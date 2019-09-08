Where To Buy Truffles: The Ultimate Foodie Decadence (2019)

Truffles are mushrooms that grow only under certain trees, in certain parts of the world. Their rich, distinctive flavor makes them a star ingredient in high-end cuisine — and the perfect gift for anyone who likes to cook.
Truffles are the ultimate luxury. During their short growing season, truffle hunters employ trained pigs or dogs to snuff out their scent underground. Then truffle dealers sell them to exclusive restaurants.
Still, some of the precious morsels can be found online. Here’s where to buy truffles — if you’re not a five-star chef with a mushroom dealer of your own.
(Pro Tip: If you’re ever in Amsterdam, and you ask someone where to buy truffles, you’re going to end up with a very different kind of mushroom. Don’t worry: This list includes gourmet truffles only.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These are affordable, for truffles. They’re also whole, instead of sliced, which could work better for some dishes. They would probably work better in dishes that already have plenty of oil or other fat, because these are packed in brine. They are in the jar in a “water based truffle juice,” which would sound gross, but they’re truffles, so it’s obviously delicious. Because these are whole, they make a great garnish, too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Black dried truffles are an easy way to add truffle flavor to your favorite dishes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These are certified white truffles from Italy. They’re shipped to your door within four days of being harvested. It doesn’t get any more luxurious than this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Preserved products like this are a great way to add truffle flavor to dishes any time of year — regardless of whether truffles are in season. Imported from Italy, this 17-ounce jar of sauce includes, along with summer truffles and truffle juice, olive oil and anchovy paste.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These dried peelings are a great way to enjoy European truffles any time of year — even when they aren’t in season. Plus, this can doesn’t need to be refrigerated until it’s opened, so it makes a great gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Truffles and butter: Pretty much heaven. The French know how to live. And you do, too, if you order this delicacy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This might not sound cheap, but for a whole pound of black truffles, it’s a hell of a steal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These super fresh whole black truffles will be delivered from Alba, Italy, to your US address, the company says, within 24 hours. They are shipped in an “isolated polystyrene box, thermoregulated by two icepacks and one internal cold chamber where the temperature is regulated for 36 hours.”
The future of high-end truffle shopping is here.
Customers love the prompt customer service — as well as, obviously, the flavor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is 2 ounces of the real deal, the “diamond of the culinary world” — white truffles. White truffles have an even deeper flavor than black truffles. They’re eaten raw, while black truffles are cooked.
This is perfect for an incredibly special occasion — or a very special gift. But it must be refrigerated and eaten within a week. Two ounces could provide six decadent servings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
White truffles are known as the diamonds of the culinary world. They’re rare, prized for their even richer flavor — and eaten raw. This is perfect for an incredibly special occasion — or a very special gift. But it must be refrigerated and eaten within a week. Four ounces would be plenty for about 12 people or servings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These can be used as a high-end garnish, adding truffle flavor to your favorite risotto, pasta, potatoes or eggs with ease.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These are the real deal. Frozen 48 hours after harvest and imported from Italy. For a special occasion, or as a gift for someone super special, these are perfect. But you have to know what you’re doing: there’s a certain window of time to use them “as if they were fresh,” after you take them out of the freezer. Get these for the most discerning — or adventurous — home chef in your life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These are much more affordable, because they’re dried truffle flakes, instead of sliced truffles. They are summer truffles, which have a milder flavor. They’re preserved in sunflower oil.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for an easy way to get truffle flavor, customers love this truffle seasoning, which is made from real black truffles. Sprinkle it on anything for a dash of decadence!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are summer truffles, which can be slightly less flavorful than winter truffles. But customers swear by this product!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are imported from Italy by a company based in Los Angeles.