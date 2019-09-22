45 Best Stocking Stuffers for Toddlers

It can be hard to pick the right toy for a toddler knowing that they will rapidly outgrow whatever you get them. That said, even a small token of love around Christmas can go a long way towards advancing their early development, as play is an important part of building motor and social skills. Here are some of the best stocking stuffers for toddlers aged 1 to 4.
Playing with Play-Doh is an essential part of most people’s childhood. It is truly a timeless toy because you can use it to make a nearly infinite number of shapes, especially when it comes in a 10-pack of colors.
This GeoSafari Jr. My First Microscope is a great way to introduce kids 3 and up to the joys of STEM learning. Its two extra-large eyepieces will actually magnify items by 8x. The microscope has a built-in LED light as well but its 3 AAA batteries are not included.
The sooner kids start reading, the better for their future language comprehension. The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle is an all-time classic first book, with cute, simple illustrations and a simple story that is easy to follow along with. This board book addition makes it easier for the toddler to turn the pages themselves, increasing their interest in story time.
Tegu magnetic wooden blocks are a modern take on the classic building blocks. These bright and cheerful magnetic pieces fit together to make for more creative options than ordinary wooden blocks, allowing kids 12 months and up to express their creativity. If they really like this toy you can expand their collection with additional magnetic blocks as well.
The best stocking stuffers for toddlers are simple gifts that they can open up and play with right away, like this 12-pack of dinosaur figures from Prextex. This set comes with an assortment of 7-inch dino figures that will immediately spark wonder and imagination in their recipient.
It is amazing how much entertainment the simplest toy can provide to a toddler. Since this is the last age range where simple toys such as this can occupy a child for hours, you should take advantage of that by gifting them something easy like this 5-pack of stringy monkey balls from Hibery.
The toddler age range is when most kids hone their fine motor skills and play is an important part of doing that. This Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog Toy is specially designed to help kids build color recognition, sorting, and counting skills through a variety of games. The pieces are easy to grasp and store inside of the toy for easy cleanup.
If you really aren’t sure what the best stocking stuffers for toddlers are best for your specific needs, then you can’t go wrong with the ALEX Discover My Giant Busy Box Craft Kit. This box set contains the materials needed for 16 different craft projects. It is recommended for children 3 years and older but is fine for younger children with appropriate supervision.
Bubbles are a fun and simple toy for kids 18 months and older and they can be more independent when they play with them because of the no-spill design of the Fubbles Tumbler. This multicolor tumbler works with any bubble soap and making your own at home is easy to do when you follow a guide like this one.
The New Sprouts Brew It! Set is a great toy for teaching a toddler to make tea or coffee in the morning just like mommy or daddy. This durable plastic pieces allow the toddler to emulate their family members in the kitchen without making a mess. It comes with 14 pieces including a carafe, a to-go cup, 2 coffee cups, and more.
It doesn’t get more simple than this colorful rainbow nesting toy from Grimm’s Spiel and Holz Design, yet it will probably remain a longstanding addition to the toybox because of its classic and durable design. Its six wooden pieces stack up to make a rainbow or come apart to make a variety of other shapes.
The My First Foam Pogo Jumper from Flybar is a great toy for a hyper kid to let some energy out. This simple foam device works kind of like a pogo stick but a lot safer and a lot more fun. It is made from durable foam and makes a fun squeaky sound with each hop.
This 16-piece set of finger puppets from Sensei Play ‘n’ Learn is a great tool for dramatic play between parent and child. You can create a variety of stories with the different finger puppet designs, helping develop both sensory and social skills.
If you want to expose a child to the joys of music but don’t feel right buying them a large instrument when they can barely walk, then consider this 12-pack of maracas for an easy lesson in percussion. They are made with durable wood and are easy to play, making them the ideal starting instrument for a toddler.
The Boon Building Bath Pipes Set is a super fun bathtime activity that is appropriate for kids 12 months and older. It comes with five uniquely-shaped pipes that suction cup to the wall to make a custom path to pour water through. Just make sure that the tub has a smooth surface to stick them to.
It is never too early to get a toddler into drawing, especially when you can do so with the Crayola My First Palm Grip Crayons. These egg-shaped crayons are specially designed to accommodate the grip of a toddler. They are washable and non-toxic for stress-free play.
The Crayola Touch Light Doodle Board is a mess-free sensory toy that lets toddlers draw with their fingers in 12 different light-up colors. It gives them a reusable canvas to draw whatever picture they want while 6 different songs play in the background. Batteries not included.
My Pal Violet from Leapfrog is a smarter version of your average stuffed animal, as she can be customized in a number of ways. Using a free smartphone app, you can program My Pal Violet to use the toddler’s name and favorite color, food, etc. in more than 15 different interactive activities. The best part is you don’t have to take her out of the box to set it up, making it easy to gift.
The Toomies Hide & Squeak Eggs Set is a matching and sorting toy that is suitable for children 6 months and up. Its cute egg design encourages shape and color recognition, rewarding the child with fun sounds that don’t require batteries.
Kids ages 2 and up will love using this play tool box to pretend to fix things alongside daddy or mommy. This toddler-safe versions of a hammer, drill, wrench, and more are great for imaginative play and the drill even makes realistic sounds.
This electronic 100 Words Book from Leapfrog is a fun interactive toy that uses pictures and audio to teach toddlers to recognize 100 different words across several categories. This toy runs on batteries so it can entertain on the go and it is fairly small so it won’t come off as too grandiose of a gift.
This compact sensory toy is a great gift for toddlers as young as 10 months because of its simple design and colorful palette. It is simply comprised of 5 silicone bubbles that can be popped in an out to develop sensory and fine motor skills. It’s kind of the way bubble wrap is for adults.
A rubber ducky is a classic toy that makes bathtime fun for all parties involved. This classic rubber toy is weighted and balanced to float upright in the water, encouraging imaginative play and hygienic behavior alike.
The Cyiecw Rollout Piano Music Mat might be a bit too large for the stocking over the chimney but it is an awesome gift that folds away easily when toy time is over. This keyboard allows them to explore a real 19-key keyboard with several different instrument sounds at their disposal. It might be a bit much for them at their age but they will love it even more as they grow older and gain a better understanding of its controls.
Few toys are quite as timeless as the slinky. They probably won’t be able to entirely grasp the magic that is the slinky until they are about 5 years old but this toy is fun to play with at all ages from 1 to 100. (Sorry 101 year-olds).
The Mega Bloks First Builders Big Building Bag might be a little too bulky to actually stuff in a stocking but its low price makes it an inexpensive way to show some love to an avid builder to be. This set comes with 80 building blocks to fuel a child’s imagination and comes in a storage bag that allows for easy cleanup.
This Wooden Lacing Watermelon Toy is proof that a toddler can have fun with anything as long as you paint it a bright color. Watch in amazement as the child’s eyes light up when they get the hang of the lacing motion. It is a fun way to develop cognitive and motor skills.
If you need a gift for a toddler who is constantly curious about clothing, then this Busy Board from FBve is a great stocking stuffer this holiday season. It has 9 different buckles, ties, and buttons to stimulate their minds while also developing fine motor skills.
The Lewo Wooden Bead Maze might be a bit large to be a stocking stuffer but it is too classic to leave off the list. This time-tested toy provides hours of entertainment, as the child can slide differently shaped beads back and forth with controlled motion. If it’s good enough for the doctor’s office it’s good enough for the Christmas tree.
Bathtime toys are the best because they make an ordinary chore into a fun opportunity for play. The Munchkin Fishin’ Bath Toy comes with three floating fish figures that you can catch over and over with a magnetic fishing rod. It is suitable fun for kids 2 years and older.
As if kids needed more encouragement to play videogames, the Fisher-Price Game & Learn Controller is a great way for kids to learn their way around a game controller before they are old enough to actually play a game. This also allows them to emulate mommy or daddy when they play games, making it great for development as well.
This toy might look familiar if you grew up with a similar sort of toy, yet it has a modern twist that makes it much easier to keep tidy when in use. The pegs on the Melissa & Doug Deluxe Pounding Bench are on a rocker that makes them go up and down as if playing peekaboo rather than falling all over the floor. Surprisingly, it is just as fine despite being less messy.
If you need a gift for a child who is already spoiled with fun toys, then you should consider this set of Mollybee Toddler Scavenger Hunt Cards. These illustrated cards send you on an adventure to find and interact with plenty of fun objects you already have around the house, making it a great way to re-explore old toys.
Wooden puzzles might be uninteresting to younger children but kids between 2 and 4 should have no problem assembling these fun animal puzzles from Beestech. This box comes with 4 different puzzles, each with a different animal design.
It could be the fact that toddlers want to emulate their parents, or it could be the fact that they are shiny, jingly objects, but toddlers love keys. Rather than risk a mishap with your actual set of keys, you can gift a toddler there Funkeys from B. Toys. They make lights and sounds just like real keys, too.
Kids as early as 6 months are just as interested in our smartphones as we are, so it definitely makes sense to have something like the VTech Touch and Swipe Baby Phone for them to play with when they eventually ask to see yours. This phone has 12 light-up pretend apps and requires two AAA batteries.
Fidget toys are soothing for all ages and the My First Fidget Cube from Fisher-Price makes this fun gadget accessible to kids aged 6 months to 3 years. It has six sides, each with its own unique textures, activities, colors, and sounds. Plus mom or dad can use it too if they get too stressed out raising a child.
The VTech Spin and Learn Color Flashlight is a small and simple toy that teaches colors and numbers in a fun and interactive way. It is suitable for kids aged 1 to 3 and does not include batteries so keep that in mind if you want them to be able to play with it right away.
The cows goes? And the frog goes? How would you even be able to answer these questions were it not for this particular toy? If you would like to pay it forward to the next generation, then gift one of these classic Farmer Says See ‘n Say toys from Fisher-Price. This toy is recommended for children between 18 months and 5 years of age.
This Fisher-Price Little People Sit with Me Bus is a little big to literally fit into a stocking but it is simple, inexpensive, and a whole lot of fun for kids 1 to 5 years of age. It has fun lights, sounds, and songs and encourages imaginative play.
This 3-piece Kiddey Children’s Play Tent rolls out big but packs up small, making it a great stocking stuffer for toddlers 12 months and up. It expands into two tents and a tunnel then it folds up when it’s time to put the toys away.
This Jumbo Nuts and Bolts set is a great stocking stuffer for toddlers because it provides instant fun and comes in a compact, reusable package. It has twelve different pieces that come in a variety of shapes and colors for sorting and learning.
There a number of different illustrated flash card sets available from Mudpuppy but this My First Words set is the most well-rounded option for gifting. It introduces 52 words to kids ideally between 1 and 3 years of age. A different word is printed on both sides of the card and is accompanied with a cute illustration to match.
If you need a toddler-appropriate gift that isn’t too flashy but is still a lot of fun, then pull-back construction trucks never fail. This toy is typically more popular with boys than girls but it is still one of the best stocking stuffers for toddlers of any gender.
Puppy’s Busy Activity Home is not quite small enough to fit in a stocking but it takes up a relatively small amount of space compared to other toys for toddlers. It is a fun interactive learning board that has 7 hands-on activities for the child to explore. It is suitable for kids aged 6 months to 3 years and it introduces educational concepts like the alphabet, shapes, opposites, and more.