you go, cremation jewelry is a new trend that helps you do just that. This one is made from stainless steel, so it won’t rust or tarnish. Plus, its minimalist design makes it perfect for anyone.
In recent years, tarot decks have become more popular — and not just with the fringe occult crowd. People enjoy using them to ask deeper questions about their lives, and the meaning of certain events, similar to astrology.
This is the New York Times bestselling box set of the tarot deck and guidebook from Kim Krans, a spiritual figure popular with modern seekers.
This gift set has over 1,000 positive reviews. Fans appreciate the artful illustrations as well as the guidebook.
The Om symbol is one of the most iconic symbols among spiritual seekers. (In some circles, Om symbol tattoos are about a dime a dozen.) It is considered to represent the sound of the universe.
These wind chimes won’t create the sound of the universe, but they will make your loved one’s commute a little more peaceful. This would be perfect for anyone who wants a little more Zen in their car — or any new driver’s who seem anxious behind the wheel.