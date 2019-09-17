What Do I Want For Christmas 2019: The ULTIMATE Guide

There are those of us who take our skin health pretty personally, and so we totally get shopping for that person who is somewhat skin obsessed. This smart mask device from FOREO, takes the standard face mask to a whole new level with a three pronged approach to more youthful and radiant skin. First, it utilizes thermo-therapy to prepare the skin for the treatment to come. This warming action allows for deeper penetration of the essences in the mask, and helps to lock in moisture.

The UFO then uses a combination of cryo-therapy to renew skin and red light therapy, which has been recognized be medical experts as useful in wrinkle reduction and to repair damaged tissues. In just 90-120 seconds, this smart device, coupled with Make My Day or Call It a Night masks can give your giftee more beautiful, glowing skin.

Facial cleansing brushes also make awesome Christmas gifts, and they’re great for men and women alike.