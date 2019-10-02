Black Wrapping Paper: 11 Best Designs for Xmas 2019

Christmas gifts traditionally adhere to a bright red/green color palette but sometimes the occasion calls for a darker motif. Black wrapping paper makes for a sophisticated accent under a gold-decorated tree. It’s also nice when giving a gift to someone whose favorite color is black. Here are some of the best black wrapping paper designs for the holidays.
JAM Paper’s Glossy Black Wrapping Paper is probably closest to what pops into your head when you think of black gift wrap. Its deep black hue gives off a sophisticated vibe thanks to the paper’s thick, glossy coating, which gives it a smooth finish.
It measures 30 x 120 inches (25 square feet total) and ships in protective cellophane to prevent damage, dust, and scratches. Just keep in mind that this paper is only black on one side and it does not have a grid for straight cutting or wrapping. Aside from this shortcoming, it is the most straightforward pick for those looking to wrap gifts with a black color scheme.
Black and white stripes is an iconic pattern that definitely belongs among the best choices for grayscale gift wrap. It doesn’t look quite as classy as pure black gift wrap but it makes for a nice accent alongside other black-themed gift wraps.
This wrapping paper measures 2 x 15 feet, making for a total 30 square feet with which to wrap gifts. It comes wrapped in cellophane to protect it when it isn’t being used and even comes with a 10-pack of gift tags so you can add a To and From field. This makes them great for Christmas gift exchanges and other group gift-giving occasions.
When you are wrapping gifts with a monochrome palette, texture plays a crucial role in your gift’s presentation. This matte black wrapping paper from JAM Paper is a great way to give your gift a rustic or classic feel, as it feels less mass-produced than a standard roll of glossy paper.
This roll measures out 30 x 120 inches, which totals to 25 square feet of wrapping paper. It is all-black on both sides, so don’t expect to have a grid to make perfect cuts and folds.
This 2 x 15-foot roll of Filigree Scrolls Black Wrapping Paper is a fun yet sophisticated design that adds a beautiful touch to your next wrapped gift. It comes in a glossy finish that helps it stand out despite not having an ultra-colorful palette like traditional wrapping paper.
This paper ships in either a roll or a flat sheet. The flat sheet is smaller and cheaper, making it a good choice if you only need to wrap a couple gifts but I still recommend the roll because it won’t ship with creases.
Experienced gift wrappers know that high-quality kraft paper is essential when you need to do bulk wrapping. This Black Kraft Paper Roll from Ruspepa has both the durable style and the square footage to accommodate a large-scale project.
If you aren’t familiar with what kraft paper is, then this guide from JAM paper is a great way to understand the benefits that wood pulp sheet offers. The short answer is that it is both more lightweight and more durable than normal paper, making it great for shipping, wrapping, and more.
This roll measures 1 x 100 feet and has a texture similar to matte. The only downside to this roll is that its dimensions aren’t suited to wrapping larger items without doing some creative wrapping. That said, this is still some of the best black wrapping paper around.
If you want black wrapping paper with a distinct pattern to stand out, then it doesn’t get more classic than this black and white polka dot design from Jam Paper. This roll measures 30 x 120 inches and is packaged in protective cellophane to prevent scratches, dust, and damage.
The paper has a glossy finish and feels resistant to accidental ripping. Match it with a red ribbon for an elegant Christmas present or leave it ribbonless for a charming “just because” gesture.
This Caspari Crocodile Black Wrapping Paper 3-Pack is a luxurious way to wrap a gift so that it is sparse on color but rich in texture. This Caspari wrapping paper has a printed crocodile skin texture that makes it look as fancy as a designer handbag before the recipient even opens it.
This is a 3-pack of 30 inch x 5 foot rolls, each of which comes individually packaged. Obviously, it would be more versatile if this just came with one large roll, but either way, it provides for a total of 37.5 square feet of black gift wrap to use for birthdays, Christmas, or any other occasion that pops up in between.
If you think you need bright colors and exciting patterns for your gift to stand out, then you need to think again. This Hygloss Foil Black Wrapping Paper adds an eye-catching element to your standard black gift wrap without sacrificing that sophisticated color palette you’re after.
This wrapping paper instantly pops because of its reflective metallic foil look. Each roll measures 26 inches x 25 feet, offering a total of 54 square feet to wrap with. It does come in a smaller roll that measures 26 inches x 6 feet but it is such a better value to opt for the larger roll. Plus, this paper is versatile enough to use for a number of occasions throughout the year.
While nothing can quite match the pure classiness that is all-black gift wrap, certain occasions call for a little bit more cheer and decorum. That’s where this 5-pack of Ruspepa Black and Gold Wrapping Paper comes into play.
This set includes five types of black wrapping paper, each of which has a different gold foil pattern on top to give it that extra bit of pop. Each roll is 30 inches x 10 feet and is made of high-quality paper that doesn’t easily tear while you are wrapping your gifts.
This might seem like a lot more wrapping paper than you need but keep in mind that you get a total of 125 square feet of wrapping paper. And that’s for almost the same price as a single roll of other wrapping paper.
While it is not purely black wrapping paper on its own, it is hard to leave out this beautiful Black and White Bohemian Swirl Wrapping Paper, as it just looks so cool and stylized.
This single roll measures out to 24 inches x 15 feet, which makes for a total of 30 square feet to wrap with. As an added value, this gift wrap also comes with ten gift tags that include both a To and From field. That way you can focus more of your time on what’s going underneath the wrapping paper.
This Galactic Animals Black Wrapping Paper from Party Explosions is a great cartoony design that is extra-fun for kids without messing up that all-black color scheme you’re aiming for. Its deep space background is accented with stars, planets, and astronauts, so there is a lot to look at before you even tear the wrapping paper open.
This gift wrap is a single flat sheet that measures 2 x 6 feet, making for a tight 12 square feet of paper to wrap with. It also comes in a larger 30 square foot roll but this unique design lends itself best to wrapping an individual gift, especially if it’s the big one.