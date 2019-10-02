Black Wrapping Paper: 11 Best Designs for Xmas 2019

JAM Paper’s Glossy Black Wrapping Paper is probably closest to what pops into your head when you think of black gift wrap. Its deep black hue gives off a sophisticated vibe thanks to the paper’s thick, glossy coating, which gives it a smooth finish.

It measures 30 x 120 inches (25 square feet total) and ships in protective cellophane to prevent damage, dust, and scratches. Just keep in mind that this paper is only black on one side and it does not have a grid for straight cutting or wrapping. Aside from this shortcoming, it is the most straightforward pick for those looking to wrap gifts with a black color scheme.