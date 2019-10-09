101 Best Food Gifts: Your Ultimate List

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. And women are known to appreciate a well thought out gift from time to time too. So if you’re searching for the ultimate food gift that is both tasty and practical, skim through our list of the 101 Best Food Gifts below.
If we’re talking about the best mail order food gifts you can get in 2019 and beyond, it would be hard to say this amazing looking pack of cheesecakes from The Cheesecake Factory isn’t the best of the best food gifts.
This specific offering is an incredibly delectable White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake 2 Pack. Each cheesecake is 10-inches in diameter which equals out to 14-slices of cheesecake per tray. It’s comprised of sweet cream cheesecake with swirls of raspberry and chunks of white chocolate baked atop a chocolate crumb crust with a topping of whipped cream.
Just imagine how you would feel if you opened your door to see something as delicious as this from The Cheesecake Factory sitting there waiting for you. So feel free to ahead and just order one for yourself now too.
Shopping for gifts for a foodie man in your life? Well, look no further than the Chicago Steak Company Butcher’s Choice Gift Box.
This box is packed with an array of both filet mignon cuts and Angus beef steak burgers. There are ten 6-ounce wet-aged filet mignon cuts that are begging to be grilled to perfection. And they’re joined by eight 4-ounce Angus beef burgers that will make any burger fan’s mouth water.
The cuts are handpicked and carved to provide the best beef possible, with exterior fats trimmed so you’re only delivered the best of the best. Also included is a pack of Chicago Steak Company’s steak seasoning, which they tout delivers a “mouthwatering aroma and flavor to complete your restaurant-quality experience.”
Be the hero to any grilling connoisseur you know and ship them this pack of gourmet food gifts by mail today.
For some people, myself included, you just can’t help but consider ordering a burger everywhere you go. Your friends and family deride you for it, but your love of the beef just can’t be resisted. For those souls, there’s only one gift that you should be surprising them with this year. Look no further than the Chicago Steak Company 24-Pack of Angus Beef Steak Burgers.
The Chicago Steak Company’s usage of Angus beef steak burgers provides a quality that’s nearly unmatched. The 24 beef patties are 4-ounces each and consist of 1/3 USDA choice gourmet beef. The meat is flash frozen before shipping to ensure the cut’s flavor remains locked in.
If you have a burger lover that’s on your shopping list, these Angus beef steak burgers have got to be one of the best food gifts to send in 2019.
The BBQ Spot is here to tell you that it’s okay to rub your meat. And you can encourage your friends and family to do so by shipping them their Rub Your Meat BBQ Seasoning Gift Pack.
Each of the rubs has an unorthodox, yet aptly themed name. The Rub Your Burger is “bustin’ with backyard flavors” and should be applied to “dead cow”. The Rub Some Butt is Carolina style BBQ seasoning for pork and is “bustin’ with mustard, vinegar, and spice”. And the Rub Your Chicken is poultry seasoning is designed to “enhance your breasts” with its rotisserie flavors.
The set is an inexpensive gift for a foodie man or anyone that likes to rub their meat before grilling. The seasons aren’t just humorous, they’re delicious too!
People like hot sauce. People like Christmas. So this Hot Sauce Advent Calendar from BYOBHotSauce seems like a no brainer food gift for that intersect of folks.
As the countdown toward the holiday winds down, the Hot Sauce Advent Calendar gives delicious gift after delicious gift as the big day draws near. And it all culminates with Santa’s Secret Stash on December 25th which the big guy encourages you to enjoy with a Christmas meal.
Some of the sauces included are Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion, Ghost Pepper, Cayenne, Tabasco, Habanero, Banana, Anaheim, Jalapeno, Serrano, and Scotch Bonnet. This really is an awesome gift for those that appreciate the spicier side of life. And should you be unhappy with your purchase for whatever reason, BYOBHotSauce offers a 90-day no-risk 100% money-back guarantee.
It seems as though dabbling with different hot sauces is – pardon the pun – hotter than ever. So The Modern Gourmet company has put together their Food Truck Foodie Finds Hot Sauce Sampler in order to make a variety pack giftable to your friends and family.
The Hot Sauce Sampler pack includes sauces that are aimed to make street foodies mouths salivate. Flavors include green, orange, habanero, Mexican-style, garlic, red, and Fiery Diablo.
Each of the hot sauces come in 1.7-ounce bottles, so they’re likely to last your gift recipient for quite a while. Just ensure that you’re invited over for the next meal that they plan to utilize them with.
Bunsters Hot Sauce Making Kit is a fantastic gift for a foodie man or really anyone that likes to liven up their eats. The kit requires no cooking whatsoever to brew the custom hot sauces. Instead, all that’s asked is that you mix ingredients as you see fit, shake, and come up with a fancy name for new custom hot sauce.
The kit comes with a funnel and measuring glass so you can be precise with your hot sauce recipes. And if you can’t come up with one on your own, the included Bunsters Make Your Own Hot Sauce Recipe Book has tons for you to sample.
Each hot sauce variant will use Bunsters Black Label hot sauce for a base. It has a hot sauce heat of 16/10, so go easy! From there, add custom ingredients to get your personalized hot sauce right where you want it. When finished, just stick on a label and make it your own.
Sure, people have heard of fresh Maine lobster. But have they ever had the chance to actually enjoy one? Now they can, because this holiday you’re shipping them Fresh Frozen Lobster Tails from Get Maine Lobster.
The package entails 10 lobster tails measuring in at 6-ounces each. The lobsters are hand caught by the fishermen and women of Maine, with each considered lobster-handling experts who handle them with care thanks to years of experience.
The tails are prepared and the flash-frozen right from the sea to ensure maximum freshness. Get Maine Lobster then ships directly from Portland, Maine overnight to get those tails to your lucky friends or family lickety-split. Be a seafood hero and ship these gourmet food gifts by mail today.
Shopping for a seafood lover that enjoys a bit of everything? Cameron’s Seafood has you covered with their Maryland Blue Crabs Crabcakes and Spicy Shrimp Sampler.
The sampler is perhaps the best deal that Cameron’s Seafood offers. There are six large crabs inside, as well as a full pound of spiced shrimp, 32-ounces of delicious Maryland crabmeat bisque, and an 8-ounce jumbo lump crab cake to top the entire package off.
Everything ships fresh from Cameron’s Seafood and is encased in gel packs to ensure safe and cool transit. And reheating is a breeze thanks to the simple to follow instructions that are included. The package is without a doubt one of the best gourmet good gifts by mail that can be delivered.
Some folks love the taste of crabs but don’t want to sit around a table for hours on end picking a bushel of them (their loss, frankly). But that’s okay! Because you’ve still got them covered by sending out the Cameron’s Seafood Maryland Blue Crab Cake Sampler.
The Maryland Blue Crab Cake Sampler arrives with both crab cakes and Maryland crab bisque soup. The soup is ready to eat, it will just need to be heated up. And with 32-ounces of it, there should be plenty to share.
As for the crab cakes, there are four of them. Two of which are 4-ounce offerings while the other two are 8-ounce jump lump crab cakes. The crab cakes will have to be cooked upon delivery though as they’re made fresh and shipped daily.
If you’re looking to get friends and family an unconventional gift for an upcoming holiday, this Bushel of Large Female Maryland Crabs from Cameron’s Seafood is about as good as it gets. The crabs are fully-cooked and seasoned, so there is little hassle in reheating and eating. And they’re shipped fresh to gel packs to ensure they arrive in top-notch condition.
Because these are female crabs, there’s a solid chance that you’ll find egg roe within them as you’re picking. Which many crab enthusiasts know is an added and semi-rare treat. Crab fans also know that female crabs typically have sweeter tasting meat than their male counterparts. And there’s plenty of it too with these being of the large (6-inches plus) variety.
It may seem a bit unconventional to send someone a bushel of crabs as a gift. But I (and my wife more specifically ) can attest that if these showed up at our doorstep, we would be beyond grateful.
During the holiday season especially, a large succulent ham is the go-to for many to bring families to the table. Feeding a large family gathering typically isn’t cheap though, so why not do someone a seasonal solid and order them a Serrano Bone-in Ham from Spain from Jamonprive as a gift this year.
The 15 to 17-pound ham is imported from Spain. The ham is all-natural and is minimally processed with no artificial ingredients included. The only preservatives used are the naturally occurring nitrates that are infused into the ham due to the use of sea salts.
The Serrano Bone-in Ham is slow cured with Meditteranean sea salts in the high mountainous elevations of Spain. The air is cool and dry which aids the process. Jamonprive only utilizes the highest quality pieces of pork, targeting large hams with external fat for flavor.
Once delivered, the Jamonprive Serrano Bone-in Ham from Spain can be stored in a cool, dry place for up to 6 months. However, once it’s opened, you’ll have about a month to devour it. Also, Jamonprive includes a ham stand and a carving knife within the package, ensuring that the ham is ready for presentation upon delivery and cooking.
Iberico Bone-in Ham is regarded as one of the best cured hams available. The meat comes from pigs which primarily only feed on acorns and herbs, so there’s a quality to the pork that is unrivaled by other contenders.
The shoulder ham packed with Mediterranean sea salt and cured for a whopping 16 to 24-months. When slicing, it’s specks of white can be seen throughout the meat. This is indicative of the extensive curing process at work and leads to a flavor that simply has to be tasted to be believed.
Once delivered, the Jamonprive Iberico Bone-in Ham from Spain can be stored in a cool, dry place for up to 6 months. However, once it’s opened, recipients will have about a month to consume it. Jamonprive also includes a ham stand and a carving knife within each package, so gift givers won’t have to worry about recipients being unprepared to serve this fantastic feast.
If someone enjoys eating meat, then the odds are that they love eating jerky. So there’s little doubt that receiving a gift like The Beef Case Gift Box would have someone downright giddy.
The Beef Case weighs in at over 20-pounds in total. Within the package are 54 food items comprised of jerky, meat sticks, deep-fried peanuts, flavored sunflowers seeds, licorice, and more. If you’re shopping for someone that loves protein, you can’t go wrong here.
The Beef Case Gift Box isn’t just an ideal gift for someone you know, it’s a fantastic choice for the corporate realm too. If you’re looking for a unique idea to supply your office with some holiday cheer, drop this bad boy in the kitchen and walk away a hero. Just make sure you swing back around when no one is looking and grab something for yourself too.
Holy Moly! That’s all you really need to say to describe Burgers’ Smokehouse Colossal Bacon Sampler. The package is essentially a bacon lover’s dream. With its six different bacon products, it serves as a crazy cool gift for those that love to up one of the world’s most delicious meats.
The Colossal bacon Sampler includes 12-ounces of Canadian bacon, 1-pound of original hickory smoked bacon, 1-pound of applewood smoked bacon, 12-ounces of pepper-coated city bacon, 1-pound of uncured smoked bacon, and 8-ounces of country ham bacon. Wow, right?
It doesn’t matter how your gift recipient cooks their bacon up. Grilled, fried, or tossed in a skillet, they’ll be eternally grateful when they devour down this amazingly thoughtful present.
Philadelphia is renowned for its cheesesteaks. If someone you know has moved away from the City of Brotherly Love, there’s no doubt that they miss an authentic version of the delicious sandwich. So as a food gift, consider getting them Philly Food’s 20 Do It Yourself Philadelphia Cheesesteaks Kit.
The package consists of twenty ½-pound frozen steaks. It also contains a 20-pack of Amoroso steak rolls (a Philly Cheesesteak must), and plenty of New York sliced white American cheese.
If you have a homesick ex-Philadelphian on your list, the Philly Food 20 Do It Yourself Philadelphia Cheesesteaks Kit seems like a no brainer as one of the best food gifts that you can get.
If you have a food lover in your life that demands clean eats, then take a look at this Papa Vince Clean Food Basket. The basket consists of foods with non-GMO ingredients that are grown in Sicily, Italy. They’re compatible with vegan and Mediterranean diets and features low acid tomato sauce for those with sensitive digestive systems.
The package includes an extra virgin olive oil which is 100% cold-pressed and tastes of olive. It also has hints of tomatoes, artichoke, and pepper. The Moscato balsamic vinegarette is made with fresh grapes and is pressed and aged 8 years within wood in Sicily.
The 2 low acid tomato sauces are made seasonally with vine-ripened tomatoes that have had no sugar added. And you can pair them with the Papa Vince wheat pasta that promises to be easy on your stomach.
Finally, the Papa Vince Clean Food Basket also includes a pair of delicious Sicilian marmalades. One is lemon, the other orange, and both are made with fresh fruit straight from the artisans of Sicily.
Giving food gifts to those on a Kosher diet is tricky due to the limitations placed on their food due to Jewish law. But Generic has all that figured out for you as they’ve designed a kosher food gift basket that’s safe to give to any one of the faith.
Their premier offering is the Kosher Shabbos Deluxe Meal Package for Two with HotMat. Within it comes everything needed for a kosher meal, down to the details such as silver Bechers, white tablecloths, paper goods, and a salt shaker. There’s even candle lighting for a Havdalah too.
Everything in the Kosher Shabbos Deluxe Meal Package for Two with HotMat is shelf-stable, so you won’t have to worry about it spoiling. And thanks to the duo of HotMats that are included, the kosher meal can be heated up and enjoyed just about anywhere.
There are few things that get mall-goers more excited than a stop at Auntie Anne’s Pretzels while on a shopping trip. But with Auntie Anne’s Make Your Own Pretzel Baking Kit, you can leave the mall behind and bring those delicious pretzels right to your home.
Each baking hit makes either six soft pretzels, one pizza crust, or one tray of monkey bread. And because all of those sound like delicious offerings, we recommend going with the 6-box package to ensure there’s plenty of dough to go around.
Baking the Auntie Anne’s Make Your Own Pretzel kit is a deliciously fun way for parents to spend time with kids too. So even though you may be picking the kit up for a lucky adult in your life, their children will certainly enjoy it too.
Sometimes it just isn’t worth a trip to your local mall when you’re craving something as delectable and sweet as a set of Cinnabon cinnamon rolls. So, be the ultimate gift giver and send Cinnabons to someone’s home with the Cinnabon At-Home Baking Kit.
The 2-pack offers homes the ability to make these infamous cinnamon rolls anytime they choose. But the folks you give this fantastic and tasty gift to don’t have to make just cinnamon rolls, as there’s a variety of other options you can bake with Cinnabon At-Home Baking Kit too.
If you do end up purchasing the Cinnabon At-Home Baking Kit for a member of your friends and family, consider going all out on the gift and sending them these absolutely delicious Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pods too.
No trip to the local mall could be finished without stopping by Cinnabon and grabbing a treat. Now, that amazing taste experience can be used to heighten someone’s coffee when you send them these Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pods.
This package consists of 15-packs of 18 K-Cups, ensuring someone special will be enjoying Cinnabon coffee for months to come. But if 15-packs seems a bit stiff, they’re also sold in 1, 6, 9, and 12-packs too.
The coffee is a light roast that features Cinnabon’s trademark cinnamon-brown super and frosting taste. Perhaps you go for the homerun and pair it with the Cinnabon baking kit too.
Even a novice baker will enjoy this Monkey Bread Kit from The Prepared Pantry. The contents include easy to follow instructions to ensure that a perfect batch of monkey bread emerges from the oven. And that’s also because of the commercial-grade nonstick mini monkey bread pan that comes with the package.
27-ounces of monkey bread mix is of course included too. All that will need to be purchased by your recipient is butter to complete the monkey bread recipe.
Just be sure that if it’s cooked around you that you get to it fast. You won’t want to smell that cinnamon aroma hit the air and come up empty-handed.
Funnel cake is one the best parts of getting to your local fair or carnival. So make it so that anyone can get funnel cake of their very own anywhere, anytime, with the Carnival Deluxe Funnel Cake Kit & Apple Cinnamon Funnel Cake Mix.
With the kit, making funnel cake is essentially as simple as just adding water and oil. It includes Carnival Funnel Cakes’ original cake mix, apple cinnamon mix too, a metal fry ring, cooking tongs, and even a funnel cake pitcher to ensure a perfect pour.
One box makes up to 16 funnel cakes. But best of all, you’re giving a gift to someone that their entire family can enjoy too.
Everyone loves pizza. But what’s even better than brining a fresh pie home is getting friends or family together to make a fresh pie yourself. You can gift someone that experience by ordering them the Pizza Pan King Deluxe Thin Crust Pizza Kit. It includes everything a home would need to make a pizza night happen from scratch.
There are two 16 1/2-inch pizza pans were are specially designed to transfer heat for a crisp crust. There are also six flour packs pre-measured to be ready to craft one pizza each. Also included are twelve Italian spice packets to produce the perfect pizza sauce with a 1-inch pizza brush to spread it. And Pizza Pan King even includes a detailed set of instructions to ensure that pizza night goes off without a hitch.
Coming to us from Fast Easy Bread, this Homemade Pizza and Bread Bundle is much more impressive than it may seem. There’s enough packed within this gift to create up to 44 batches of bread, pizza, cinnamon rolls, or whatever else wants to be baked.
The contents include 8-ounces of liquid soy lecithin, 1-pound of vacuum-packed Saf-Instant premium high power yeast, 8-ounces of pizza and pasta seasoning mix, and even an instruction booklet to give ideas on how to delightfully put all the ingredients together.
Giving this gift not only promises pizza and bread for another family’s home. But it also provides a fun and creative outlet for that family to spend time and cook together too.
The Chef Olé Spanish Artesian Gift Set is an amazing present for those that like to put some foreign flair on their cooking and snacks. The package consists of 5 gourmet artesian products for one affordable price.
The Pedro Ximenez Balsalmic Cream stems from the slow reduction of the grape for which it’s named. It’s dense and rich in flavor, and pairs perfectly with salad, tapas, and even ice cream.
The Citric Flavored Sea Salt Flakes are all-natural sea flakes alongside orange, lemon, and lime peels. It’s a perfect complement atop your fish and chicken dishes.
The Manzanilla Olive Pate is premium table olives combined with extra virgin oil from Bajo Aragon. It’s fantastic atop crackers, can be used as a dressing, or even serves as a foundation for dips.
The Spicy Smoked Paprika from La Vera, Spain adds a fantastic flair to your dishes, especially seafood. And the Reserva Familia Extra Virgin Olive Oil is perhaps the most versatile of the bunch. Use it to cook vegetables, put it atop a salad, add it to soups, or just use it sparingly to add some additional taste to dishes.
Affectionately known as “the diamond of the kitchen”, truffles are one of the most expensive foods in the world. And TruffleHunter only selects the best of the best for use within their TruffleHunter Black and White Truffle Oil Gift Set.
The truffles shaved and expertly blended with cold-pressed virgin olive oil. This process is less effective than heating, but it does ensure a quality that proves to be far superior with all truffles’ oil maintaining its delicate aroma and flavor.
This two-pack from TruffleHunter features both white truffle oil and black truffle oil. They arrive in a gift box that is as classy looking as the actual oils are delicious. And they’re perfect for demanding diets such as vegetarian, vegan, coeliacs, kosher, and nut-free.
The Pellas Nature Organic Herb Infused Olive Oil Set is perfect for the healthy cook you’re shopping for. Inside the set are four 1.7-ounce bottles of organic herb-infused olive oil. Flavors include garlic, red hot pepper, rosemary, and basil.
The Pellas Nature brand is an award-winning company thanks to its organic infused and GMO-free recipes. The company only uses high-quality raw materials that are produced directly within the Island of Crete, Greece. So you can be confident in the quality of olive oil that you’re purchasing too.
Up the level of someone’s pizza, toast, salads, soups, vegetables – or nearly anything else – by ordering them a set today.
Olives are an amazingly versatile food. They can be paired with numerous dishes or drinks, or be enjoyed entirely on their own. So you can’t go wrong when searching for food gifts to pick up the Mario Camacho Olive Gift Box for someone special.
There are four different types of organic olives within the gift box. Your lucky recipients will find a jar of green olives stuffed with real pimiento and a hint of olive oil. There’s also a jar of pitted kalamata and green olives with rosemary and olive oil.
The next jar features pitted kalamata olives paired with oregano and olive oil. And the final jar consists of delicious pitted green olives paired with olive oil.
The olives are a super healthy snack that are all-natural and non-GMO. And with four generations of olive making knowhow, the Camacho family is one of the best to get them from.
Cuddling up on the couch with the family and watching a movie is one of the best joys in life. Typically the situation calls for popcorn to be made, and you can ensure that popcorn is made with class by shipping that family the Nostalgia Vintage Commercial Popcorn Cart with 24 Popcorn Packs
The Nostalgia Popcorn Kit comes with all the popcorn kernels, reusable popcorn bowls, and oil for popping that you’ll need. And the 10-ounce stainless steel kettle is super easy to clean with its built-in stirring system and dula-hinged lids.
The gift arrives with 24 individually wrapped pre-portioned popcorn packs. And each batch makes 16-cups of popcorn so that there’s plenty to go around.
Be a family’s hero for this movie night and many movie nights to come, send over a Nostalgia Popcorn Kit today.
Pop’N Popcorn is known for their delicious popcorn filled tins. And if you’re shopping for a chocolate lover, it’s probably obvious that the Pop’N Popcorn The Chocolate Lover Popcorn Tin is the route to take.
The six-gallon silver tin is filled to the brim with a trio of chocolate popcorn flavors. Inside resides caramel with chocolate popcorn, kettle with chocolate popcorn, and dark chocolate with sea salt popcorn.
Pop’N Popcorn makes their popcorn fresh with each order, so you won’t have to worry about shipping out a tin that’s been sitting around getting stale for months. And the company backs that claim by promising this will be the freshest gourmet popcorn ever tasted or your money goes back and the popcorn stays.
Pop’N Popcorn is known for their delicious popcorn filled tins. And if you’re shopping for someone that loves their cheeses, it’s probably obvious that the Pop’N Popcorn The Cheese Lovers Popcorn Tin is the route to take here.
The six-gallon silver tin is filled to the brim with a trio of cheesy popcorn flavors. Inside you’ll find cheddar cheese flavored popcorn, white cheddar flavored popcorn, and perhaps the most exciting, buffalo ranch cheese flavored popcorn.
Pop’N Popcorn makes their popcorn fresh with each order, so you won’t have to worry about shipping out a tin that’s been sitting around getting stale for months. And the company backs that claim by promising this will be the freshest gourmet popcorn ever tasted or your money goes back and the popcorn stays.
Pop’N Popcorn is known for their delicious popcorn filled tins. And if you’re shopping for someone that appreciates the classics, it’s probably obvious that the Pop’N Popcorn The Classics Gourmet Popcorn Tin is the route to take.
The six-gallon silver tin is filled to the brim with the original trio of classic popcorn flavors. Inside you’ll find cheese flavored popcorn, caramel-flavored popcorn, and the classic kettle corn that you know and love.
Pop’N Popcorn makes their popcorn fresh with each order, so you won’t have to worry about shipping out a tin that’s been sitting around getting stale for months. And the company backs that claim by promising this will be the freshest gourmet popcorn ever tasted or your money goes back and the popcorn stays.
When you do movie night frequently, sometime your typical bowl of popcorn becomes a bit of a bore. So help to spice up someone’s upcoming date night by sending them over the Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn and Seasoning Variety Pack.
Inside the 8-pack Movie Night popcorn set comes three non-GMO popcorn kernel packs and five gourmet popcorn snack seasonings. The popcorn blends consist of Fluffy White Gold, Crunch Ruby Red, and a bag of Sweet Tricolor Blend.
The seasonings are where all the action is though. Here, you can spice up your freshly made popcorn with a variety of tastes. There’s Buttery Caramel Corn popcorn seasoning, Cheezy White Cheddar popcorn seasoning, Spicy Chili Lime popcorn seasoning, Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn popcorn seasoning, and Sizzlin’ Sriracha popcorn seasoning.
Urban Accents states that they only use the finest midwestern kernels, so quality comes in tow. Ship this out to a family on your list and ensure their next movie night is their best yet.
It doesn’t get much simpler than this, folks. There’s bound to be someone you’re shopping for – likely a man – that loves meat and loves cheese. For him, it would be hard to top a 9-month membership to the Wisconsin Cheese Mart Cheese and Sausage Club as a fantastic food gift.
Just look at that image – it’s glorious! Wisconsin Cheese Mart ships 1 ½ to 2-pounds of sausage and cheese to your recipient’s home every month for nine months straight. Packages arrive during the second week of every month, so have them plan accordingly.
And it’s certainly not the same old sausages and cheese coming month after month. Wisconsin Cheese Martin promises that the Cheese and Sausage Club will continually rotate in a variety of fresh meats and cheeses. So your gift will continue to delight and surprise time and time again.
Sometimes when you gift a healthy eater a nice tray of something low in calories, it can come across as a bit underwhelming. But when you gift that same healthy eater a 12-month Golden State Fruit Monthly Fruit and Cheese Club membership, things become much more impressive quick.
The package provides a year’s worth of monthly deliveries to the person that prefers to watch what they eat. Each month recipients will receive a premium piece of cheese, a fine selection of fruit with ripening instructions, and cheese tasting notes too.
Each delivery will arrive in the second week of each month. And the first shipment comes with a gift announcement which details the annual subscription alongside a personal message from you.
It’s hard to think of something more delightful than a freshly baked cake just waiting to be devoured. With Flying Noodle Gourmet Gifts’ Gourmet Cake of the Month Club, you can send someone a cake to be excited about month after month for an entire year.
The 12-month club membership will deliver a different cake dessert to the recipient of your choice’s home for an entire year. The full calendar offering makes it an ideal Christmas, Mother’s Day, or birthday present. Because once they get hooked on a new cake showing up each month, they’ll surely want you to renew the membership for the following year.
An annual membership to the Gourmet Chocolate of the Month Club has got to be high on the list of best food gifts for any chocolate enthusiast. Each month for a full year, these delectable treats will show up to the door of whoever is lucky enough to receive them.
The chocolates that arrive as part of the membership aren’t just tasty, they’re unique in design too. Your friends and family aren’t just getting generic offerings, but instead gourmet combinations of milk and dark chocolate with many other ingredients like toffee and peanut butter cups to make mouths water. The presentation of the chocolate treats looks fantastic too.
The only downside to purchasing the 12-month Gourmet Chocolate of the Month Club for someone special is that you’ll likely be forced to ordering it again next year.
Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that just keep on coming. With Buffalo Bob’s Exotic Game Snack of the Month Club, you can be a hero well after the holiday season has ended.
A subscription to the club enlists your recipient in 4 months of exotic game jerky delivery. Two packs will be delivered right around the middle of the month while the subscription is active, with the first shipment arriving within the first 24 hours.
Jerky offerings include barbequed alligator and beef, cajun style alligator and beef, smoked buffalo and beef, hickory-smoked elk and beef, hickory-smoked ostrich and beef, and peppered venison and beef, and quite a few more.
The gift even includes a customized certificate for the recipient which displays their name, length of their jerky subscription, and who gifted it to them. So as each jerky delivery arrives and they devour the unique offerings, they’ll know who it was that gave them the gift that keeps on giving.
The V.I.P. Large Holiday Gift Basket in Wooden Trunk from Gift Basket Village is a gift that just screams of class. It’s loaded with goodies, and they all come within a super impressive high-end and handcrafted wooden trunk that can be reused however the recipient sees fit.
A plethora of gourmet food is stuffed into the trunk. There are several pounds of different types of delicious fudge. An amazingly moist rum cake and assorted types of Italian biscotti. As well as numerous cookies, popcorn, almond bark, coffee bricks, chocolate-covered cherries, nuts, and plenty, plenty more snacks.
Inside the trunk are also delectable truffles of multiple types. As well as imported caviar, a brie cheese spreader, and gourmet crackers. It’s an impressive chest of treasures that will feed a family, coworkers, or really any combination of groups.
Sometimes the simplest food gift ideas are the best. That certainly holds true here, as you can’t go wrong declaring this Hershey’s Holiday Assortment Gift Tin as one of the best food gifts of 2019 and beyond.
Inside the humongous tin is 14 pounds of sweets which amounts to a whopping 920 pieces of Hershey’s treats. The assortment includes Hershey’s Miniatures, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Mr. Goodbar, Krackel, and Hershey’s Kisses – aka the classics.
There’s nothing wrong with going tried and true when you know that tried and true works. Sweeten up someone special’s holiday with the Hershey’s Holiday Assortment Gift Tin.
Some kits make crafting personalized hot sauces pretty simple. But others, like the Grow and Make Deluxe DIY Hot Sauce Making Kit, make it an art.
The Grow and Make Deluxe DIY Hot Sauce Making Kit comes with a robust amount of ingredients. There are cayenne, ancho, curry, and New Mexico chili powder included. As is brown sugar, guajillo, chipotle, and Arbol peppers. And the liquids need are here too in apple cider vinegar and white vinegar.
The kit comes with six glass woozy bottles with lids to secure your concoctions. There are also six blank labels so you can brand them. In the box you’ll also find gloves for safe handling, a funnel for clean crafting, sanitizing powder, and a recipe book to guide you through the entire process.
Cheese lovers know that splurging for the good stuff can get expensive. But those folks can limit those expenses and have fun so when you gift them the Grow and Make DIY Artisan Cheese Making Kit.
Inside the kit is pretty much everything needed to craft fresh mozzarella, ricotta, chèvre, paneer, and queso blanco. All your recipient will need to supply is the milk.
The package comes with two cheese molds, rennet tablets, a cheesecloth, flake salt, citric acid, and a thermometer. All they will have to do upon opening the kit is follow the included instructions and enjoy.
The Grow and Make DIY Artisan BBQ Sauce Making Kit is one of the best mail order food gifts for 2019 and beyond. It’s an ingenious food gift, proving to be ideal for the men in your life that love to tout about their skill on the grill.
The kit includes three easy to follow BBQ recipes that folks can modify to make their own as they see fit. One is a mustard-based sauce, another is tomato-based, and the last is a mop sauce. All the ingredients needed are included for each, which includes crushed red pepper, turmeric, onion, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and more.
Three empty bottles are included with labels for you to brand as your own. It’s surely one of the best gifts for a foodie man out there, so order one for Father’s Day, Christmas, or the next birthday on the horizon.
Kombucha enthusiasts know that the concoction has a slew of beneficial properties. So why not send those enthusiasts one of the best gourmet food gifts by mail with the Grow and Make DIY Artisan Kombucha Brewing Kit.
Thanks to a lively SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast) from Golden Age Kombucha, the kit will flourish for as long as you can keep the SCOBY active. All the necessary ingredients are included, such as looseleaf black tea, vanilla extract, and sugar. As well as the necessary supplies like a 1/2 gallon glass jar and lid, a funnel, and butter muslin cheesecloth.
The idea should prove to be one of the best food gifts of 2019 and beyond. It’s perfect for those that love DIY, being healthy, and saving dough.
Sushi seems to be more popular than ever. But going out for dinner and purchasing a few rolls certainly isn’t cheap. So think outside the box for your next food gift and offer someone this Japanese Sushi Complete Making Kit.
Not only will it save your friends and family some cash making sushi at home, but it’s also a great idea for a potential date night activity. The kit offers nearly everything a couple will need to get rolling. There’s wasabi paste, sushi vinegar, ginger, soy sauce, rice, and nori. There’s also a set of chopsticks and a 3 compartment sauce tray too.
The only thing that’s seemingly not included is an array of fish you’ll want to include within your homemade sushi rolls. But we’re going to guess that you wouldn’t want to order that off of Amazon anyway…
Nut fans know that this high protein food is perfect for a quick pick me up or as a small snack between meals. So it’s only logical that something like this Oh! Nuts Mixed Nut Gift Basket would be perfect to present to a friend or family member.
Inside the Oh! Nuts Mixed Nut Gift Basket there are a dozen different types of nuts. There’s Chef’s Blend Peanuts, Roasted Unsalted Hazelnuts, BBQ Toasted Corn Nuts, Roasted Salted Almonds, Roasted Salted Pecans, Roasted Salted Pepitas, Raw Brazil Nuts, Roasted Salted Pistachios, Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts, Raw Walnuts, Roasted Salted Sunflower Seeds, and Roasted Salted Cashews – my biased choice for best of the nutty bunch.
The nuts are presented in 12 unique compartments atop a rustic looking wooden container complete with a lid. Try deviating from the typical cookie, chocolate, and random food baskets and instead give the Oh! Nuts Mixed Nut Gift Basket a try.
If you’d like to give an impressive and health-conscious food gift this holiday season, then Gourmet Gift Baskets’ Dried Fruits and Nuts Platter should be given a look. The platter is impressive in itself as it’s tung wood and measures in at 14″ x 10″ x 1.5″. And within it are 38-ounces of premium nuts and delectable dried fruits.
The roster of included snacks includes Dried Apple Rings, California Angelino Plums, California Peaches, California Prunes, Glace Cherries, Dried Kiwi Slices, Dried Mango Slices, a Pineapple Ring, Sun-Dried California Dates, a Fruit & Nut Medley, and Natural Trail Mix.
It’s an impressive tray of food that should last your recipient for quite a while. And with Gourmet Gift Baskets’ 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, you’ll have reassurance should anything go wrong with your order.
Those who have tried out the keto diet know how tricky it can be when choosing what you can and can’t eat. To make it easier for gift-givers, Smalltown Table has crafted a Keto Snack Box Care Package.
The contents of the Keto Snack Box Care Package consists of high-quality foods that are high in protein yet ultra-low in carbohydrates. There’s even a 7-day meal plan thrown in to ensure your gift recipient has a week’s worth of keto-friendly food on the ready.
Also in the care package are magnetic cheat sheet cards whihc help for keto followers to track their daily nutritional intake. And there’s even an easy to follow keto plan pamphlet for those that are new to the regimen.
Every human body is a bit different from the next. And for some, gluten can be a powerful foe when it comes to nutrition. That doesn’t mean you should shy away from getting these folks some awesome food gifts though. You just have to know where to shop!
Smalltown Table’s Gluten Free Snacks Care Package is ideal for snackers that have to watch what they ingest in the gluten department. There are 30 snacks in total, many from brands your recipient will recognize and love. Inside are snack bars, popcorn, fruit snacks, veggie straws, trail mix, nuts, chips, and more.
Again, everything is gluten free, GMO free, and celiac friendly. Do that guy or gal your shopping for a favor and nab one of these Gluten Free Snacks Care Packages so they can have some snacktime independence.
Paleo has become a way of life for many out there hoping to live a healthier life. With that in mind, it could be tough to find the best food gifts for this segment of folks. But thanks to Bunny James’ Paleo Diet Snacks Gift Basket.
The basket contains a wide array of snacks that are all-natural, high in protein, and low in carbs. Each item is also free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.
When we say a wide array of snacks, we mean it. The Bunny James Paleo Diet Snacks Gift Basket has meats, veggies, fruits, nuts, and much more. It’s all packed within a beautifully decorated Bunny James gift box for maximum presentation value. And Bunny James offers a no questions asked refund policy so you can rest assured you’re gifting a high-quality basket.
Not too dissimilar to Bunny James’ Paleo Diet Snacks Gift Basket is the company’s Bunny James High Protein Healthy Snacks Deluxe Fitness Box. It too is loaded with snacks that are high in protein (obviously). Making the basket a perfect gift for those that are constantly working out or perhaps in the military.
The Sampler Snack Box has tons of options, including an assortment of gourmet snacks, protein bars & cookies, granola mix, jerky, nuts, and more. There are even travel packs from favorite brands so recipients can just grab and go from the Snack Box as they run out the door.
Like Bunny James’ other products, the High Protein Sampler Snack Box arrives in packaging that resembles a miniature garden. There’s multi-colored grass, a poem from the company, and a quick story as to their beginnings. It’s heartwarming and healthy for all that are lucky enough to receive it.
If you’re shopping for someone with a sweet tooth, this 10-Pound Variety Fun Candy Box from Custom Varietea should be the ultimate food gift. One box contains 40 different varieties of candy. We’re talking lollipops, jelly beans, bubble gum, jawbreakers, fruit gummies, and a ton more.
The box could also prove useful with the Halloween season, as the 160-ounces of candy should be plenty to get you through the onslaught of trick or treaters that come to haunt. Whether your recipient wants to gorge on the sweets, give them away to kids, or just trickle them into a candy dish to dabble with occasionally, you can’t go wrong with 10-pounds of delicious sweets.
Got a friend or family member you’re shopping for that loves meat? Of course you do! So take a look at the Carnivore Club Gift Box and you might cross just cross some names off your list.
The gourmet food gift is comprised of five Italian types of meat that originate from Nduja artisans. Those that receive the Carnivor Club Gift Box will find Salame Di Manzo (Wagyu Beef), Nduja (Spreadable Salami), Pepperoni, Chorizo, and Sopressata Dolce, all packaged within a beautiful gift box.
All in all, the package consists of 1.5-pounds of delicious meats. It’s an ideal gift for meat lovers across Father’s Day, Christmas, or really any other holiday.
Candy is awesome. Bacon is awesome. Put the two together and you may just have one of the best creations on Earth. That’s what Bacon Mamma Jamma is hoping to deliver with their wonderful Brown Sugar Candied Bacon.
The snack is exactly as it sounds. It’s brown sugar, Grade A maple syrup, thickly sliced hickory bacon, and Bacon Mamma Jamma’s special seasoning. Combined, they form the delectable treat that will amaze any bacon-loving gift recipient.
You can purchase the Brown Sugar Candied Bacon in a variety of sizes. We recommend the 20-pack offering which should be plenty for most without being a tease. But it’s also available in 10, 40, 60, and 80-pack variants. Prove your love for whoever you’re buying for – give them bacon.
For decades it seems, perhaps even centuries, people have given each other meats as gifts. It’s probably one of the most common of food gifts, and who are you to change tradition?
Newport Jerky Company’s Exotic Summer Sausage 6-Pack Gift Bag offers a nice assortment of meat. Inside the meat bag are six 4-ounce sausages that have been fully smoked and are ready to eat. The Roadkill sausage consists of Wild Boar, Elk, Venison, Antelope, Rabbit, and Beef. Jackelope is a combination of Venison and Rabbit. And the remaining four are Elk, Wild Boar, Venison, and Bison.
The summer sausage set goes great with cheese and crackers. Or, you can heat them up and throw them on a bun to make a phenomenal sausage sandwich. Sausages are a versatile food, so the options your recipient has to ingest them are pretty endless.
If you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift, you really can’t go wrong with Golden State Fruits’ Father’s Day Jerky and Meat Snack Gift Box. Any man will appreciate the gift box’s assortment of jerky flavors. Flavors include mandarin orange, epic wild boar bacon bar, two chicks beef jerky, Bavarian summer sausage, and several smaller sticks.
The setup itself arrives in a pretty red box with a brown bow announcing “Happy Father’s Day”. And you’ll find treats outside of the jerky-like Cello parmesan cheese whisps. It’s an impressive package to say thank you to the random father in your life. Whether it be yours, or just one that you’re close to and wish to appreciate.
Tired of getting those constant calls from your college student asking for more cash for food? Just send them this Sereno Snacks 20 Pound College Care Package instead. And best of all, it has all the important college food groups covered.
Within it are 130 Oreo cookies, 30 Blow Pops, 25 Rice Krispie Treats, 24 Giant Slim Jims, 16 Ding Dongs, 16 Twinkies, 13 Mini Donuts, and 2-pounds of Jack Links Jerky. If your college kid needs liquid or bread, they’re on their own.
All in all, it’s 20-pounds of treats that your recipient will adore. And hey, after receiving it, maybe they’ll actually call you for once.
Shopping for a birthday? Fairytale Brownies’ Birthday Surprise Chocolate Food Basket is something that will make any birthday boy or girl feel like the day is truly theirs. The sweets are comprised of Callebaut Belgian chocolate, farm fresh eggs, and cremery butter.
Inside the Fairytale Brownies Birthday Surprise Chocolate Food Basket, you’ll find 12 individually wrapped brownies, most unique from one of another to in their design and taste. Also included are a set of four purple balloons, a kazoo, a box of candles, and a button for the birthday celebrant to wear.
The package arrives in an impressive Happy Birthday box that looks excitedly festive. The 19-piece set is an easy purchase that will add some fun and enjoyment toward the special day of someone special.
After wowing folks with the Fairytale Brownies Birthday Surprise Chocolate Food Basket, double down for the holiday season with the Fairytale Brownies Christmas 4-Box Tower Gourmet Chocolate Food Basket.
There are a whopping 41-pieces in the quartet of boxes. The individually wrapped treats included are 3″ x 3″ brownies, 3″ x 1.5″ sprites, 1.5″ x 1.5″ morsels, 3.25″ cookies, and 3″ x 2″ bars. The chocolate used in each is rich and dark Callebaut Belgian chocolate alongside pure cremery butter and farm fresh eggs.
It’s an impressive collection of treats that you can order for friends, family, or coworkers for Christmas. Just make sure that you snag a couple of treats for yourself before they’re all gone.
This Chocolate Covered Sandwich Cookies Gift Box from Barnett’s is an impressive assortment of treats that makes a fantastic gift. Whether it’s Christmas, birthdays, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or maybe just because. The set is essentially a package of fancied up Oreo, but who wouldn’t love that?
The chocolate-covered sandwich cookies are relatively healthy compared to alternatives and don’t feature a ton of additives or preservatives. The list of ingredients that Barnett’s references include sugar, flour, canola oil, soybean, palm oil, and cocoa – that’s it.
Barnett’s offers a love it or your money-back guarantee with no questions asked. So if you’re unhappy with your purchase for whatever reason, the company will be sure to make it right.
In addition to the Barnett’s Chocolate Covered Sandwich Cookies Gift Box, the company also offers a very impressive looking Biscotti Cookies Gift Basket. The package consists of 24 gourmet biscotti cookies across a variety of flavors.
There are four each of chocolate craisin, chocolate chip, caramel chip, nut crunch, almond crunch, and cookie crunch. All of which are certified Kosher, and are crafted with premium, natural ingredients with no usage of additives, preservatives, or trans-fat.
Barnett’s also offers a love it or your money-back guarantee with no questions asked. So if you’re unhappy with your purchase for whatever reason, the company will be sure to make it right.
Culinary connoisseurs that the perfect blend of spices is crucial when cooking the perfect dish. So grabbing them this Gourmet Sea Salt Sampler Infused and Natural 2-Pack from the Caravel Gourmet should prove to be the perfect gift.
This package contains twelve different sea salt seasoning options under the Infused and Smoked banner. Inside it you’ll find .5-ounce offerings of Smoked Bacon Sea Salt, Smoked Bacon Chipotle Sea Salt, Smoke Onion and Garlic Sea Salt, Smoked Alderwood Sea Salt, Smoked Garlic Sea Salt, Smoked Cherrywood Sea Salt, another Smoked Bacon Sea Salt, Hawaiian Bamboo Jade Sea Salt, 5-Pepper Sea Salt, Garlic Medley Sea Salt, Rosemary Sea Salt, and Hawaiian Black Lava Sea Salt.
Infused and Smoked aren’t your only options though. You can also select Infused and French, Infused and Naturel, Infused and Spicy, amongst others. Every kit comes within reusable tins and has a bamboo spoon for convenience. And everything is gluten-free with no MSG or GMO.
The Broadway Basketeers Gift Tower is a perfect way to send Happy Birthday wishes to friends and family. There’s an impressive assortment of treats included in the tower’s numerous boxes. There are jellybeans, a sweet and savory snack mix, gourmet caramel popcorn, salted caramel pretzel twists, milk toffees, and even some peanut butter crunch.
Everything included is Kosher certified. And the gift boxes are reusable so that your recipient can get additional usage out of them once the delicious treats have been devoured. You can also include a personalized gift message upon delivery so that you can offer well wishes for birthdays, holidays, or the random just because.
Those wanting something sweet while avoiding the typical cookie, candy, and junk food baskets should consider the Oh! Nuts Honey Sticks Gift Set. The packages include 50 honey sticks in total across 5 different flavors. These consist of clover, orange, buckwheat, wildflower, and blackberry.
The honey itself, while delicious, also has a slew of healthy qualities to it. The sticks are nutritious and come packed with enzymes and pollen to serve as a natural energy booster. And the sticks are easy to consume as well. Simply hold one end and pinch or bite the seam. The delicious honey will then begin flowing out and you can slide your finger and thumb along the plastic tube to get all of the delicious goodness into your pallet.
Try something different this year and purchase the Oh! Nuts Honey Sticks Gift Set for your friends and family. You surely won’t regret it.
Don’t let your eyes fool you. This isn’t a miniaturized box of fruits that you’re buying for someone. Instead, the Oh! Nuts Gourmet Marzipan Candy Fruits Basket is six different marzipan candies that disguise themselves as actual fruit.
There are candies that present themselves as peaches, oranges, lemons, green apples, nectarines, and strawberries. Each is comprised of delicious marzipan that is both sweet and creamy. And the artwork that dresses the candy as fruit is masterful in itself.
The size of the box is robust too with nine marzipan candies of each of the six fruits. Which, if you’re doing the math, is a total of 54 candies. So try something different with your next food gift purchase and try the Oh! Nuts Gourmet Marzipan Candy Fruits Basket.
The pumpkin roll is perhaps best renowned from the Amish area of southeast Pennsylvania. It’s a delectable dessert that features a tasty cream cheese filling surrounded by a soft and sweet roll of pumpkin cake.
Arianna’s Baker makes their Homemade Pumpkins Rolls fresh from Lancaster, PA. They promise that one bite is all that it takes to be hooked on the treat. To ensure quality, Arianna’s ships the pumpkins rolls within packaging that’s designed to keep the dessert chilled. That way it’s as fresh as possible when it hits your palette.
This specific offering from Arianna’s is a two-pack. So you can decide for yourself whether you want to gift both of these fantastic rolls to a friend or family member. Or, whether you just gift one and keep the other for yourself.
When you think of holiday desserts, you think fruitcake. And amongst the best of the best that you can order online is the Beatrice Baking Co. Grandma’s Famous Fruitcake.
The Beatrice Baking Co. uses only the finest ingredients to ensure the utmost quality in their product. They utilize ripe fancy cherries, delicious pineapples, golden raisins, fresh crunchy almonds, seedling pecans, English walnuts, and the perfect combination of bourbon, rum, and brandy.
It’s an old-world recipe as they say that was brought over to America from Germany many decades ago. And thanks to the freshest butter, egg yolks, fruit, and nuts, it tastes as fresh as possible which makes it as delicious as possible.
Sometimes you just need to send some baked goods to express your appreciation for someone. And one of the best ways to do that is with the Dulcet Baked Goods Deluxe Food Basket.
The basket is absolutely loaded with fresh and delicious treats. You’ll find six assorted scones, a chocolate cheese brownie, chocolate chip fudge, and a chocolate chip blondie. But that’s not all, there’s also a pound of assorted rugelach which range across cinnamon, apricot, raspberry, and chocolate chip. As well as a pumpkin loaf, two muffins, and a tin of tea.
Dulcet Gift BAskets promises that quality is their mission, so expect to be praised for the elegant present your sending someone’s way. But if there should be any issues, Dulcet promises that if you contact them they’ll take care of any issues.
- Some people get really into pumpkin flavoring. While many people celebrate the delicious gourd’s existence for just a few months a year, others swear by its flavor. Regardless of which camp you’re shopping for, Jordan’s Sugar Free Pumpkin Syrups serve as a fantastic gift.
The set offers six different flavors of pumpkins infused coffee syrups. You’ll find pumpkin caramel, pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin spice, pumpkin caramel scone, pumpkins cinnamon roll, and maple donut which auspiciously stands out from the pumpkin-based flavors.
The best part of the syrups though while they’re dressing up each cup of coffee, there’s no damage being done to a potential diet that’s in play. Each flavor contains zero sugar, zero carbohydrates, and zero calories. So each sip can be enjoyed to the fullest without feeling guilty about it.
When it’s football season, little else matters to the avid NFL fan. In fact, it’s best not to even ask anything of these folks on Sundays. So to ensure your favorite football fan will never have to leave the couch, send them a Gifts to Impress Gridiron Football Gift Basket.
Inside the basket is an awesome football-shaped mug that any gridiron fan would be proud to fill. There’s also the fun and humorous Can You Tell It’s Football Season book to share with friends.
As far as food and snacks go, the Gridiron Football Gift Basket is absolutely loaded. There are tons of different candies, cookies, nuts, crackers, cheeses, meats, and coffees. There’s even a bag of Nuts About Sports snack mix that comes with a referee whistle included.
Don’t settle for a field goal here. Go for the touchdown and order this Gridiron Football Gift Basket for the football fan in your life today.
The Wine Country Gift Baskets Hole in One Golf Gift Basket is one that’s pretty perfect for any golfer you’re shopping for. The contents of the gift basket are actually housed within an insulated cooler bag that can be kept and reused time and time again. But the contents are perhaps just as notable, if not more so than that.
Inside the Hole in One Golf Gift Basket you’ll find cookies, dried fruits, nut mix, honey mustard pretzels, brownie brittle, a garlic onion dip, and crackers. But there’s also Sonoma jack cheese wedges, garlic and herb cheese, a knife, and bamboo cutting board too.
Not only are the contents of the basket impressive, but the cooler bag will keep your recipient reminded for years of the gift in which it was presented. Whether you’re shopping for a golf pro or someone that hits the links once or twice a year, consider grabbing this basket to make their next trip their best.
Gift Basket Village’s Par-Tee On Golf Themed Gift Basket is a fun pick-up for the golf lover in your life. It’s stocked with snacks and treats that are great to carry around for 18 holes. And it all arrives in a golf-themed basket that can be reused by your lucky recipient.
Inside the basket is a golf gift book filled with hilarious antidotes to share with friends on and off the links. There’s a bag of 19th Hole Club Mix, a golf-themed box housing a bunch of dipping pretzels, coffee, Tortuga Caribbean Island run cake, chocolate hazelnut filled cookie fingers, chocolate layered wafer cookies, and apple cinnamon cookies.
Outside of that, there’s also all-beef summer sausage, brie cheese spread, pepper and poppy crackers, gourmet Virginia peanuts, smoked gouda, and even Wolfgang Puck gourmet coffee. There’s a lot of diversity here that’s sure to please audiences of every taste.
Whether you’re shopping for Father’s Day, a birthday, or showing thanks just because, the Par-Tee On Golf Themed Gift Basket is sure to be appreciated by any fan of the sport.
The Special Delivery for Her Gift Basket from Gift Basket Village is perhaps one of the most versatile offerings on our list. At first glance, it seems like – and would be perfect for – a new mother’s present. The brightly colored present just screams of cheer. Whether that cheer is intended to celebrate something new or add sunshine into someone’s day is entirely up to you.
The basket consists of several smiling plush flowers. It also holds gourmet snack mix, flavored cookies, fruit bonbons, lemon cookie straws, key lime cookie straws, coconut meringues, lollipops, popcorn, toffee, and more.
Whether you want to say congratulations, or just add some cheer to someone’s day, you can’t go wrong with the Special Delivery for Her Gift Basket.
If you have a friend or family member that’s super excited about an upcoming camping trip, purchasing the Happy Camper Camping Themed Gift Basket from Gift Basket Village is sure to throw them over the top. The basket touts 7-pounds of goodies that will help to elevate any time spent outdoors.
Lucky campers will find items such as the Ultimate Camping Cookbook which promises to be both helpful and hilarious. And there’s also a slew of Wisconsin cheeses and summer sausages that you can grill up for a meal or snack.
You’ll also find pretzels, chips and salsa, crackers, and an amazing sounding smokey chipotle burger mix. It’s a practical gift that will get great mileage for its recipient. So consider sending it to someone special for an upcoming holiday or event to make their trip even more special.
A day at the beach or lakeside is only as relaxing as you make it. So ensure that someone special going on vacation has the best time possible by sending them the Seaside Snacks Summer Themed Gift Basket from Gift Basket Village.
The basket is designed for and inspired by the beach, hoping to make every recipient’s vacation get started on a fantastic note. Inside are a bunch of summer-friendly sweets and snacks that are aimed at offering a relaxing time with tropical flavors.
There’s a canister of sweetened fruit and nut mix. As well as Maui sweet onion almond crunches and fruit-flavored bon bons. Inside the included “Lifes a Beach” gift bag are both shortbread and lemon tea cookies. As well as lemon straws and key lime straws to munch on while soaking in the sun.
Come to think of it, you might as well just order one for yourself too during checkout.
Every handyman eventually goes looking for a handful of snacks while grinding through their day. And you’ll be that handyman’s hero by sending them the Handyman Snacks Gift Basket from Gift Basket Village.
The Handyman Snacks Gift Basket is comprised of 6-pounds of goodies. We’re talking various almonds, peanuts, cookies, and snacks. But there’s also beef garlic summer sausage, cheeses, crackers, cocoa, chocolate espresso beans, and coffee too. Perfect for anyone in a grab and go situation.
Whether it’s a friend, family, or neighbor, do the person that makes your life easier with their work a solid. Order them a gift basket to say thanks today.
When you show up for Thanksgiving, you certainly don’t want to show up empty-handed. So if your hosts don’t specifically tell you what to bring, and you’re not exactly a fantastic cook, make your life easier and bring over this Gobble Gobble Thanksgiving Themed Gift Basket from Gift Basket Village.
The basket is a combination of fall foliage, an adorable pumpkin spice scented Bearington Bear, a fall leaves candle set and tons of edibles.
Some of those edibles include cinnamon pecan sugar cookies, almond Roca, several wafer cookies, chocolate pretzels, numerous hot chocolates, popcorn, and plenty more.
It may seem a bit unorthodox to show up with a basket like this as a Thanksgiving thank you. But we can assure you, the notion won’t go unappreciated.
Everybody gets a bit hangry from time to time. So, help those out close to you by supplying them with a Hangry Kit, with this one being the Hangry Kit Women Kit Care Package.
These kits are designed to satiate when people are at their most angrily hungry. The Hangry Kit Women Kit Care Package aims to please the females in your life with the ultimate snack box. Inside they’ll find 42 hangry remedies. There are numerous teas, trail mixes, nuts, granola bars, chocolates, popcorn, cookies, mints, chips, breadsticks, crackers, and more.
However, it’s not just the Women Kit Care Package that Hangry Kit offers though. They also have kits themed after adventure, chocolate, college, dark chocolate, essentials, healthy, Japan, kids, men, paella, peanut butter, ramen, spicy, super sour, sweet, and yoga.
When you’re female friends find themselves undernourished next, ensure they can quickly remedy the situation by having a Hangry Kit Women Kit Care Package by their side.
Sometimes when a friend is sick, the only thing you can do is send them something special to let them know that you’re thinking of them. For that situation, the MooChimp Get Well Gift Box might be your best option.
The box contains 3-pounds of healthy food, snacks, chocolate, and more. Your ill friends will find Wolfgang Puck’s Organic Chicken Noodle Soup, veggie sticks, pita chips, fig bars, almonds, walnuts, pistachios, brownie brittle, oatmeal, hot cocoa, tea bags, and more.
The Get Well Gift Box even comes with items that will help fill time when your friend is getting well. A jigsaw puzzle and a deck of playing cards will certainly help to alleviate boredom.
It may sound random, but some people love Matzo. And if you have someone in your life that fits the bill, The Matzo Project The Whole Matzo Gift Box is a gift-givers dream.
You’ll be adored for your off the wall Matzo thinking. The box includes two flavors of Matzo, three flavors of 6-ounce Matzo chips, three flavors of 1-ounce Matzo chips, Matzo ball mix, and a Matzo ball soup mix.
The Matzo Project cooks their snacks in small batches with limited ingredients. And those ingredients contain nothing artificial, just peanuts, wheat, soy, dairy, & may contain traces of eggs, sesame, and tree nuts.
The Matzo Project also offers a 100% guarantee. So should anything not show up correctly, simply contact the company and they’ll make things right.
Gourmet sea salts are a fantastic way to add a ton of flavor to your dishes in a relatively healthy way. And with Caravel Gourmet’s Spicy Hot Sea Salt 6-Pack, you can gift a ton of new variety into someone’s cooking.
The Spicy Hot Sea Salt 6-Pack consists of 4-ounce containers of the delicious spices. The included options are ghost pepper sea salt, jalapeno sea salt, cajun sea salt, hot curry sea salt, spicy garlic pepper sea salt, and habanero sea salt.
As you can tell from the selections, these are best used to add some spice to your favorite cook’s kitchen. But put the Spicy Hot Sea Salt 6-Pack in the right hands and there will be zest in their dishes like they’ve never tasted before.
If you have someone on your list that has dreamed of having a picnic somewhere across the Scottish countryside, give them the next best thing with this Scottish Gourmet Food and Snack Gift Basket from Scottish Specialty Products.
The deluxe basket offers everything needed to enjoy a proper Scottish getaway. Inside are a variety of treats and snacks, including Edinburgh Black Tea and whiskey flavored tea. There are shortbread fingers, oatcakes, marmalade, and chutney. There’s also whiskey flavored mustard and fudge. As well as Scotch Bonnet chili pepper chips, Scottish blossom honey, chocolate dessert sauce and more.
All of it comes within a traditional willow hamper that can be used to picnic for years to come. And there’s also a Scottish made 56-inch by 78-inch woolen blanket to lay down upon during your day out.
If someone amongst your friends and family has a nostalgia for Mexican sweets, help to satiate that longing by sending them this Mexican Candy Mix Bag from MTC.
The bag consists of 64-pieces of authentic Mexican candies, with the offerings spanning the gambit of spicey, sweet, and sour. You’ll find a wide range of lollipops, chocolates, candies, and gums. And each has its own Hispanic flair.
This 64-count bag should prove to be enough to excite a group of your family and friends. Or offer them to coworkers to give them a new snack to try throughout the day.
The Woodstock Candy Old School 80s Candy Gift Box is a delicious nostalgia trip. Inside the package is an assortment of retro-themed candies that will take many back to their heyday of over 30 years ago.
Recipients will find Nerds, Razzles, Gobstoppers, Smarties, Fun Dip, Hubba Bubba, Pop Rocks, Now and Laters, candy cigarettes, and plenty more from decades yonder.
The Old School 80s Candy Gift Box is perfect for folks that are celebrating birthdays in their 30s and 40s. It could be used for snacks during 80s themed parties. Or you can ship it off to a friend or loved one that experienced and cherished the amazing decade that was the 80s.
There are a lot of folks out there who prefer sour to sweet in their candies. Luckily for them, and you, you can send them the perfect gift for their tastebuds with the Sour Candy Assortment Gift Box from Woodstock Candy.
The treats arrive in a fun display box that warns “Warming! Sour Candy”. And that box isn’t lying as there are 21 different types of sour candies packaged within.
A wide assortment of Warheads is packed within. As are sour versions of Trolli, Skittles, Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, Pop Rocks, and plenty more.
You may be trying to be sweet by sending someone a gift, but make sure you do your gift-giving right by shipping friends and family the Sour Candy Assortment Gift Box.
Looking for a unique gift for a chip lover in your life? The Gift Basket Gallery looks to have the perfect thing with their Chip Mania Bouquet.
The gift is designed to replicate an impressive floral arrangement. But instead of it consisting of only flowers and such, the bulk of the Chip Mania Bouquet is comprised of, well, chips.
There are 12 to 14 bags of delicious chips packed into every arrangement. Types included are primarily Ruffles, Fritos, Cheetos, Lay’s, and Doritos. And the bouquet is professionally arranged by The Gift Basket Gallery’s award-winning designers.
Whether you’re going for a different take on a get well soon gift, just saying thanks, or something else entirely, the Chip Mania Bouquet is one your recipient certainly won’t forget.
You may not be aware if you’re from outside of the region, but Turkey is renowned for having a fine selection of snacks within its borders and across Europe. Some folks may miss their international delights, while others may have heard of them and are simply intrigued. For these people, Turkish Munchies’ Variety Pack Gift Box could be the perfect unique food gift to send their way.
Inside the festive looking gift box that arrives at their door, your friends and family will find a collection of gourmet treats. There are 20 snacks inside the package. But what’s perhaps the coolest of all is the menu that Turkish Munchies includes inside the box to help guide through taste testing.
The menu features blank stars so favorites can be ranked. As well as warns of ingredients for each treat that could pose problems for various allergies. The entire Variety Pack Gift Box is exceptionally well put together and would surely be an impressive gift for all.
What do you get for someone with a love of baked goods when the Gourmet Cake of the Month Club is too much for one person? How about the Duncan Hines Perfect Size for One Variety Pack instead?
Just as the name implies, these delectable treats are perfect for a sole individual. There are six flavors included in the package; strawberry shortcake, cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores cake, blueberry muffin, chocolate lover’s cake, and buttermilk pancake. And with four individual pouches per flavor, they’ll last for quite a while.
Cooking/baking the treats is supremely easy too. Simply add the mix into your favorite mug, add 3 tablespoons of water, and just microwave for a minute. Add a topping if you feel the need, then voilà, enjoy!
If you know someone hitting the outdoors or embarking on a camping trip sometime soon, there’s something that absolutely can not be forgotten – a s’mores kit.
The Hershey’s S’mores Kit makes sure that everyone in the group gets a taste of the delicious treat. The kit includes nine full-size Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bars, one bag of marshmallows, and 2 packs of graham crackers. All told, the kit produces 18 of the scrumptious campfire treats.
Campers will have to search around their site to find a stick to roast with. But once they find it, they can sit back and enjoy the gorgeous evening while devouring this delicious outdoors snack.
Everyone loves Jelly Belly jelly beans. The only problem is trying to figure out which of the brand’s many, many flavors a person’s particular favorite. But that should prove to be much easier and enjoyable when you purchase them the Jelly Belly Beananza 40-Flavor Jelly Bean Gift Box.
The Jelly Belly Beananza 40-Flavor Jelly Bean Gift Box touts over a pound of beans. Each one is separated into individual pockets so that you can easily tell which flavor is which. And friends and family can make a game out of the treat by guessing what flavors are what.
The entire package is peanut-free, OU Kosher, fat-free, gluten-free and dairy-free. And each jelly bean is only 4 calories. Order one today to make a friend or family member smile. Or ship one to them around Christmas to serve as the perfect stocking stuffer.
Halloween is that magical time of year when it seems like you won’t embarrass yourself indulging in a ridiculous amount of sweets. So embrace the season and share it with your friends and family by shipping them The Halloween Sampler Care Package from Organic Stores.
The Halloween Sampler Care Package is ideal for children and adults. Inside is popcorn, cookie, cotton candy, Peeps, pretzels, Moon Pies, and loads and loads of candies.
There’s also fun surprises such as a mini-frisbee, a Halloween pop-up toy, Halloween bubbles, a glow stick, a fang whistle, and even a vampire-themed rubber ducky.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The eFrutti Gummy Candy Variety Party Pack is exactly as it sounds, a bunch of delicious gummy variants that are sure to excite both kids and adults.
The Gummi Candy Variety Party Pack features 8 gummy pizzas, 10 gummi mini burgers, 10 sour gummi mini burgers, 10 gummy hotdogs, 5 gummy cupcakes, and 5 gummy sea creatures. Yes, that’s a whole lot of gummys.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you haven’t heard of Dagashi, it’s a Japanese term used to describe the country’s cheap sweets and snacks that prove to be super popular amongst children. But hey, even adults are kids at heart, right?
The Dagashi Japanese Snack Box consists of 85 different Dagashi packages. You’ll find items such as milk rice crackers, strawberry daifuku, mashuro, doon toro, rabbit mambo, sakura confetti, and plenty, plenty more.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The 1980s was a heck of a time to be a kid. And the era certainly wasn’t hurt by the fantastic selection of candy that you could nab from your local store. Vintage Candy Co. looks to replicate that feeling with their 1980s Retro Candy Gift Box – and they’ve done a heck of a job.
The box arrives with a decorative sleeve screaming of 80s-styled neon coloring. Once inside, you’ll find candies still prominent today and those that have faded away with time. Some obscure inclusions are Wacky Wafers, Big League Chew, Tarn N’ Tinys, Hubba Bubba, Boston Baked Beans, Now and Laters, and even a candy necklace.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Ultimate Doritos Summer Snack Selection Box is the perfect companion gift to send to someone planning a BBQ, outdoor event, picnic, or party.
Inside the box is an assortment of Doritos flavors such as Salsa Verde, Chili Heatwave, Nacho Cheese, and others. But the Doritos are also paired with a variety of Doritos brand dips designed to bring out the fantastic chip’s taste even further with each bite.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some people love Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Some people prefer heated snacks of the Doritos variety. But you can be the hero that services both crowds by ordering this six-pack of Cheetos Crunchy XXTRA Flamin’ Hot and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Cheese Party Size Bags.
Inside the package resides three bags of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho chips. There’s also a three-pack of Cheetos Crunchy XXTRA Flamin’ Hot snacks. But eaters beware, the XXTRA is twice the dose of flamin’ hot on the Cheetos.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When “flamin’ hot” chips saw a resurgence over the last few years, there was one brand to thank: Cheetos. The Cheetos Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks would wave the banner for all the hot chips that would come after, but it’s still the O.G. that most are looking to snack on.
To satiate that flamin’ hot urge, Cheetos has made available a bulk order of 40 Cheetos Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks. Which should be able to fend off the spicy loving crowd for at least a month or two.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These days, hot chips are all the rage. If you know someone that likes to live on the wild side, then this Doritos Hot and Spicy Variety Pack could be the simplest yet fun gift decision you make.
The Doritos Hot and Spicy Variety Pack contains 40 bags of chips in total. There are six Doritos Tapatio chips, four Doritos Dinamita Chile Limon chips, six Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili bags, six Doritos Flamas chips, ten Doritos Spicy Nacho bags (the best bags), two bags of Doritos Blaze, and six bags of the infamous Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you have a late-nighter who absolutely loves chocolate but isn’t a big fan of coffee? One of the best food gifts that you can get them is these new Awake Energy Chocolate Bites.
There are four different varieties available, including caramel, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and peanut butter (my personal favorite: dark chocolate, hands-down!).
Beware – you definitely want to use these sparingly, as you can over-caffeinate easily on these. Not only are they delicious, but they also contain the amount of caffeine equivalent to a 1/2 cup of coffee. So, as you can see, that could really add up.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As a kid, there wasn’t a food much cooler than freeze-dried ice cream. The imaginary adventure could write itself as you pretended to be a space-exploring astronaut with this tasty treat in hand.
This set of Astronaut Freeze-Dried Neapolitan Ice Cream is a fun food gift to send to friends to help them relive that childhood experience. Or, send it to an adventurous child in your life and set their imagination free.
The package consists of 4-packs of freeze-dried Neapolitan ice cream. The snack is frozen to -40-degrees before being vacuum dried and sealed within a special poly foil pouch. It was a treat that was developed for the early Apollo missions as an astronaut’s snack. And now it’s being sent to someone you adore to boost them up too.