9 Best Champagne Sabers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Its blunt edge makes the Paderno World Cuisine Champagne Saber a must for ceremonial occasions. To ensure your cut goes as smoothly as possible, the saber expertly separates the neck and collar for a clean opening that will leave your audience in awe. The cork and collar won’t separate after the neck has been sliced. Despite its upscale appearance, the handle of the saber is made with non-slip rubber to keep you in full control as you make your cut. The saber is crafted in Italy and features a traditional blunt-style.