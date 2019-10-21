21 Best Gifts from Denver for Christmas 2019

Here in the Centennial State, we’re all Coloradans. Even if you’re a “transplant” from another state.
Thanks to our explosive population growth, Denver is now packed with first-generation Coloradans. Lifelong Colorado residents are rare. (If someone is a Colorado native, they will make sure to tell you so within the first two minutes of meeting them.)
But you don’t have to be born in Colorado to make it your home.
Whether you’re a fellow transplant or a Colorado native, you probably want to share the awesomeness of Colorado with your friends and family. Here are the best gifts from Denver to help you spread the Mile High vibes far and wide.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Many people associate Colorado with cannabis. Since you can’t legally send them bags of weed, send some CBD!
These CBD coconut bites are delicious. (For more tasty CBD treats, check out our guide to the best CBD edibles online.)
Weller is based in Boulder, the fantastic smaller city located about 30 minutes north of Denver. They sent me a sample to test out, and I loved it.
As always, we only review CBD products for which we can obtain verifiable third-party lab results.
Weller’s lab analysis was performed by Botanacor, an accredited hemp testing facility in Colorado. The lab found CBD at levels slightly above the amount advertised, plus trace amounts of CBG, a lesser-known cannabinoid.
But these bites contain zero THC. (If you’re looking for full spectrum hemp extract, check out the other CBD products from Denver on this list.)
These bites are advertised as “broad spectrum CBD,” because they contain additional cannabinoids and plant compounds along with CBD — but not THC.
Their lab results indicate that they are broad spectrum CBD snacks. Get them for someone who associates Colorado with fields of hemp!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These award-winning bitters are made in Colorado. This gift set comes with five bottles, including their “Colorado Native Mountain Wildflower” flavor.
These are perfect for anyone who loves mixing cocktails. They’re also perfect even for non-drinkers who love flavor — they can be added to seltzer water or mocktails.
This gift set includes other trendy flavors like a turmeric-flavored bitters. Get this for someone super hip. Then congratulate yourself for giving one of the best gifts from Denver.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Little Moon makes their body care products in the beautiful ski town of Steamboat (a couple hours from Denver). This oil includes a blend of organic sesame and olive oils, ginger powder, camphor, lavender and wintergreen oils. It’s formulated to relieve sore muscles, cramps, and body aches.
Little Moon makes all their products by hand, without the use of machinery. They take environmental stewardship very seriously. It doesn’t get much more Colorado than this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Phil Lewis is an iconic Colorado visual artist. He’s known for psychedelic depictions of Colorado animals and landscapes — like this wild view of the Boulder Flatirons.
-
Shop now at cbd-oil.solutions From cbd-oil.solutions
This CBD tincture by CBDistillery stands out because CBDistillery is one of the most reputable, transparent CBD brands operating today. And, naturally, it was founded by a group of Colorado natives.
(See? Colorado natives always make sure to tell you that they’re Colorado natives.)
CBDistillery is certified by the US Hemp Authority, a non-governmental industry entity whose certification program is geared to provide high standards, best practices, and self-regulation so consumers and law enforcement are assured that hemp products are safe.
To receive the US Hemp Authority’s seal of approval, companies like CBDistillery must adhere to the strictest standards set forth for nutritional supplements. (The strictest standards are set forth by the State of California, so the US Hemp Authority encourages all CBD companies to meet these standards.)
CBDistillery has also conducted this additional testing, which is not yet required by law. To achieve even greater transparency, they’ve made their results publicly available in a giant user-friendly online database.
You can check out this massive database, and search for an exact batch number or product. For each batch, you can view not only cannabinoid potency results, but also results for Pesticides, Residual Solvents, Heavy Metals, Microbials, Terpenes, and Mycotoxins.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This honey comes from an apiary in Colorado, where the wild star thistle grows wild — and the bees love it.
They make this Star Thistle honey, which has notes of cinnamon.
Raw honey is believed to preserve the health benefits of honey, so most honey connoisseurs look for raw and unfiltered honey. Serious connoisseurs look at what the bees made honey from — in this case, a local weed called star thistle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Justin’s Nut Butter is a beloved Boulder company. Justin first gained success selling his nut butter jars at the Boulder Farmer’s Market. Now, his nut butters — and delicious peanut butter cups — are popular across the country.
Get these for someone who loves dark chocolate and organic peanut butter! (And Colorado success stories!)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This journal is perfect for someone who’s serious about their writing — and their love for Colorado.
This refillable leather journal was handmade in Colorado by Cold Mountain Craft. The leather cover, crafted from durable oil-tanned cowhide, will get better with time — just like the journal entries written in this.
Not sure how to start journaling? Don’t know what to write about?
Check out this book, “Life’s Companion: Journal Writing as a Spiritual Quest.”
The book would be a great gift along with this leather journal. The journal comes with a natural stone bead to keep it closed. It doesn’t get much more Colorado than this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Based in Boulder (right outside Denver), Zeal Optics is a pioneer in the field of “plant-based sunglasses.” With their focus on exceptional quality, polarized lenses, optimal viewing, and sustainability, Zeal has won over the hearts of Colorado’s outdoors enthusiasts.
-
Shop now at cbd-oil.solutions From cbd-oil.solutions
Taking a CBD capsule with your daily vitamins is very Colorado.
And this CBDistillery product is perfect for discerning CBD consumers. CBDistillery, a company founded by Colorado natives, is known as one of the best CBD companies operating today.
You can feel good about buying CBD from this reputable company, which was founded in Denver in 2016.
Or check out our guide for more information on CBD capsules. As always, we only review CBD products for which we’ve obtained third-party lab results — so you can buy real CBD online with confidence.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Coloradical tanks and tees can be found on hipsters — and in hip thrift stores — all over Denver and Boulder. Not only is it an awesome made-up word, but these designs are printed on super soft racerback tees. They’re a flattering cut. (The tanks are originally made by American Apparel — and then the design is printed on in Colorado.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Prohibited Provisions whips up these fine herb blends in their commercial kitchen in Denver. People rave about this citrus herb blend!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When author Shari Koolik Leidich was diagnosed with MS, she radically changed her diet — and soon she was back out on the Rocky Mountain trails with her family and young children.
She created the award-winning healthy snack brand “Two Moms in the Raw,” which first gained success selling raw granola at Colorado farmer’s markets.
This book includes quick, easy recipes for healthful foods. (Not all of the recipes are for raw meals — some of them are cooked.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These are delicious. (The company sent me some to try out, and I loved them.) This caramel flavor is nutty without being too sweet.
Since Colorado was the first state to sell recreational marijuana in dispensaries, people all across the country still associate our state with weed. Your out-of-state family might be hoping you’ll send them actual cannabis. But FYI: it’s actually not legal to send marijuana through the mail.
But you can buy these “broad spectrum” CBD bites on Amazon. Broad spectrum CBD means that the product also includes other cannabionids that occur naturally with CBD in hemp — except for THC. So these snacks do not contain any THC.
Broad spectrum is different from full spectrum CBD. You can actually buy full spectrum CBD online as well, if you know where to look. (Just not on Amazon.)
So if you want to live up to Colorado’s reputation and actually send some THC through the mail to your out-of-state friends and family, check out the full spectrum CBD oil elsewhere on the list!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Strava Craft Coffee roasts their coffee beans in Denver — but you can order them here online.
The local company was founded by friends who bonded over their “love of great coffee, a passion for travel and adventure, and respect for all things Colorado,” according to their website.
Get these beans for anyone who’d love to be reminded of the Mile High City as they sip their morning coffee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
MyChelle Dermaceuticals is based in Louisville, Colorado, which is part of Denver’s suburban sprawl.
They make dermatologist-approved skincare with all-natural ingredients, like this cream which includes kombucha.
Think it’s weird to give someone a “deep repair” cream? Not even close. If you want to see more offensive gifts, check out our guide to the worst Christmas gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fig + Yarrow is a Denver-based company known for making holistic products for plant-based self-care rituals. Get this face mask for someone who loves self-care (and skincare). It’s made in small batches with organic ingredients.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Coloradans love chapstick. It’s part of living in a dry climate — you need as much moisture as you can get.
This organic lip balm is made with only five ingredients — all organic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This women-owned company creates vegan, dairy-free drink mixes in Colorado.
That sounds like Colorado alright. Get this for your favorite hot cocoa lover!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bloody Marys are particularly popular at ski mountain bars.
Know someone who loves bloodies? Get this mix for someone who loves theirs with some peppery heat.
This mix is vegan, gluten-free, and all-natural.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get this for someone who loves green chile. Great on eggs, burritos, potatoes and more.