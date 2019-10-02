Black Wrapping Paper: 11 Best Designs for Xmas 2019

Christmas gifts traditionally adhere to a bright red/green color palette but sometimes the occasion calls for a darker motif. Black wrapping paper makes for a sophisticated accent under a gold-decorated tree. It’s also nice when giving a gift to someone whose favorite color is black. Here are some of the best black wrapping paper designs for the holidays.

Gift wrap is an essential part of any gift-giving experience, as it adds that element of surprise and intrigue that comes before the recipient tears the whole package open.

Black gift wrap, in particular, adds that extra air of sophistication that is well-suited for a super luxurious gift. It goes against the common convention of bright and busy paper to suggest that the contents deserve special treatment.

That's not to say that black wrapping paper is only appropriate for premium gifts, as some people just love dark and gloomy color schemes in general.

No matter what occasion calls for black wrapping paper, the most important parts of choosing a style are its design and its roll size.

How Much Wrapping Paper Do I Need?

This is one of the most important questions when it comes to shopping for gift wrap, as you don't want to be left with years' worth of excess, or worse, come up short when it comes time to wrap.

The answer depends on how many gifts you plan on wrapping and their size. Most rolls of wrapping paper have about 30 square feet of material to work with, so keep that in mind as you measure out the size of your gifts.

If you want to stretch your dollar as far as possible, then you must wrap with mathematical precision.

Arika Okrent helps you crunch the numbers with this article from Mental Floss that goes into how to optimize your wrapping for the best coverage and least paper waste.

