31 Best Anonymous Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

For some, the anonymous gift represents the highest level of gift-giving, as it assures there are no strings attached. It is a great gesture for that person who needs a boost in their life or a jumpstart for their own self-care, as it allows them to create their own meaning for the occasion. Read on below to check out our favorite anonymous gifts and tap into the true gift of giving.
It is hard to quash that voice in your head that constantly says you aren’t good enough. If you want to gift some positivity to someone, then consider these cute Affirmators!, each of which has a unique motivating phrase to give the reader a boost throughout the day.
This is a smart gift to give anonymously because the recipient probably hears positive messages like these from you all the time. These affirmation cards, however, only really work when they hear these messages coming from themself.
A weighted blanket feels like wrapping yourself up in the perfect hug every night, making it an excellent gift for anyone who needs some comfort in their life. This soft cotton blanket has glass beads distributed across to provide deep pressure touch therapy across the body, and causing the body to give off the same feelings of happiness that are triggered from a hug.
Just keep in mind that weighted blankets should be matched to the recipient’s weight so that the blanket isn’t too heavy for them to move. You also don’t want it too light as then it is just a slightly heavier blanket.
For the person who just needs a daily dose of love in their life, these Infmetry Capsule Love Letters are a fun and thoughtful mood elevator. Anytime the recipient needs to feel loved, they need only to crack open one of the 90 colorful pills in this bottle to receive a short message of love. It is a phenomenal way to show your feelings for others when you don’t have the courage to tell them upfront.
Cooking for yourself is an important but difficult step to make when you are focusing on self-care. Jamie Oliver’s cookbook 5 Ingredients: Quick & Easy Food is a great introduction to home cooking that won’t leave readers intimidated to hit the grocery store.
By keeping the ingredients simple, this book helps develop core building blocks of cooking upon which more complicated meals can be built. And for each home-cooked meal that makes one less trip to the local fast food joint.
When you just can’t take time from your busy schedule for a proper massage, the MaxKare Shiatsu Neck Shoulder Massager has you covered. This scarf-shaped massager simulates a hand-kneaded massage with optional heating therapy and three different intensities.
The best part about this massager, however, is that it is designed for personal use, so you can use the two hand straps to get that sore spot that no one else can find.
We all have that one person in our life who does absolutely anything for their friends and never asks for so much as a “thank you” in return. They often make you wonder if your thanks are even heard.
Well I know this personality type well and nothing would brighten their mood than an anonymous Token of Appreciation. This is a 10-pack of appreciation tokens, each of which comes with a card explaining how to use one. They encourage the recipient to pay it forward, thereby encouraging even more thoughtful acts in the world.
Given the nature of unspoken respect that comes with this gift, it only makes sense that it be given anonymously. But you can also save a couple of token from the pack to give in person.
Anonymous gifts are most effective for getting a message across to someone who otherwise isn’t willing to hear you out. This custom 8 oz. candle can be designed with any greeting or message that you can fit onto its label. Either name it after a memorable scent that they will love or just pour your heart out in wax.
Take it from someone who lives in the gloomy Pacific Northwest: seasonal depression is real. When a lack of sunlight starts affecting the mood of a loved one, a Verilux HappyLight Compact Therapy Lamp can help get them back to normal without any uncomfortable conversations.
This therapy lamp simulates the full visual spectrum of light, providing brightness and warmth that boosts one’s mood in any environment. Keep in mind that this lamp does not emit UV-spectrum light, so it does not help with vitamin D deficiencies nor does it have a skin tanning effect.
Self-care is hard but taking things one step at a time is the only way to get things into gear. Gifting someone an Essential Burt’s Bees Kit Gift Set is a reminder that every part of their body needs to be cared for if they want to love themselves the way you love them.
Did you know you can order fresh-cut bouquets right from Amazon? Not only can you do so but you can also make it an anonymous gift order too, with a personalized message and all. This is a great low-effort way to reach out to someone undisclosed.
I have to add this warning though: anonymous flowers are not as romantic as they sound, so please reconsider sending these to your recent ex, secret crush, or anything like that. After all, you probably don’t know if they want any romantic advances, and it certainly isn’t fair to assume.
In all other situations, however, it always feels nice to receive flowers.
Life is hard and nobody knows that better than the three authors of The Book of Joy: The Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu, and Douglas Carlton Abrams. These authors all have stories of exile, violence, and illness that leaves you wondering how they can be the happiest people on Earth.
With witty dialog and a spiritual tone that is only befitting of his holiness, this book is a great tool for developing a mindset of lasting happiness, even when life’s obstacles jeopardize your mental health.
When gifting anonymously, simple and practical are the way to go. Not only is that the best way to mask the fact that the gift came from someone close but also it is the easiest way to make sure that the recipient actually enjoys their gift and isn’t just distracted by the gesture.
If you have the recipient’s address, then you can easily gift them a bag of AmazonFresh Go For The Bold Ground Coffee without leaving the comfort of your home. Just make sure they actually drink coffee first.
Empaths already know that you can be someone’s biggest cheerleader but it ultimately won’t matter unless they are also cheering for themself. Cheering yourself on becomes a lot easier when you have this cute You Got This Ceramic Coffee Mug to celebrate you every morning over tea or coffee. It might seem cheesy but things like this work.
The Levoit Kana Himalayan Pink Salt Rock Lamp is not only beautiful but also (supposedly) therapeutic, making it a thoughtful gift for someone who needs the bad vibes cleansed from their life. Salt lamps are purported mood boosters and air purifiers, but even if you don’t believe that, they still make neat and enjoyable decor, especially for someone who needs some light in their life.
Everyone on Earth has an absolute badass living inside of them just waiting to be let out. Unfortunately, those who suffer from low self-esteem have a harder time realizing that than others do.
Jen Sincero’s book, You Are a Badass, helps the reader set forth on their own path of unleashing their inner badass through bite-size anecdotes and exercises that they can immediately apply to their life. It is a great way to help with one’s self-sabotaging habits without inserting yourself into the situation too aggressively.
Let me start off by saying that romantic anonymous gifts are a mixed bag and can easily be taken the wrong way if the person you send them to isn’t wanting or expecting a romantic gesture. If you are going to send someone you know this “Beauty and the Beast” Rose Kit, you had better make sure they will still like it once they find out it’s from you.
If that is the case, then this is a surprisingly thoughtful gesture, especially for fans of the movie. The petals never actually fall from this artificial rose but the ones at the bottom of the case have some LED lights underneath them to give the whole display a charming red glow. There are a number of other styles too if you find the red rose a little too cheesy.
A Bluetooth speaker can seem like a big gift to give without taking any credit but it can still go a long way as a confidence booster. After all, music is one of the biggest mood elevators I know, and there is nothing more empowering than being able to blast your favorite tunes wherever you go.
You can definitely do that with the Wonderboom 2 speaker, as it is IP67-rated for water resistance. You can take it in the shower, on the beach, or anywhere in the great outdoors, as it also has an outdoor audio boost mode to increase clarity when listening on the go.
The Fitbit Charge 3 can be an incredible motivator but you have to want to see improvement in your fitness before it starts happening. If you want someone’s fitness journey to feel organic, then surprise them with a fitness tracker and let them decide if that’s a tool that they want to use.
They likely will, as the Fitbit Charge 3 does more than just track steps. It also measures heart rate and tracks sleep quality. Outside of the fitness realm, it also shows call, calendar, text, and app alerts. You can even send quick replies to messages on Android. There is no better way to show that someone is loved than by empowering them to love themself.
The best gifts are things people want but would never buy for themselves. That’s why these LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs make a great nameless gift, because as long as they have a bath to enjoy them in, people will appreciate this gift.
Sending someone some soothing bath bombs is like giving them a free pass to take a spa day and focus on themselves. And who doesn’t need that every now and again?
An anonymous gift is a great way to show someone that you care about their health, which is why you only need to send someone a brand new Hydro Flask Bottle to see their hydration habits instantly improve. These bottle come in a number of different sizes and colors so be sure to offer that extra level of customization to ensure that this is something they will be glad to carry with them all the time.
If you need a simple yet thoughtful gift that you can secretly gift to boost the mood of your favorite caffeine addict, then this Classic Tea Variety Box from Taylors of Harrogate is a great choice. It includes 8 different kinds of tea and 48 packs in total, giving the recipient a whole library of soothing herbal blends with which to boost their mood.
Varieties include English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Decaffeinated Breakfast, Lemon & Orange, Pure Assam, Green Tea with Jasmine, Organic Peppermint, and Organic Chamomile.
Journaling is a calming and therapeutic practice but it is not something that most people will dive into on their own. If you have a friend who you stealthily want to encourage to express themselves, them give them a jump-start by anonymously gifting them this high-quality Leather Journal Notebook.
The best part of this gift is that they can use it for whatever they please, giving them the chance to find meaning in what could be a random act of kindness.
With digital music production rapidly overtaking analog instruments, gifting a guitar to someone is no longer the universal motivator to get someone into music production. If you know a certain someone in your life whose mood could be massively improved by the ability to express themselves, consider getting them into electronic music with a copy of Fruity Loops Studio 20, one of the most popular digital audio workstations around.
This software is available for both Mac and Windows, but you should make sure that they have a fairly new computer, as there are some basic system requirements for this software.
If you know someone who loves kombucha but is burning a hole in their wallet buying it every day, then consider empowering them with their own Kombucha Starter Kit. Not only is it fun and inexpensive, but having a hobby to sink one’s time into is a great way to take a mental health break from life’s other stresses and worries.
It can really hurt to see a loved one experience homesickness, especially when you aren’t there to make them feel better. You might even be tempted to let them know it’s from you when you send them a Homesick Scented Candle from their favorite U.S. state.
Granted, you certainly could to show them your support, but by gifting this anonymously, it might help the recipient feel more like other people know what they are going through and that they aren’t the first person in their life who has felt this way.
Art is like a personal, self-guided therapy session for some, which can make it a great way for expressing oneself during hard times. If you know someone who needs to let some steam off, encourage them to employ creative avenues with this Artify Paint Brush Art Set.
It comes with 38 different brushes of different shapes and sizes and is suitable for any paint from watercolor to oil. Speaking of which, you will want to include some paints as well if they don’t already have some.
The Huzi Infinity Pillow is like a constant hug that goes around your neck, making it a great way to show someone that they are loved. This pillow is designed for people who fall asleep anywhere, as it can be molded into a comfortable position for sleeping on desks, on buses, and anywhere else you can think of.
If you know someone who is going through some struggles, then consider that books make for an excellent source of light in dark times. I mean that literally this time because this book actually unfolds to reveal an LED light when you open it. It is battery-powered and can be used in a number of different shapes to suit specific needs, making it a thoughtful gift for someone who simply needs a pick-me-up.
No anonymous gift more accurately conveys the message to “just relax” quite like a camping hammock. Life’s many stresses just don’t seem as major when you look at them from the viewpoint of this Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock, which makes it a great reward for someone who needs a break.
This hammock comes with tree straps and carabiners so you can set it up without having to tie any knots. This makes it an easy and stress-free way to relax.
Of all of the different self-help oriented gifts on this list, a Nintendo Switch Lite might seem the most out of place. However, videogames serve an important role in many people’s lives, as either a destresser, a motivator, or a distraction. This is the latest handheld version of the console, which makes it an appealing gift someone who feels overwhelmed by work or school.
Pair it with a game they’ll love like Super Smash Bros Ultimate and you have a gift experience that affirms that someone is looking out for their happiness.
Kayaking is a fun and fit activity that can boost your mood when you’re feeling down. The inflatable Challenger K1 Kayak from Intex is a great way to treat someone you care about to a high-quality kayaking experience whenever they want. It comes with an 84-inch aluminum oar, a cargo net, a removable skeg, and a hand pump to get everything started.