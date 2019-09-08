Where To Buy Truffles: The Ultimate Foodie Decadence (2019)

Truffles are mushrooms that grow only under certain trees, in certain parts of the world. Their rich, distinctive flavor makes them a star ingredient in high-end cuisine — and the perfect gift for anyone who likes to cook.

Truffles are the ultimate luxury. During their short growing season, truffle hunters employ trained pigs or dogs to snuff out their scent underground. Then truffle dealers sell them to exclusive restaurants.

Still, some of the precious morsels can be found online. Here’s where to buy truffles — if you’re not a five-star chef with a mushroom dealer of your own.

(Pro Tip: If you’re ever in Amsterdam, and you ask someone where to buy truffles, you’re going to end up with a very different kind of mushroom. Don’t worry: This list includes gourmet truffles only.)