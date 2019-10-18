9 Best Champagne Sabers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Popping open a bottle of champagne is a fun way to kick off festivities. If you really want to impress a crowd, though, show off your bottle-opening skills with one of these best champagne sabers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The price tag of this Marble White saber is a bit lower than some other sabers in the collection, but you’ll still get a high-quality sword that’s just begging for attention at your next party. This saber features a durable acrylic white marble handle along with a hand-forged blade designed to swiftly and expertly open any bottle of champagne. Each saber is finished with a laser-cut “State of California” design along the top of the handle. As an added bonus, the saber arrives in a sustainable pine wood crate, which has a wood notch for display.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You don’t need to spend a fortune on a champagne saber to get the job done right. This saber has the right amount of heft, along with an optimally placed balance point for precision. The blade is carefully crafted to ensure that its whole shape is ergonomic and efficient. Golden copper accents give the wooden handle a decorative and upscale look. This champagne saber arrives in a wooden gift case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Sciabola Del Sommelier saber looks just as good slicing open a bottle as it does on display. The saber is handcrafted in Italy and features eye-catching details such as a wire-wrapped handle and a modern brushed finish. The hilt guard and pommel both have an upscale nickel finish. The saber comes with a wooden presentation crate and a black lacquer stand for display.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A task that commands as much precision as slicing open a bottle of champagne requires the use of a high-quality blade such as the 420 stainless steel blade found on this champagne saber. The high hardness of the blade makes it naturally wear- and corrosion-resistant. Copper accents make this saber’s wooden handle more festive and attractive. The saber arrives in a gift box. Black and red versions are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Its blunt edge makes the Paderno World Cuisine Champagne Saber a must for ceremonial occasions. To ensure your cut goes as smoothly as possible, the saber expertly separates the neck and collar for a clean opening that will leave your audience in awe. The cork and collar won’t separate after the neck has been sliced. Despite its upscale appearance, the handle of the saber is made with non-slip rubber to keep you in full control as you make your cut. The saber is crafted in Italy and features a traditional blunt-style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The red handle on this champagne saber adds a festive touch to special occasions, especially around the holidays. The saber features a sturdy 420 grade stainless steel blade to help swiftly open up your favorite champagne bottle. The saber arrives in a gift box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
From tip to handle, this champagne saber looks more luxurious than its price tag. For starters, the blade is hand forged while the handle is cut and smoothed by hand. Gold embellishments further add to the saber’s upscale appearance. A Rockwell hardness of 56/54 makes this saber less likely to chip during use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Elegance doesn’t always come at a high price, as this champagne saber shows. Show off your skills without breaking the bank with this saber, which features a handle that’s cut and smoothed by hand, and has been engraved by carpenters. The champagne sword also has a carefully crafted blade for slicing through bottles. The saber is available in black or red, and comes in an accompanying gift box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gift-giving is more meaningful when you can engrave it, as is the case with this champagne saber. Surprise that special someone in your life with an artisan-crafted stainless steel saber. Complimentary engraving is included, and you can engrave your message in a single line on the blade’s surface. A complimentary gift card is also included, along with your personal message.