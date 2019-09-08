Where To Buy Truffles: The Ultimate Foodie Decadence (2019)

Where To Buy Truffles: The Ultimate Foodie Decadence (2019)

Truffles are mushrooms that grow only under certain trees, in certain parts of the world. Their rich, distinctive flavor makes them a star ingredient in high-end cuisine — and the perfect gift for anyone who likes to cook.

Truffles are the ultimate luxury. During their short growing season, truffle hunters employ trained pigs or dogs to snuff out their scent underground. Then truffle dealers sell them to exclusive restaurants.

Still, some of the precious morsels can be found online. Here’s where to buy truffles — if you’re not a five-star chef with a mushroom dealer of your own.

(Pro Tip: If you’re ever in Amsterdam, and you ask someone where to buy truffles, you’re going to end up with a very different kind of mushroom. Don’t worry: This list includes gourmet truffles only.)

Where To Buy Truffles

If you live near high-end specialty stores, you can probably find fresh truffles there. Gourmet purveyors seek out European truffles, which are considered superior to truffles grown in other regions.

But if you don't frequent gourmet ingredient shops, don't worry: Today, you can buy real truffles online. Some companies specialize in shipping them quickly in special insulated packaging. Some of the suppliers listed above promise to deliver the fresh truffles within days of harvest.

But fresh truffles are expensive. (White truffles, considered the diamonds of the culinary world, are particularly pricey.) That's why we included frozen truffles, dried truffles, and preserved truffles in products like olive oil and other sauces. You don't have to spend a fortune to get truffles' flavor or to give them as a thoughtful gift to your favorite foodie cook!

