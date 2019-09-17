What Do I Want For Christmas 2019: The ULTIMATE Guide

Nearly everyone we know struggles with the question “what do I want for Christmas this year?” If you’ve got a list of people that are notoriously tough to buy for, we’re about to make your shopping a whole lot easier, with the ultimate guide to the coolest gifts, gadgets, and goodies, big and small, requested by just about everyone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are those of us who take our skin health pretty personally, and so we totally get shopping for that person who is somewhat skin obsessed. This smart mask device from FOREO, takes the standard face mask to a whole new level with a three pronged approach to more youthful and radiant skin. First, it utilizes thermo-therapy to prepare the skin for the treatment to come. This warming action allows for deeper penetration of the essences in the mask, and helps to lock in moisture.
The UFO then uses a combination of cryo-therapy to renew skin and red light therapy, which has been recognized be medical experts as useful in wrinkle reduction and to repair damaged tissues. In just 90-120 seconds, this smart device, coupled with Make My Day or Call It a Night masks can give your giftee more beautiful, glowing skin.
Facial cleansing brushes also make awesome Christmas gifts, and they’re great for men and women alike.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The first Christmas someone is newly single, whether from the death of a partner or spouse, or due to a breakup or divorce, feeling safe being home alone can be daunting. That’s why we recommend this home security system from Lorex. It features four shotgun cameras and a DVR, along with an app that lets them remotely access their cameras when they’re away from home.
With night vision range of up to 130 feet in ambient light, and 90 feet in total darkness, They’ll feel safer in their space, and that kind of peace of mind is a huge gift. The system is fairly easy to set up, but in case they’re older and not so IT savvy, you could opt for the more affordable Ring Video Doorbell Pro with motion activated alerts. It works with their existing doorbell wiring, so it’s super easy to set up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you shopping for a cool gift for someone who lives where winter’s cold weather is a frustration? We’ve heard from quite a few folks who wish they had a remote car starter system that could allow them to warm up their rig without going out in the snow to do it. That’s why we like the Compustar CS4900-S 2-way Remote Start and Keyless Entry System. They can fire up their engine from up to 3000 feet away, finish their coffee and then go jump in. It allows their defroster time to get a jumpstart on the windows, meaning they’ll spend less time scraping windows and waiting for the heater to warm things up.
This hardwired system comes with two keyless remotes that lock and unlock doors, open the trunk and start the engine. It works with most cars that have automatic transmissions. Keep in mind, remote starters aren’t legal in every state, but if your giftee lives in one where they are, this is an awesome Christmas gift for them. If they don’t, you might want to consider some windshield and mirror covers to keep the snow and ice off instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to finding the right gifts for foodies, there are so many tasty and tempting options that it’s hard to choose, but while we’ll start with one idea, we’re going to suggest a number of options that might be perfect for the foodie on your list, starting with this savory gift of different sea salts. This sea salt sampler has 16 different salts from different parts of the world to season up every meal uniquely. It also comes with a booklet that describes each unique salt and its origins. Pair it with the Peppercorns of the World Sampler for the quintessential gift combo.
Flavored oils are another coveted gift by many food lovers. Whether you choose truffle oils or more straight ahead flavored olive oils, they can add plenty of personality to pasta, pizza, and egg dishes as well as salads and roasted veggies.
If you’re shopping for someone who loves to experiment in the kitchen, this Hot Sauce Making Kit has everything they’ll need to play with peppers and other ingredients to create their own custom blends.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It doesn’t really matter how old they are or where they live, this teeny, tiny projector can turn any plain white wall or ceiling into a screen for their favorite watchables. The CINEMOOD portable movie theater is especially great for parents with kids. At just tree inches in size, it fits in the palm of a hand, but it delivers up to 12 foot projection in a darkened room. This easy to operate projector is seriously kid friendly and can stream all their kids’ favorites from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, AmebaTV, YouTube, and YouTube Kids.
Great for summer backyard parties with friends, the projector can play for up to five hours with no outlet, but can also be recharged. It comes loaded with educational content and some favorite Disney cartoons along with 120 hours of kid friendly entertainment. It’s also perfect to take on the road, and you can even play your own videos and slideshows.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For some people, there’s nothing quite like a good night’s sleep. But sleep can be elusive for those who tend to overheat in the night. That’s when you can give them a gift that works for all four seasons. This Cariloha bamboo viscose duvet will keep them cool in summer, warm in winter and snoozing at an even temperature in the other seasons of the year.
Wondering why bamboo viscose is the answer? Well, it’s twice as soft as cotton, and stays, on average, three degrees cooler. It’s breathable, naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic, so sweat wicks away and dries quickly, plus they won’t wake up stuffy if allergies are a problem. We also think this is a great gift for anyone on your Christmas list who cares about the environment because bamboo is a resource that can be sustainably grown and harvested without depleting the planet’s precious resources.
If the duvet is above your budget, consider a set of cooling sheets or a cooling pillow for your hot sleeper this year.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
We’ve all got one of those people on our Christmas list. You ask the question, and they say out loud, “hmmm…what do I want for Christmas?” If they come up with an answer like “something that makes me instantly happy!” we’ve got the perfect gift idea. The Canon Ivy CLIQ+ is the instant gratification gift that keeps on giving. This clever little camera lets them shoot photos and instantly print them out onto fun peel and stick photo paper. Thanks to ZINK (zero ink) technology, their prints will resist smudging and fading too.
With the downloadable Canon Mini print app, they can even use their smartphone device to personalize photos with stickers, frames, filters and emojis. Just be prepared, they’re going to be sticking their pics on computers, walls, and your rearview mirrors. If you’re looking for something special, especially for a teen girl, this little camera will provide hours of creativity, laughter and fun. Do make sure to get them plenty of printer paper for all their hijinx to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for someone whose pets are like their babies can be a bit of a challenge, but you’ll satisfy their need for connection with the Petcube Bites 2 WiFi camera and treat dispenser. This nifty unit lets your pet lover check in on their fur babies whenever they’d like, and, thanks to two-way audio, they can even talk to their pets while they’re away at work.
Naturally, it has the advantage of alerting them should their new puppy be ripping the stuffing out of their expensive down chair, but it also makes it simple for them to reward their pet with treats while they talk to them. It also features Smart notifications when their pet is up and moving around, barking, meowing and also picks up people sounds.
At any time, they’ll be able to see the last four hours of their pet’s activity on an interactive timeline, but with a subscription, they can access that 24/7. This device is also Alexa enabled, so if they need to check their morning weather and news before leaving, they can do that too. The Petcube Play 2 doesn’t toss treats, but it does feature a laser toy that every cat and their owner will adore. It also comes with Alexa built in.
If you’re looking for a gift for someone who’s just nuts about corgis, be sure to check our terrific list of gift ideas for them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Got a tailgater (not to be confused with those folks who ride your bumper) on your Christmas list? We bet when they’re noodling the question “what do I want for Christmas?” this clever collapsible table would send their celebration meter into the red zone. This folding tailgating table features two levels – the top with four holders for their favorite beverages (yes we mean beer) plus a large basket holder to cradle a bowl of chips and salsa or other favorite pre-game snacks. The bottom level has an insulated cooler to keep those aforementioned beverages icy cold.
What’s even better is that the table folds down into a handy carrying case that makes it easy to transport on game day, but it’ll be a perfect addition to any camping trip too because the strap system makes it super stable on uneven ground.
Another great gift for tailgaters is the Cuisinart Portable Tabletop Grill. This little gas grill can cook up eight burgers, ten chicken breasts or four pounds of fish in a snap, which means feeding a crowd has never been easier, and clean up is a breeze. No tabletop in the parking lot? No worries. Just get them this folding grill stand to perch it on top of. So much simpler than dragging their giant gas grill to the game.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re shopping for a gift that’s totally romantic, ridiculously coveted and completely current, thanks to younger members of the British royal family, you might want to consider this stunner of a ring that’s reminiscent of Princess Diana’s engagement ring – now worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.
The gorgeous oval sapphire is surrounded by a glittering halo of diamonds, set in 14k white gold. With 3.0 carats of gems, she’s sure to feel like the princess you fell in love with. If your lady prefers vintage versus classic designs, this Antique Floral Sapphire and Diamond Ring features a round center stone with diamond accents around the focal stone, diamonds down the shoulders of the ring, and an oxidized finish that adds depth to the design.
For a look that crosses over between modern and vintage, the Milgrain Sapphire and Diamond Ring has a large round center stone flanked by two tiny bezel-set sapphires and lots of sparkling white diamonds in a halo as well as swirl designs down the shoulders. Naturally, if you’re just in the mood to splurge on your lady, you can’t go wrong by choosing a two carat diamond ring.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hydroponic growing systems are nothing new, but when they masquerade as a side table for your living room, that’s a different story. Whether you’re looking for a gift for your vegetarian family member, or you simply want to give someone a way to eat healthier, this cool hydroponic growing unit is a winner.
This indoor growing system lets them propagate herbs, leafy veggies and more, to bring an abundance of fresh flavors into meals with ease. The Bluetooth integration means they can control the light with their smartphone, and best of all, this doesn’t take up counter space like so many other hydroponic gardens. We love those models too, but in a limited space, this side table really makes sense.
If comes with everything they’ll need to get started right away, including a transplanting kit, two packages of plant nutrition, and one seed starting kit. It doesn’t come with seeds, so you might want to get them something with a lot of wow to start out like the Plant Theatre Psychedelic Salad Kit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We think every new parent, when asked, would say “what I want for Christmas is a full nights sleep.” There’s just no doubt about it, sleep deprivation can have a major impact on a family when a baby comes home. That’s why we love the Baby Shusher. This soothing sound machine uses a real human voice to coax a fussy baby to drift off. With adjustable volume control, parents can set it at just the right level to soothe an infant without keeping the household awake.
The Sleep Shusher and as 15 minute and 30 minute timer options to get even the fussiest babies to nod off. No wonder parents voted this sweet sound machine as a BabyList’s 2019 Best Product Award Winner.
Another calming influence on babies is being carried or worn by their parents. Babywearing is popular with both moms and dads and the Baby K’tan Original Baby Wrap Carrier makes a perfect gift idea. With no complicated rings or buckles, parents can keep their babe close from newborn up to 35 pounds. Want to know more about babywearing? This article by Genevieve Howland breaks it down nicely.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a hiker on your Christmas list, they’re always looking for a lightweight option to sleep above the ground. This awesome double camping hammock is an ideal gift that has so many features to make their travels on foot both pleasant and comfy. When hiking, carrying weight is always an issue, but this super duty hammock that has a 700 pound weight capacity weighs in at a mere 36 ounces! Amazing.
This portable sleeping quarters is made of heavy duty ripstop nylon, with with ripstop hanging points as well. It comes with all the necessities to fend of bugs and bad weather, with a mosquito net and a rainfly that’s approximately 9 by 9 feet that has internal hangers. It adds an extra 24 ounces to their pack. This awesome setup is ready to rock with carabiners, hanging straps and a handy duffel to stuff all that gear into.
Another cool addition to a gift like this is a great hiking tee like this one from Ably Apparel. Made of fillium activated premium cotton, this tee resists water and stains while keeping odor at bay, which means more wearing and less washing on the trail.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We admit it. We don’t normally think of appliances like vacuums as being the ideal Christmas gift, but we were wrong. In fact, there were an overwhelming number of young mothers who said that they desperately wanted one because they’re just too busy chasing after their toddlers to keep up with vacuuming the house. We think the iRobot Roomba i7+ is the ideal choice for a whole host of reasons.
This WiFi connected vaccum can be easily controlled with her smartphone or by using Alexa, so she can set it to operate remotely and get this tedious chore done while she and the kids are away. Smart Mapping enables this vacuum to learn her home, so she can efficiently control which rooms are cleaned and when.
It features multi-surface brushes that easily transition from carpet to hard floors, and this vacuum even captures 99% of cat and dog dander and hair. But our absolute favorite thing about this robotic vacuum? It automatically returns to its docking station and dumps the dirt, so she’ll only have to empty the large bin once every few weeks. Bonus!
If you’re shopping on a budget and your giftee doesn’t need all that high tech stuff, a great workhorse is the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, and it’s about a quarter of the price of the fancy model featured. Because robot vacuums vary in terms of what features they offer, be sure to look at her particular cleaning needs before choosing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After asking folks to think about what they’d want for Christmas, I got a lovely response from a woman who said she’d love anything that involved tea. When I pressed further, her response was that she’d had a “cuppa” every day with her mother when she was young, and even today a soothing cup of tea reminds her of those times, now that her mom is gone. We agree, a great cup of tea can soothe the soul and give someone that little kick of caffiene to start the day. One of our fave gifts is this 45 bag collection from The Republic of Tea.
This impressive sampler arrives in a beautiful reusable jar and features a wide assortment of blends including black teas, red teas, green teas, herbal teas and fruit teas. If you’d rather pick out some particularly festive choices and make up your own collection as a gift, we’d definitely opt for the Caramel Apple Herb Tea, along with Tea of Good Tidings and Good Hope Vanilla Rooibos Tea.
Of course, you can keep it simple and buy a predesigned tea gift box or basket which will deliver lots of fun flavors and taste flashes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a guy on your list that loves to stay connected, a smartwatch is always a great gift option, but so many of them look techie, rather than stylish and classic. This Christmas, get him a smartwatch that offers all those connected features, but features a stylish chronograph face that belies the technology hidden inside. The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch has a distinctive looking stainless steel bezel that he can rotate to access different apps and notifications.
This Bluetooth connected watch let’s his check texts, calls and allows him to swipe and pay anywhere he’d use his phone or a credit card. It’s compatible with Android and iOS devices, plus it’s water and dust resistant and can handle the occasional drop as well. Another plus? This watch comes with Samsung Galaxy earbuds that let him discreetly listen to his favorite music while still allowing in ambient sounds around him.
If he wants a smartwatch that has a more modern versus military style, the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch is another terrific choice, and it also comes with those wicked cool earbuds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re trying to think of the perfect Christmas gift for your grandma, especially if she lives a ways away from you, she probably longs for pictures of you, your kids and your life adventures. With the Nixplay Seed digital photo frame, you can keep her up to date on all of your happenings by uploading photos and videos from your phone right to her frame!
With a 10.1 inch screen, this high resolution photo frame is super smart – it automatically adjusts for both portrait and landscape shots. And with a motion sensor, it automatically turns on or shuts off when she comes into or leaves the room. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, this little gift of an idea will keep your family close, despite your distance apart.
If your family loves to take videos, and grandma isn’t adept at Facetime or Skype, consider the Nixplay Seed Wave that features built in Bluetooth speakers so she can get your videos and hear as well as see all your family fun. It would be awesome to preload it with a special Christmas greeting for grandma too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s definitely an art to a truly clean shave, and if you’re shopping for a discerning gentleman, there’s nothing like a true double edge safety razor to make his face feel like a baby’s behind. This professional grade shaving kit delivers the goods all packaged up in a beautiful wood cigar box. Perfect for Christmas, he’ll enjoy the smooth silky feel of his face thanks to that razor and the nearly scent-free organic shaving products included.
Inside the wooden box is a treasure trove of good grooming including the safety razor that comes with ten blades, a 100% pure black badger shaving brush, organic shave soap, organic aftershave oil, and organic body soap. These products are made with aloe vera to soothe his skin, bentonite clay to help remove impurities and exfoliate, and organic argan oil, jojoba oil, and cocoa butter to condition and moisturize his skin.
Conversely, if you’re shopping for the man with a beard, the Maison Lambert Black Edition Ultimate Beard Grooming Kit comes with everything he’ll need to have the kind of facial fur other men covet. It includes organic beard balm, organic beard oil, organic mustache wax, organic beard shampoo, stainless steel scissors, a black stainless steel beard comb, and a curved boar bristle beard brush.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It doesn’t matter whether you’re shopping for a girl or a boy, because LEGO is universally loved, and let’s be honest, by adults as well as kids. This amazing building kit will challenge kids 11 and older with a complex build that includes 2,493 pieces. As they build the car hauler truck, trailer and car, they’ll be introduced to the basics of engineering, force and movement. No wonder this was named one of the best STEM toys of 2019.
The truck itself features a tilting cab, and has a highly detailed V6 engine. Decks raise and lower on the truck and trailer, which also include safety locks. The car has a highly detailed V8 Piston engine, which is a lesson in automotive design on its own.
If you’re shopping for younger kids, the LEGO Boost Fun Robot Building Set and Educational Coding Kit for Kids is another awesome option that will hone their STEM skills and it makes five different models with a single kit. Want a STEM toy that’s great for kids aged three and up? The Magna-Tiles Building Set is a great starter for them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you have a serious chocolate lover on your Christmas list? One thing they’ll love is a box of the kinds of luxury chocolates that they usually don’t treat themselves to. This beautiful chocolate sampler comes straight from La Maison du Chocolat, a legendary Parisian chocolate shop. These chocolates are made with specially chosen and roasted cacao beans, paired with premium fruits, nuts, and liqueurs. While each bite will be a decadent delight, be forewarned, you may ruin their taste for all the ordinary chocolates they might get from someone else.
If you’re shopping for someone who is less of a gourmet, but still loves all things chocolate, from cute cookbooks to chocolate décor, these gifts for chocoholics are some terrific ideas to take the chocolate theme beyond your ordinary hot cup of cocoa.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you choose this lovely scented votive candle collection, or you opt for another, there’s one thing that’s certain. Candles burning create a sense of peace and calm. Seeing and smelling a candle burning is a bit like sitting around the campfire, or contemplating a waterfall. This particular candle collection features six pretty votives in some of the most popular scents including grapefruit, bamboo, Moroccan amber, Sicilian tangerine, ocean mist and sea salt as well as cedar leaf and lavender.
These candles come luxuriously packaged in a gift box that’s perfect for holiday gift giving. For a true candle lover, you might want to consider the NEST Fragrances Discovery Candle Set which has ten scented votives that each last up to four hours. For a little sassier appeal, these Way Out West Candles come in a two-pack with lots of fun scent options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re shopping for the person who keeps their box of favorite vintage vinyl albums in the basement, or you’re trying to satisfy the serious audiophile who is becoming a serious collector, this professional level turntable from Audio-Technica is a gift that will make their heart flutter. It features a USB output that can easily be plugged into their computer for fast plug and play, and it comes with PC and Mac compatible software that allows them to digitize their favorite albums. This direct drive turntable has selectable 33/45/78 RPM speeds.
If you really want to rock their world, snag this Audio-Technica turntable and multimedia monitor set. While it’s going to increase your budget a bit, the sound is amazing, and that’s what your gift is all about, right?
If you’re simply shopping for the casual listener who just wants to break out their albums every once in a while, this Victrola 50’s Retro 3-Speed Bluetooth Turntable with stereo, DC player and built in speakers is a terrific option that’s as fun to look at as it is to listen to.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing we know for sure about hipsters, they appreciate industrial designs. It could be because they prefer an aesthetic that repurposes cool old stuff into cool new stuff or perhaps they’ve designed their living space around steampunk décor. In either case, this retro wall sconce is a great gift that introduces light into a hallway or dark corner of a room in an interesting fashion.
With three fixtures for Edison bulbs on the top, along with two decorative clocks and a distinctive red valve handle, this industrial pipe fixture is sure to become a conversation piece in any hipster home. You will need to order the Edison bulbs to go with this as they don’t come with the fixture. If this is too big for their space, a smaller and somewhat less ornate industrial wall sconce is another great gift idea.
Not sure about their design style? Other popular hipster gifts include succulent planters, pour over coffee makers, and anything with a cool retro vibe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s hardly a more majestic symbol of America than the beautiful bald eagle. Its image is emblematic of strength, courage, endurance and resilience. This gorgeous pure copper weathervane is the perfect Christmas gift for someone who loves their country and loves to watch the weather too. At an impressive 38 inches tall, with a 23 inch wingspan, this eagle weathervane will enhance any rooftop or garden.
It features golden leaf finished pure copper globes, with brass directionals and a pure copper arrow. It comes with a mounting rod, but if you want them to be able to put it on their roof, you’ll need to get them a roof mounting kit.
This weathervane is a gift that has a philanthropy component to it as well, which will likely please your gift recipient. For each one purchased from this collection, a portion of the proceeds are donated to the Smithsonian to help support their educational programs. So cool.
If you’re shopping for an urban farmer, someone with a coastal cottage, or just a person who loves yard art, weathervanes make great gifts for them all.