31 Best Anonymous Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

We all have that one person in our life who does absolutely anything for their friends and never asks for so much as a “thank you” in return. They often make you wonder if your thanks are even heard.

Well I know this personality type well and nothing would brighten their mood than an anonymous Token of Appreciation. This is a 10-pack of appreciation tokens, each of which comes with a card explaining how to use one. They encourage the recipient to pay it forward, thereby encouraging even more thoughtful acts in the world.

Given the nature of unspoken respect that comes with this gift, it only makes sense that it be given anonymously. But you can also save a couple of token from the pack to give in person.